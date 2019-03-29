National

The Mueller investigation is over, but other legal probes of Trump’s world continue

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s work is done, but various state and federal investigators are still peering into aspects of President Trump’s business, personal matters and political support.

Some of the inquiries resulted indirectly from Mueller’s work, while others date back to 2016. One fallout from the special counsel investigation was last year’s guilty plea by the president’s former attorney Michael Cohen for campaign finance violations in connection with hush-money payments he made in 2016 to two women who alleged affairs with Trump.

That case — in which Trump was described in court as “Individual-1” — appears to be dormant, but other legal probes continue to loom over the president in the run-up to the 2020 election.

Inflated financial valuations

Business
New York state insurance investigation

New York’s Department of Financial Services, which oversees insurance, issued a subpoena to Trump's longtime insurance broker Aon, as regulators probe whether Trump inflated his assets in an attempt to get lower premiums. The subpoena requested all communications between Aon and Trump or the Trump Organization, according to the New York Times.

Began: March 2019
Current status: The investigation has just begun and is still in the very early stages.
The bottom line: It’s too early to tell where this inquiry will lead.

NY state regulators subpoena documents from Trump Organization's insurance broker

Trump’s odd financial statements: Omitted debts, overvalued assets and broken accounting rules

Business
New York attorney general’s inquiry

After Cohen testified to Congress that Trump inflated his net worth in documents he used to solicit loans from Deutsche Bank, New York’s attorney general subpoenaed records from the bank, and from another financial institution that loaned Trump money.

Began: March 2019
Current status: The inquiry appears to be at a very early stage
The bottom line: It’s too early to tell if this inquiry will lead to legal action against Trump.

N.Y. attorney general subpoenas Deutche Bank for information related to Trump loans

Michael Cohen testifies before Congress. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Inaugural committee

Political
Federal criminal investigation, Southern District of New York

Federal prosecutors are investigating potential money laundering, bank fraud and illegal foreign donations connected to Trump’s nonprofit presidential inaugural committee, which raised a record $107 million. The committee said it is cooperating with prosecutors.

Began: Subpoena issued February 2019
Current status: The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been brought.
The bottom line: Investigators appear especially interested in whether foreigners illegally routed money into the Trump inaugural fund.

Federal prosecutors issue sweeping subpoena for documents from Trump inaugural committee, a sign of a deepening criminal probe

Inside the opulent Trump inaugural dinner designed as a glittery overture to foreign diplomats

Political
Business
Investigations in the District of Columbia and New Jersey

The D.C. attorney general has demanded information on payments from the nonprofit inaugural committee to the Trump International Hotel and Trump Organization. The New Jersey attorney general’s Division of Consumer Affairs also reportedly subpoenaed documents from the inaugural committee.

Began: February 2019
Current status: The investigation has begun, but no case has been filed.
The bottom line: People familiar with the matter in Washington, D.C., say investigators are exploring whether the nonprofit that ran the inaugural committee lived up to its charitable purpose or if private interests, including the Trump Organization, benefited.

Trump inaugural committee hit with subpoena from D.C. attorney general

Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Employment of immigrant workers without legal status

Business
FBI and state investigations in New York and New Jersey

Immigrant workers without legal status who were employed by Trump’s golf courses in New York and New Jersey have spoken with the offices of the New York and New Jersey attorneys general.

Began: Unclear. Anibal Romero, an attorney who represents many of the workers, said some of his clients have been interviewed by state authorities in recent months. He said he turned over employment documents to the FBI in November.
Current status: Unclear. The FBI and attorneys general would not confirm or deny that an investigation exists.
The bottom line: The longstanding employment by Trump’s company of workers without legal status in the United States threatens to undercut one of his central political messages: that illegal immigrants pose an urgent threat to the country.

FBI, New Jersey investigators gathered evidence of undocumented immigrants who say they worked at Trump golf course, lawyer says

Trump’s golf course employed undocumented workers — and then fired them amid showdown over border wall

‘My whole town practically lived there’: From Costa Rica to New Jersey, a pipeline of illegal workers for Trump goes back years

Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, N.Y. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

Misuse of the Trump Foundation

Business
Personal
New York attorney general civil investigation

A civil lawsuit by the New York attorney general is seeking millions in restitution and penalties alleging “persistently illegal conduct” at the Donald J. Trump Foundation. Trump called the lawsuit politically motivated. He has agreed to close the foundation and give away the remaining $1 million of assets to other charities. The state began looking into the charity based on reporting by The Washington Post.

Began: Suit was filed in June 2018.
Current status: Case pending in court.
The bottom line: Trump could face an order to pay millions in fines and restitutions.

New York files civil suit against President Trump, alleging his charity engaged in ‘illegal conduct

Trump agrees to shut down his charity amid allegations that he used it for personal and political benefit

Emoluments clause

Political
Federal lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Appeals for 4th Circuit

D.C. and Maryland attorneys general contend that Trump is illegally profiting from foreign and state visitors to his Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington in violation of anti-corruption provisions in the Constitution, known as the emoluments clauses. Those clauses prohibit government officials from taking anything of value from foreign leaders. The attorneys general argue that the president is collecting foreign payments to the detriment of competing hotels and venues, while Justice Department attorneys have disputed their interpretation of the emoluments clause and sought for the suit to be dismissed.

Began: Suit was filed in U.S. District Court in Maryland in June 2017
Current status: In 2018, a federal judge in Maryland allowed the case to move forward. Trump and Justice Department attorneys appealed and a three-judge panel heard arguments in March 2019.
The bottom line: The case could end up at the Supreme Court.

Judges seem skeptical Trump is illegally profiting from his D.C. hotel

D.C., Maryland begin seeking Trump financial documents in case related to his D.C. hotel

D.C. and Maryland AGs: Trump ‘flagrantly violating’ emoluments clause

Political
Federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and nearly 200 other congressional Democrats sued the president over the Constitution’s emoluments clauses The lawsuit is largely based on Trump’s Washington hotel, but could affect other parts of his company. Justice Department attorneys are seeking to get the suit dismissed.

Began: Suit was filed in June 2017.
Current status: In September 2018, a federal judge ruled that Democrats had standing to sue and that the case could go forward.
The bottom line: The suit, which is still in the early stages, could provide another means to pursue an emoluments argument against Trump if the lawsuit filed by the attorneys general is dismissed because of a lack of standing.

Congressional Democrats’ lawsuit alleging Trump’s private business is violating the Constitution can proceed, federal judge rules

Congressional Democrats to file emoluments lawsuit against Trump

The Trump International Hotel (Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post)

Apprentice contestant defamation

Personal
Civil lawsuit in the state of New York

One-time “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos alleged that Trump forcibly kissed and groped her in 2007. He denied it. Zervos sued for defamation after Trump said many women accusing him of assault before the 2016 election were liars. Trump’s attorneys have tried unsuccessfully to block the lawsuit, arguing that the president is immune from such challenges in state court.

Began: Lawsuit filed January 2017
Current status: In March 2019, a state appeals court approved continuation of the legal challenge and opened the way for a possible deposition of Trump.
The bottom line: If Trump is deposed in the case, he will be forced to answer questions under oath about his treatment of Zervos and possibly other women. President Bill Clinton was impeached by the House after telling falsehoods in a deposition in a civil sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him by Paula Jones.

Playmate, porn star and reality TV contestant in court over Trump

New York appellate court allows Summer Zervos’s defamation suit against president to proceed

While Stormy Daniels publicly battles Trump, Summer Zervos’s defamation suit against him quietly advances

Dan Keating, Bonnie Berkowitz, Rosalind S. Helderman, Matt Zapotosky, David A. Fahrenthold, Joshua Partlow, and Jonathan O'Connell contributed to this report. Design and development by Aaron Steckelberg and Danielle Rindler.