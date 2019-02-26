Opinions

The ups and downs of Trump and Kim’s relationship

By Tom Toles | Feb. 26, 2019

Jan. 7, 2018

Trump won at least one round of the Korean argument

May 1, 2018

When Trump talks about a deal, our word is our bond. Or bomb. Or something.

May 22, 2018

Trump wonders who invited Bolton. Oh wait, Trump did.

June 12, 2018

Trump is walking away from a bad nuclear deal, but not how he said he would

June 13, 2018

Trump and Kim take turns at Show and Tell

June 14, 2018

Trump shows his ability to spot an enemy

Feb. 17, 2019

Trump trade talks with North Korea find him a repeat customer

Tom Toles is the editorial cartoonist for The Washington Post and writes the Tom Toles blog. He won the Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Cartooning in 1990.