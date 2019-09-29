Global Opinions
Sept. 29, 2019

Jamal Khashoggi:
A missing voice,
a growing chorus

One year ago, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman thought he could end a debate with a bone saw. He did succeed in ending a life and silencing a voice — that of our brave and distinguished colleague, Jamal Khashoggi. But as you will see here, the debate lives on, and the quests that animated Khashoggi’s life — for freedom, democracy, tolerance and greater understanding across cultures — cannot be so easily defeated.
— Fred Hiatt, Editorial Page Editor

Why Khashoggi's murder is too heinous for the public to forget

By Fred RyanRead more »

(Read in Arabic)

What happened on the way to Khashoggi's horrifying final seconds?

By David Ignatius Read more »

My quest for justice continues. It's not too late.

By Hatice CengizRead more »

Let the world hear Khashoggi's last words in Arabic

By Karen Attiah Read more »

Turkey will continue its efforts to shed light on Khashoggi's murder

By Recep Tayyip ErdoganRead more »

Trump betrayed U.S. moral leadership with Saudi Arabia. So Congress was forced to act.

By Robert MenendezRead more »

The liberal world order crumbled a year ago. We're still reeling.

By Asli Aydintasbas Read more »

Khashoggi and I were targeted for our journalism. But I still have hope.

By Jason Rezaian Read more »

Hollywood loves triumphant journalism stories. This isn't one of them.

By David Von Drehle Read more »

Khashoggi symbolized the promise of reconciling political Islam and democracy

By Ezzedine C. FishereRead more »

(Read in Arabic)

Saudi Arabia is suffocating the Arabic public sphere. We must fight back.

By Iyad el-BaghdadiRead more »

(Read in Arabic)

Saudi Arabia's monarchy has left the country fragile and unbalanced

By Hala Al-Dosari Read more »

(Read in Arabic)

We need justice for Yemen — and justice for Khashoggi

By Tawakkol KarmanRead more »

(Read in Arabic)

Arab political exiles face a bleak reality. Could there be hope?

By Tamara Cofman WittesRead more »

How Khashoggi gave Arab dissidents mentorship — and a community

By Mohamed SoltanRead more »

Portrait illustration by David Despau for The Washington Post; Based on a photo by the Asahi Shimbun