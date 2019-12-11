Analysis Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events.
Which House members support impeaching Trump
House Democratic leaders introduced two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Dec. 10: one for abuse of power and one for obstruction of Congress.
[Everything you need to know about impeachment]
Trump will be impeached if the House passes one or both articles by a simple majority (That means House Democrats need 216 votes given the current makeup of the House — there are a handful of vacant seats).
A two-thirds majority of senators present would then have to vote to convict and remove the president from office.
The House is expected to vote on the articles before the Christmas recess. Below is a tally of how House members are expected to vote on impeachment. None have yet said they will vote for just one article, but we will track that here if they do.
Did we miss someone? Let us know.
Where House members stand
For both articles of impeachment 149
Haven’t said 85
Opposed 197
These lawmakers support both articles of impeachment.
These lawmakers haven’t publicly stated their position on the articles of impeachment. The Post is in the process of reaching out to these lawmakers.
These lawmakers oppose both articles of impeachment.
A spokesman for Aguilar told The Washington Post on Dec. 11 that he supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"When the President asked a foreign government to investigate his political opponent, he not only betrayed his oath of office, he seriously compromised our national security. This act alone leaves Congress no choice but to exercise it’s oversight duty and impeach this President," Barragán tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
Bass said she would be willing to impeach President Trump again if he won reelection in 2020. Read more »
"We are a nation of laws, but right now we have a person in the Oval Office who believes he is above the law and that government serves his political whims. That is why I am reiterating my call for impeaching the president to hold him accountable and find out all of the facts," Beatty said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"It's time for articles of impeachment," Beyer tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"From my perspective, he should be impeached for many others as well," Blumenauer tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
A spokeswoman for Bonamici told The Washington Post on Dec. 11 that she supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
A spokesman for Boyle told The Washington Post on Dec. 11 that he supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"Donald Trump must be impeached and the House of Representatives should vote immediately to begin impeachment proceedings or consider articles of impeachment," Brown said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"The framers of the U.S. Constitution gave Congress the obligation to consider impeachment, when necessary, as a foundational cornerstone of our great democratic experiment, and I stand in strong support of our committees exercising that responsibility today. The evidence against the President is clear and damning, and if we do not act swiftly, he will continue to threaten our Constitution -- and our democracy as a whole -- by using his office to influence our elections for his own personal and political gain. I do not take this position lightly, and today will stand as a somber day in our nation’s history. When I came to Congress, I took a solemn oath to protect our Constitution, and I will do so above all else," Brownley said in a statement on Dec. 10.
"Based on the available evidence including the president’s admission, I will vote for impeachment and empower the senate to conduct a trial," Butterfield said in a statement to The Washington Post on Oct. 7.
A spokeswoman for Carbajal told The Washington Post on Dec. 11 that she supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"President Donald Trump has not adhered to his duties and he has violated to the point where Congress has to go through with impeachment," he told CNN on Dec. 11. Read more »
"I have been heavily involved in this process, participating in a number of depositions and hearings with principled public servants and military officers. They all led us to the same conclusion: the president abused his power, compromised our national security for personal gain, and violated his oath of office," Carson said in a statement on Dec. 5. Read more »
"After reading, in full, the House Intelligence report, House Judiciary report, the articles of impeachment and hearing from constituents, I have decided to take the solemn step to vote to impeach the President for abusing the powers of his office for his own personal gain,” Casten said on Dec. 12. Read more »
"It is a sad day for America, but the president leaves us no choice due to his abuse of power and obstruction," Castor tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"Read the articles of impeachment yourself to see the clear case that President Trump used military aid to Ukraine to solicit foreign interference in our election. And then obstructed Congress's investigation at every turn," Chu tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"Donald Trump has given us no other choice than to move forward with impeachment," Cicilline said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
"President Trump tried to cheat our democracy and put our national security at risk. He must be impeached," Clark tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"With Donald Trump in office our democracy remains at stake. It is unconstitutional and completely unacceptable for this President to contact foreign governments in an attempt to tarnish Presidential candidates to interfere with and attempt to puppeteer our elections. I’ve been a vocal proponent of impeaching Donald Trump since 2017, and this latest law-breaking incident only validates my beliefs that we must move forward in impeaching Donald J. Trump from the highest office in our country. The American people deserve transparency in our government. The American people deserve a President who truly works for the people. The American people deserve a President who abides by our Constitution. Simply put, Americans deserve much more than Donald Trump," Clarke said in a statement on Sept. 25.
"@realDonaldTrump violated his Oath of Office. We will act to uphold ours, and the #RuleOfLaw #Impeachment," Clay tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"After reviewing witness testimony, the call summary, and public statements from the President and his Chief of Staff, I am left with no other choice but to support the articles of impeachment introduced in the House," Cleaver said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
"If we cannot vote to impeach with what we had in testimonies last week and what we've seen in news reports this week, then we ought to just modify the Constitution and get rid of impeachment altogether," Clyburn said on Dec. 6. Read more »
"There's no real question that he didn't do those," Cohen said on Dec. 10, referring to the two articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"I will support the two articles of impeachment [but] I would support a third, obstruction of justice," Connolly told USA Today on Dec. 10. Read more »
"I will vote for the Articles of Impeachment against President Trump," Cooper said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
"Sadly, the evidence shows our President solicited the intervention of a foreign nation in our elections," Correa tweeted on Dec. 9. Read more »
"Our constitutional system of government relies on the President’s faithful execution of laws duly passed by Congress in service of the national interest, not personal political benefit. Based on the evidence and testimony in the impeachment inquiry, it is clear to me that the President has failed to uphold that constitutional duty. Therefore, I will solemnly support the articles of impeachment introduced this week when they come before me for a vote in the House," Courtney said in a statement on Dec. 12.
"The evidence uncovered by the House impeachment inquiry is overwhelming. And the facts are uncontested,” Davids said on Dec. 10. Read more »
A spokesman for Davis told The Washington Post on Dec. 11 that he supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"President Trump has abused the office of the presidency and obstructed Congress in its oversight role. The House has no choice but to send articles of impeachment to the Senate," Davis tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"In the face of the extraordinary wrongdoing of this president, seeking for personal and political gain, interference in our elections, risking our national security, nothing could be more brave. And so I see these articles as very well written and I have an obligation to uphold my oath and hold this president accountable," Dean told CNN on Dec. 11.
A spokeswoman for DeFazio told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that he supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"Public office is a public trust. And those who violate that trust must be held accountable. The evidence is clear: President Trump has abused the power of his office, put our national security at risk and blocked Congress’s attempt to investigate his actions. No one in this country is above the law, not even the president. In order to protect the strength of our democracy, Congress has a duty to act," DeGette said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
"While I was reluctant to pursue impeachment about the 2016 election, President Trump’s unchecked efforts to get foreign powers to intervene in the next presidential election and unchecked attempts to block any investigation by the United States Congress left me with no choice,” DeLauro said on Dec. 10. Read more »
A spokesman for DelBene told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that she supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"President Trump threatens our Constitution so long as he remains in office," Demings tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
A spokesman for DeSaulnier told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that he supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"The only remedy is impeachment," Deutch tweeted on Dec. 11. Read more »
"I've strongly, publicly, and for months, called for Congress to impeach President Trump. His attempt to force a vulnerable partner to provide dirt on a domestic political opponent is, as my colleagues put it here, a threat to all we have sworn to protect," Doggett tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
"I support Chairman Nadler and my Judiciary Committee colleagues as we move to the next steps of this process, introducing articles of impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress," Engel said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
“I am terrified of another four years of Donald Trump. But I cannot ignore the oath that I took to uphold the Constitution and to defend our country against all enemies, foreign and domestic.,” the Judiciary committee member told The Washington Post in June. Read more »
He signed on to articles of impeachment against Trump in November 2017. Read more »
“I support an impeachment inquiry AND would vote for a House impeachment of President Trump – after that, the Senate would be accountable for a vote to remove Trump or keep him in office,” Evans tweeted on Oct. 4. Read more »
"I support the Articles of Impeachment against President Trump that have been introduced by the Judiciary Committee, and I intend to vote for them on the Floor of the House of Representatives next week," Foster said on Dec. 10. Read more »
A source confirmed to The Washington Post that Frankel supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
Fudge filed articles of impeachment against President Trump on Nov. 15, 2017. Read more »
"This president has betrayed the United States for his own personal gain," Gallego told CNN on Dec. 11.
A spokesman for Garamendi told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that he supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"What Trump did is unconstitutional," Garcia tweeted on Dec. 9. Read more »
"Members of Congress take an oath to support and defend the Constitution. It is our duty to protect our democracy—a job I take very seriously. President Trump violated the Constitution and no matter how he tries to spin it, he must be held accountable. No one, not even the President, is above the law," Garcia said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
"For the sake of our republic and the integrity of our democracy, President Donald Trump must be impeached," Gomez said in a statement on Sept. 24.
Gonzalez told CNN on Dec. 10 that he supported both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
Green is one of the first members of Congress to support impeaching Trump, well before the Mueller report was released. Read more »
"I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Trump is unfit to serve in office, and it is our duty to investigate and impeach," Grijalva tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
"No president should be able to abuse the power of the presidency for personal gain. However, as we’ve moved through the impeachment inquiry, the facts are indisputable and have proven over and over that President Trump betrayed his oath of office by putting our national security at risk with a bribe for his personal and political gain. Not only that, he corrupted and abused the office of the President," Haaland said in a statement on Dec. 5.
A spokesman for Harder told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that he supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"The President abused his power and obstructed Congress every step of the way," Heck tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"Here’s the bottom line: Imagine if we had caved to those people who would have said, ‘Why give the president a win?’ What would that be doing? We’d be torpedoing something that is good for the American people for political gain," Himes told The Washington Post on Dec. 10.
"The two articles of impeachment presented by the Judiciary Committee this morning seek to hold the President accountable for these two serious crimes: bribing a foreign government to interfere in the 2020 election and obstructing Congress in order to cover it up. I commend the Speaker and committee chairs for adopting this carefully considered approach that recognizes the solemnity of what the House must now undertake," Hoyer said in a statement on Dec. 10.
"The evidence is clear. The facts are uncontested. President Trump abused his office and jeopardized national security," Huffman tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"In essence, the Constitution is law. ... The president violated the highest law of the land and therefore, he participated in high crimes and misdemeanors," Jackson Lee told MSNBC on Dec. 10.
"We have a president who has committed the gravest of abuses, abuses of power and obstruction of Congress," Jayapal told CNN on Dec. 10.
"We must impeach this president," Jeffries said on Dec. 11.
"Like a kingpin, this was an attempt to subvert the law, undermining the very fabric of our democracy. The framers feared most how foreign influence could turn a president into a despot. So, they adopted impeachment as a backstop to protect our democracy," Johnson tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
A spokesperson for Johnson told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that she supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"I have long supported impeachment and @POTUS’s recent actions prove why he’s #unfit," Kelly tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
A spokesman for Kennedy told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that he supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"Two articles of impeachment were released. First, the president clearly abused his office by pressuring Zelensky to manufacture dirt on his political opponent Joe Biden. And second, the president has obstructed justice, instructing people not to testify in front of Congress, stonewalling and not giving Congress evidence. And these were the two articles that Chairman Nadler released yesterday," Khanna told Democracy Now! on Dec. 11. Read more »
"I think he’s uniquely dangerous, and I think from time to time, the policies that he promotes don’t necessarily reflect the danger he presents," Kildee told The Washington Post on Dec. 10.
"This is a somber day, but I took an oath to protect our democracy and I must do my job—for today and for our future," Kirkpatrick tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"There's broad consensus that these two articles are supported by overwhelming evidence," Krishnamoorthi told MSNBC on Dec. 10.
"President Trump has abused the power of the presidency for his own gain at the expense of our national security and the integrity of the 2020 election," Kuster said on Dec. 11. Read more »
Lamb said on Dec. 12 that he plans to vote to impeach President Trump. Read more »
"This is a sad day for America. While impeaching a president is by no means good news for the nation, as elected officials we must uphold our oath to defend our Constitution and preserve our democracy. After careful consideration of the facts presented, I have decided to support the articles of impeachment proposed by the Judiciary Committee to make sure the president is held accountable and that we protect our nation," Langevin said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
"While I am already on the record in support of impeachment, I want to make clear that this behavior is an unacceptable stain on the presidency and also merits President Trump's impeachment," Larsen tweeted on Sept. 23. Read more »
"I support the articles of impeachment. While I would have been fine continuing the investigation, I think it is important that the process moves forward for the country," Larson said on Dec. 10. Read more »
"Constitutional scholars made clear: the President’s actions represent a continuing threat to our democracy. If these actions are not impeachable, nothing is," Lawrence tweeted on Dec. 11. Read more »
"I think that the public recognizes that Democrats are working for the people. We’re doing our job, and I think that’s the most important thing. And we need to do our job to protect the Constitution, to make sure that it’s very clear that no person is above the law, even the president,” Lee told The Washington Post on Dec. 10.
"The facts are uncontested—the president betrayed his oath, and the House of Representatives is fulfilling ours. We will not let obstruction from the White House deter us from protecting our democracy, just as we will not allow inaction by the Senate stop our agenda," Levin tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"There is way more than enough evidence RIGHT NOW to draft Articles of Impeachment against @realDonaldTrump," Lieu tweeted on Oct. 3. Read more »
"If people look at the direct evidence they will reach the inescapable conclusion that the president abused his power for his personal benefit to the detriment of the Constitution, and our national security," Lofgren told CNN on Dec. 10.
"The evidence is clear. We must hold the President accountable and uphold the Constitution," Lowenthal tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
A spokeswoman for Lowey told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that she supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"The president violated his oath to the country, to the constitution, his oath of office, national security concerns," he said on Dec. 10. Read more »
"I think the president of the United States abused his office for his personal gain,” Luria said on Nov. 7. Read more »
"After carefully reviewing evidence laid out in the Mueller Report, after attending numerous hearings, after listening to the concerns of my constituents, and after doing as much soul-searching as I’ve ever done in my life - it is my inescapable conclusion that the House of Representatives must open an impeachment inquiry against the President of the United States," she said in a statement on June 15.
"We will hold the president accountable, and I hope my colleagues in the Senate do the same," Maloney tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
A spokesman for Matsui told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that she supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
McBath said she would vote for impeachment on Dec. 11.
"I intend to vote in favor of the resolution to impeach President Donald J. Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors," McCollum said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
"As I have said before, he is unfit for office & should be impeached," McGovern tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
A spokeswoman for McNerney told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that he supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"Our responsibility is to the republic and its preservation. It is under the gravity of that oath to the constitution that we move forward with #ArticlesOfImpeachment. I know of no Representatives that take joy in this obligation, I sadly know too many who disregard it," Meeks tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"Every President takes a sacred oath to protect the country and the interests of the American people. As a Member of Congress, I took a similar oath to support and defend the Constitution. When Trump solicited a foreign government to investigate a political rival for personal and political gain, he violated his oath. The Founding Fathers included mechanisms for presidents who abuse their power. Impeachment is that mechanism. I do not take these actions lightly, but President Trump has left Congress no choice but to move forward with articles of impeachment to uphold the Constitution and protect our democracy," Moore said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
"It is our solemn obligation to fulfill that oath by taking action to safeguard the American people from the President's contempt for our nation's rule of law and preserve our democracy for future generations," Morelle tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
Moulton first supported an impeachment inquiry of Trump in 2017. A spokesperson for Moulton confirmed to The Washington Post that the Congressman now supports impeachment.
Mucarsel-Powell said she would vote for the articles of impeachment against President Trump on Dec. 11.
“This is formal impeachment proceedings," Nader told CNN on Aug. 8. Read more »
"President Trump abused his power for personal gain when he solicited help in the 2020 election from Ukraine. He then obstructed Congress by ordering the complete defiance of subpoenas, further violating the Constitution. No president is above the law. He must be impeached," Napolitano tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"I strongly back Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s call today for a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump," Neal tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"The evidence is clear that the president of the United States abused his power by soliciting foreign interference in our elections and engaging in a wholesale obstruction of Congress during this inquiry,” Neguse said on Dec. 10. Read more »
"Congress must impeach this president," Omar tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"My colleagues followed the evidence and presented the case clearly. @realDonaldTrump attempted to use his office for personal gain and prevent a Constitutionally-backed Congressional inquiry into these wrongdoings. We must move to impeach him for these unconstitutional actions," he tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"@RepAdamSchiff is right. The Article I branch has the responsibility to hold a corrupt executive accountable. Today we’re carrying out that responsibility," Pascrell tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"I am proud of my colleagues for their work to investigate his behavior, draft these articles of impeachment, and hold the president accountable for his actions. No one is above the law," he said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
Pelosi announced two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Dec. 10.
"I took an oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution and I plan to live up to that oath," Perlmutter tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"I do believe, based on our oath to the Constitution, we have no choice," Phillips told CNN on Dec. 10.
"I am absolutely confident that I will be voting yes on both of these, but I will look at them all and if there are any details I am concerned about, I can change my mind,” Pingree said on Dec. 10. Read more »
"There is no doubt about it—President Trump abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress, and these are grave violations of his oath to our Constitution. A vote for impeachment is not only a vote to impeach this president, but a signal of whether we are willing to hold every subsequent president accountable to their duty to our nation and ensure that no one is above the law," Pocan said in a statement to The Washington Post on Dec. 12.
"Good morning, it is absolutely time to impeach the occupant of the @WhiteHouse," Pressley tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"The two articles of impeachment, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, clearly illustrate the urgent and present threat to our democracy if we fail to uphold our own oaths of office as the first branch of government. I do not take this responsibility lightly, or without thorough consideration of the facts at hand. It is my judgement that the Constitution requires us to act, and I intend to vote in favor of both articles of impeachment when they are brought before the full House for a vote," Price said in a statement on Dec. 11. Read more »
Quigley told CNN on Dec. 10 that President Trump has violated the Constitution.
"It seems like impeachment has woken up the president and the Republicans that we’re serious about advancing the public interest at every turn," Raskin told The Washington Post on Dec. 10.
A spokesman for Rice told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that she supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"There is no question that the president has abused his power," Richmond said on Dec. 11.
A spokeswoman for Rouda told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that he supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"This is something very serious because we're not talking about just today, we're talking about precedent for tomorrow," Ruppersberger said on Dec. 10. Read more »
"Without a doubt, the President has violated the Constitution by seeking the assistance of a foreign government for the purposes of circumventing our democratic process. I am absolutely convinced that he should be impeached based on his own admission," Rush said in a statement to The Washington Post on Sept. 25.
"It is sad that it has come to this. I take no joy in this process, but we cannot have a President that is above the law. If my constituents do something wrong then they face the consequences. The President used his public office and taxpayer money for personal and political gain. That is wrong, and he must be held accountable,” Ryan said in a statement on Dec. 10.
"The facts are undisputed. President Trump illegally solicited foreign interference in the 2020 election. He pressured the Ukrainian government to announce sham investigations that would smear his political rival and benefit his re-election campaign," Sarbanes tweeted on Dec. 11.
"President Trump must be impeached," Scanlon tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"The President is a continuing threat to our democracy, and he has left the House no choice," Schakowsky tweeted on Dec. 11. Read more »
Schiff announced articles of impeachment against President Trump on Dec. 10. Read more »
"After solemn deliberation, reading the documents relevant to the impeachment inquiry and closely following the hearings, I will be supporting the two articles of impeachment for the President of the United States. President Trump’s conduct in his interactions with the President of Ukraine were illegal and he obstructed justice by refusing to cooperate with Congressional investigations," Schrader said in a statement on Dec. 10.
"The President has abused his power and betrayed his oath to the American people," Sewell tweeted on Dec. 9. Read more »
"The President violated his oath of office. With profound sadness I will vote for impeachment," Shalala tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
Sherman introduced an article of impeachment against President Trump on July 12, 2017. Read more »
"When there is an abuse of power and obstruction of justice, there are consequences," Soto tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
She first called for Trump’s impeachment in August 2017. Read more »
"This president should be impeached and he should be removed from office," Stanton said on Dec. 11.
"No one else in their life at their job at their church anything they do would be able to leverage their power over someone else for a purely personal gain," Swalwell told CNN on Dec. 10. Read more »
"No person is above the law, and that includes the person who holds the highest office in the land. The path forward for Congress is clear; President Trump must be impeached," Takano said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
A spokesperson for Thompson told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that he supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
“I support impeachment,” he said on May 29. “The President has egregiously obstructed justice. The Special Counsel did not give any indication that the President is innocent.” Read more »
"The two articles of impeachment introduced today are intended to prevent President Trump from continuing to ignore the Constitution and undermine our democracy. I will vote for both," Titus said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
"From the first day of this session, I’ve called to uphold our nation’s law of the land, our United States Constitution. This means impeaching the President for his criminal and impeachable offenses. I made this decision early on because the continued lawlessness and king-like activity out of the White House endangers our democracy. Unfortunately, this President continues to put the lives of Americans in jeopardy by disregarding the well-being of people across the country, putting his personal interests before the American people he took an oath to serve. In light of today’s news, I say, ‘Tick-Tock, Mr. President.’ The nation has joined our call to hold him accountable with his recent extortion of Ukraine. We have done enough investigations that have helped in uncovering many of his illegal acts and impeachable offenses. These are days, months, and years we cannot get back for the people who sent us here to be a check on this dangerous administration and push forth legislation on issues they care about. Congress must act swiftly on articles of impeachment. We are a nation of laws and no one, especially the President, is above them. Impeachment is a very serious matter, but the actions of this President and his disregard for a co-equal branch of government and the laws he should be following call for this serious response. As members of Congress, impeachment is our only answer at this point," Tlaib said in a statement to The Washington Post on Sept. 25.
"As public servants sworn into office with an oath to serve and defend the Constitution, this Congress has no choice but to act," Torres said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
"President Trump committed an impeachable act by abusing the power of his office for personal and political gain, at the expense of our national security. When he got caught, he engaged in a second impeachable offense by launching an all-out campaign to obstruct legitimate congressional oversight into the matter. There’s more than enough to warrant impeachment in the House. I will vote in favor of these articles and hope Senate Republicans come to their senses," Trahan said in a statement to The Washington Post on Dec. 12.
"The President is a continuing threat to our democracy, and he has left the House no choice," Velázquez tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"President Trump put himself above our national interests by betraying his oath, abusing his power, and undermining our elections," Wasserman Schultz tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"It is past time that Congress fulfills its Constitutional duty to impeach him. I am elated that it appears that day is upon us," Waters said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »
"The evidence and testimony all point to the same conclusion: Trump put himself before his country, his actions to seek foreign influence are a clear and present danger to our democracy, and we have an urgency to act," Watson Coleman tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"I'm very settled that the vote that I'm making reflects my honest evaluation of the evidence," Welch said on Dec. 10. Read more »
"It is with sincere sorrow that I will be voting in support of the articles of impeachment introduced this morning against President Donald Trump," Wild said on Dec. 10. Read more »
"President Trump left the House with no choice on #impeachment," Wilson tweeted on Dec. 11. Read more »
A spokesman for Yarmuth told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that he supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
“... I support an impeachment inquiry. Congress has a sacred responsibility to obtain the information necessary to determine the next steps,” Adams said in a May 31 statement. Read more »
"After reading the contents of both the memo of the President’s call with the President of Ukraine and the whistleblower complaint, I have concluded that a formal impeachment inquiry should begin and investigations must continue in order to protect our national security and uphold the rule of law," Allred said in a statement on Sept. 26. Read more »
"Congress has a responsibility to uphold the rule of law and to take appropriate steps to open an impeachment inquiry," Axne said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"After reading the Mueller Report and witnessing the President’s actions, it has been clear to me that President Trump has committed impeachable offenses and went to great lengths to commit obstruction of justice on several occasions," Bera said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Members of Congress took an oath before God to uphold the Constitution, not to the President. It is imperative to our national security, the preservation of the rule of law, and our patriotism that we begin an impeachment inquiry," he said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
“Today, I'm announcing my support to begin impeachment proceedings against @realDonaldTrump,” she tweeted on July 25. Read more »
Brindisi is reportedly floating a censure of President Trump, rather than impeachment. Read more »
"We have seen the ways President Trump abused the power of his office and today's announcement marks a somber day for our nation. As the work of the Judiciary Committee continues, I will review their findings with the gravity a moment like this demands," Bustos said on Dec. 10. Read more »
"We need to get to the bottom of these serious allegations through comprehensive impeachment proceedings and document production. Whether such hearings result in actual impeachment of the president and/or senior cabinet officials remains to be seen," Cartwright tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"If those facts bear those out, all of the facts, then certainly it would be grounds for impeachment but I am not ready to make that call until I am finished with my analysis so again i think that’s a fair obligation to ask of me,” Case told Hawaii News Now on Dec. 10. Read more »
“This is a fight for our democracy,” he tweeted May 21. Read more »
“If these allegations are true, we believe these actions represent an impeachable offense. We do not arrive at this conclusion lightly, and we call on our colleagues in Congress to consider the use of all congressional authorities available to us, including the power of “inherent contempt” and impeachment hearings, to address these new allegations, find the truth and protect our national security,” he wrote in a Washington Post op-ed on Sept. 23. Read more »
"I support an official impeachment investigation," Costa said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"An impeachment inquiry will allow us to break through the President’s stonewalling and obstruction and get the answers the American people deserve," Cox tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"No one runs for Congress wanting to ever have to face the question of whether to vote for articles of impeachment. But at the same time, you know, I have to weigh the evidence and the facts, and fulfill my constitutional duty, and I will certainly be very thoughtful and deliberate as I make that decision," Craig said on Dec. 11. Read more »
"Today, I join the People of Florida’s 13th Congressional District in calling for the House to launch formal impeachment proceedings against President Trump," Crist said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"I’m giving a very robust look at the full body of evidence collected during the inquiry, and I’ll decide during the next few days," Crow said on Dec. 11. Read more »
"No one is above the law and if investigations prove that impeachment is the necessary course of action, then I will be forced to act on impeachment proceedings," Cuellar said in a statement on Sept. 24.
"I’m going to take a few days to reflect on, pray on it, and make a decision early next week," Cunningham told CNN on Dec. 12. Read more »
"Having taken an oath of office before God and my fellow citizens to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, I can only conclude that Congress move forward with articles of impeachment," he said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
Dingell told MSNBC on Sept. 23 that she supported an impeachment inquiry of President Trump.
“Congress has the authority to subpoena any information necessary to carry out its oversight responsibilities. But the Administration refuses to comply with subpoenas and continues to prevent witnesses from testifying. I believe that it’s time to initiate an #Impeachment inquiry,” he tweeted on June 21. Read more »
"I fully support the Speaker’s announcement of a new impeachment inquiry," Eshoo tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
Finkenauer's office was noncommittal when reached by KWWL on Dec. 11. Read more »
"I will review and consider the articles of impeachment when they are presented to the Congress. In doing so, I will take the questions before me and my oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States with the seriousness they deserve," Fletcher tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"After looking carefully at the transcript of the conversation with Ukraine’s President, the whistleblower complaint, the Inspector General memo, and President Trump’s comments about the issue, unfortunately, I believe that if we do not proceed with the inquiry, it will set a very dangerous precedent," Gabbard said in a statement on Sept. 27. Read more »
"I’m going to be doing a lot of thinking and listening in the days ahead to see what is best for the country,” Golden said on Dec. 10. Read more »
"As soon as they're formally adopted, I'll make a decision,” Gottheimer told The Washington Post on Dec. 11. Read more »
"This continued insistence on undermining our democracy must be met with the full force and strength possessed by the United States Congress as set forth by our founding fathers in the Constitution, up to and including, Articles of Impeachment," Hastings said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"The actions of this President lead me to no other conclusion than to support formal impeachment proceedings," Hayes said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Obstruction of justice is an impeachable offense. The multiple instances of obstruction laid out in the Mueller report necessitate that the House launch an impeachment inquiry," Higgins said in a statement on June 19.
"I don't make preemptive decisions on how I'm going to vote on any bill and I'm certainly not going to do that on something that is this serious or important," Horn said on Dec. 8. Read more »
"By law, the administration is required to turn over the whistleblower report to Congress. If the President interferes, Congress has the constitutional duty to begin impeachment proceedings and we will exercise our solemn responsibility as Members of Congress to support those proceedings," Horsford said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
“If these allegations are true, we believe these actions represent an impeachable offense. We do not arrive at this conclusion lightly, and we call on our colleagues in Congress to consider the use of all congressional authorities available to us, including the power of “inherent contempt” and impeachment hearings, to address these new allegations, find the truth and protect our national security,” she wrote in a Washington Post op-ed on Sept. 23. Read more »
"I support the House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and the Judiciary Committee’s decision to define the scope of their oversight investigation and set the parameters of a formal impeachment inquiry. I look forward to thoroughly examining any conclusions reached by the committee," she said in a statement on Sept. 12. Read more »
Keating announced his support for an impeachment inquiry in a video on Aug. 22. Read more »
“The rule of law needs to mean something. The integrity of our democracy needs to mean something. With that clear focus, I support the House of Representatives beginning an impeachment inquiry,” he said in a statement on July 28. Read more »
"By urging the Ukrainian government to take action to influence our Democracy, Trump has violated that power and the trust of the American people. If the facts are corroborated, that violation, and my understanding of its implications, has led me to come to the conclusion that the President has committed an impeachable offense," Kim said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"I fully support investigating this thoroughly," Kind said on Oct. 17 when asked whether he supported the impeachment inquiry. Read more »
"I support a formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump. The President’s recent admission that he engaged in unlawful conversations with Ukrainian officials is not only embarrassing, but undermines the integrity of our elections, the dignity of the office and threatens our national security. I am truly appreciative of the feedback I have received from my constituents who have contacted my office and voiced their concerns," Lawson said in a statement to The Washington Post on Sept. 25.
"I’m still thinking it over,” Lee told The Washington Post on Dec. 11. Read more »
“My first priority is serving the people I represent - not the partisan distractions in Washington. However, I can't ignore the corruption and obstruction we witness every day from President Trump. I now support an impeachment inquiry in order to get the truth for my constituents,” Levin tweeted on July 26. Read more »
"The time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come," Lewis said on the House floor on Sept. 24.
"I have been greatly concerned with President Trump’s actions in withholding funds that had been approved for the defense of Ukraine. That is why I supported an impeachment inquiry into this matter. We now have formal Articles of Impeachment which I will carefully consider in light of the evidence that has been brought forward in the inquiry. It is also important to consider any impeachment process in light of history and the future of our nation. Congress’ power to impeach a president and remove him or her from office is one of the most consequential powers that the Legislative Branch was given in the Constitution and should never be considered lightly," Lipinski said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
"I have felt the need to proceed judiciously given the high constitutional requirements of impeachment, but President Trump’s actions and obstruction require this step of establishing an impeachment inquiry. It is unfortunate that we have ended up at this point. The American people deserve the full truth and it has reached the point where there is no other way to get the necessary information and an impeachment inquiry is justified," Loebsack said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"I would like to read the charges before I make an announcement," Lynch told CNN on Dec. 10.
“I’ve come to think that it is warranted at this point,” Malinowski told NBC News in an article published May 21. Read more »
McAdams is reportedly floating a censure of President Trump, rather than impeachment. Read more »
"It is clear that the sitting president of the United States has repeatedly violated the law and damaged our democracy. Recent reports, if true, about his conversation with the president of Ukraine, demonstrate that he continues to place self-interest ahead of national interests, putting his desire to win re-election above our rule of law and national security. To look the other way is an abrogation of my oath, my duty, and my responsibility," McEachin said in a Sept. 24 statement. Read more »
"When I was sworn into Congress, I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. In this regard, I believe it is my duty to seek out truth for the sake of my constituents and our nation, and thereby call for an impeachment inquiry," she tweeted on July 30. Read more »
"I support the House's ongoing impeachment inquiry to get the facts for the American people," Murphy tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
"I remain in favor of the impeachment process. The future of our country is at stake. No one is above the law," he tweeted on June 25. Read more »
"Yesterday, I stated my support for the ongoing impeachment inquiry being taken up in the House of Representatives. I later voted against a resolution condemning the inquiry," O'Halleran said in a statement on Sept. 26. Read more »
"We have no choice but to impeach," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
"I support this inquiry because, and as I have always stated, we must secure evidence upon which to base such a significant decision as the impeachment of a sitting president," Panetta said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"As I continue to work on the issues that Granite State families sent me to Washington to tackle such as lowering costs of prescription drugs, investing in infrastructure, and supporting our veterans, I will review these articles and the underlying evidence further before this moves to the House floor for a vote,” Pappas said on Dec. 11. Read more »
"We need to begin impeachment hearings," he tweeted on June 26. Read more »
Peterson told reporters on Dec. 11 he was leaning toward opposing the charges but had not made up his mind. Read more »
“I’ve decided to support an impeachment investigation of the president,” she said on June 17. Read more »
"It would be irresponsible to comment on this so quickly," Rose told USA Today on Dec. 10. Read more »
Roybal-Allard's office told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that she supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"Out of respect for our Constitution, concern for our national security, & in my constituents' interest, I am fully supportive of an official impeachment inquiry," Ruiz tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"We need to proceed with an impeachment inquiry. No one is above the law," Sánchez tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
Schneider told ABC 7 Chicago on Dec. 10 that he is still reviewing the articles of impeachment. Read more »
“The people of #WA08 elected me to protect their health care & our environment. Those will always remain my focus while I have the privilege of serving them in Congress. They also elected me uphold the Constitution. So, I am formally calling for an impeachment inquiry,” she tweeted on July 28. Read more »
"Every Member of Congress swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution. I therefore support Speaker Pelosi’s call for a formal impeachment inquiry," Scott said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"This Ukraine development weighs very heavily, and is very concerning to me. As such, I believe it is time now to open an inquiry for impeachment," Scott said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"After much deliberation, I have reached the conclusion that the House of Representatives should open an impeachment inquiry against President Trump," he said in a statement on July 29. Read more »
“If these allegations are true, we believe these actions represent an impeachable offense. We do not arrive at this conclusion lightly, and we call on our colleagues in Congress to consider the use of all congressional authorities available to us, including the power of “inherent contempt” and impeachment hearings, to address these new allegations, find the truth and protect our national security,” she wrote in a Washington Post op-ed on Sept. 23. Read more »
"I do not take this responsibility lightly, but the President’s past obstruction of Congressional investigations combined with the revelations of the last 24 hours have made it clear that we must begin an impeachment inquiry," Sires said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
Slotkin told CNN on Dec. 11 that she is undecided on impeachment. Read more »
"President Trump has continued his efforts to obstruct justice and undermine Congress as a coequal branch of government and proceeding with an impeachment inquiry — the first step in a lengthy and difficult process — is the best way to demand accountability from this administration.”,” he told the Seattle Times in June. Read more »
“If these allegations are true, we believe these actions represent an impeachable offense. We do not arrive at this conclusion lightly, and we call on our colleagues in Congress to consider the use of all congressional authorities available to us, including the power of “inherent contempt” and impeachment hearings, to address these new allegations, find the truth and protect our national security,” she wrote in a Washington Post op-ed on Sept. 23. Read more »
"I’m keeping an open mind, reading through the articles and talking to my constituents,” Stevens said on Dec. 11. Read more »
"I believe that it is my Constitutional duty and the duty of the United States Congress to move forward with impeachment inquiries," Suozzi tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"After careful review of the evidence and testimony currently available, and in service to my oath, it is my judgment that Congress needs to accept the baton being handed to us by now former Special Counsel Mueller ..." he tweeted June 3. Read more »
"This is an incredibly serious decision. I need to take my time with it, I need to listen to constituents and their concerns, and I need to make sure I am looking at the actual articles and whether the evidence actually supports the actual articles of impeachment," Torres Small said on Dec. 10. Read more »
"He has always supported the work of the committees to hold the president accountable and supports House Democrats using every tool at our disposal to do so. This support includes the work of the Judiciary Committee, which is investigating whether to recommend articles of impeachment," a spokesperson for Trone told The Washington Post on Aug. 14.
Underwood told ABC 7 Chicago on Dec. 10 that he is still reviewing the articles of impeachment. Read more »
He called for Trump’s impeachment after the release of the redacted Mueller report in April. Read more »
"No one is above the law—not even the occupant of the highest office — and that is why I support moving forward with an impeachment inquiry," Veasey said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
After the Mueller report was released, he signed on to Tlaib’s impeachment resolution as a co-sponsor. Read more »
"I support Speaker Pelosi’s announcement that the U.S. House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry," Visclosky tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
"After much deliberation, it is time for the House of Representatives to assert our constitutional responsibility and begin an impeachment inquiry," she tweeted on July 30. Read more »
"I still feel strongly that we need to develop all possible evidence that could bear on such an important decision. How can such an important decision be made otherwise?” Rooney said on Dec. 9. Read more »
"I voted against Nancy Pelosi's one-sided impeachment charade because it denies due process, requires Democrat sign-off at every step, and refuses to allow the President a chance to defend himself. It is a completely illegitimate and shameful attempt to undermine @realDonaldTrump," Abraham tweeted on Oct. 31. Read more »
"I voted no! While Congress does have the CONSTITUTIONAL AUTHORITY to impeach a President, it was meant to only be used as a response to actual crimes committed by a President. So far, in what little information the Democrats have selectively leaked, I’ve seen nothing that rises to the level of overturning an American election," Aderholt said in a statement on Oct. 31. Read more »
"I urge my Democratic colleagues to stop grasping for straws, end this partisan impeachment process and instead start focusing on delivering results for the American people," Allen said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »
"I’m a big fan of oversight, so let’s let the committees get to work and see where it goes," Amodei told The Nevada Independent on Sept. 27. Read more »
"If they don’t want Donald Trump to be president they should go beat Donald Trump," Armstrong said on Sept. 13. Read more »
"t’s incredibly irresponsible, and premature, and careless for this body led by our Speaker and the Democratic Party to rush to this conclusion and allege that our President has committed ‘high crimes,'" Arrington said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »
"Today’s call for an impeachment inquiry is based on secondhand knowledge from an unknown whistleblower who wasn’t even on the phone call," Babin tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"I support transparency and openness and am disappointed in how Speaker Pelosi has restricted this inquiry from being just that. By not holding the vote, the Minority party can’t subpoena witnesses and the President’s team cannot cross-examine. While I don’t think it is good for any office holder to engage in these types of calls, I do not think they are impeachable offenses. And, if the Trump family is up for scrutiny, the Bidens should be too," Bacon said in a statement to The Post on Oct. 4.
"Taxpayers deserve better," Baird told The Indianapolis Star on Sept. 25. Read more »
"As I’ve always stated, I believe in full transparency. These allegations about the president are serious and concerning, and at this moment we don’t have all the facts. I look forward to reviewing all available information so Congress may address the situation based on the facts presented to us," Balderson told Spectrum News on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Democrats fear that this president is going to be re-elected, which is looking more and more likely every day, which is why the Democrats are playing games like this impeachment circus," Banks told The Indianapolis Star on Sept. 25. Read more »
Barr told NPR on Sept. 27 that President Trump's call with Ukraine's president was "routine diplomacy." Read more »
"With both the transcript of the call and the whistle-blower document now declassified and released, we see that this entire story and basis of these claims are entirely second or even third hand rumor. This entire charade is beneath the office we serve in, and Americans must demand better," Bergman said on Sept. 27. Read more »
"If you believe in freedom, economic self-determination, life, the rights of all Americans as iterated in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution; if you believe in American greatness and wish to preserve it you must fight against the closed door, heavy-handed, unauthorized impeachment “inquiry” of the runaway Democrats," Biggs wrote in an op-ed on Oct. 3. Read more »
"It doesn’t look like … he violated any type of law, and certainly nothing that I feel is impeachable,” Bilirakis said on Oct. 18. Read more »
"During my time in Congress, I have been asked to start impeachment proceedings against Presidents Bush, Obama, and now Trump. I have consistently rejected these requests because each was a political effort to minimize the voice of the people. Elections have consequences and the voters' will deserves respect," Bishop said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"If Democrats ever get around to taking a break from the fake news media interview circuit long enough to bring an actual impeachment investigation resolution to the floor I’ll vote ‘no’. But with 31 Congressional Democrats sitting in districts President Trump won in 2016 I sincerely doubt they actually possess the courage of their cable news rhetoric," Bishop said in a statement to The Post on Oct. 8.
"I may not have asked that, but it wasn’t illegal. There was not an illegal act there," Bost said on Oct. 3. Read more »
Brady likened the impeachment inquiry to a "coup" in a tweet on Sept. 30. Read more »
"It is now apparent to me that congressional Democrats are laser focused on impeaching the President because they chose to begin impeachment proceedings without a hearing to gather tangible facts and are instead relying on the rumors of the day," Brooks told The Indianapolis Star on Sept. 25. Read more »
"Frankly, if Socialist Democrats had evidence proving guilt, they would have already impeached President Trump," Brooks said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"We’re less than a year away from voting, and they’d really like to see us fight the battle then,” Buchanan said on Oct. 18. Read more »
Buck co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »
"This blatant attempt to pander to the farthest left voters clearly demonstrates to the American people that it is the extreme voices of the socialist wing of the Democrat party who are really in charge of House Democrats," Bucshon told The Indianapolis Star on Sept. 25. Read more »
"President Trump is right to release the full, unredacted transcript of his call with the Ukrainian President. That’s the first-hand account of the call. It’s incredibly reckless for House Democrats to base an impeachment inquiry on the second-hand account of a whistleblower whose attorney worked for Chuck Schumer and Hillary Clinton," Budd said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"I do not support the Democrats’ efforts to impeach President Trump and undermine his presidency," Burchett said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
Burgess called the inquiry "premature" in a statement on Sept. 27. Read more »
"Adam Schiff’s scheme to mislead the American people through lies and deception is just a further example of why this whole impeachment charade is a sham. The American people are sick of this political posturing, and the House should do all in its power to protect what integrity remains of this institution by formally condemning his behavior and ending this politically-motivated impeachment inquiry," Byrne said in a statement on Oct. 3. Read more »
"House Democrats have been ready to impeach first and find a rationale later since they lost the 2016 election. They’re at it again. Democrats are once again plowing ahead before we have the facts. If the Russia investigation told us anything, it’s that we should wait for the facts before rushing to judgement. There are serious issues facing our country. Democrats aren’t focused on Iran or the crisis at our border and they haven’t lifted a finger towards passing the new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, just to name a few. America would be far better off if they showed the same passion for finding solutions to our country’s challenges as they have for trying to take down the President," Calvert said in a statement to The Washington Post on Oct. 7.
"Speaker Pelosi’s decision to launch a formal impeachment inquiry without seeing any evidence solidified two things; regardless of facts, the Democrats' goal from the beginning has been to impeach the President, and the House majority has no real desire to govern," Carter tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
"What I saw was the leader of the United States of America, the president the United States of America, simply inquiring about — he asked about the Russian interference in the election. And I expect for him to ask for that. I think most Americans expect for him to be asking about that, that we want to know. We are told that this originated in Ukraine. So this is something we ought to know about," Carter told WBUR on Sept. 26. Read more »
Chabot co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »
"@SpeakerPelosi said on 60 Minutes last night she knew the details of the classified Ukraine call before White House released transcript. This is starting to seem like a political set up," Cheney tweeted on Sept. 30. Read more »
"It is my hope that we can put aside these political games and work toward addressing the important issues facing the American people," Cline said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »
A spokesperson for Cloud told The Washington Post on Oct. 7 that he does not support an investigation of the whistleblower complaint.
"Speaker Pelosi and her fellow Democrats are doing an enormous disservice to the country by recklessly pursuing a partisan impeachment inquiry that puts the priorities of their Caucus ahead of the needs of the American people," Cole said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
Collins filed an amicus brief on Oct. 3 telling a federal judge the impeachment inquiry has no legal basis. Read more »
"An impeachment inquiry is unprecedented, to call for one without even having a transcript of the call or hearing from the whistleblower is a rush to judgment and a disgrace to the Constitution," Comer said on Sept. 27. Read more »
"I haven’t seen anything that bothers me,” Conaway said of the whistleblower complaint on Sept. 25. Read more »
"After reviewing the evidence, I'm opposed to impeachment. I'm concerned that the partisan impeachment process being pushed by House Democrats will further distract from Congress's ability to work with the President to rebuild our infrastructure, strengthen our military, and avoid future government shutdowns. Voters will have a chance to issue the final verdict on the President in next year's election," Cook said in a statement to The Post on Oct. 8.
"I absolutely don’t think it’s an impeachable offense," Crawford said on Sept. 29. Read more »
"Former Vice President Biden had a serious conflict of interest that he was advocating for this Ukrainian prosecutor fired when he knew the prosecutor was investigating the company that his son was a board member. And there is a public interest in knowing that," Crenshaw said on Oct. 3. Read more »
Curtis co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »
"Mob rule is no way to defend the republic. Great leaders don't seek to overturn elections," Davidson told Spectrum News on Sept. 24. Read more »
"It’s clear Democrats have been intent on impeaching this president, regardless of the facts, since he was sworn into office," Davis said in a statement on Sept. 27. Read more »
"An overwhelming majority of the American public rejects impeachment. However, some individuals, who still cannot accept that their candidate lost the 2016 presidential election, are pursuing a purely political agenda. Congress must reject it," DesJarlais said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"After reading the transcript, it’s evident that yesterday’s speculation & conjecture got ahead of the facts. There is clearly no quid pro quo. I'll continue to base myself on facts & the truth, and the facts I have seen most certainly do not warrant impeachment," Diaz-Balart tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
"There you have it folks – the witch hunt continues. The House Democrats are proceeding on impeachment against President Trump without any evidence of wrongdoing and against the will of the American people," Duncan said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Speaker Pelosi has finally laid her cards on the table with the opening of a baseless impeachment inquiry. For once she is being honest about the Democrats’ agenda of taking down President Trump at all costs," Dunn said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"The criticism has evolved and crystallized into more of hatred. We're going to make allegations, we're going to call out different things, and suggest that they qualify as the basis for some kind of impeachment hearing, without having some legal basis for it," Emmer said on Oct. 4. Read more »
"It’s been almost a non-stop avenue over the last couple years of going after every word the president said. You know his communication style is certainly different than mine but that doesn’t necessarily mean you try to impeach him,” Estes said on Oct. 1. Read more »
"After reading the transcript of the call, reasonable people realize the claims of this Democrat Majority are a baseless attempt to mislead the American people yet again. Rather than focusing on the many issues facing our Nation, Democrats have waisted countless hours holding meaningless hearings and accomplished absolutely nothing," Ferguson said on Sept. 25. Read more »
"I think everybody has demonstrated poor judgment in this whole Ukraine situation. Do I think anyone committed a crime? I haven’t seen evidence of that,” Fitzpatrick said on Oct. 17. Read more »
"Democrats have been investigating for months – frankly since President Trump was elected – and they have come up dry," Fleischmann said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Plan A for impeachment was Mueller and that failed. Plan B for impeachment was the whistleblower and it's falling apart," Flores said on Oct. 3. Read more »
"This is a messy moment, no doubt. But at the same time, does it rise to a level of criminality — impeachment of a president? Doesn’t look that way to me, and the process, by the way, is very unfair. And this is what is undermining the credibility of House of Representatives," Fortenberry said on Oct. 23. Read more »
"Not only do I oppose the opening of an impeachment inquiry based on partisan speculations, I am appalled at the Speaker’s lack of accountability and regard for our republic in the process. Declaring an impeachment inquiry by fiat without a House vote to define the inquiry and establish parameters of investigations is an unprecedented stunt that puts party over country and betrays our Constitutional duty. Of course, all whistleblowers in the federal government deserve the same good faith consideration. That said, when the House undertakes this most serious of actions, Americans deserve to know what the process will look like, and Republicans should be allowed the opportunity to debate it publicly," Foxx said in a statement to The Washington Post on Oct. 7.
"This is a politically-motivated move," Fulcher said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Honest question: How many times can House Democrats launch an impeachment investigation for the first time?" Gaetz tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Democrats have spent the last three years grasping at straws to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election, and that’s a shame,” Gianforte said on Sept. 20. Read more »
"Typical of Democrats, in their obsession to nullify the will of the people and overturn the 2016 election, they don’t even pretend to investigate anymore," Gibbs told Spectrum News on Sept. 24. Read more »
"This entire impeachment circus is an attempt to obstruct the Department of Justice investigations into their own collusion with foreign governments to affect the outcome of the 2016 election while once again accusing the President of doing the colluding," Gohmert said in a statement on Oct. 3. Read more »
"Impeachment is an incredibly solemn act and not something that should be undertaken in secret or with a partisan bias. The lack of transparency we have seen is unacceptable," Gonzalez tweeted on Oct. 22. Read more »
"This attempted coup against a duly-elected, sitting president is unprecedented and must be stopped," Gooden said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Democrats refuse to accept that Donald Trump trounced Hillary Clinton in 2016," Gosar tweeted on Sept. 26. Read more »
"No one should be fooled about what is going on in this impeachment move. Impeachment is very serious business and the President should be allowed to defend himself, present his case fairly and publicly and with due process," Granger tweeted on Oct. 10. Read more »
"Based on a report they have never seen, about a conversation they never heard, from a person they have never met, the Speaker and her following have decided to drag our country into a mess. The consequences will be severe. Our legislative process will grind to a halt and economic progress will be put at risk. Instead of tackling issues like immigration, infrastructure and trade, our country will be stuck in the grip of leftist hysteria once again. The reckless pursuit of impeachment simply hurts our country and nobody wins," Graves said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Since the failed Mueller investigation, the liberal majority in Congress has dedicated all of their time to taking down President Trump," Graves said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"I think this is folks trying to relitigate the election," Graves said during an interview with Talk 107.3 FM on Sept. 25. Read more »
"They've been in charge for nearly a year and have nothing to show for it. Instead of trying to impeach the President, let’s get to work for the American people," Green said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"The Democrats have cried incessantly about impeaching President Trump just like the boy who cried wolf, and I am exhausted by their never-ending accusations,” Griffith said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"I was disappointed to see Speaker Pelosi move forward with impeachment proceedings yesterday. We know that probably every Democrat in the House voted for Secretary Clinton in 2016 and the endless string of investigations in the House are reaction to that election. But, the fact remains that the important business before the House has ground to a halt due to these distractions," Grothman said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »
Guest co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »
"I read through his phone call, all of the phone call, and I didn't see anything in there that seemed impeachable, or anything that was a high crime or a misdemeanor," Guthrie said on Sept. 26. Read more »
"I don’t believe that it’s warranted, I think that they’re trying to basically take out a newly elected president of the United States for reasons that are not sufficient,” Hagedorn said on Oct. 2. Read more »
"None of the allegations that Speaker Pelosi made yesterday are proven by the transcript of the conversation between President Trump and President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and the White House is also preparing to release to Congress the whistleblower complaint based on this same telephone conversation. The transcript of the call is clear, and everyone should read it for themselves. Once again, no collusion," Harris said in a statement on Sept. 26. Read more »
"After reviewing the transcript, it’s clear to me that President Trump did not tie the issuance of U.S. military aid or foreign assistance to political demands of any kind. With the information at our disposal as of yesterday, there is nothing I see in the transcript that is illegal,” Hartzler said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »
"The left has proven that they can and will spin anything into an impeachment frenzy. Their MO is to call for impeachment first and sort through the facts later,” Hern said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"There are questions that need to be answered and Congress must continue to perform its oversight role, but none of that needs to happen under the banner of an impeachment inquiry," Herrera Beutler told The Post in a statement on Oct. 4.
"In their obsession to nullify the will of the people and overturn the results of the 2016 election, Democrats have become experts at hurling accusations before all the facts come out," Hice said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Democrats and their socialist elitist allies in the mainstream media are barreling toward impeachment with no facts and zero evidence to support Constitutionally impeachable behavior," Higgins said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Speaker Pelosi’s decision to move forward with an impeachment inquiry before all the facts have surfaced proves once again that Congressional Democrats care more about undermining the president than finding the truth," Hill said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"I just read the transcript. There was no quid pro quo and nothing that justifies impeachment," Holding tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
"This transcript is another example that they will stop at nothing to seek revenge on the 62 million Americans who voted for President Trump and who are relying on him and Congress to focus on real, day-to-day issues for American families and businesses," Hollingsworth told The Indianapolis Star on Sept. 25. Read more »
"Washington Democrats have tried time and again to launch a partisan impeachment process in search of a crime, and this time is no different. The American people deserve better," Hudson tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
Huizenga criticized the House impeachment inquiry process in an interview with WHTC on Oct. 24. Read more »
"This effort is a weak attempt to score political points, nothing more. Democrats have been searching and investigating and pontificating impeachment since the day President Trump was elected, not based on any evidence or facts, but based purely on an ongoing, dogmatic desire to stifle this President and his agenda in any way possible. Democrats know that the Senate will not convict this President, but they continue to pursue impeachment for the simple political purpose of being able to claim he was impeached. Continuing to waste time on this rather than other important issues is embarrassing and the American people already see right through this shallow display," Hunter said in a statement on Sept. 24.
"I've not heard evidence proving the president committed bribery or extortion," Hurd said on Nov. 21.
"Corrupting and weaponizing impeachment to generate a predetermined political outcome is simply not right or fair, and it jeopardizes this entire institution,” Johnson said on Oct. 23. Read more »
Johnson said he opposes efforts to impeach President Trump. Read more »
"The Left is looking for something, anything, to justify impeachment…and this cynical political move will be a nonstarter with the majority of the American people," Johnson told Spectrum News on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Democrats have been trying to impeach the President since the beginning of this Congress," Jordan told Spectrum News on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Time and again, House Democrats have proven that they prioritize endless investigations over meaningful legislation – always to the detriment of the American people. Rather than squander the balance of the 116th Congress on politically-motivated impeachment proceedings, I encourage House Democrats to remember their commitment to serve those whom they represent," Joyce said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"If you look at the call itself. The call itself is a transcript of what they spoke about. To me, from an evidence standpoint, nowhere near enough to start an impeachment proceeding," Katko said on Sept. 30. Read more »
"We now know what we’ve suspected all along: the ‘impeachment inquiry’ being undertaken by Speaker Pelosi, Chairman Schiff, and the socialist House Democrats is nothing short of a rigged political witch hunt that seeks to delegitimize our duly-elected President," Keller said in a statement on Oct. 3. Read more »
"The secretive, partisan impeachment process is an attempt to remove a duly elected president and undo the will of the American people," Kelly tweeted on Oct. 21. Read more »
"Socialist Democrats have never been able to accept that the American people chose President Trump to lead them in November 2016,” Kelly said on Oct. 3. Read more »
"Pursuing impeachment is indefensible," King tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
"It looks to me now like the hard-core leftists, those activists, the Quad Squad, have taken over the agenda of the Democratic caucus in the House of Representatives," King said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Since President Trump was elected, the Democrats have wanted to overturn the election. The articles of impeachment drafted today are the culmination of that anti-Trump fever, leaving us even more divided than before. There will be another Presidential election in 11 months and the voters will have the final say, as was designed by our Founders," Kinzinger said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
"Following two years of failed investigations into President Trump and three already failed impeachment votes, Nancy Pelosi is now making the reckless and irresponsible call for a formal impeachment of the President of the United States over unconfirmed and unsubstantiated accusations," Kustoff said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"We are 10 months away from early voting in Illinois, yet Democrats would rather attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election than let the people decide in November," LaHood said on Dec. 10. Read more »
" I’ve read the call transcript and ‘underwhelmed’ is an understatement – it contains nothing that warrants even the slightest thought of impeaching the President," LaMalfa said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »
"Since day one, Democrats have been trying to wrongly impeach the duly elected President," Lamborn said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Democrats have been talking about impeaching President Trump since the day after the election," Latta told Spectrum News on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Pursuing a baseless impeachment inquiry will backfire on Speaker Pelosi and her Democratic Caucus. This path makes it even easier for President Trump to be reelected and for Republicans to win back the House in 2020," Lesko said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Speaker Pelosi’s statement changes nothing and House Democrats will continue to do exactly what they have been doing since President Trump entered office," Long said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"I have thoroughly read the transcript, and I could not find anything that gives evidence to the Democrats accusations of quid pro quo or that President Trump 'pressured' the Ukrainian President to investigate anyone in return for military aide. What I did see is the President of the United States asking the President of Ukraine to work together to root out corruption in both countries, including potential interference in our elections," Loudermilk said on Sept. 25. Read more »
"It is critical that the oversight of our nation’s intelligence community be handled in a secure and bipartisan fashion based on facts," Lucas said in a statement on Sept. 26.
"A formal impeachment inquiry must be authorized through a vote on the House floor, which the Speaker has refused to do. Until the House does vote, these partisan antics simply serve to divide the American people at the behest of the far-left dead set on taking down the President, no matter what," Luetkemeyer said in a statement on Sept. 27. Read more »
"Democrats will stop at nothing to impeach our President," Marshall said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »
Massie has been critical of the impeachment inquiry of President Trump. Read more »
"Personally, I think this a partisan farce," Mast said on Sept. 24. Read more »
McCarthy called the impeachment inquiry a "coup" attempt to overthrow President Trump on Oct. 2. Read more »
"China is our strategic adversary and only cares about spreading its malign agenda around the world. Anything the Chinese Communist Party `investigates' would not be trustworthy and the United States should not go down that road," McCaul told The Dallas Morning News on Oct. 4. Read more »
"I’ve read the transcript, I think everybody needs to read the transcript and see how unobjectionable the president’s conversation was,” McClintock said on Sept. 26. Read more »
"Since this Congress began in January its been clear that House Democrats’ ultimate goal was to undo the results of the 2016 election and remove @realDonaldTrump from office. Yesterday, Speaker Pelosi made that official," McHenry tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
"Speaker Pelosi’s call for impeachment is just another partisan attack on President Trump,” McKinley said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"This is yet another example of the hyper-partisan political climate today. Instead of waiting for all the facts, House Democrats are jumping to unfounded conclusions," McMorris Rodgers said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"As my Democrat colleagues project outrage, please remember: they announced an impeachment inquiry *before* having read the call transcript, *without* knowing the details of the complaint," Meadows tweeted on Sept. 26. Read more »
"Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry announcement confirms what we have known all along: since Democrats were unable to defeat President Trump in a lawfully conducted election, they are now focused on trying to unlawfully remove him from office," Meuser said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats have once again proven they are willing to stop at nothing to discredit the 2016 election and take down President Trump by any means necessary,” Miller said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Our Constitution states that elected officials can be impeached and subsequently removed from office only for high crimes and misdemeanors, and there is not sufficient evidence that President Trump has committed any impeachable offenses. Impeachment is not designed to be a solely partisan act; however, Democrats have been calling for impeachment since day one of President Trump’s presidency, and it appears that they’re on autopilot at this point. Instead of partisan tactics, Congress should work on addressing important issues affecting the American people by fixing prescription drug pricing, ratifying the United States – Mexico – Canada trade agreement, repairing our nation’s infrastructure, and more," Mitchell said in a statement to The Post on Oct. 8.
"The impeachment announcement by Speaker Pelosi shows Democrats are bending to the socialist wing of their party at the expense of getting important work done for the American people," Moolenaar said in a statement on Sept. 27. Read more »
"The liberals in Congress have been clear from day one that their goal was to take down President Trump and remove him from office,” Mooney said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"I still ask the question: What has the president done that's impeachable?" Mullin told CNN on Dec. 10.
"He did nothing wrong. He's the head of state, he's speaking with the head of state. There's no quid pro quo, there's no offers, there's no promises. This is all something beaten up by the media and there's no factual part of that whatsoever," Murphy said on Sept. 25. Read more »
"House Democrats and Nancy Pelosi have devolved the People’s House into little more than a constant media spectacle. Their continued attacks on our nation’s presidency weaken our democracy and threaten our national security. I read the transcript President Trump released today of his phone call with President Zelensky. It does not contain a ‘quid-pro-quo’ deal with Ukraine. Congress should be legislating on behalf of the American people, not continuing endless investigations and reckless impeachment inquiries fueled by media frenzy," Newhouse said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »
"Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry based on a whistle-blower's secondhand account of a phone call, but couldn't bother to wait for the actual transcript of the call itself," Norman said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"This is not a real impeachment, this is like a faux impeachment,” Nunes said on Oct. 1. Read more »
"The Democrats’ impeachment sideshow continues to be enshrouded in secrecy and distracts from issues Americans care about like lower drug prices and the USMCA trade deal," Olson said in a statement on Oct. 21. Read more »
"This is undoubtedly the lowest political attack I've witnessed since coming to Congress," Palazzo said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"This inquiry is not about high crimes and misdemeanors, but about politics," Palmer said on Sept. 26. Read more »
"It seems their #ImpeachmentAgenda is more important than the American people," Pence tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
Perry co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »
"President Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky raises interesting questions about the activities of the Obama Administration in the Ukraine. I wish we could move past this and get to work on a budget and addressing other important needs like lowering prescription drug prices, securing our border and passing a highway bill. The Mueller investigation found nothing, and there are still many unanswered questions about how that investigation came to be," Posey said in a statement to The Post on Oct. 7.
"In their desire to undo the 2016 election and destroy President Trump, Democrats have today unequivocally and irreparably harmed our national security and compromised an important ally. Instead of forming an impeachment line, Democrats should consider forming an apology line," Ratcliffe tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
Reed told CNN on Dec. 11 he would vote against the two articles of impeachment against President Trump.
Reschenthaler co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »
"It’s disappointing but not surprising that the Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry based on an unverified second-hand account, rather than waiting 24 hours for President Trump’s voluntary release of the full transcript of the phone call," Rice tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Let's consider the source before we engage in political histrionics," Riggleman said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"As the only member of the Alabama delegation currently serving on the House Judiciary Committee, I am already on record voting against Democrats’ pretend impeachment inquiry," Roby said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"From the moment Democrats took House majority, they have been foaming at the mouth to begin impeachment proceedings against the president. Democratic leadership wants the public to believe they are reluctant to begin an impeachment inquiry, but the truth is this is 100 percent calculated and political," Roe said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Nancy Pelosi and her socialist horde in the House cannot accept that Donald Trump won the election in 2016 fair and square,” Rogers said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"As a former prosecutor, every case started with a crime. Yet, after two years and tens of millions of dollars, Democrats’ partisan investigations of the President have been fruitless: no collusion, no obstruction, no high crimes or misdemeanors," Rogers said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Frankly, I don’t see any evidence to support the extraordinary step of impeachment," Rose said on Oct. 14. Read more »
"Launching an impeachment inquiry is simply a partisan maneuver by Speaker Pelosi & the Squad that the country doesn’t need. House Democrats should focus on issues important to all Americans, not filling in the blanks of an impeachment resolution they’ve had drafted for months," Rouzer tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Keep in mind there is a lot of politics behind this, there are a lot of people who would love to see the President removed from office and have been targeting him for a long time,” Roy said on Sept. 28. Read more »
"The truth is Americans are exhausted with this impeachment sideshow. It’s a divisive, political fight that will now be carried out by folks who have no interest in a careful consideration of the facts. I have no doubt that the upcoming months of partisan warfare will be bad for our country,” Rutherford told Florida Politics on Sept. 25. Read more »
"The Framers did not put the power of impeachment in the Constitution so that you could stop somebody from getting elected who was duly elected in 2016," Scalise told NBc News on Sept. 29. Read more »
Schweikert voted to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), saying he needed to be "accountable for his lies to the American people." Read more »
"Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi has succumbed to the belligerent left and their media allies to move forward with an impeachment inquiry against the President. Democrats continue to waste time and taxpayer dollars on endless investigations while refusing to address the many challenges our nation faces," Scott said on Sept. 24. Read more »
Sensenbrenner co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »
"My colleagues’ continuing refusal to accept the results of the 2016 election is bad for our country. I’ve read the Mueller report, and I will review the call transcript and whistleblower report, but I’ve yet to see evidence against the president that warrants impeachment," Shimkus said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Democrats have been threatening to impeach President Trump before he was sworn into office. To date, I have seen nothing that warrants impeachment," Simpson said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Democrats in Washington are paralyzed with hatred of President Trump, it is damaging Congress, it is hurting the American people, and it must stop," Smith said in a statement on Sept. 27. Read more »
Smith co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »
"This impeachment distraction is taking away from the issues, which the American people sent us to Congress to address," Smith said on Sept. 26. Read more »
"It’s a slap in the face of the people in my district,” Smucker said on Oct. 3. Read more »
"The Democrats are playing politics and I am still not supporting their efforts to take down the President," Spano said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Impeachment is not to be taken lightly and I think it was irresponsible for the Speaker to bring forward an impeachment inquiry without having any shred of evidence that wrongdoing occurred," Stauber said on Sept. 26. Read more »
"I do not support impeachment of the President," Stefanik said on Sept. 25. Read more »
"Let’s end this circus and get to work," Steil said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"None of the Democrats have articulated to me or the American people what that high crime or misdemeanor would be," Steube told Fox News on Oct. 4. Read more »
"Nancy Pelosi doesn’t know. The 87 Democrats running for president don’t know. And yet, all of them, in one fashion or another, already called for impeachment. And they just have no credibility on this at all," Stewart said on Sept. 23. Read more »
"It’s clear this stunt began on January 20, 2017. There are some in Congress who simply cannot accept the outcome of the presidential election," Thompson said on Oct. 3. Read more »
"In some ways what the president said was inappropriate, but I don’t think it was impeachable,” Thornberry said on Oct. 1. Read more »
"Speaker Pelosi's announcement today was the definition of political theater," Timmons tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"I plan to vote NO on impeachment," Tipton tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"I’ve read the complaint and I’ve read the transcript of the conversation with the president and the president of the Ukraine. Concerning that conversation, I want to say to the president, ‘This is not OK. That conversation is not OK’ and I think it’s disappointing to the American public when they read the transcript,” Turner said on Sept. 26. Read more »
"The question is, is this worthy of removal from office, versus being inappropriate, and I think most Republicans, if not all, at least thus far have come to the conclusion that it’s not worthy of removal," Upton said on Dec. 10. Read more »
Wagner co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »
"Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats are now all in on impeaching President Trump. Their sole agenda is impeachment theater. These partisan tactics are destructive for the country and won't make people’s lives any better," Walberg tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
"I don’t want to speculate on this that or the other thing, hypotheticals out there. I’m fine getting the facts. That’s what we need. And then see what they bring as a charge if there is any charge," Walden said on Sept. 27. Read more »
"House Democrats have been tilting at windmills in search of impeachment for the last three years and they now think they have found their Don Quixote in a leaker who is pushing secondhand rumors," Walker said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"This impeachment obsession does a disservice to the American people, who deserve a Congress focused on working together and solving problems," Walorski tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"It’s clear the Democrats are here to investigate, not legislate – and the American people deserve better," Waltz said on Sept. 24. Read more »
Watkins co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »
"Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry announcement is just another attempt by Democrats to delegitimize the President in an attempt to overturn the will of the people as stated in the 2016 election," Weber said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Democrats found President Trump worthy of impeachment on November 9, 2016. However, they have not been able to produce any facts or evidence. Not even the Mueller Report. I have always let facts and evidence guide my decision making," Webster said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"What I saw was two presidents who are trying to clean out corruption within their countries," Wenstrup said on Sept. 26. Read more »
"House Democrats are a solution in search of a problem, and they’re keeping Congress from the business of legislating," Westerman said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Democrats have made it clear that they consider the president’s every action to be impeachable," Williams said on Sept. 25. Read more »
Wilson co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »
"Without waiting for the call transcripts, House Democrats chose to rely on unconfirmed, secondhand accusations to launch a partisan impeachment inquiry into the president. Putting politics first needs to stop," Wittman tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Instead of governing, House Democrats have been obsessed with impeachment -- it's been their entire agenda," Womack said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"The Administration should absolutely follow the whistleblower process, I call on it to do exactly that, and I know that it will. But when the House Democrat majority moves to start impeachment proceedings based on that complaint before it even holds a hearing to gather the facts, we have the answer to whether this is a serious constitutional effort or a partisan political exercise," Woodall said on Sept. 24. Read more »
Wright co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »
"The Democrat left has been trying to nullify the 2016 Presidential election from day one. The Mueller report came up empty, so they have decided to waste the rest of the calendar year on a political witch hunt to shore-up Speaker Pelosi’s left flank," Yoho said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"From the moment President Trump was elected, Congressional Democrats have acted as sore losers, spending every minute working to undermine him and his administration’s policies," Young said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
Zeldin co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »
For both articles of impeachment 149
Haven’t said 85
Opposed 197
For both articles of impeachment 149
These lawmakers support both articles of impeachment.
A spokesman for Aguilar told The Washington Post on Dec. 11 that he supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"When the President asked a foreign government to investigate his political opponent, he not only betrayed his oath of office, he seriously compromised our national security. This act alone leaves Congress no choice but to exercise it’s oversight duty and impeach this President," Barragán tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
Bass said she would be willing to impeach President Trump again if he won reelection in 2020. Read more »
"We are a nation of laws, but right now we have a person in the Oval Office who believes he is above the law and that government serves his political whims. That is why I am reiterating my call for impeaching the president to hold him accountable and find out all of the facts," Beatty said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"It's time for articles of impeachment," Beyer tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"From my perspective, he should be impeached for many others as well," Blumenauer tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
A spokeswoman for Bonamici told The Washington Post on Dec. 11 that she supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
A spokesman for Boyle told The Washington Post on Dec. 11 that he supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"Donald Trump must be impeached and the House of Representatives should vote immediately to begin impeachment proceedings or consider articles of impeachment," Brown said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"The framers of the U.S. Constitution gave Congress the obligation to consider impeachment, when necessary, as a foundational cornerstone of our great democratic experiment, and I stand in strong support of our committees exercising that responsibility today. The evidence against the President is clear and damning, and if we do not act swiftly, he will continue to threaten our Constitution -- and our democracy as a whole -- by using his office to influence our elections for his own personal and political gain. I do not take this position lightly, and today will stand as a somber day in our nation’s history. When I came to Congress, I took a solemn oath to protect our Constitution, and I will do so above all else," Brownley said in a statement on Dec. 10.
"Based on the available evidence including the president’s admission, I will vote for impeachment and empower the senate to conduct a trial," Butterfield said in a statement to The Washington Post on Oct. 7.
A spokeswoman for Carbajal told The Washington Post on Dec. 11 that she supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"President Donald Trump has not adhered to his duties and he has violated to the point where Congress has to go through with impeachment," he told CNN on Dec. 11. Read more »
"I have been heavily involved in this process, participating in a number of depositions and hearings with principled public servants and military officers. They all led us to the same conclusion: the president abused his power, compromised our national security for personal gain, and violated his oath of office," Carson said in a statement on Dec. 5. Read more »
"After reading, in full, the House Intelligence report, House Judiciary report, the articles of impeachment and hearing from constituents, I have decided to take the solemn step to vote to impeach the President for abusing the powers of his office for his own personal gain,” Casten said on Dec. 12. Read more »
"It is a sad day for America, but the president leaves us no choice due to his abuse of power and obstruction," Castor tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"Read the articles of impeachment yourself to see the clear case that President Trump used military aid to Ukraine to solicit foreign interference in our election. And then obstructed Congress's investigation at every turn," Chu tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"Donald Trump has given us no other choice than to move forward with impeachment," Cicilline said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
"President Trump tried to cheat our democracy and put our national security at risk. He must be impeached," Clark tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"With Donald Trump in office our democracy remains at stake. It is unconstitutional and completely unacceptable for this President to contact foreign governments in an attempt to tarnish Presidential candidates to interfere with and attempt to puppeteer our elections. I’ve been a vocal proponent of impeaching Donald Trump since 2017, and this latest law-breaking incident only validates my beliefs that we must move forward in impeaching Donald J. Trump from the highest office in our country. The American people deserve transparency in our government. The American people deserve a President who truly works for the people. The American people deserve a President who abides by our Constitution. Simply put, Americans deserve much more than Donald Trump," Clarke said in a statement on Sept. 25.
"@realDonaldTrump violated his Oath of Office. We will act to uphold ours, and the #RuleOfLaw #Impeachment," Clay tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"After reviewing witness testimony, the call summary, and public statements from the President and his Chief of Staff, I am left with no other choice but to support the articles of impeachment introduced in the House," Cleaver said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
"If we cannot vote to impeach with what we had in testimonies last week and what we've seen in news reports this week, then we ought to just modify the Constitution and get rid of impeachment altogether," Clyburn said on Dec. 6. Read more »
"There's no real question that he didn't do those," Cohen said on Dec. 10, referring to the two articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"I will support the two articles of impeachment [but] I would support a third, obstruction of justice," Connolly told USA Today on Dec. 10. Read more »
"I will vote for the Articles of Impeachment against President Trump," Cooper said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
"Sadly, the evidence shows our President solicited the intervention of a foreign nation in our elections," Correa tweeted on Dec. 9. Read more »
"Our constitutional system of government relies on the President’s faithful execution of laws duly passed by Congress in service of the national interest, not personal political benefit. Based on the evidence and testimony in the impeachment inquiry, it is clear to me that the President has failed to uphold that constitutional duty. Therefore, I will solemnly support the articles of impeachment introduced this week when they come before me for a vote in the House," Courtney said in a statement on Dec. 12.
"The evidence uncovered by the House impeachment inquiry is overwhelming. And the facts are uncontested,” Davids said on Dec. 10. Read more »
A spokesman for Davis told The Washington Post on Dec. 11 that he supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"President Trump has abused the office of the presidency and obstructed Congress in its oversight role. The House has no choice but to send articles of impeachment to the Senate," Davis tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"In the face of the extraordinary wrongdoing of this president, seeking for personal and political gain, interference in our elections, risking our national security, nothing could be more brave. And so I see these articles as very well written and I have an obligation to uphold my oath and hold this president accountable," Dean told CNN on Dec. 11.
A spokeswoman for DeFazio told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that he supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"Public office is a public trust. And those who violate that trust must be held accountable. The evidence is clear: President Trump has abused the power of his office, put our national security at risk and blocked Congress’s attempt to investigate his actions. No one in this country is above the law, not even the president. In order to protect the strength of our democracy, Congress has a duty to act," DeGette said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
"While I was reluctant to pursue impeachment about the 2016 election, President Trump’s unchecked efforts to get foreign powers to intervene in the next presidential election and unchecked attempts to block any investigation by the United States Congress left me with no choice,” DeLauro said on Dec. 10. Read more »
A spokesman for DelBene told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that she supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"President Trump threatens our Constitution so long as he remains in office," Demings tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
A spokesman for DeSaulnier told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that he supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"The only remedy is impeachment," Deutch tweeted on Dec. 11. Read more »
"I've strongly, publicly, and for months, called for Congress to impeach President Trump. His attempt to force a vulnerable partner to provide dirt on a domestic political opponent is, as my colleagues put it here, a threat to all we have sworn to protect," Doggett tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
"I support Chairman Nadler and my Judiciary Committee colleagues as we move to the next steps of this process, introducing articles of impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress," Engel said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
“I am terrified of another four years of Donald Trump. But I cannot ignore the oath that I took to uphold the Constitution and to defend our country against all enemies, foreign and domestic.,” the Judiciary committee member told The Washington Post in June. Read more »
He signed on to articles of impeachment against Trump in November 2017. Read more »
“I support an impeachment inquiry AND would vote for a House impeachment of President Trump – after that, the Senate would be accountable for a vote to remove Trump or keep him in office,” Evans tweeted on Oct. 4. Read more »
"I support the Articles of Impeachment against President Trump that have been introduced by the Judiciary Committee, and I intend to vote for them on the Floor of the House of Representatives next week," Foster said on Dec. 10. Read more »
A source confirmed to The Washington Post that Frankel supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
Fudge filed articles of impeachment against President Trump on Nov. 15, 2017. Read more »
"This president has betrayed the United States for his own personal gain," Gallego told CNN on Dec. 11.
A spokesman for Garamendi told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that he supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"What Trump did is unconstitutional," Garcia tweeted on Dec. 9. Read more »
"Members of Congress take an oath to support and defend the Constitution. It is our duty to protect our democracy—a job I take very seriously. President Trump violated the Constitution and no matter how he tries to spin it, he must be held accountable. No one, not even the President, is above the law," Garcia said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
"For the sake of our republic and the integrity of our democracy, President Donald Trump must be impeached," Gomez said in a statement on Sept. 24.
Gonzalez told CNN on Dec. 10 that he supported both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
Green is one of the first members of Congress to support impeaching Trump, well before the Mueller report was released. Read more »
"I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Trump is unfit to serve in office, and it is our duty to investigate and impeach," Grijalva tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
"No president should be able to abuse the power of the presidency for personal gain. However, as we’ve moved through the impeachment inquiry, the facts are indisputable and have proven over and over that President Trump betrayed his oath of office by putting our national security at risk with a bribe for his personal and political gain. Not only that, he corrupted and abused the office of the President," Haaland said in a statement on Dec. 5.
A spokesman for Harder told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that he supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"The President abused his power and obstructed Congress every step of the way," Heck tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"Here’s the bottom line: Imagine if we had caved to those people who would have said, ‘Why give the president a win?’ What would that be doing? We’d be torpedoing something that is good for the American people for political gain," Himes told The Washington Post on Dec. 10.
"The two articles of impeachment presented by the Judiciary Committee this morning seek to hold the President accountable for these two serious crimes: bribing a foreign government to interfere in the 2020 election and obstructing Congress in order to cover it up. I commend the Speaker and committee chairs for adopting this carefully considered approach that recognizes the solemnity of what the House must now undertake," Hoyer said in a statement on Dec. 10.
"The evidence is clear. The facts are uncontested. President Trump abused his office and jeopardized national security," Huffman tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"In essence, the Constitution is law. ... The president violated the highest law of the land and therefore, he participated in high crimes and misdemeanors," Jackson Lee told MSNBC on Dec. 10.
"We have a president who has committed the gravest of abuses, abuses of power and obstruction of Congress," Jayapal told CNN on Dec. 10.
"We must impeach this president," Jeffries said on Dec. 11.
"Like a kingpin, this was an attempt to subvert the law, undermining the very fabric of our democracy. The framers feared most how foreign influence could turn a president into a despot. So, they adopted impeachment as a backstop to protect our democracy," Johnson tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
A spokesperson for Johnson told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that she supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"I have long supported impeachment and @POTUS’s recent actions prove why he’s #unfit," Kelly tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
A spokesman for Kennedy told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that he supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"Two articles of impeachment were released. First, the president clearly abused his office by pressuring Zelensky to manufacture dirt on his political opponent Joe Biden. And second, the president has obstructed justice, instructing people not to testify in front of Congress, stonewalling and not giving Congress evidence. And these were the two articles that Chairman Nadler released yesterday," Khanna told Democracy Now! on Dec. 11. Read more »
"I think he’s uniquely dangerous, and I think from time to time, the policies that he promotes don’t necessarily reflect the danger he presents," Kildee told The Washington Post on Dec. 10.
"This is a somber day, but I took an oath to protect our democracy and I must do my job—for today and for our future," Kirkpatrick tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"There's broad consensus that these two articles are supported by overwhelming evidence," Krishnamoorthi told MSNBC on Dec. 10.
"President Trump has abused the power of the presidency for his own gain at the expense of our national security and the integrity of the 2020 election," Kuster said on Dec. 11. Read more »
Lamb said on Dec. 12 that he plans to vote to impeach President Trump. Read more »
"This is a sad day for America. While impeaching a president is by no means good news for the nation, as elected officials we must uphold our oath to defend our Constitution and preserve our democracy. After careful consideration of the facts presented, I have decided to support the articles of impeachment proposed by the Judiciary Committee to make sure the president is held accountable and that we protect our nation," Langevin said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
"While I am already on the record in support of impeachment, I want to make clear that this behavior is an unacceptable stain on the presidency and also merits President Trump's impeachment," Larsen tweeted on Sept. 23. Read more »
"I support the articles of impeachment. While I would have been fine continuing the investigation, I think it is important that the process moves forward for the country," Larson said on Dec. 10. Read more »
"Constitutional scholars made clear: the President’s actions represent a continuing threat to our democracy. If these actions are not impeachable, nothing is," Lawrence tweeted on Dec. 11. Read more »
"I think that the public recognizes that Democrats are working for the people. We’re doing our job, and I think that’s the most important thing. And we need to do our job to protect the Constitution, to make sure that it’s very clear that no person is above the law, even the president,” Lee told The Washington Post on Dec. 10.
"The facts are uncontested—the president betrayed his oath, and the House of Representatives is fulfilling ours. We will not let obstruction from the White House deter us from protecting our democracy, just as we will not allow inaction by the Senate stop our agenda," Levin tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"There is way more than enough evidence RIGHT NOW to draft Articles of Impeachment against @realDonaldTrump," Lieu tweeted on Oct. 3. Read more »
"If people look at the direct evidence they will reach the inescapable conclusion that the president abused his power for his personal benefit to the detriment of the Constitution, and our national security," Lofgren told CNN on Dec. 10.
"The evidence is clear. We must hold the President accountable and uphold the Constitution," Lowenthal tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
A spokeswoman for Lowey told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that she supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"The president violated his oath to the country, to the constitution, his oath of office, national security concerns," he said on Dec. 10. Read more »
"I think the president of the United States abused his office for his personal gain,” Luria said on Nov. 7. Read more »
"After carefully reviewing evidence laid out in the Mueller Report, after attending numerous hearings, after listening to the concerns of my constituents, and after doing as much soul-searching as I’ve ever done in my life - it is my inescapable conclusion that the House of Representatives must open an impeachment inquiry against the President of the United States," she said in a statement on June 15.
"We will hold the president accountable, and I hope my colleagues in the Senate do the same," Maloney tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
A spokesman for Matsui told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that she supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
McBath said she would vote for impeachment on Dec. 11.
"I intend to vote in favor of the resolution to impeach President Donald J. Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors," McCollum said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
"As I have said before, he is unfit for office & should be impeached," McGovern tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
A spokeswoman for McNerney told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that he supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"Our responsibility is to the republic and its preservation. It is under the gravity of that oath to the constitution that we move forward with #ArticlesOfImpeachment. I know of no Representatives that take joy in this obligation, I sadly know too many who disregard it," Meeks tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"Every President takes a sacred oath to protect the country and the interests of the American people. As a Member of Congress, I took a similar oath to support and defend the Constitution. When Trump solicited a foreign government to investigate a political rival for personal and political gain, he violated his oath. The Founding Fathers included mechanisms for presidents who abuse their power. Impeachment is that mechanism. I do not take these actions lightly, but President Trump has left Congress no choice but to move forward with articles of impeachment to uphold the Constitution and protect our democracy," Moore said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
"It is our solemn obligation to fulfill that oath by taking action to safeguard the American people from the President's contempt for our nation's rule of law and preserve our democracy for future generations," Morelle tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
Moulton first supported an impeachment inquiry of Trump in 2017. A spokesperson for Moulton confirmed to The Washington Post that the Congressman now supports impeachment.
Mucarsel-Powell said she would vote for the articles of impeachment against President Trump on Dec. 11.
“This is formal impeachment proceedings," Nader told CNN on Aug. 8. Read more »
"President Trump abused his power for personal gain when he solicited help in the 2020 election from Ukraine. He then obstructed Congress by ordering the complete defiance of subpoenas, further violating the Constitution. No president is above the law. He must be impeached," Napolitano tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"I strongly back Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s call today for a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump," Neal tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"The evidence is clear that the president of the United States abused his power by soliciting foreign interference in our elections and engaging in a wholesale obstruction of Congress during this inquiry,” Neguse said on Dec. 10. Read more »
"Congress must impeach this president," Omar tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"My colleagues followed the evidence and presented the case clearly. @realDonaldTrump attempted to use his office for personal gain and prevent a Constitutionally-backed Congressional inquiry into these wrongdoings. We must move to impeach him for these unconstitutional actions," he tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"@RepAdamSchiff is right. The Article I branch has the responsibility to hold a corrupt executive accountable. Today we’re carrying out that responsibility," Pascrell tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"I am proud of my colleagues for their work to investigate his behavior, draft these articles of impeachment, and hold the president accountable for his actions. No one is above the law," he said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
Pelosi announced two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Dec. 10.
"I took an oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution and I plan to live up to that oath," Perlmutter tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"I do believe, based on our oath to the Constitution, we have no choice," Phillips told CNN on Dec. 10.
"I am absolutely confident that I will be voting yes on both of these, but I will look at them all and if there are any details I am concerned about, I can change my mind,” Pingree said on Dec. 10. Read more »
"There is no doubt about it—President Trump abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress, and these are grave violations of his oath to our Constitution. A vote for impeachment is not only a vote to impeach this president, but a signal of whether we are willing to hold every subsequent president accountable to their duty to our nation and ensure that no one is above the law," Pocan said in a statement to The Washington Post on Dec. 12.
"Good morning, it is absolutely time to impeach the occupant of the @WhiteHouse," Pressley tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"The two articles of impeachment, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, clearly illustrate the urgent and present threat to our democracy if we fail to uphold our own oaths of office as the first branch of government. I do not take this responsibility lightly, or without thorough consideration of the facts at hand. It is my judgement that the Constitution requires us to act, and I intend to vote in favor of both articles of impeachment when they are brought before the full House for a vote," Price said in a statement on Dec. 11. Read more »
Quigley told CNN on Dec. 10 that President Trump has violated the Constitution.
"It seems like impeachment has woken up the president and the Republicans that we’re serious about advancing the public interest at every turn," Raskin told The Washington Post on Dec. 10.
A spokesman for Rice told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that she supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"There is no question that the president has abused his power," Richmond said on Dec. 11.
A spokeswoman for Rouda told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that he supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"This is something very serious because we're not talking about just today, we're talking about precedent for tomorrow," Ruppersberger said on Dec. 10. Read more »
"Without a doubt, the President has violated the Constitution by seeking the assistance of a foreign government for the purposes of circumventing our democratic process. I am absolutely convinced that he should be impeached based on his own admission," Rush said in a statement to The Washington Post on Sept. 25.
"It is sad that it has come to this. I take no joy in this process, but we cannot have a President that is above the law. If my constituents do something wrong then they face the consequences. The President used his public office and taxpayer money for personal and political gain. That is wrong, and he must be held accountable,” Ryan said in a statement on Dec. 10.
"The facts are undisputed. President Trump illegally solicited foreign interference in the 2020 election. He pressured the Ukrainian government to announce sham investigations that would smear his political rival and benefit his re-election campaign," Sarbanes tweeted on Dec. 11.
"President Trump must be impeached," Scanlon tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"The President is a continuing threat to our democracy, and he has left the House no choice," Schakowsky tweeted on Dec. 11. Read more »
Schiff announced articles of impeachment against President Trump on Dec. 10. Read more »
"After solemn deliberation, reading the documents relevant to the impeachment inquiry and closely following the hearings, I will be supporting the two articles of impeachment for the President of the United States. President Trump’s conduct in his interactions with the President of Ukraine were illegal and he obstructed justice by refusing to cooperate with Congressional investigations," Schrader said in a statement on Dec. 10.
"The President has abused his power and betrayed his oath to the American people," Sewell tweeted on Dec. 9. Read more »
"The President violated his oath of office. With profound sadness I will vote for impeachment," Shalala tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
Sherman introduced an article of impeachment against President Trump on July 12, 2017. Read more »
"When there is an abuse of power and obstruction of justice, there are consequences," Soto tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
She first called for Trump’s impeachment in August 2017. Read more »
"This president should be impeached and he should be removed from office," Stanton said on Dec. 11.
"No one else in their life at their job at their church anything they do would be able to leverage their power over someone else for a purely personal gain," Swalwell told CNN on Dec. 10. Read more »
"No person is above the law, and that includes the person who holds the highest office in the land. The path forward for Congress is clear; President Trump must be impeached," Takano said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
A spokesperson for Thompson told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that he supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
“I support impeachment,” he said on May 29. “The President has egregiously obstructed justice. The Special Counsel did not give any indication that the President is innocent.” Read more »
"The two articles of impeachment introduced today are intended to prevent President Trump from continuing to ignore the Constitution and undermine our democracy. I will vote for both," Titus said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
"From the first day of this session, I’ve called to uphold our nation’s law of the land, our United States Constitution. This means impeaching the President for his criminal and impeachable offenses. I made this decision early on because the continued lawlessness and king-like activity out of the White House endangers our democracy. Unfortunately, this President continues to put the lives of Americans in jeopardy by disregarding the well-being of people across the country, putting his personal interests before the American people he took an oath to serve. In light of today’s news, I say, ‘Tick-Tock, Mr. President.’ The nation has joined our call to hold him accountable with his recent extortion of Ukraine. We have done enough investigations that have helped in uncovering many of his illegal acts and impeachable offenses. These are days, months, and years we cannot get back for the people who sent us here to be a check on this dangerous administration and push forth legislation on issues they care about. Congress must act swiftly on articles of impeachment. We are a nation of laws and no one, especially the President, is above them. Impeachment is a very serious matter, but the actions of this President and his disregard for a co-equal branch of government and the laws he should be following call for this serious response. As members of Congress, impeachment is our only answer at this point," Tlaib said in a statement to The Washington Post on Sept. 25.
"As public servants sworn into office with an oath to serve and defend the Constitution, this Congress has no choice but to act," Torres said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
"President Trump committed an impeachable act by abusing the power of his office for personal and political gain, at the expense of our national security. When he got caught, he engaged in a second impeachable offense by launching an all-out campaign to obstruct legitimate congressional oversight into the matter. There’s more than enough to warrant impeachment in the House. I will vote in favor of these articles and hope Senate Republicans come to their senses," Trahan said in a statement to The Washington Post on Dec. 12.
"The President is a continuing threat to our democracy, and he has left the House no choice," Velázquez tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"President Trump put himself above our national interests by betraying his oath, abusing his power, and undermining our elections," Wasserman Schultz tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"It is past time that Congress fulfills its Constitutional duty to impeach him. I am elated that it appears that day is upon us," Waters said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »
"The evidence and testimony all point to the same conclusion: Trump put himself before his country, his actions to seek foreign influence are a clear and present danger to our democracy, and we have an urgency to act," Watson Coleman tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"I'm very settled that the vote that I'm making reflects my honest evaluation of the evidence," Welch said on Dec. 10. Read more »
"It is with sincere sorrow that I will be voting in support of the articles of impeachment introduced this morning against President Donald Trump," Wild said on Dec. 10. Read more »
"President Trump left the House with no choice on #impeachment," Wilson tweeted on Dec. 11. Read more »
A spokesman for Yarmuth told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that he supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
Haven’t said 85
These lawmakers haven’t publicly stated their position on the articles of impeachment. The Post is in the process of reaching out to these lawmakers.
“... I support an impeachment inquiry. Congress has a sacred responsibility to obtain the information necessary to determine the next steps,” Adams said in a May 31 statement. Read more »
"After reading the contents of both the memo of the President’s call with the President of Ukraine and the whistleblower complaint, I have concluded that a formal impeachment inquiry should begin and investigations must continue in order to protect our national security and uphold the rule of law," Allred said in a statement on Sept. 26. Read more »
"Congress has a responsibility to uphold the rule of law and to take appropriate steps to open an impeachment inquiry," Axne said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"After reading the Mueller Report and witnessing the President’s actions, it has been clear to me that President Trump has committed impeachable offenses and went to great lengths to commit obstruction of justice on several occasions," Bera said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Members of Congress took an oath before God to uphold the Constitution, not to the President. It is imperative to our national security, the preservation of the rule of law, and our patriotism that we begin an impeachment inquiry," he said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
“Today, I'm announcing my support to begin impeachment proceedings against @realDonaldTrump,” she tweeted on July 25. Read more »
Brindisi is reportedly floating a censure of President Trump, rather than impeachment. Read more »
"We have seen the ways President Trump abused the power of his office and today's announcement marks a somber day for our nation. As the work of the Judiciary Committee continues, I will review their findings with the gravity a moment like this demands," Bustos said on Dec. 10. Read more »
"We need to get to the bottom of these serious allegations through comprehensive impeachment proceedings and document production. Whether such hearings result in actual impeachment of the president and/or senior cabinet officials remains to be seen," Cartwright tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"If those facts bear those out, all of the facts, then certainly it would be grounds for impeachment but I am not ready to make that call until I am finished with my analysis so again i think that’s a fair obligation to ask of me,” Case told Hawaii News Now on Dec. 10. Read more »
“This is a fight for our democracy,” he tweeted May 21. Read more »
“If these allegations are true, we believe these actions represent an impeachable offense. We do not arrive at this conclusion lightly, and we call on our colleagues in Congress to consider the use of all congressional authorities available to us, including the power of “inherent contempt” and impeachment hearings, to address these new allegations, find the truth and protect our national security,” he wrote in a Washington Post op-ed on Sept. 23. Read more »
"I support an official impeachment investigation," Costa said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"An impeachment inquiry will allow us to break through the President’s stonewalling and obstruction and get the answers the American people deserve," Cox tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"No one runs for Congress wanting to ever have to face the question of whether to vote for articles of impeachment. But at the same time, you know, I have to weigh the evidence and the facts, and fulfill my constitutional duty, and I will certainly be very thoughtful and deliberate as I make that decision," Craig said on Dec. 11. Read more »
"Today, I join the People of Florida’s 13th Congressional District in calling for the House to launch formal impeachment proceedings against President Trump," Crist said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"I’m giving a very robust look at the full body of evidence collected during the inquiry, and I’ll decide during the next few days," Crow said on Dec. 11. Read more »
"No one is above the law and if investigations prove that impeachment is the necessary course of action, then I will be forced to act on impeachment proceedings," Cuellar said in a statement on Sept. 24.
"I’m going to take a few days to reflect on, pray on it, and make a decision early next week," Cunningham told CNN on Dec. 12. Read more »
"Having taken an oath of office before God and my fellow citizens to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, I can only conclude that Congress move forward with articles of impeachment," he said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
Dingell told MSNBC on Sept. 23 that she supported an impeachment inquiry of President Trump.
“Congress has the authority to subpoena any information necessary to carry out its oversight responsibilities. But the Administration refuses to comply with subpoenas and continues to prevent witnesses from testifying. I believe that it’s time to initiate an #Impeachment inquiry,” he tweeted on June 21. Read more »
"I fully support the Speaker’s announcement of a new impeachment inquiry," Eshoo tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
Finkenauer's office was noncommittal when reached by KWWL on Dec. 11. Read more »
"I will review and consider the articles of impeachment when they are presented to the Congress. In doing so, I will take the questions before me and my oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States with the seriousness they deserve," Fletcher tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"After looking carefully at the transcript of the conversation with Ukraine’s President, the whistleblower complaint, the Inspector General memo, and President Trump’s comments about the issue, unfortunately, I believe that if we do not proceed with the inquiry, it will set a very dangerous precedent," Gabbard said in a statement on Sept. 27. Read more »
"I’m going to be doing a lot of thinking and listening in the days ahead to see what is best for the country,” Golden said on Dec. 10. Read more »
"As soon as they're formally adopted, I'll make a decision,” Gottheimer told The Washington Post on Dec. 11. Read more »
"This continued insistence on undermining our democracy must be met with the full force and strength possessed by the United States Congress as set forth by our founding fathers in the Constitution, up to and including, Articles of Impeachment," Hastings said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"The actions of this President lead me to no other conclusion than to support formal impeachment proceedings," Hayes said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Obstruction of justice is an impeachable offense. The multiple instances of obstruction laid out in the Mueller report necessitate that the House launch an impeachment inquiry," Higgins said in a statement on June 19.
"I don't make preemptive decisions on how I'm going to vote on any bill and I'm certainly not going to do that on something that is this serious or important," Horn said on Dec. 8. Read more »
"By law, the administration is required to turn over the whistleblower report to Congress. If the President interferes, Congress has the constitutional duty to begin impeachment proceedings and we will exercise our solemn responsibility as Members of Congress to support those proceedings," Horsford said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
“If these allegations are true, we believe these actions represent an impeachable offense. We do not arrive at this conclusion lightly, and we call on our colleagues in Congress to consider the use of all congressional authorities available to us, including the power of “inherent contempt” and impeachment hearings, to address these new allegations, find the truth and protect our national security,” she wrote in a Washington Post op-ed on Sept. 23. Read more »
"I support the House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and the Judiciary Committee’s decision to define the scope of their oversight investigation and set the parameters of a formal impeachment inquiry. I look forward to thoroughly examining any conclusions reached by the committee," she said in a statement on Sept. 12. Read more »
Keating announced his support for an impeachment inquiry in a video on Aug. 22. Read more »
“The rule of law needs to mean something. The integrity of our democracy needs to mean something. With that clear focus, I support the House of Representatives beginning an impeachment inquiry,” he said in a statement on July 28. Read more »
"By urging the Ukrainian government to take action to influence our Democracy, Trump has violated that power and the trust of the American people. If the facts are corroborated, that violation, and my understanding of its implications, has led me to come to the conclusion that the President has committed an impeachable offense," Kim said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"I fully support investigating this thoroughly," Kind said on Oct. 17 when asked whether he supported the impeachment inquiry. Read more »
"I support a formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump. The President’s recent admission that he engaged in unlawful conversations with Ukrainian officials is not only embarrassing, but undermines the integrity of our elections, the dignity of the office and threatens our national security. I am truly appreciative of the feedback I have received from my constituents who have contacted my office and voiced their concerns," Lawson said in a statement to The Washington Post on Sept. 25.
"I’m still thinking it over,” Lee told The Washington Post on Dec. 11. Read more »
“My first priority is serving the people I represent - not the partisan distractions in Washington. However, I can't ignore the corruption and obstruction we witness every day from President Trump. I now support an impeachment inquiry in order to get the truth for my constituents,” Levin tweeted on July 26. Read more »
"The time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come," Lewis said on the House floor on Sept. 24.
"I have been greatly concerned with President Trump’s actions in withholding funds that had been approved for the defense of Ukraine. That is why I supported an impeachment inquiry into this matter. We now have formal Articles of Impeachment which I will carefully consider in light of the evidence that has been brought forward in the inquiry. It is also important to consider any impeachment process in light of history and the future of our nation. Congress’ power to impeach a president and remove him or her from office is one of the most consequential powers that the Legislative Branch was given in the Constitution and should never be considered lightly," Lipinski said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
"I have felt the need to proceed judiciously given the high constitutional requirements of impeachment, but President Trump’s actions and obstruction require this step of establishing an impeachment inquiry. It is unfortunate that we have ended up at this point. The American people deserve the full truth and it has reached the point where there is no other way to get the necessary information and an impeachment inquiry is justified," Loebsack said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"I would like to read the charges before I make an announcement," Lynch told CNN on Dec. 10.
“I’ve come to think that it is warranted at this point,” Malinowski told NBC News in an article published May 21. Read more »
McAdams is reportedly floating a censure of President Trump, rather than impeachment. Read more »
"It is clear that the sitting president of the United States has repeatedly violated the law and damaged our democracy. Recent reports, if true, about his conversation with the president of Ukraine, demonstrate that he continues to place self-interest ahead of national interests, putting his desire to win re-election above our rule of law and national security. To look the other way is an abrogation of my oath, my duty, and my responsibility," McEachin said in a Sept. 24 statement. Read more »
"When I was sworn into Congress, I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. In this regard, I believe it is my duty to seek out truth for the sake of my constituents and our nation, and thereby call for an impeachment inquiry," she tweeted on July 30. Read more »
"I support the House's ongoing impeachment inquiry to get the facts for the American people," Murphy tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
"I remain in favor of the impeachment process. The future of our country is at stake. No one is above the law," he tweeted on June 25. Read more »
"Yesterday, I stated my support for the ongoing impeachment inquiry being taken up in the House of Representatives. I later voted against a resolution condemning the inquiry," O'Halleran said in a statement on Sept. 26. Read more »
"We have no choice but to impeach," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
"I support this inquiry because, and as I have always stated, we must secure evidence upon which to base such a significant decision as the impeachment of a sitting president," Panetta said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"As I continue to work on the issues that Granite State families sent me to Washington to tackle such as lowering costs of prescription drugs, investing in infrastructure, and supporting our veterans, I will review these articles and the underlying evidence further before this moves to the House floor for a vote,” Pappas said on Dec. 11. Read more »
"We need to begin impeachment hearings," he tweeted on June 26. Read more »
Peterson told reporters on Dec. 11 he was leaning toward opposing the charges but had not made up his mind. Read more »
“I’ve decided to support an impeachment investigation of the president,” she said on June 17. Read more »
"It would be irresponsible to comment on this so quickly," Rose told USA Today on Dec. 10. Read more »
Roybal-Allard's office told The Washington Post on Dec. 12 that she supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.
"Out of respect for our Constitution, concern for our national security, & in my constituents' interest, I am fully supportive of an official impeachment inquiry," Ruiz tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"We need to proceed with an impeachment inquiry. No one is above the law," Sánchez tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
Schneider told ABC 7 Chicago on Dec. 10 that he is still reviewing the articles of impeachment. Read more »
“The people of #WA08 elected me to protect their health care & our environment. Those will always remain my focus while I have the privilege of serving them in Congress. They also elected me uphold the Constitution. So, I am formally calling for an impeachment inquiry,” she tweeted on July 28. Read more »
"Every Member of Congress swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution. I therefore support Speaker Pelosi’s call for a formal impeachment inquiry," Scott said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"This Ukraine development weighs very heavily, and is very concerning to me. As such, I believe it is time now to open an inquiry for impeachment," Scott said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"After much deliberation, I have reached the conclusion that the House of Representatives should open an impeachment inquiry against President Trump," he said in a statement on July 29. Read more »
“If these allegations are true, we believe these actions represent an impeachable offense. We do not arrive at this conclusion lightly, and we call on our colleagues in Congress to consider the use of all congressional authorities available to us, including the power of “inherent contempt” and impeachment hearings, to address these new allegations, find the truth and protect our national security,” she wrote in a Washington Post op-ed on Sept. 23. Read more »
"I do not take this responsibility lightly, but the President’s past obstruction of Congressional investigations combined with the revelations of the last 24 hours have made it clear that we must begin an impeachment inquiry," Sires said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
Slotkin told CNN on Dec. 11 that she is undecided on impeachment. Read more »
"President Trump has continued his efforts to obstruct justice and undermine Congress as a coequal branch of government and proceeding with an impeachment inquiry — the first step in a lengthy and difficult process — is the best way to demand accountability from this administration.”,” he told the Seattle Times in June. Read more »
“If these allegations are true, we believe these actions represent an impeachable offense. We do not arrive at this conclusion lightly, and we call on our colleagues in Congress to consider the use of all congressional authorities available to us, including the power of “inherent contempt” and impeachment hearings, to address these new allegations, find the truth and protect our national security,” she wrote in a Washington Post op-ed on Sept. 23. Read more »
"I’m keeping an open mind, reading through the articles and talking to my constituents,” Stevens said on Dec. 11. Read more »
"I believe that it is my Constitutional duty and the duty of the United States Congress to move forward with impeachment inquiries," Suozzi tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"After careful review of the evidence and testimony currently available, and in service to my oath, it is my judgment that Congress needs to accept the baton being handed to us by now former Special Counsel Mueller ..." he tweeted June 3. Read more »
"This is an incredibly serious decision. I need to take my time with it, I need to listen to constituents and their concerns, and I need to make sure I am looking at the actual articles and whether the evidence actually supports the actual articles of impeachment," Torres Small said on Dec. 10. Read more »
"He has always supported the work of the committees to hold the president accountable and supports House Democrats using every tool at our disposal to do so. This support includes the work of the Judiciary Committee, which is investigating whether to recommend articles of impeachment," a spokesperson for Trone told The Washington Post on Aug. 14.
Underwood told ABC 7 Chicago on Dec. 10 that he is still reviewing the articles of impeachment. Read more »
He called for Trump’s impeachment after the release of the redacted Mueller report in April. Read more »
"No one is above the law—not even the occupant of the highest office — and that is why I support moving forward with an impeachment inquiry," Veasey said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
After the Mueller report was released, he signed on to Tlaib’s impeachment resolution as a co-sponsor. Read more »
"I support Speaker Pelosi’s announcement that the U.S. House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry," Visclosky tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
"After much deliberation, it is time for the House of Representatives to assert our constitutional responsibility and begin an impeachment inquiry," she tweeted on July 30. Read more »
"I still feel strongly that we need to develop all possible evidence that could bear on such an important decision. How can such an important decision be made otherwise?” Rooney said on Dec. 9. Read more »
Opposed 197
These lawmakers oppose both articles of impeachment.
"I voted against Nancy Pelosi's one-sided impeachment charade because it denies due process, requires Democrat sign-off at every step, and refuses to allow the President a chance to defend himself. It is a completely illegitimate and shameful attempt to undermine @realDonaldTrump," Abraham tweeted on Oct. 31. Read more »
"I voted no! While Congress does have the CONSTITUTIONAL AUTHORITY to impeach a President, it was meant to only be used as a response to actual crimes committed by a President. So far, in what little information the Democrats have selectively leaked, I’ve seen nothing that rises to the level of overturning an American election," Aderholt said in a statement on Oct. 31. Read more »
"I urge my Democratic colleagues to stop grasping for straws, end this partisan impeachment process and instead start focusing on delivering results for the American people," Allen said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »
"I’m a big fan of oversight, so let’s let the committees get to work and see where it goes," Amodei told The Nevada Independent on Sept. 27. Read more »
"If they don’t want Donald Trump to be president they should go beat Donald Trump," Armstrong said on Sept. 13. Read more »
"t’s incredibly irresponsible, and premature, and careless for this body led by our Speaker and the Democratic Party to rush to this conclusion and allege that our President has committed ‘high crimes,'" Arrington said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »
"Today’s call for an impeachment inquiry is based on secondhand knowledge from an unknown whistleblower who wasn’t even on the phone call," Babin tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"I support transparency and openness and am disappointed in how Speaker Pelosi has restricted this inquiry from being just that. By not holding the vote, the Minority party can’t subpoena witnesses and the President’s team cannot cross-examine. While I don’t think it is good for any office holder to engage in these types of calls, I do not think they are impeachable offenses. And, if the Trump family is up for scrutiny, the Bidens should be too," Bacon said in a statement to The Post on Oct. 4.
"Taxpayers deserve better," Baird told The Indianapolis Star on Sept. 25. Read more »
"As I’ve always stated, I believe in full transparency. These allegations about the president are serious and concerning, and at this moment we don’t have all the facts. I look forward to reviewing all available information so Congress may address the situation based on the facts presented to us," Balderson told Spectrum News on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Democrats fear that this president is going to be re-elected, which is looking more and more likely every day, which is why the Democrats are playing games like this impeachment circus," Banks told The Indianapolis Star on Sept. 25. Read more »
Barr told NPR on Sept. 27 that President Trump's call with Ukraine's president was "routine diplomacy." Read more »
"With both the transcript of the call and the whistle-blower document now declassified and released, we see that this entire story and basis of these claims are entirely second or even third hand rumor. This entire charade is beneath the office we serve in, and Americans must demand better," Bergman said on Sept. 27. Read more »
"If you believe in freedom, economic self-determination, life, the rights of all Americans as iterated in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution; if you believe in American greatness and wish to preserve it you must fight against the closed door, heavy-handed, unauthorized impeachment “inquiry” of the runaway Democrats," Biggs wrote in an op-ed on Oct. 3. Read more »
"It doesn’t look like … he violated any type of law, and certainly nothing that I feel is impeachable,” Bilirakis said on Oct. 18. Read more »
"During my time in Congress, I have been asked to start impeachment proceedings against Presidents Bush, Obama, and now Trump. I have consistently rejected these requests because each was a political effort to minimize the voice of the people. Elections have consequences and the voters' will deserves respect," Bishop said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"If Democrats ever get around to taking a break from the fake news media interview circuit long enough to bring an actual impeachment investigation resolution to the floor I’ll vote ‘no’. But with 31 Congressional Democrats sitting in districts President Trump won in 2016 I sincerely doubt they actually possess the courage of their cable news rhetoric," Bishop said in a statement to The Post on Oct. 8.
"I may not have asked that, but it wasn’t illegal. There was not an illegal act there," Bost said on Oct. 3. Read more »
Brady likened the impeachment inquiry to a "coup" in a tweet on Sept. 30. Read more »
"It is now apparent to me that congressional Democrats are laser focused on impeaching the President because they chose to begin impeachment proceedings without a hearing to gather tangible facts and are instead relying on the rumors of the day," Brooks told The Indianapolis Star on Sept. 25. Read more »
"Frankly, if Socialist Democrats had evidence proving guilt, they would have already impeached President Trump," Brooks said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"We’re less than a year away from voting, and they’d really like to see us fight the battle then,” Buchanan said on Oct. 18. Read more »
Buck co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »
"This blatant attempt to pander to the farthest left voters clearly demonstrates to the American people that it is the extreme voices of the socialist wing of the Democrat party who are really in charge of House Democrats," Bucshon told The Indianapolis Star on Sept. 25. Read more »
"President Trump is right to release the full, unredacted transcript of his call with the Ukrainian President. That’s the first-hand account of the call. It’s incredibly reckless for House Democrats to base an impeachment inquiry on the second-hand account of a whistleblower whose attorney worked for Chuck Schumer and Hillary Clinton," Budd said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"I do not support the Democrats’ efforts to impeach President Trump and undermine his presidency," Burchett said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
Burgess called the inquiry "premature" in a statement on Sept. 27. Read more »
"Adam Schiff’s scheme to mislead the American people through lies and deception is just a further example of why this whole impeachment charade is a sham. The American people are sick of this political posturing, and the House should do all in its power to protect what integrity remains of this institution by formally condemning his behavior and ending this politically-motivated impeachment inquiry," Byrne said in a statement on Oct. 3. Read more »
"House Democrats have been ready to impeach first and find a rationale later since they lost the 2016 election. They’re at it again. Democrats are once again plowing ahead before we have the facts. If the Russia investigation told us anything, it’s that we should wait for the facts before rushing to judgement. There are serious issues facing our country. Democrats aren’t focused on Iran or the crisis at our border and they haven’t lifted a finger towards passing the new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, just to name a few. America would be far better off if they showed the same passion for finding solutions to our country’s challenges as they have for trying to take down the President," Calvert said in a statement to The Washington Post on Oct. 7.
"Speaker Pelosi’s decision to launch a formal impeachment inquiry without seeing any evidence solidified two things; regardless of facts, the Democrats' goal from the beginning has been to impeach the President, and the House majority has no real desire to govern," Carter tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
"What I saw was the leader of the United States of America, the president the United States of America, simply inquiring about — he asked about the Russian interference in the election. And I expect for him to ask for that. I think most Americans expect for him to be asking about that, that we want to know. We are told that this originated in Ukraine. So this is something we ought to know about," Carter told WBUR on Sept. 26. Read more »
Chabot co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »
"@SpeakerPelosi said on 60 Minutes last night she knew the details of the classified Ukraine call before White House released transcript. This is starting to seem like a political set up," Cheney tweeted on Sept. 30. Read more »
"It is my hope that we can put aside these political games and work toward addressing the important issues facing the American people," Cline said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »
A spokesperson for Cloud told The Washington Post on Oct. 7 that he does not support an investigation of the whistleblower complaint.
"Speaker Pelosi and her fellow Democrats are doing an enormous disservice to the country by recklessly pursuing a partisan impeachment inquiry that puts the priorities of their Caucus ahead of the needs of the American people," Cole said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
Collins filed an amicus brief on Oct. 3 telling a federal judge the impeachment inquiry has no legal basis. Read more »
"An impeachment inquiry is unprecedented, to call for one without even having a transcript of the call or hearing from the whistleblower is a rush to judgment and a disgrace to the Constitution," Comer said on Sept. 27. Read more »
"I haven’t seen anything that bothers me,” Conaway said of the whistleblower complaint on Sept. 25. Read more »
"After reviewing the evidence, I'm opposed to impeachment. I'm concerned that the partisan impeachment process being pushed by House Democrats will further distract from Congress's ability to work with the President to rebuild our infrastructure, strengthen our military, and avoid future government shutdowns. Voters will have a chance to issue the final verdict on the President in next year's election," Cook said in a statement to The Post on Oct. 8.
"I absolutely don’t think it’s an impeachable offense," Crawford said on Sept. 29. Read more »
"Former Vice President Biden had a serious conflict of interest that he was advocating for this Ukrainian prosecutor fired when he knew the prosecutor was investigating the company that his son was a board member. And there is a public interest in knowing that," Crenshaw said on Oct. 3. Read more »
Curtis co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »
"Mob rule is no way to defend the republic. Great leaders don't seek to overturn elections," Davidson told Spectrum News on Sept. 24. Read more »
"It’s clear Democrats have been intent on impeaching this president, regardless of the facts, since he was sworn into office," Davis said in a statement on Sept. 27. Read more »
"An overwhelming majority of the American public rejects impeachment. However, some individuals, who still cannot accept that their candidate lost the 2016 presidential election, are pursuing a purely political agenda. Congress must reject it," DesJarlais said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"After reading the transcript, it’s evident that yesterday’s speculation & conjecture got ahead of the facts. There is clearly no quid pro quo. I'll continue to base myself on facts & the truth, and the facts I have seen most certainly do not warrant impeachment," Diaz-Balart tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
"There you have it folks – the witch hunt continues. The House Democrats are proceeding on impeachment against President Trump without any evidence of wrongdoing and against the will of the American people," Duncan said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Speaker Pelosi has finally laid her cards on the table with the opening of a baseless impeachment inquiry. For once she is being honest about the Democrats’ agenda of taking down President Trump at all costs," Dunn said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"The criticism has evolved and crystallized into more of hatred. We're going to make allegations, we're going to call out different things, and suggest that they qualify as the basis for some kind of impeachment hearing, without having some legal basis for it," Emmer said on Oct. 4. Read more »
"It’s been almost a non-stop avenue over the last couple years of going after every word the president said. You know his communication style is certainly different than mine but that doesn’t necessarily mean you try to impeach him,” Estes said on Oct. 1. Read more »
"After reading the transcript of the call, reasonable people realize the claims of this Democrat Majority are a baseless attempt to mislead the American people yet again. Rather than focusing on the many issues facing our Nation, Democrats have waisted countless hours holding meaningless hearings and accomplished absolutely nothing," Ferguson said on Sept. 25. Read more »
"I think everybody has demonstrated poor judgment in this whole Ukraine situation. Do I think anyone committed a crime? I haven’t seen evidence of that,” Fitzpatrick said on Oct. 17. Read more »
"Democrats have been investigating for months – frankly since President Trump was elected – and they have come up dry," Fleischmann said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Plan A for impeachment was Mueller and that failed. Plan B for impeachment was the whistleblower and it's falling apart," Flores said on Oct. 3. Read more »
"This is a messy moment, no doubt. But at the same time, does it rise to a level of criminality — impeachment of a president? Doesn’t look that way to me, and the process, by the way, is very unfair. And this is what is undermining the credibility of House of Representatives," Fortenberry said on Oct. 23. Read more »
"Not only do I oppose the opening of an impeachment inquiry based on partisan speculations, I am appalled at the Speaker’s lack of accountability and regard for our republic in the process. Declaring an impeachment inquiry by fiat without a House vote to define the inquiry and establish parameters of investigations is an unprecedented stunt that puts party over country and betrays our Constitutional duty. Of course, all whistleblowers in the federal government deserve the same good faith consideration. That said, when the House undertakes this most serious of actions, Americans deserve to know what the process will look like, and Republicans should be allowed the opportunity to debate it publicly," Foxx said in a statement to The Washington Post on Oct. 7.
"This is a politically-motivated move," Fulcher said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Honest question: How many times can House Democrats launch an impeachment investigation for the first time?" Gaetz tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Democrats have spent the last three years grasping at straws to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election, and that’s a shame,” Gianforte said on Sept. 20. Read more »
"Typical of Democrats, in their obsession to nullify the will of the people and overturn the 2016 election, they don’t even pretend to investigate anymore," Gibbs told Spectrum News on Sept. 24. Read more »
"This entire impeachment circus is an attempt to obstruct the Department of Justice investigations into their own collusion with foreign governments to affect the outcome of the 2016 election while once again accusing the President of doing the colluding," Gohmert said in a statement on Oct. 3. Read more »
"Impeachment is an incredibly solemn act and not something that should be undertaken in secret or with a partisan bias. The lack of transparency we have seen is unacceptable," Gonzalez tweeted on Oct. 22. Read more »
"This attempted coup against a duly-elected, sitting president is unprecedented and must be stopped," Gooden said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Democrats refuse to accept that Donald Trump trounced Hillary Clinton in 2016," Gosar tweeted on Sept. 26. Read more »
"No one should be fooled about what is going on in this impeachment move. Impeachment is very serious business and the President should be allowed to defend himself, present his case fairly and publicly and with due process," Granger tweeted on Oct. 10. Read more »
"Based on a report they have never seen, about a conversation they never heard, from a person they have never met, the Speaker and her following have decided to drag our country into a mess. The consequences will be severe. Our legislative process will grind to a halt and economic progress will be put at risk. Instead of tackling issues like immigration, infrastructure and trade, our country will be stuck in the grip of leftist hysteria once again. The reckless pursuit of impeachment simply hurts our country and nobody wins," Graves said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Since the failed Mueller investigation, the liberal majority in Congress has dedicated all of their time to taking down President Trump," Graves said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"I think this is folks trying to relitigate the election," Graves said during an interview with Talk 107.3 FM on Sept. 25. Read more »
"They've been in charge for nearly a year and have nothing to show for it. Instead of trying to impeach the President, let’s get to work for the American people," Green said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"The Democrats have cried incessantly about impeaching President Trump just like the boy who cried wolf, and I am exhausted by their never-ending accusations,” Griffith said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"I was disappointed to see Speaker Pelosi move forward with impeachment proceedings yesterday. We know that probably every Democrat in the House voted for Secretary Clinton in 2016 and the endless string of investigations in the House are reaction to that election. But, the fact remains that the important business before the House has ground to a halt due to these distractions," Grothman said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »
Guest co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »
"I read through his phone call, all of the phone call, and I didn't see anything in there that seemed impeachable, or anything that was a high crime or a misdemeanor," Guthrie said on Sept. 26. Read more »
"I don’t believe that it’s warranted, I think that they’re trying to basically take out a newly elected president of the United States for reasons that are not sufficient,” Hagedorn said on Oct. 2. Read more »
"None of the allegations that Speaker Pelosi made yesterday are proven by the transcript of the conversation between President Trump and President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and the White House is also preparing to release to Congress the whistleblower complaint based on this same telephone conversation. The transcript of the call is clear, and everyone should read it for themselves. Once again, no collusion," Harris said in a statement on Sept. 26. Read more »
"After reviewing the transcript, it’s clear to me that President Trump did not tie the issuance of U.S. military aid or foreign assistance to political demands of any kind. With the information at our disposal as of yesterday, there is nothing I see in the transcript that is illegal,” Hartzler said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »
"The left has proven that they can and will spin anything into an impeachment frenzy. Their MO is to call for impeachment first and sort through the facts later,” Hern said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"There are questions that need to be answered and Congress must continue to perform its oversight role, but none of that needs to happen under the banner of an impeachment inquiry," Herrera Beutler told The Post in a statement on Oct. 4.
"In their obsession to nullify the will of the people and overturn the results of the 2016 election, Democrats have become experts at hurling accusations before all the facts come out," Hice said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Democrats and their socialist elitist allies in the mainstream media are barreling toward impeachment with no facts and zero evidence to support Constitutionally impeachable behavior," Higgins said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Speaker Pelosi’s decision to move forward with an impeachment inquiry before all the facts have surfaced proves once again that Congressional Democrats care more about undermining the president than finding the truth," Hill said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"I just read the transcript. There was no quid pro quo and nothing that justifies impeachment," Holding tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
"This transcript is another example that they will stop at nothing to seek revenge on the 62 million Americans who voted for President Trump and who are relying on him and Congress to focus on real, day-to-day issues for American families and businesses," Hollingsworth told The Indianapolis Star on Sept. 25. Read more »
"Washington Democrats have tried time and again to launch a partisan impeachment process in search of a crime, and this time is no different. The American people deserve better," Hudson tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
Huizenga criticized the House impeachment inquiry process in an interview with WHTC on Oct. 24. Read more »
"This effort is a weak attempt to score political points, nothing more. Democrats have been searching and investigating and pontificating impeachment since the day President Trump was elected, not based on any evidence or facts, but based purely on an ongoing, dogmatic desire to stifle this President and his agenda in any way possible. Democrats know that the Senate will not convict this President, but they continue to pursue impeachment for the simple political purpose of being able to claim he was impeached. Continuing to waste time on this rather than other important issues is embarrassing and the American people already see right through this shallow display," Hunter said in a statement on Sept. 24.
"I've not heard evidence proving the president committed bribery or extortion," Hurd said on Nov. 21.
"Corrupting and weaponizing impeachment to generate a predetermined political outcome is simply not right or fair, and it jeopardizes this entire institution,” Johnson said on Oct. 23. Read more »
Johnson said he opposes efforts to impeach President Trump. Read more »
"The Left is looking for something, anything, to justify impeachment…and this cynical political move will be a nonstarter with the majority of the American people," Johnson told Spectrum News on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Democrats have been trying to impeach the President since the beginning of this Congress," Jordan told Spectrum News on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Time and again, House Democrats have proven that they prioritize endless investigations over meaningful legislation – always to the detriment of the American people. Rather than squander the balance of the 116th Congress on politically-motivated impeachment proceedings, I encourage House Democrats to remember their commitment to serve those whom they represent," Joyce said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"If you look at the call itself. The call itself is a transcript of what they spoke about. To me, from an evidence standpoint, nowhere near enough to start an impeachment proceeding," Katko said on Sept. 30. Read more »
"We now know what we’ve suspected all along: the ‘impeachment inquiry’ being undertaken by Speaker Pelosi, Chairman Schiff, and the socialist House Democrats is nothing short of a rigged political witch hunt that seeks to delegitimize our duly-elected President," Keller said in a statement on Oct. 3. Read more »
"The secretive, partisan impeachment process is an attempt to remove a duly elected president and undo the will of the American people," Kelly tweeted on Oct. 21. Read more »
"Socialist Democrats have never been able to accept that the American people chose President Trump to lead them in November 2016,” Kelly said on Oct. 3. Read more »
"Pursuing impeachment is indefensible," King tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
"It looks to me now like the hard-core leftists, those activists, the Quad Squad, have taken over the agenda of the Democratic caucus in the House of Representatives," King said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Since President Trump was elected, the Democrats have wanted to overturn the election. The articles of impeachment drafted today are the culmination of that anti-Trump fever, leaving us even more divided than before. There will be another Presidential election in 11 months and the voters will have the final say, as was designed by our Founders," Kinzinger said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
"Following two years of failed investigations into President Trump and three already failed impeachment votes, Nancy Pelosi is now making the reckless and irresponsible call for a formal impeachment of the President of the United States over unconfirmed and unsubstantiated accusations," Kustoff said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"We are 10 months away from early voting in Illinois, yet Democrats would rather attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election than let the people decide in November," LaHood said on Dec. 10. Read more »
" I’ve read the call transcript and ‘underwhelmed’ is an understatement – it contains nothing that warrants even the slightest thought of impeaching the President," LaMalfa said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »
"Since day one, Democrats have been trying to wrongly impeach the duly elected President," Lamborn said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Democrats have been talking about impeaching President Trump since the day after the election," Latta told Spectrum News on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Pursuing a baseless impeachment inquiry will backfire on Speaker Pelosi and her Democratic Caucus. This path makes it even easier for President Trump to be reelected and for Republicans to win back the House in 2020," Lesko said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Speaker Pelosi’s statement changes nothing and House Democrats will continue to do exactly what they have been doing since President Trump entered office," Long said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"I have thoroughly read the transcript, and I could not find anything that gives evidence to the Democrats accusations of quid pro quo or that President Trump 'pressured' the Ukrainian President to investigate anyone in return for military aide. What I did see is the President of the United States asking the President of Ukraine to work together to root out corruption in both countries, including potential interference in our elections," Loudermilk said on Sept. 25. Read more »
"It is critical that the oversight of our nation’s intelligence community be handled in a secure and bipartisan fashion based on facts," Lucas said in a statement on Sept. 26.
"A formal impeachment inquiry must be authorized through a vote on the House floor, which the Speaker has refused to do. Until the House does vote, these partisan antics simply serve to divide the American people at the behest of the far-left dead set on taking down the President, no matter what," Luetkemeyer said in a statement on Sept. 27. Read more »
"Democrats will stop at nothing to impeach our President," Marshall said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »
Massie has been critical of the impeachment inquiry of President Trump. Read more »
"Personally, I think this a partisan farce," Mast said on Sept. 24. Read more »
McCarthy called the impeachment inquiry a "coup" attempt to overthrow President Trump on Oct. 2. Read more »
"China is our strategic adversary and only cares about spreading its malign agenda around the world. Anything the Chinese Communist Party `investigates' would not be trustworthy and the United States should not go down that road," McCaul told The Dallas Morning News on Oct. 4. Read more »
"I’ve read the transcript, I think everybody needs to read the transcript and see how unobjectionable the president’s conversation was,” McClintock said on Sept. 26. Read more »
"Since this Congress began in January its been clear that House Democrats’ ultimate goal was to undo the results of the 2016 election and remove @realDonaldTrump from office. Yesterday, Speaker Pelosi made that official," McHenry tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
"Speaker Pelosi’s call for impeachment is just another partisan attack on President Trump,” McKinley said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"This is yet another example of the hyper-partisan political climate today. Instead of waiting for all the facts, House Democrats are jumping to unfounded conclusions," McMorris Rodgers said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"As my Democrat colleagues project outrage, please remember: they announced an impeachment inquiry *before* having read the call transcript, *without* knowing the details of the complaint," Meadows tweeted on Sept. 26. Read more »
"Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry announcement confirms what we have known all along: since Democrats were unable to defeat President Trump in a lawfully conducted election, they are now focused on trying to unlawfully remove him from office," Meuser said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats have once again proven they are willing to stop at nothing to discredit the 2016 election and take down President Trump by any means necessary,” Miller said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Our Constitution states that elected officials can be impeached and subsequently removed from office only for high crimes and misdemeanors, and there is not sufficient evidence that President Trump has committed any impeachable offenses. Impeachment is not designed to be a solely partisan act; however, Democrats have been calling for impeachment since day one of President Trump’s presidency, and it appears that they’re on autopilot at this point. Instead of partisan tactics, Congress should work on addressing important issues affecting the American people by fixing prescription drug pricing, ratifying the United States – Mexico – Canada trade agreement, repairing our nation’s infrastructure, and more," Mitchell said in a statement to The Post on Oct. 8.
"The impeachment announcement by Speaker Pelosi shows Democrats are bending to the socialist wing of their party at the expense of getting important work done for the American people," Moolenaar said in a statement on Sept. 27. Read more »
"The liberals in Congress have been clear from day one that their goal was to take down President Trump and remove him from office,” Mooney said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"I still ask the question: What has the president done that's impeachable?" Mullin told CNN on Dec. 10.
"He did nothing wrong. He's the head of state, he's speaking with the head of state. There's no quid pro quo, there's no offers, there's no promises. This is all something beaten up by the media and there's no factual part of that whatsoever," Murphy said on Sept. 25. Read more »
"House Democrats and Nancy Pelosi have devolved the People’s House into little more than a constant media spectacle. Their continued attacks on our nation’s presidency weaken our democracy and threaten our national security. I read the transcript President Trump released today of his phone call with President Zelensky. It does not contain a ‘quid-pro-quo’ deal with Ukraine. Congress should be legislating on behalf of the American people, not continuing endless investigations and reckless impeachment inquiries fueled by media frenzy," Newhouse said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »
"Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry based on a whistle-blower's secondhand account of a phone call, but couldn't bother to wait for the actual transcript of the call itself," Norman said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"This is not a real impeachment, this is like a faux impeachment,” Nunes said on Oct. 1. Read more »
"The Democrats’ impeachment sideshow continues to be enshrouded in secrecy and distracts from issues Americans care about like lower drug prices and the USMCA trade deal," Olson said in a statement on Oct. 21. Read more »
"This is undoubtedly the lowest political attack I've witnessed since coming to Congress," Palazzo said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"This inquiry is not about high crimes and misdemeanors, but about politics," Palmer said on Sept. 26. Read more »
"It seems their #ImpeachmentAgenda is more important than the American people," Pence tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
Perry co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »
"President Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky raises interesting questions about the activities of the Obama Administration in the Ukraine. I wish we could move past this and get to work on a budget and addressing other important needs like lowering prescription drug prices, securing our border and passing a highway bill. The Mueller investigation found nothing, and there are still many unanswered questions about how that investigation came to be," Posey said in a statement to The Post on Oct. 7.
"In their desire to undo the 2016 election and destroy President Trump, Democrats have today unequivocally and irreparably harmed our national security and compromised an important ally. Instead of forming an impeachment line, Democrats should consider forming an apology line," Ratcliffe tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
Reed told CNN on Dec. 11 he would vote against the two articles of impeachment against President Trump.
Reschenthaler co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »
"It’s disappointing but not surprising that the Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry based on an unverified second-hand account, rather than waiting 24 hours for President Trump’s voluntary release of the full transcript of the phone call," Rice tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Let's consider the source before we engage in political histrionics," Riggleman said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"As the only member of the Alabama delegation currently serving on the House Judiciary Committee, I am already on record voting against Democrats’ pretend impeachment inquiry," Roby said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"From the moment Democrats took House majority, they have been foaming at the mouth to begin impeachment proceedings against the president. Democratic leadership wants the public to believe they are reluctant to begin an impeachment inquiry, but the truth is this is 100 percent calculated and political," Roe said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Nancy Pelosi and her socialist horde in the House cannot accept that Donald Trump won the election in 2016 fair and square,” Rogers said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"As a former prosecutor, every case started with a crime. Yet, after two years and tens of millions of dollars, Democrats’ partisan investigations of the President have been fruitless: no collusion, no obstruction, no high crimes or misdemeanors," Rogers said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Frankly, I don’t see any evidence to support the extraordinary step of impeachment," Rose said on Oct. 14. Read more »
"Launching an impeachment inquiry is simply a partisan maneuver by Speaker Pelosi & the Squad that the country doesn’t need. House Democrats should focus on issues important to all Americans, not filling in the blanks of an impeachment resolution they’ve had drafted for months," Rouzer tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Keep in mind there is a lot of politics behind this, there are a lot of people who would love to see the President removed from office and have been targeting him for a long time,” Roy said on Sept. 28. Read more »
"The truth is Americans are exhausted with this impeachment sideshow. It’s a divisive, political fight that will now be carried out by folks who have no interest in a careful consideration of the facts. I have no doubt that the upcoming months of partisan warfare will be bad for our country,” Rutherford told Florida Politics on Sept. 25. Read more »
"The Framers did not put the power of impeachment in the Constitution so that you could stop somebody from getting elected who was duly elected in 2016," Scalise told NBc News on Sept. 29. Read more »
Schweikert voted to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), saying he needed to be "accountable for his lies to the American people." Read more »
"Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi has succumbed to the belligerent left and their media allies to move forward with an impeachment inquiry against the President. Democrats continue to waste time and taxpayer dollars on endless investigations while refusing to address the many challenges our nation faces," Scott said on Sept. 24. Read more »
Sensenbrenner co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »
"My colleagues’ continuing refusal to accept the results of the 2016 election is bad for our country. I’ve read the Mueller report, and I will review the call transcript and whistleblower report, but I’ve yet to see evidence against the president that warrants impeachment," Shimkus said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Democrats have been threatening to impeach President Trump before he was sworn into office. To date, I have seen nothing that warrants impeachment," Simpson said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Democrats in Washington are paralyzed with hatred of President Trump, it is damaging Congress, it is hurting the American people, and it must stop," Smith said in a statement on Sept. 27. Read more »
Smith co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »
"This impeachment distraction is taking away from the issues, which the American people sent us to Congress to address," Smith said on Sept. 26. Read more »
"It’s a slap in the face of the people in my district,” Smucker said on Oct. 3. Read more »
"The Democrats are playing politics and I am still not supporting their efforts to take down the President," Spano said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Impeachment is not to be taken lightly and I think it was irresponsible for the Speaker to bring forward an impeachment inquiry without having any shred of evidence that wrongdoing occurred," Stauber said on Sept. 26. Read more »
"I do not support impeachment of the President," Stefanik said on Sept. 25. Read more »
"Let’s end this circus and get to work," Steil said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"None of the Democrats have articulated to me or the American people what that high crime or misdemeanor would be," Steube told Fox News on Oct. 4. Read more »
"Nancy Pelosi doesn’t know. The 87 Democrats running for president don’t know. And yet, all of them, in one fashion or another, already called for impeachment. And they just have no credibility on this at all," Stewart said on Sept. 23. Read more »
"It’s clear this stunt began on January 20, 2017. There are some in Congress who simply cannot accept the outcome of the presidential election," Thompson said on Oct. 3. Read more »
"In some ways what the president said was inappropriate, but I don’t think it was impeachable,” Thornberry said on Oct. 1. Read more »
"Speaker Pelosi's announcement today was the definition of political theater," Timmons tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"I plan to vote NO on impeachment," Tipton tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »
"I’ve read the complaint and I’ve read the transcript of the conversation with the president and the president of the Ukraine. Concerning that conversation, I want to say to the president, ‘This is not OK. That conversation is not OK’ and I think it’s disappointing to the American public when they read the transcript,” Turner said on Sept. 26. Read more »
"The question is, is this worthy of removal from office, versus being inappropriate, and I think most Republicans, if not all, at least thus far have come to the conclusion that it’s not worthy of removal," Upton said on Dec. 10. Read more »
Wagner co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »
"Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats are now all in on impeaching President Trump. Their sole agenda is impeachment theater. These partisan tactics are destructive for the country and won't make people’s lives any better," Walberg tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »
"I don’t want to speculate on this that or the other thing, hypotheticals out there. I’m fine getting the facts. That’s what we need. And then see what they bring as a charge if there is any charge," Walden said on Sept. 27. Read more »
"House Democrats have been tilting at windmills in search of impeachment for the last three years and they now think they have found their Don Quixote in a leaker who is pushing secondhand rumors," Walker said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"This impeachment obsession does a disservice to the American people, who deserve a Congress focused on working together and solving problems," Walorski tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"It’s clear the Democrats are here to investigate, not legislate – and the American people deserve better," Waltz said on Sept. 24. Read more »
Watkins co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »
"Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry announcement is just another attempt by Democrats to delegitimize the President in an attempt to overturn the will of the people as stated in the 2016 election," Weber said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Democrats found President Trump worthy of impeachment on November 9, 2016. However, they have not been able to produce any facts or evidence. Not even the Mueller Report. I have always let facts and evidence guide my decision making," Webster said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"What I saw was two presidents who are trying to clean out corruption within their countries," Wenstrup said on Sept. 26. Read more »
"House Democrats are a solution in search of a problem, and they’re keeping Congress from the business of legislating," Westerman said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Democrats have made it clear that they consider the president’s every action to be impeachable," Williams said on Sept. 25. Read more »
Wilson co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »
"Without waiting for the call transcripts, House Democrats chose to rely on unconfirmed, secondhand accusations to launch a partisan impeachment inquiry into the president. Putting politics first needs to stop," Wittman tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Instead of governing, House Democrats have been obsessed with impeachment -- it's been their entire agenda," Womack said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"The Administration should absolutely follow the whistleblower process, I call on it to do exactly that, and I know that it will. But when the House Democrat majority moves to start impeachment proceedings based on that complaint before it even holds a hearing to gather the facts, we have the answer to whether this is a serious constitutional effort or a partisan political exercise," Woodall said on Sept. 24. Read more »
Wright co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »
"The Democrat left has been trying to nullify the 2016 Presidential election from day one. The Mueller report came up empty, so they have decided to waste the rest of the calendar year on a political witch hunt to shore-up Speaker Pelosi’s left flank," Yoho said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"From the moment President Trump was elected, Congressional Democrats have acted as sore losers, spending every minute working to undermine him and his administration’s policies," Young said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
Zeldin co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »
About this story
Stances are sourced from lawmaker statements and news reports. District political lean is Cook Political Report’s 2018 Partisan Voting Index (PVI) score.
Did we miss something? Let us know!
Legislator images via Government Printing Office.
Originally published Dec. 11, 2019.