The Mueller investigation is over, but other legal probes of Trump’s world continue
Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s work is done, but various state and federal investigators are still peering into aspects of President Trump’s business, personal matters and political support.
Some of the inquiries resulted indirectly from Mueller’s work, while others date back to 2016. One fallout from the special counsel investigation was last year’s guilty plea by the president’s former attorney Michael Cohen for campaign finance violations in connection with hush-money payments he made in 2016 to two women who alleged affairs with Trump.
That case — in which Trump was described in court as “Individual-1” — appears to be dormant, but other legal probes continue to loom over the president in the run-up to the 2020 election.
Inflated financial valuations
New York’s Department of Financial Services, which oversees insurance, issued a subpoena to Trump's longtime insurance broker Aon, as regulators probe whether Trump inflated his assets in an attempt to get lower premiums. The subpoena requested all communications between Aon and Trump or the Trump Organization, according to the New York Times.
After Cohen testified to Congress that Trump inflated his net worth in documents he used to solicit loans from Deutsche Bank, New York’s attorney general subpoenaed records from the bank, and from another financial institution that loaned Trump money.
Inaugural committee
Federal prosecutors are investigating potential money laundering, bank fraud and illegal foreign donations connected to Trump’s nonprofit presidential inaugural committee, which raised a record $107 million. The committee said it is cooperating with prosecutors.
The D.C. attorney general has demanded information on payments from the nonprofit inaugural committee to the Trump International Hotel and Trump Organization. The New Jersey attorney general’s Division of Consumer Affairs also reportedly subpoenaed documents from the inaugural committee.
Employment of immigrant workers without legal status
Immigrant workers without legal status who were employed by Trump’s golf courses in New York and New Jersey have spoken with the offices of the New York and New Jersey attorneys general.
Misuse of the Trump Foundation
A civil lawsuit by the New York attorney general is seeking millions in restitution and penalties alleging “persistently illegal conduct” at the Donald J. Trump Foundation. Trump called the lawsuit politically motivated. He has agreed to close the foundation and give away the remaining $1 million of assets to other charities. The state began looking into the charity based on reporting by The Washington Post.
Emoluments clause
D.C. and Maryland attorneys general contend that Trump is illegally profiting from foreign and state visitors to his Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington in violation of anti-corruption provisions in the Constitution, known as the emoluments clauses. Those clauses prohibit government officials from taking anything of value from foreign leaders. The attorneys general argue that the president is collecting foreign payments to the detriment of competing hotels and venues, while Justice Department attorneys have disputed their interpretation of the emoluments clause and sought for the suit to be dismissed.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and nearly 200 other congressional Democrats sued the president over the Constitution’s emoluments clauses The lawsuit is largely based on Trump’s Washington hotel, but could affect other parts of his company. Justice Department attorneys are seeking to get the suit dismissed.
Apprentice contestant defamation
One-time “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos alleged that Trump forcibly kissed and groped her in 2007. He denied it. Zervos sued for defamation after Trump said many women accusing him of assault before the 2016 election were liars. Trump’s attorneys have tried unsuccessfully to block the lawsuit, arguing that the president is immune from such challenges in state court.
