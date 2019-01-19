Opinions

Mitch McConnell, Trump’s chief enabler and fixer

By Ann Telnaes | Jan. 18, 2019

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is part of the reason President Trump can continue to hold the country hostage and keep the government shut down. Here’s a collection depicting Trump’s chief enabler and fixer over time, from Washington Post cartoonist Ann Telnaes.

Jan. 9, 2019

Oct. 29, 2018

Oct. 8, 2018

Oct. 1, 2018

Sept. 3, 2018

June. 27, 2018

March 4, 2018

Oct. 29, 2017

Oct. 24, 2017

Oct. 17, 2017

July 28, 2017

Feb. 15, 2017

Jan. 29, 2017

Ann Telnaes is an editorial cartoonist for The Washington Post.

She won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning in 2001.