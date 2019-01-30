On Thursday, record-setting cold will park itself atop the Midwest. Chicago is looking at one of its coldest days in city history and, along with Minneapolis, will be colder than Siberia, Mount Everest, and the McMurdo research station in Antarctica.
Normally reserved for the upper latitudes at this time of the year, the frigid arctic air has coiled far to the south, into the continental United States, because of shifts in the jet stream.
Among the 30 places forecast to be the coldest in the world Thursday, eight will be in the United States.
|City
|Country
|Low (°F)
|1. Surgut
|Russia
|-39.5°
|2. Yakutsk
|Russia
|-38.6°
|3. Winnipeg
|Canada
|-38.2°
|4. Churchill
|Canada
|-37.2°
|5. Fort Severn
|Canada
|-36.4°
|6. Repulse Bay
|Canada
|-36.2°
|7. Tiksi
|Russia
|-35.8°
|8. Nizhneyansk
|Russia
|-35.4°
|9. Bismarck, N.D.
|U.S.A.
|-35.3°
|10. Minneapolis
|U.S.A.
|-34.9°
|11. Dickson
|Russia
|-33.5°
|12. Chicago
|U.S.A.
|-32.4°
|13. Des Moines, Iowa
|U.S.A.
|-32.1°
|14. Resolute
|Canada
|-31.8°
|15. Regina
|Canada
|-30.8°
|City
|Country
|Low (°F)
|16. Milwaukee, Wis.
|U.S.A.
|-29.6°
|17. Tomsk
|Russia
|-28.9°
|18. Thunder Bay
|Canada
|-28.9°
|19. Prudhoe Bay, Alaska
|U.S.A.
|-27.8°
|20. Saskatoon
|Canada
|-27.0°
|21. Yellowknife
|Canada
|-26.5°
|22. Chita
|Russia
|-26.0°
|23. Arctic Bay
|Canada
|-25.6°
|24. Pierre, S.D.
|U.S.A.
|-25.2°
|25. Ulaanbaatar
|Mongolia
|-24.2°
|26. Erdenet
|Mongolia
|-24.1°
|27. Barnaul
|Russia
|-24.1°
|28. Magadan
|Russia
|-23.5°
|29. Omaha, Neb.
|U.S.A.
|-23.0°
|30. Novosibirsk
|Russia
|-22.6°
Nearly 90 million people will endure conditions below zero degrees in the Midwest and New England from this polar vortex cold snap, according to the National Weather Service, and 25 million of those will face temperatures below minus-20.
What is the polar vortex?
1. The polar vortex is a broad region of Arctic air normally centered over the North Pole.
2. It is held in place by the jet stream, a river of wind thousands of feet above ground, which divides cold air in the north from warmer air in the south. The jet stream bends around high and low pressure systems.
1
Arctic
Ocean
2
Pacific
Ocean
Atlantic
Ocean
3. When highs and lows contort the jet stream, it can dislodge the polar vortex — or part of it — and force it south.
North
Pole
3
4
4. A polar vortex event can cause temperatures to dive well below average, sometimes for days.
Reuben Fischer-Baum and Monica Ulmanu contributed to this report.