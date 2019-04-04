The veterans of the civil rights movement made history, but they are eager for you to know something: They didn’t set out to be heroes or icons. On two occasions this year, these brave men and women gathered to reflect on their experiences and the legacy they're leaving — for people like me who benefited from their courage and for the kids growing up in today’s shifting world.
Some of them are names you know, some aren’t — but all of them have stories that need to be told while they're still here to tell them.
This audio series from the “Cape Up” podcast brings you the stories and reflections of some of these leaders, and their lessons on where we go from here.
Add ‘Cape Up’ to a podcast app: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher
The day Martin Luther King Jr. died Episode 2 (Coming soon)
Children ‘stripped of innocence’ Episode 3 (Coming soon)
How MLK's famous letter from jail came to be Episode 4 (Coming soon)
The story of Bloody Sunday and today’s pilgrimage to Selma Episode 5 (Coming soon)
Women of the civil rights movement
Episode 1: The day Martin Luther King Jr. died
“You can only choose what it is you give your life for.”
Andrew Young, King’s chief strategist with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, and others who were close to King recall the moment they heard of his assassination.
Read a transcript
Add ‘Cape Up’ to a podcast app: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher
Episode 2: Children ‘stripped of innocence’
“No one ever said to me, Are you okay? Are you afraid? Because I was.”
Get this episode as soon as it’s released. Add ‘Cape Up’ to a podcast app: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher
Episode 3: How MLK's famous letter from jail came to be
“There comes a time when the cup of endurance runneth over.”
Get this episode as soon as it’s released. Add ‘Cape Up’ to a podcast app: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher
Episode 4: The story of Bloody Sunday and today’s pilgrimage to Selma
“When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just—you have to say no.”
Get this episode as soon as it’s released. Add ‘Cape Up’ to a podcast app: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher
Episode 5: Women of the civil rights movement
“The movement never would have happened had it not been for these heroic women.”
Get this episode as soon as it’s released. Add ‘Cape Up’ to a podcast app: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher
Episode 6: Changed minds and reconciliation
“Sometimes we have to remember we’re all human beings.”
Get this episode as soon as it’s released. Add ‘Cape Up’ to a podcast app: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher
Episode 7: Music of the civil rights movement
“Without songs, we couldn’t have had a movement.”
Get this episode as soon as it’s released. Add ‘Cape Up’ to a podcast app: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher
Episode 8: The power of nonviolent resistance
“The violence trained me to be nonviolent.”
Get this episode as soon as it’s released. Add ‘Cape Up’ to a podcast app: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher
Episode 9: Passing the baton
“We got to deal with what’s going on in this country.”
Get this episode as soon as it’s released. Add ‘Cape Up’ to a podcast app: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher
About this story
Hosted by Jonathan Capehart. Produced by Carol Alderman. Edited by Jessica Stahl. Design and development by Katherine Lee, Chris Rukan and Jake Crump. Photos by AP file; Charles Kelly/AP; Will Counts/AP; Bill Hudson/AP; Bettmann/Getty Images; Bill Hudson/AP; Mladen Antonov/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images.
Special thanks to the Annenberg Foundation and Sunnylands as well as the Faith and Politics Institute "for providing the bookend events that made this incredible project possible."
More stories
What Trump needs to learn about Frederick Douglass
David Blight, author of 'Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom', tells you how Douglass became a demanding voice for America to live up to its ideals.
Opinion | Bryan Stevenson wants us to confront our country’s racial terrorism and then say, ‘Never again’
"We are all haunted by this history."