Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has withdrawn a controversial bill that would have allowed extraditions to China, a key demand of protesters who have overwhelmed the city for 13 weeks. But pro-democracy activists, who have four other demands including universal suffrage, say the concession is not enough. Over the past few days, protesters were embroiled in the most violent clashes yet with police. The events of the past weekend show how the concerns of Hong Kongers are not going away.