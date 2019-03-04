Analysis Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events.
Which Republican senators support nullifying Trump’s national emergency
The resolution requires support from all Democrats and four Republican senators to pass. It would take twenty Republicans to override a presidential veto. Currently, four support the resolution.
Next week, the Senate is expected to vote on a resolution to nullify President Trump’s national emergency declaration. This resolution has already passed the House and is poised to pass the Senate as well, with Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) joining unified Democrat support. However, support from 16 other Republican senators will be necessary to overcome the anticipated presidential veto.
Numerous other Republican senators have expressed concerns about the resolution and the constitutionality of the national emergency. In a floor speech last week, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) suggested funding alternatives for the wall that “avoids the constitutional crisis of separation of powers.” Others, like Sen. James M. Inhofe (R.-Okla.), are concerned that the national emergency uses funds “at the expense of the military.” In recent days the White House has been working to limit defections and Republican criticism.
We’ll be tracking Senate Republicans’ positions on the resolution below. See something we missed? Let us know!
Where Republican senators stand
Oppose the resolution or no comment 41
Have concerns 8
Support the resolution 4
These senators have said they oppose the resolution or have made no comment.
These senators have expressed concerns about the resolution, but have not indicated how they will vote.
These senators have said they will or are likely to vote for the resolution to nullify Trump’s national emergency declaration.
Sen. Alexander has proposed alternative funding measures that "avoid[s] the constitutional crisis of separation of powers."
“I am very worried about the slippery slope that could occur.” Read more »
“I think it’s probably good that the president, if he has to get this done, go ahead and do it on an emergency — but not at the expense of the military. And if it ends up at the expense of the military, that it’s going to inflict damage on the military, then I have to act accordingly.” Read more »
“Congress has been ceding far too much power to the executive branch for decades. We should use this moment as an opportunity to start taking that power back.” Read more »
“The emergency course is not one I favor.” Read more »
“We have a crisis at our southern border, but no crisis justifies violating the Constitution.” Read more »
“I do support the lawsuit that was filed by the states. I think that may be the quickest way to get an injunction that would halt this transfer of funds.” Read more »
“I will be voting yes on the resolution of disapproval.” Read more »
“I can’t vote to give extra-Constitutional powers to the president.” Read more »
“As a U.S. senator, I cannot justify providing the executive with more ways to bypass Congress. As a conservative, I cannot endorse a precedent that I know future left-wing presidents will exploit to advance radical policies that will erode economic and individual freedoms...I would vote in favor of the resolution disapproving of the president’s national-emergency declaration, if and when it comes before the Senate.” Read more »
