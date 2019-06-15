Outlook • Perspective
Julia Edelman is a comedy writer based in Los Angeles.
Cover illustration by Jean Jullien for The Washington Post
Illustration by Jean Jullien for The Washington Post
I will scroll through a few vegan food blogs in bed before I pass out with my laptop open. Sometimes, I will walk by a juice bar and consider buying something that has “activated charcoal” in it, and then realize that I could just grind up some charcoal from Home Depot myself! I will go to the beach twice.
My AC unit will sit in the corner of my closet for the next two months. I will try, drunkenly, to install it but give up when it almost falls out the window. I will continue to talk about my air conditioner to everyone I know, but then will get lazy and try to stay cool by just lying on my bed as still as possible.
Illustration by Jean Jullien for The Washington Post
I will rarely look outside my window but will consider going outdoors if the weather app on my phone confirms that it’s pretty nice out. I will finally convince myself that I need to see live animals instead of just watching them on “Planet Earth,” leave my apartment long enough to consider petting a stray cat, then wonder how soon I can shower again.
I will not break up with Kevin. He has incredible, reliable central AC, and that is very hard to find these days!
Illustration by Jean Jullien for The Washington Post
I will spend more money on alcohol to distract myself from the fact that I still don’t have air conditioning and can’t manage to break up with Kevin. It will help a little bit.
I will tell Kevin I am going upstate for the weekend, but really, I will just go to a friend’s apartment a few blocks away, where we will stay in bed and watch “30 Rock.”
Illustration by Jean Jullien for The Washington Post
I will pick a book that makes me look smarter than I am, read the foreword five times and then scroll through Twitter until my body forces me to put my phone down out of sheer exhaustion.
I can’t wait for winter.