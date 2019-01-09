President Trump addressed the nation Tuesday night about what he calls, “a growing humanitarian and security crisis” at the southern border. As the government shutdown persists, here’s what we know about migration into the United States and what’s happening at the U.S.- Mexico border.

Figures released by the Department of Homeland Security show nationwide apprehensions of migrants entering the country without authorization are at some of their lowest numbers in decades. The U.S. Border Patrol states on its website that these numbers do not include individuals met at ports of entry looking to enter legally, but are determined to be inadmissible, or individuals seeking humanitarian protection under U.S. law.

U.S. Border Patrol took just over 400,000 people illegally entering the United States into custody in 2018, down from the second-high of 1.67 million in 2000.

The Washington Post Fact Checker Salvador Rizzo reported that most of these declines have come, “partly because of technology upgrades; tougher penalties in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks; a decline in migration rates from Mexico; and a sharp increase in the number of Border Patrol officers.”

Apprehensions:

NORTH

For Fiscal Year 2017

Less

More

Fence type:

Los

Angeles

Pedestrian

San

Diego

Vehicle

Tijuana

CALIF.

U.S.

Mexicali

Sonoyta

ARIZONA

Tucson

Nogales

NEW

MEXICO

250 MILES

Ciudad

Juarez

El Paso

Presidio

Big

Bend

U.S.

TEXAS

Piedras

Negras

Eagle Pass

Laredo

Reynosa

Corpus

Christi

Brownsville

Houston

Matamoros

Gulf of Mexico

Apprehensions:

For Fiscal Year 2017

NORTH

Less

More

Fence type:

Los

Angeles

Pedestrian

San

Diego

Vehicle

Tijuana

CALIF.

U.S.

Mexicali

Sonoyta

ARIZONA

Tucson

Nogales

NEW

MEXICO

250 MILES

Ciudad

Juarez

El Paso

Presidio

Big

Bend

U.S.

TEXAS

Piedras

Negras

Eagle Pass

Laredo

Reynosa

Corpus

Christi

Brownsville

Houston

Matamoros

Gulf of Mexico

Fence type:

Apprehensions:

Pedestrian

Vehicle

Less

More

CALIF.

ARIZ.

N.M.

TEXAS

Houston

San Diego

El Paso

Tucson

U.S.

Ciudad

Juarez

Tijuana

Sonoyta

Presidio

Nogales

Eagle Pass

Piedras

Negras

Laredo

MEXICO

Brownsville

Reynosa

Matamoros

250 MILES

Fence type:

Apprehensions:

Pedestrian

Vehicle

Less

More

CALIF.

ARIZONA

NEW MEXICO

TEXAS

Houston

San Diego

El Paso

Tucson

U.S.

Ciudad

Juarez

Tijuana

Sonoyta

Nogales

Presidio

Eagle Pass

Piedras

Negras

Laredo

MEXICO

Brownsville

Reynosa

250 MILES

Matamoros

Fence type:

Pedestrian

Vehicle

Border Patrol apprehensions in FY 2017:

Less

More

CALIFORNIA

ARIZONA

NEW MEXICO

TEXAS

Houston

El Paso

Tucson

San Diego

Ciudad

Juarez

U.S.

Mexicali

Tijuana

Sonoyta

Nogales

Corpus

Christi

Presidio

Eagle Pass

Piedras

Negras

Pacific

Ocean

Gulf of

Mexico

Laredo

MEXICO

Brownsville

Reynosa

Matamoros

250 MILES

Note: Apprehension data for fiscal year 2017

Despite Trump’s repeated claim that terrorists are entering through the southern border, the State Department reported that at the end of 2017, “there was no credible evidence indicating that international terrorist groups have established bases in Mexico, worked with Mexican drug cartels, or sent operatives via Mexico into the United States,” and noted, “The U.S. southern border remains vulnerable to potential terrorist transit, although terrorist groups likely seek other means of trying to enter the United States.”

A man holds a Mexican migrant child as he jumps the border fence to get into the U.S. side to San Diego, from Tijuana, Mexico. (Daniel Ochoa de Olza/AP)

Speaking with NPR in 2017, Tom Homan, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said, “Overall, removals are down because the border's under better control than it has been in 45 years."

Apprehensions of unaccompanied minors by nationality

22,327

Guatemala

20K

Honduras

10,913

10K

10,136

Mexico

4,949

El Salvador

0

2014

2018

22,327

22,327

Guatemala

Guatemala

20K

20K

Honduras

Honduras

10,913

10,913

10K

10K

10,136

10,136

Mexico

Mexico

4,949

4,949

El Salvador

El Salvador

0

0

2014

2014

2018

2018

22,327

Guatemala

20K

Honduras

10,913

10K

10,136

Mexico

4,949

El Salvador

0

2014

2018

22,327

Guatemala

20,000

Honduras

10,913

10,000

10,136

Mexico

4,949

El Salvador

0

2014

2018

Apprehensions of unaccompanied minors at the border from El Salvador, Honduras and Mexico began to decline in 2016 and 2017 from previous highs in 2014, according to Border Patrol statistics. Guatemala, however, has seen a large increase in apprehensions of minors of the border, reaching a high of just over 22,000 in 2018, the largest of any country within the past five years.

The rise of violence in some Central American countries has caused migrants and asylum seekers to head to the United States. According to a U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees report from 2015, “increasing violence in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras has led to a fivefold increase in pending asylum cases — now 109,800 — in Mexico and the United States since 2012.”

Where migrants are detained at the southwest border

NV.

Yuma

N.M.

TEXAS

El

Centro

Laredo

AZ.

El Paso

CA.

Del

Rio

Tucson

Big

Bend

San

Diego

Tucson

317,696

300K

200K

162,262

R.Grande

Valley

100K

Tucson

52,172

38,591

San Diego

0

2008

2018

NEV.

Yuma

N.M.

TEXAS

El

Centro

Laredo

ARIZ.

El Paso

CALIF.

Del

Rio

Tucson

San

Diego

Big

Bend

Tucson

317,696

300K

200K

162,262

R. Grande

Valley

100K

Tucson

52,172

38,591

San Diego

0

2008

2018

NEV.

Yuma

TEXAS

N.M.

CALIF.

Laredo

ARIZONA

El

Centro

El Paso

Del

Rio

Tucson

San

Diego

Big

Bend

Tucson

317,696

300,000

200,000

162,262

Rio Grande

Valley

100,000

Tucson

52,172

38,591

San Diego

0

2008

2018

NEV.

Yuma

TEXAS

N.M.

CALIF.

Laredo

ARIZONA

El

Centro

El Paso

Del

Rio

Tucson

San

Diego

Big

Bend

Tucson

317,696

300,000

600px

200,000

162,262

Rio Grande

Valley

100,000

Tucson

52,172

38,591

San Diego

0

2008

2018

Detainments along the U.S.-Mexico border saw an overall decline of 81.5 percent from 2000 to 2017. The border fence near the Rio Grande Valley is the only border crossing that has seen an increase in apprehensions within that same time frame.

Record number of migrant families arrested while crossing U.S. border in December

But, in December, U.S. border agents detained 60,782 migrants, many with children, attempting to enter the United States without authorization, according to statistics obtained by The Post. December marked the third consecutive month border agents detained more than 60,000 migrants.

The recent surge in migrants has led to crowded and unhealthy conditions as holding cells became crowded, unhealthy and filled with youths. Two Guatemalan children died after being taken into custody, prompting officials at the Department of Homeland Security to declare a “humanitarian and national security crisis.”

Trump just undermined his own border-wall ‘national emergency’ Pence calls on Democrats in Congress to accede to wall-funding demand, end shutdown President Trump says his ‘beautiful wall’ is being built. Nope. The U.S.-Mexico border, where Trump wants a wall: Here’s what you need to know Your fact-checking cheat sheet for Trump’s immigration address Three presidents, three speeches — and an immigration debate that has grown coarser

Tim Meko, Kevin Schaul and Kevin Uhrmacher contributed to this report.

About this story

All figures are from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. All data is reported in fiscal years. The 2018 data includes numbers from fiscal 2019, which includes October through December 2018. In the nationwide chart, 2018 figure includes all nationwide apprehensions from October 2017 through Aug. 31, 2018, plus southwest border apprehensions from September 2018.

