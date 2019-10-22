Global Opinions
Reuters
Since Oct. 17, demonstrators have taken to the streets of Lebanon to protest the government’s economic policies. What started as a protest against a proposed tax on WhatsApp calls has rapidly developed into a wider movement calling for economic reforms and an end to government corruption.
Reuters
Omar Ibrahim/Reuters
Hundreds of thousands of people have marched in Beirut and other cities across the country.
Omar Ibrahim/Reuters
Ali Hashisho/Reuters
Unlike other anti-government movements around the globe that have been met with repression, Lebanon’s protests have been marked by hope and joy — thus far.
Ali Hashisho/Reuters
Reuters
Joseph Eid/Afp Via Getty Images
Nabil Mounzer/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Joseph Eid/Afp Via Getty Images
The Washington Post
Anwar Amro/Afp Via Getty Images
The Washington Post
Mohamed Azakir/Reuters
On Monday, protesters even gathered in downtown Beirut for an organized cleanup, in an effort to keep the city they love tidy.
Mohamed Azakir/Reuters
Mohamed Azakir/Reuters
In response to the protests, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri gave his government 72 hours to come up with reforms. On Monday, he announced an anti-corruption committee, halved officials’ salaries and said there would be no new taxes.
Mohamed Azakir/Reuters
Hassan Ammar/AP
But his proposals didn’t appease protesters, who have borne the brunt of the government’s negligent policies for years, including widespread power shortages, austerity and rampant unemployment.
Hassan Ammar/AP
The protests have led to the resignation of four cabinet ministers, including the deputy prime minister.
Hassan Ammar/AP
Mohamed Azakir/Reuters
Security forces have patrolled the streets of Beirut with rival political factions trying to channel the protests for their own ends.
Mohamed Azakir/Reuters
Anwar Amro/Afp Via Getty Images
The mood is still optimistic, but tensions are rising, and the protests show no sign of ending.
Anwar Amro/Afp Via Getty Images
Reuters
Will this be a “revolution,” as the protesters desire, or will the status quo prevail in the end?
Reuters