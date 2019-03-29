Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s work is done, but various state and federal investigators are still peering into aspects of President Trump’s business, personal matters and political support.

Some of the inquiries resulted indirectly from Mueller’s work, while others date back to 2016. One fallout from the special counsel investigation was last year’s guilty plea by the president’s former attorney Michael Cohen for campaign finance violations in connection with hush-money payments he made in 2016 to two women who alleged affairs with Trump.

That case — in which Trump was described in court as “Individual-1” — appears to be dormant, but other legal probes continue to loom over the president in the run-up to the 2020 election.