How well do you know the Democratic candidates?

<span>Uniting the country:</span> Bennet wants to end political gerrymandering and tackle economic inequality in a pragmatic, bipartisan way that will appeal to moderate red- and blue-state voters. To that end, he would like to enforce antitrust laws, revive unions and reform the tax code. He prefers adding a public option to the Affordable Care Act rather than Medicare-for-all, would like to abolish the Electoral College, and put out a $1 trillion plan to address climate change. Bennet entered the presidential race in May after successful surgery for prostate cancer.
Michael Bennet
<span>Making government work:</span> Biden made very clear from his campaign rollout that he is running as the anti-Trump in personality, behavior and, to some extent, policy. He was a public defender before he entered politics, and his career has been built on his pro-union, pro-working class appeal, particularly in the Midwest and Rust Belt. He says he wants to work with Republicans to address problems that unfairly burden the middle class. Biden has by far the most foreign policy experience of any candidate — along with a long and complicated voting record.
Joe Biden
<span>Criminal justice reform and gun violence:</span> Booker played a leading role in the recent bipartisan bill that reduces sentencing and increases rehabilitation efforts for some drug offenders. His 14-part plan for overhauling gun laws includes a national licensing system and a ban on assault-style weapons and large magazines. Booker's tone and vocabulary distinguish him from many of this rivals. He projects optimism rather than anger and talks about "civic grace," empathy and love.
Cory Booker
<span>Campaign finance reform:</span> Bullock says that huge money from special interests often leads lawmakers to take extreme positions, which leads to gridlock. He was the only candidate in the field who won a statewide election in 2016 in a state that Trump won, and he cites that as proof that he can bridge the red-blue divide. He entered the race late so he could finish the legislative term in Montana, during which he worked with Republicans to preserve Medicaid expansion.
Steve Bullock
<span>Social inequalities and foreign policy:</span> Buttigieg supports LGBTQ rights, wants to address racial and gender inequalilty and bolster the social safety net by ensuring a living wage, debt-free college and "Medicare for those who want it." But his first significant policy address, delivered June 11, was heavy on foreign affairs. He decried the "endless" 9/11 wars — he is an Afghanistan War veteran — and focused on a modernization of defense strategy to prioritize cyberdefense and technology over conventional weapons. He also called out Saudi Arabia and North Korea for human rights abuses and vowed to reenter the Iran nuclear agreement and the Paris climate accord.
Pete Buttigieg
<span>Immigration reform:</span> Castro, whose orphaned grandmother emigrated from Mexico as a 7-year-old, was the first candidate to put out a comprehensive immigration policy plan. It calls for a pathway to citizenship for all people in the United States illegally and a streamlined asylum process. He prioritizes the social infrastructure that would need to accompany such a plan, including universal prekindergarten, affordable college, Medicare-for-all and addressing racial inequality in housing.
Julian Castro
<span>Defeating President Trump:</span> De Blasio entered the race in late May casting himself largely as a Trump foil — he is trying to make the hastag #ConDon catch on — but he has released few policy details. His campaign announcement video, "Working People First," touts progressive shifts in New York during his tenure, such as universal prekindergarten and free preschool and a $15-per-hour minimum wage. He also increased funding for affordable housing and mandated paid sick leave.
Bill de Blasio
<span>Health care and climate change:</span> Delaney takes a centrist approach, arguing <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/medicare-for-all-is-political-suicide-for-democrats/2019/06/06/8c41f14c-87d1-11e9-a491-25df61c78dc4_story.html?utm_term=.8e95a8259ffd">against Medicare-for-all</a> but in favor of adding a public option to achieve universal coverage, and against the Green New Deal in favor of a federal carbon tax. His views are intentionally moderate in hopes of reaching bipartisan solutions. One interesting proposal is that he'd like the president to debate Congress face-to-face four times a year.
John Delaney
<span>Foreign policy:</span> Gabbard, a veteran of the Iraq War, strongly favors diplomacy over military intervention, even when it means dealing with countries that have poor human rights records. She said in a <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/post-live-2019-american-veterans/?utm_term=.b56927dfee94">Washington Post Live event</a> that the United States could "perhaps" try to work with Russia and Syria to fight terrorism in the Middle East, and she was criticized by members of both parties for meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2017. She sponsored a 2017 bill that would force the CIA to stop aiding militants in Syria.
Tulsi Gabbard
<span>Gender policies and family issues:</span> Gillibrand was an early ally of the #MeToo movement, and she champions women's reproductive rights, national paid family leave and gender pay equality. Many issues can come under the umbrella of family issues; she favors universal health care, addressing climate change, and a plan for two years of free state college for every year of public service.
Kirsten Gillibrand
<span>Criminal justice reform and the gender pay gap:</span> Harris, a former prosecutor, decried police shootings of unarmed civilians and high incarceration rates for minorities in the formal announcement of her candidacy. She also called for an end to the gender pay imbalance and education changes such as providing universal prekindergarten access, boosting teacher pay and making college debt-free.
Kamala Harris
<span>Gun violence:</span> Hickenlooper, a self-described business-friendly, pro-environment pragmatist, was governor in Colorado when the state tightened gun laws in the aftermath of the mass shooting in an Aurora movie theater that killed 12. He would like to implement some of those policies nationwide, particularly a system for universal background checks.
John Hickenlooper
<span>Climate change:</span> Inslee has made his "Climate Mission" the focus of his candidacy. It's not a new focus; he published a book in 2007 about transitioning the country to renewable energy. He has released an ambitious, $9 trillion plan to cut emissions to net zero and says that clean energy would create 8 million jobs.
Jay Inslee
<span>Heartland issues:</span> Sure, that's vague, but Klobuchar's focus is on issues that have particularly plagued Middle America. She released a trillion-dollar infrastructure plan to shore up roads and bridges and expand Internet access. Her $100 billion plan to create mental health programs and address opioid addiction would use money from opioid manufacturers. (She has spoken openly about her sportswriter father's alcoholism and its effects on her family.) And she favors tightening gun laws but in a way that appeals to hunters.
Amy Klobuchar
<span>Student debt:</span> Messam has spoken about high prescription drug prices, climate change and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but his signature issue appears to be forgiving $1.5 trillion in student debt. Messam says high debt holds young people back from being able to realize their potential.
Wayne Messam
<span>National security:</span> Moulton, a veteran platoon leader who earned commendations for valor during four tours in Iraq but who also has struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder, wants to modernize the military. He would prioritize next-generation technology such as cyber and autonomous weapons over conventional military equipment. He also favors restrained use of troops and wants to increase mental health support for military members. He opposes Medicare-for-all because of his frustrations with the Veterans Affairs health-care system.
Seth Moulton
<span>Immigration reform:</span> O'Rourke opposes private immigration detention centers and President Trump's border wall, and he has said El Paso's existing border barrier should come down. He favors a path to citizenship for some immigrants who are in the country illegally. He also released a $5 trillion plan to build climate-friendly infrastructure and cut the country's net carbon emissions to zero in 30 years.
Beto O'Rourke
<span>The economy:</span> Ryan served on the House Appropriations Committee and emphasizes "an economy that works for all of us." He hopes to appeal to Rust Belt voters as well as suburban women with largely moderate policies that would address climate change, improve public education and create affordable health care. He's probably best known as the guy who unsuccessfully tried to unseat Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader in 2016.
Tim Ryan
<span>Economic inequality:</span> Sanders has railed about the gap between rich and poor since his very first campaign in 1972, an unsuccessful Senate bid, and he frames nearly all other issues in that light. Many of his policies, once considered radical, are becoming mainstream in the Democratic Party, among them Medicare-for-all, tuition-free public college, breaking up big banks, a $15-per-hour minimum wage and addressing climate change.
Bernie Sanders
<span>Gun violence:</span> Swalwell supports banning assault-style rifles and a national buyback program. In June, he held an event in Las Vegas and met with victims of the country's worst mass shooting, when a gunman killed 58 and injured hundreds at an outdoor concert in 2017. He has also taken an aggressive stance on reproductive rights, saying he would only nominate judges who would uphold <i>Roe v. Wade</i>.
Eric Swalwell
<span>Economic inequality and reining in corporate power:</span> Warren spearheaded laws regulating the banking industry after the recession and has built her electoral career on being the bane of Wall Street. She wants to tax the super-rich to pay for programs for struggling and middle-class Americans, including forgiving student debt. <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/warrens-nonstop-ideas-reshape-the-democratic-presidential-race--and-give-her-new-momentum/2019/06/09/f07c7984-87d1-11e9-98c1-e945ae5db8fb_story.html?utm_term=.8c57f0c41199">A Post story</a> said her vision would amount to a restructuring of American capitalism. Warren, a progressive and populist, has the most — and most detailed — policy positions of any candidate — so much so that "I have a plan for that" is on her campaign T-shirts.
Elizabeth Warren
<span>Healing the country’s spirit:</span> Williamson, a successful author of self-help books, is serious about the spiritual healing and extends the "peace" focus to foreign policy. She wants to create two new Cabinet-level departments: a Department of Peace for domestic and international conflict mediation, and a Department of Childhood and Youth to address hunger, inadequate schools, violence and other needs of children, and she favors paying reparations to descendants of slaves.
Marianne Williamson
<span>Preparing workers for the 21st-century economy:</span> The cornerstone of Yang's campaign is a plan to provide a universal basic income of $1,000 a month for every adult citizen, paid for by a value-added tax on companies. The premise is that robots and automation will continue to take jobs, and people will need new ones. So the UBI would give people a financial safety net so they can retrain, find a new career or perhaps start a business. He calls his philosophy "human-centered capitalism" — making people's lives better rather than just enriching corporations.
Andrew Yang
