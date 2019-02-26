Opinions
Jan. 7, 2018
Trump won at least one round of the Korean argument
May 1, 2018
When Trump talks about a deal, our word is our bond. Or bomb. Or something.
May 22, 2018
Trump wonders who invited Bolton. Oh wait, Trump did.
June 12, 2018
Trump is walking away from a bad nuclear deal, but not how he said he would
June 13, 2018
Trump and Kim take turns at Show and Tell
June 14, 2018
Trump shows his ability to spot an enemy
Feb. 17, 2019
Trump trade talks with North Korea find him a repeat customer
Tom Toles is the editorial cartoonist for The Washington Post and writes the Tom Toles blog. He won the Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Cartooning in 1990.