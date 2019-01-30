On Thursday, record-setting cold will park itself atop the Midwest. Chicago is looking at one of its coldest days in city history and, along with Minneapolis, will be colder than Siberia, Mount Everest, and the McMurdo research station in Antarctica.

Normally reserved for the upper latitudes at this time of the year, the frigid arctic air has coiled far to the south, into the continental United States, because of shifts in the jet stream.