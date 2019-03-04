Which Republican senators support nullifying Trump’s national emergency

Next week, the Senate is expected to vote on a resolution to nullify President Trump’s national emergency declaration. This resolution has already passed the House and is poised to pass the Senate as well, with Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) joining unified Democrat support. However, support from 16 other Republican senators will be necessary to overcome the anticipated presidential veto.

Numerous other Republican senators have expressed concerns about the resolution and the constitutionality of the national emergency. In a floor speech last week, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) suggested funding alternatives for the wall that “avoids the constitutional crisis of separation of powers.” Others, like Sen. James M. Inhofe (R.-Okla.), are concerned that the national emergency uses funds “at the expense of the military.” In recent days the White House has been working to limit defections and Republican criticism.

We'll be tracking Senate Republicans' positions on the resolution below.