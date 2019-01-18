For 544 days, Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian sat behind bars in Iran’s notorious Evin prison, charged with espionage. His only “crime” was practicing journalism, but he became an unwitting bargaining chip in Iran’s international nuclear negotiations. This is the behind-the-scenes story of how The Post rallied for the return of its reporter and for press freedom everywhere.
