When feminist outrage goes viral

By María Jesús Zevallos and Joy Sharon Yi | Dec. 4, 2019

The performance piece “A rapist in your way” (“Un violador en tu camino”) has spread across Latin America to call attention to femicide, rape and impunity in cases of violence against women.

They are rejecting an indifferent or complicit system.

In recent years, women in Latin America have mobilized in record numbers to demand justice and more rights. The song and choreography of the performance piece, created by the Chilean feminist collective LasTesis, is the latest expression in this formidable movement.

The piece was performed on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Nov. 25, amid the repression of anti-government protests in Chile. Now the performance is spreading all over the world, including in Mexico, Colombia, France and Spain.

Mexico City

According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, at least 3,529 women were victims of femicide in that region in 2018.

Paris

Worldwide, the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime has estimated that “87,000 women were intentionally killed in 2017,” with the majority of them being killed by a partner or a member of their family.

Sao Paulo, Brazil

The data explains why the performance piece has resonated with so many women from different countries, backgrounds and cultures.

