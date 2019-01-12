President Trump is still weighing whether to declare a national emergency to build a southern border wall. These emergency acts are more common than you might think — the United States is currently under 31 of them.

Most, though, are considerably less noticeable than a barrier between the United States and Mexico.

Nearly all national emergency declarations under the 1976 National Emergencies Act relate to sanctions or export restrictions, according to a list kept by the Brennan Center for Justice. Under that act, presidents must formally declare an emergency and offer a legal rationale to use emergency powers.