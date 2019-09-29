Global Opinions
Sept. 29, 2019
Jamal Khashoggi:
A missing voice,
a growing chorus
One year ago, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman thought he could end a debate with a bone saw. He did succeed in ending a life and silencing a voice — that of our brave and distinguished colleague, Jamal Khashoggi. But as you will see here, the debate lives on, and the quests that animated Khashoggi’s life — for freedom, democracy, tolerance and greater understanding across cultures — cannot be so easily defeated.— Fred Hiatt, Editorial Page Editor
Portrait illustration by David Despau for The Washington Post; Based on a photo by the Asahi Shimbun