Global Opinions
The performance piece “A rapist in your way” (“Un violador en tu camino”) has spread across Latin America to call attention to femicide, rape and impunity in cases of violence against women.
Marcelo Hernandez/AFP/Getty Images
Carla Motto/CNN
Claudio Reyes/Afp Via Getty Images
They are rejecting an indifferent or complicit system.
Claudio Reyes/Afp Via Getty Images
Elvis Gonzalez/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
In recent years, women in Latin America have mobilized in record numbers to demand justice and more rights. The song and choreography of the performance piece, created by the Chilean feminist collective LasTesis, is the latest expression in this formidable movement.
Elvis Gonzalez/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Alberto Valdes/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
The piece was performed on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Nov. 25, amid the repression of anti-government protests in Chile. Now the performance is spreading all over the world, including in Mexico, Colombia, France and Spain.
Alberto Valdes/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Heriberto Paredes/Marina Azahua/Minuto Cero Producciones
Darinka Rodríguez
Sashenka Gutierrez/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, at least 3,529 women were victims of femicide in that region in 2018.
Sashenka Gutierrez/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Sashenka Gutierrez/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Dilara Gurcu
Worldwide, the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime has estimated that “87,000 women were intentionally killed in 2017,” with the majority of them being killed by a partner or a member of their family.
Dilara Gurcu
Eraldo Peres/AP
Heriberto Paredes/Marina Azahua/Minuto Cero Producciones
The data explains why the performance piece has resonated with so many women from different countries, backgrounds and cultures.
Heriberto Paredes/Marina Azahua/Minuto Cero Producciones