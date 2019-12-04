In six weeks, the Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight panels would depose nearly 20 witnesses behind closed doors, allowing Democrats to piece together a narrative of how Trump, his lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani and his Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney allegedly orchestrated a shadow campaign to circumvent the normal foreign policy channels, and pressure Ukraine’s president into investigating debunked conspiracy theories and a political rival. Over the next two weeks, the Intelligence panel then took the probe public, featuring a dozen witnesses in seven hearings conducted over five days.