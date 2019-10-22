This browser does not support the video element.

Lebanon’s protests are full of hope and joy — for now

By Zainab Mudallal and Mili Mitra | Oct. 22, 2019

Since Oct. 17, demonstrators have taken to the streets of Lebanon to protest the government’s economic policies. What started as a protest against a proposed tax on WhatsApp calls has rapidly developed into a wider movement calling for economic reforms and an end to government corruption.

Hundreds of thousands of people have marched in Beirut and other cities across the country.

Unlike other anti-government movements around the globe that have been met with repression, Lebanon’s protests have been marked by hope and joy — thus far.

On Monday, protesters even gathered in downtown Beirut for an organized cleanup, in an effort to keep the city they love tidy.

In response to the protests, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri gave his government 72 hours to come up with reforms. On Monday, he announced an anti-corruption committee, halved officials’ salaries and said there would be no new taxes.

But his proposals didn’t appease protesters, who have borne the brunt of the government’s negligent policies for years, including widespread power shortages, austerity and rampant unemployment.

The protests have led to the resignation of four cabinet ministers, including the deputy prime minister.

Security forces have patrolled the streets of Beirut with rival political factions trying to channel the protests for their own ends.

The mood is still optimistic, but tensions are rising, and the protests show no sign of ending.

Will this be a “revolution,” as the protesters desire, or will the status quo prevail in the end?

