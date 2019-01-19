Opinions
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is part of the reason President Trump can continue to hold the country hostage and keep the government shut down. Here’s a collection depicting Trump’s chief enabler and fixer over time, from Washington Post cartoonist Ann Telnaes.
Jan. 9, 2019
Oct. 29, 2018
Oct. 8, 2018
Oct. 1, 2018
Sept. 3, 2018
June. 27, 2018
March 4, 2018
Oct. 29, 2017
Oct. 24, 2017
Oct. 17, 2017
July 28, 2017
Feb. 15, 2017
Jan. 29, 2017
Ann Telnaes is an editorial cartoonist for The Washington Post.
She won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning in 2001.