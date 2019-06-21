Politics

How well do you know the Democratic candidates?

Let’s face it: Too many people are competing to be the Democratic nominee in next year’s presidential election. There are 23 main candidates — just two short of a Major League Baseball roster — and the first debates are coming June 26 and 27. If you hear a name or see a face and find yourself asking, “Wait, which one is he?” or “Is she the one who …” then this quiz is for you.

1. Find who’s who

2. Fill in their day jobs

is Drop your choice here
  • Colorado senator
  • former U.S. vice president
  • New Jersey senator
  • Governor of Montana
  • Mayor of South Bend, Ind.
  • former HUD secretary
  • Mayor of New York
  • former Maryland representative
  • Hawaii representative
  • New York senator
  • California senator
  • former governor of Colorado
  • Governor of Washington
  • Minnesota senator
  • Mayor of Miramar, Fla.
  • Massachusetts representative
  • former Texas representative
  • Ohio representative
  • Vermont senator
  • California representative
  • Massachusetts senator
  • author, activist, spiritual adviser
  • entrepreneur
3. Choose who said this

We’re helping you by putting the candidates’ signature issue(s) in there as well. Look for clues in the issues and the quotes to figure out who said each of these.

In addition to core issues, candidates have addressed many other topics in their speeches and platforms. Explore this graphic to find out much more about their positions on a variety of issues.

4. Guess who this describes

Click on the candidate
If you’re tired of guessing and just want to see all the answers, click on the candidates you’d like to know more about and we’ll show you — no more questions asked.

We’ve got plenty more you can read about these candidates. These links will get you started:

About this story

Name recognition data for question 1 comes from a poll sponsored and conducted by the Monmouth University Polling Institute from May 16 to 20, 2019, with a national random sample of 802 adults age 18 and older, in English. This includes 322 contacted by a live interviewer on a landline telephone and 480 contacted by a live interviewer on a cellphone. The results are based on a subsample of 334 registered voters who identify themselves as Democrats or lean toward the Democratic Party.
Quotations for question 2 are taken from transcripts of candidates’ speeches. Information on signatures issues and anecdotes comes from campaign information and published media reports.

