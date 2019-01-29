By Jason Rezaian, Kate Woodsome, Robbie Stauder, Danielle Kunitz and Dave Marcus

More from Jason Rezaian

Learn how the travel ban is leaving couples in bureaucratic limbo.

Want more videos?

Visit the Post Opinions YouTube channel.

Share your story

Has your relationship been affected by the travel ban? Tell us.

Credits

Design and development by Leo Ji and Joanne Lee

Share

More stories

Washington Post editors tell the inside story of global efforts to free Jason Rezaian

This is how The Post rallied for the return of its reporter and for press freedom everywhere

Perspective | ‘Their job is to scare me’: Jason Rezaian describes first terrifying hours inside Iranian prison

In an excerpt from his new book, ‘Prisoner’ a Washington Post journalist held in Iran for 544 days shares his account of solitary confinement and his fears for his wife’s safety.

Opinion | Call Trump’s travel ban what it is: An Iran ban

The Supreme Court decision on Trump&rsquo;s travel ban is a gift to the mullahs in Tehran.

Most Read

Follow Post Graphics