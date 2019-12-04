Politics
When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) decided to endorse a formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump, she put the gavel in the hands of one of her most trusted committee chairmen: Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) of the Intelligence panel.
For the past two months, Schiff has been the man at the center of a political firestorm, steering the House through an unprecedented investigation into whether Trump leveraged the power of his office and the resources of the country to exact personal, political favors from a foreign leader that could affect the next election.
Schiff long expected he would spend this term investigating Trump’s foreign dealings, especially regarding Russian election interference, but when a series of surprise turns brought Congress to focus on Ukraine this fall, it would be up to Schiff to pivot.
In six weeks, the Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight panels would depose nearly 20 witnesses behind closed doors, allowing Democrats to piece together a narrative of how Trump, his lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani and his Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney allegedly orchestrated a shadow campaign to circumvent the normal foreign policy channels, and pressure Ukraine’s president into investigating debunked conspiracy theories and a political rival. Over the next two weeks, the Intelligence panel then took the probe public, featuring a dozen witnesses in seven hearings conducted over five days.
In a way, Schiff has the perfect résumé for this role: Schiff spent years as a federal prosecutor, building complex criminal cases, including ones that involved the inner workings of the government. One of Schiff’s most significant convictions was against an FBI agent who became a Soviet spy.
But as a lawyer in Los Angeles, he also understands how to craft a drama – while working as an assistant U.S. attorney there, he also wrote a screenplay. He continues to represent the motion picture industry to Congress, which is situated in his district.
Schiff’s critics say that combination of experience means he is selling the public a story that is crafted to scintillate rather than reflect substance. But to his supporters, it simply means he can weave together an exacting case and translate it to the public – the ultimate jury in determining whether the Democrats’ impeachment maneuver was worth it.
It was up to Schiff to distill a complicated narrative of warring American bureaucrats and Ukrainian oligarchs into a simple story of attempted bribery – and to take the hits in the process from Trump and his allies in the GOP, who cried foul, accusing Schiff of cooking up a lawless probe to satisfy Democrats’ political animus against Trump.
