Ralph Abraham R-LA R+15 "I voted against Nancy Pelosi's one-sided impeachment charade because it denies due process, requires Democrat sign-off at every step, and refuses to allow the President a chance to defend himself. It is a completely illegitimate and shameful attempt to undermine @realDonaldTrump," Abraham tweeted on Oct. 31. Read more »

Robert B. Aderholt R-AL R+30 "I voted no! While Congress does have the CONSTITUTIONAL AUTHORITY to impeach a President, it was meant to only be used as a response to actual crimes committed by a President. So far, in what little information the Democrats have selectively leaked, I’ve seen nothing that rises to the level of overturning an American election," Aderholt said in a statement on Oct. 31. Read more »

Rick Allen R-GA R+9 "I urge my Democratic colleagues to stop grasping for straws, end this partisan impeachment process and instead start focusing on delivering results for the American people," Allen said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »

Mark Amodei R-NV R+7 "I’m a big fan of oversight, so let’s let the committees get to work and see where it goes," Amodei told The Nevada Independent on Sept. 27. Read more »

Kelly Armstrong R-ND R+16 JUD. "If they don’t want Donald Trump to be president they should go beat Donald Trump," Armstrong said on Sept. 13. Read more »

Jodey Arrington R-TX R+27 "t’s incredibly irresponsible, and premature, and careless for this body led by our Speaker and the Democratic Party to rush to this conclusion and allege that our President has committed ‘high crimes,'" Arrington said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »

Brian Babin R-TX R+26 "Today’s call for an impeachment inquiry is based on secondhand knowledge from an unknown whistleblower who wasn’t even on the phone call," Babin tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »

Don Bacon R-NE R+4 "I support transparency and openness and am disappointed in how Speaker Pelosi has restricted this inquiry from being just that. By not holding the vote, the Minority party can’t subpoena witnesses and the President’s team cannot cross-examine. While I don’t think it is good for any office holder to engage in these types of calls, I do not think they are impeachable offenses. And, if the Trump family is up for scrutiny, the Bidens should be too," Bacon said in a statement to The Post on Oct. 4.

Jim Baird R-IN R+17 "Taxpayers deserve better," Baird told The Indianapolis Star on Sept. 25. Read more »

Troy Balderson R-OH R+7 "As I’ve always stated, I believe in full transparency. These allegations about the president are serious and concerning, and at this moment we don’t have all the facts. I look forward to reviewing all available information so Congress may address the situation based on the facts presented to us," Balderson told Spectrum News on Sept. 24. Read more »

Jim Banks R-IN R+18 "Democrats fear that this president is going to be re-elected, which is looking more and more likely every day, which is why the Democrats are playing games like this impeachment circus," Banks told The Indianapolis Star on Sept. 25. Read more »

Garland "Andy" Barr R-KY R+9 Barr told NPR on Sept. 27 that President Trump's call with Ukraine's president was "routine diplomacy." Read more »

Jack Bergman R-MI R+9 "With both the transcript of the call and the whistle-blower document now declassified and released, we see that this entire story and basis of these claims are entirely second or even third hand rumor. This entire charade is beneath the office we serve in, and Americans must demand better," Bergman said on Sept. 27. Read more »

Andy Biggs R-AZ R+15 JUD. "If you believe in freedom, economic self-determination, life, the rights of all Americans as iterated in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution; if you believe in American greatness and wish to preserve it you must fight against the closed door, heavy-handed, unauthorized impeachment “inquiry” of the runaway Democrats," Biggs wrote in an op-ed on Oct. 3. Read more »

Gus M. Bilirakis R-FL R+8 "It doesn’t look like … he violated any type of law, and certainly nothing that I feel is impeachable,” Bilirakis said on Oct. 18. Read more »

Rob Bishop R-UT R+26 "During my time in Congress, I have been asked to start impeachment proceedings against Presidents Bush, Obama, and now Trump. I have consistently rejected these requests because each was a political effort to minimize the voice of the people. Elections have consequences and the voters' will deserves respect," Bishop said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Dan Bishop R-NC R+8 "If Democrats ever get around to taking a break from the fake news media interview circuit long enough to bring an actual impeachment investigation resolution to the floor I’ll vote ‘no’. But with 31 Congressional Democrats sitting in districts President Trump won in 2016 I sincerely doubt they actually possess the courage of their cable news rhetoric," Bishop said in a statement to The Post on Oct. 8.

Mike Bost R-IL R+5 "I may not have asked that, but it wasn’t illegal. There was not an illegal act there," Bost said on Oct. 3. Read more »

Kevin Brady R-TX R+28 Brady likened the impeachment inquiry to a "coup" in a tweet on Sept. 30. Read more »

Susan Brooks R-IN R+9 "It is now apparent to me that congressional Democrats are laser focused on impeaching the President because they chose to begin impeachment proceedings without a hearing to gather tangible facts and are instead relying on the rumors of the day," Brooks told The Indianapolis Star on Sept. 25. Read more »

Mo Brooks R-AL R+18 "Frankly, if Socialist Democrats had evidence proving guilt, they would have already impeached President Trump," Brooks said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Vern Buchanan R-FL R+7 "We’re less than a year away from voting, and they’d really like to see us fight the battle then,” Buchanan said on Oct. 18. Read more »

Ken Buck R-CO R+13 JUD. Buck co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »

Larry Bucshon R-IN R+15 "This blatant attempt to pander to the farthest left voters clearly demonstrates to the American people that it is the extreme voices of the socialist wing of the Democrat party who are really in charge of House Democrats," Bucshon told The Indianapolis Star on Sept. 25. Read more »

Ted Budd R-NC R+6 "President Trump is right to release the full, unredacted transcript of his call with the Ukrainian President. That’s the first-hand account of the call. It’s incredibly reckless for House Democrats to base an impeachment inquiry on the second-hand account of a whistleblower whose attorney worked for Chuck Schumer and Hillary Clinton," Budd said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Tim Burchett R-TN R+20 "I do not support the Democrats’ efforts to impeach President Trump and undermine his presidency," Burchett said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Michael C. Burgess R-TX R+18 Burgess called the inquiry "premature" in a statement on Sept. 27. Read more »

Bradley Byrne R-AL R+15 "Adam Schiff’s scheme to mislead the American people through lies and deception is just a further example of why this whole impeachment charade is a sham. The American people are sick of this political posturing, and the House should do all in its power to protect what integrity remains of this institution by formally condemning his behavior and ending this politically-motivated impeachment inquiry," Byrne said in a statement on Oct. 3. Read more »

Ken Calvert R-CA R+9 "House Democrats have been ready to impeach first and find a rationale later since they lost the 2016 election. They’re at it again. Democrats are once again plowing ahead before we have the facts. If the Russia investigation told us anything, it’s that we should wait for the facts before rushing to judgement. There are serious issues facing our country. Democrats aren’t focused on Iran or the crisis at our border and they haven’t lifted a finger towards passing the new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, just to name a few. America would be far better off if they showed the same passion for finding solutions to our country’s challenges as they have for trying to take down the President," Calvert said in a statement to The Washington Post on Oct. 7.

John Carter R-TX R+10 "Speaker Pelosi’s decision to launch a formal impeachment inquiry without seeing any evidence solidified two things; regardless of facts, the Democrats' goal from the beginning has been to impeach the President, and the House majority has no real desire to govern," Carter tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »

Earl L. "Buddy" Carter R-GA R+9 "What I saw was the leader of the United States of America, the president the United States of America, simply inquiring about — he asked about the Russian interference in the election. And I expect for him to ask for that. I think most Americans expect for him to be asking about that, that we want to know. We are told that this originated in Ukraine. So this is something we ought to know about," Carter told WBUR on Sept. 26. Read more »

Steve Chabot R-OH R+5 JUD. Chabot co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »

Liz Cheney R-WY R+25 "@SpeakerPelosi said on 60 Minutes last night she knew the details of the classified Ukraine call before White House released transcript. This is starting to seem like a political set up," Cheney tweeted on Sept. 30. Read more »

Ben Cline R-VA R+13 JUD. "It is my hope that we can put aside these political games and work toward addressing the important issues facing the American people," Cline said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »

Michael Cloud R-TX R+13 A spokesperson for Cloud told The Washington Post on Oct. 7 that he does not support an investigation of the whistleblower complaint.

Tom Cole R-OK R+20 "Speaker Pelosi and her fellow Democrats are doing an enormous disservice to the country by recklessly pursuing a partisan impeachment inquiry that puts the priorities of their Caucus ahead of the needs of the American people," Cole said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Douglas A. Collins R-GA R+31 JUD. Collins filed an amicus brief on Oct. 3 telling a federal judge the impeachment inquiry has no legal basis. Read more »

James Comer R-KY R+23 "An impeachment inquiry is unprecedented, to call for one without even having a transcript of the call or hearing from the whistleblower is a rush to judgment and a disgrace to the Constitution," Comer said on Sept. 27. Read more »

K. Michael Conaway R-TX R+32 "I haven’t seen anything that bothers me,” Conaway said of the whistleblower complaint on Sept. 25. Read more »

Paul Cook R-CA R+9 "After reviewing the evidence, I'm opposed to impeachment. I'm concerned that the partisan impeachment process being pushed by House Democrats will further distract from Congress's ability to work with the President to rebuild our infrastructure, strengthen our military, and avoid future government shutdowns. Voters will have a chance to issue the final verdict on the President in next year's election," Cook said in a statement to The Post on Oct. 8.

Eric A. "Rick" Crawford R-AR R+17 "I absolutely don’t think it’s an impeachable offense," Crawford said on Sept. 29. Read more »

Dan Crenshaw R-TX R+11 "Former Vice President Biden had a serious conflict of interest that he was advocating for this Ukrainian prosecutor fired when he knew the prosecutor was investigating the company that his son was a board member. And there is a public interest in knowing that," Crenshaw said on Oct. 3. Read more »

John Curtis R-UT R+25 Curtis co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »

Warren Davidson R-OH R+17 "Mob rule is no way to defend the republic. Great leaders don't seek to overturn elections," Davidson told Spectrum News on Sept. 24. Read more »

Rodney Davis R-IL R+3 "It’s clear Democrats have been intent on impeaching this president, regardless of the facts, since he was sworn into office," Davis said in a statement on Sept. 27. Read more »

Scott DesJarlais R-TN R+20 "An overwhelming majority of the American public rejects impeachment. However, some individuals, who still cannot accept that their candidate lost the 2016 presidential election, are pursuing a purely political agenda. Congress must reject it," DesJarlais said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Mario Diaz-Balart R-FL R+4 "After reading the transcript, it’s evident that yesterday’s speculation & conjecture got ahead of the facts. There is clearly no quid pro quo. I'll continue to base myself on facts & the truth, and the facts I have seen most certainly do not warrant impeachment," Diaz-Balart tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »

Jeff Duncan R-SC R+19 "There you have it folks – the witch hunt continues. The House Democrats are proceeding on impeachment against President Trump without any evidence of wrongdoing and against the will of the American people," Duncan said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Neal Dunn R-FL R+18 "Speaker Pelosi has finally laid her cards on the table with the opening of a baseless impeachment inquiry. For once she is being honest about the Democrats’ agenda of taking down President Trump at all costs," Dunn said on Sept. 24. Read more »

Tom Emmer R-MN R+12 "The criticism has evolved and crystallized into more of hatred. We're going to make allegations, we're going to call out different things, and suggest that they qualify as the basis for some kind of impeachment hearing, without having some legal basis for it," Emmer said on Oct. 4. Read more »

Ron Estes R-KS R+15 "It’s been almost a non-stop avenue over the last couple years of going after every word the president said. You know his communication style is certainly different than mine but that doesn’t necessarily mean you try to impeach him,” Estes said on Oct. 1. Read more »

Drew Ferguson R-GA R+18 "After reading the transcript of the call, reasonable people realize the claims of this Democrat Majority are a baseless attempt to mislead the American people yet again. Rather than focusing on the many issues facing our Nation, Democrats have waisted countless hours holding meaningless hearings and accomplished absolutely nothing," Ferguson said on Sept. 25. Read more »

Brian Fitzpatrick R-PA R+1 "I think everybody has demonstrated poor judgment in this whole Ukraine situation. Do I think anyone committed a crime? I haven’t seen evidence of that,” Fitzpatrick said on Oct. 17. Read more »

Charles J. "Chuck" Fleischmann R-TN R+18 "Democrats have been investigating for months – frankly since President Trump was elected – and they have come up dry," Fleischmann said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Bill Flores R-TX R+12 "Plan A for impeachment was Mueller and that failed. Plan B for impeachment was the whistleblower and it's falling apart," Flores said on Oct. 3. Read more »

Jeff Fortenberry R-NE R+11 "This is a messy moment, no doubt. But at the same time, does it rise to a level of criminality — impeachment of a president? Doesn’t look that way to me, and the process, by the way, is very unfair. And this is what is undermining the credibility of House of Representatives," Fortenberry said on Oct. 23. Read more »

Virginia Foxx R-NC R+10 "Not only do I oppose the opening of an impeachment inquiry based on partisan speculations, I am appalled at the Speaker’s lack of accountability and regard for our republic in the process. Declaring an impeachment inquiry by fiat without a House vote to define the inquiry and establish parameters of investigations is an unprecedented stunt that puts party over country and betrays our Constitutional duty. Of course, all whistleblowers in the federal government deserve the same good faith consideration. That said, when the House undertakes this most serious of actions, Americans deserve to know what the process will look like, and Republicans should be allowed the opportunity to debate it publicly," Foxx said in a statement to The Washington Post on Oct. 7.

Russ Fulcher R-ID R+21 "This is a politically-motivated move," Fulcher said on Sept. 24. Read more »

Matt Gaetz R-FL R+22 JUD. "Honest question: How many times can House Democrats launch an impeachment investigation for the first time?" Gaetz tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »

Greg Gianforte R-MT R+11 "Democrats have spent the last three years grasping at straws to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election, and that’s a shame,” Gianforte said on Sept. 20. Read more »

Bob Gibbs R-OH R+12 "Typical of Democrats, in their obsession to nullify the will of the people and overturn the 2016 election, they don’t even pretend to investigate anymore," Gibbs told Spectrum News on Sept. 24. Read more »

Louie Gohmert R-TX R+25 JUD. "This entire impeachment circus is an attempt to obstruct the Department of Justice investigations into their own collusion with foreign governments to affect the outcome of the 2016 election while once again accusing the President of doing the colluding," Gohmert said in a statement on Oct. 3. Read more »

Anthony Gonzalez R-OH R+8 "Impeachment is an incredibly solemn act and not something that should be undertaken in secret or with a partisan bias. The lack of transparency we have seen is unacceptable," Gonzalez tweeted on Oct. 22. Read more »

Lance Gooden R-TX R+16 "This attempted coup against a duly-elected, sitting president is unprecedented and must be stopped," Gooden said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Paul A. Gosar R-AZ R+21 "Democrats refuse to accept that Donald Trump trounced Hillary Clinton in 2016," Gosar tweeted on Sept. 26. Read more »

Kay Granger R-TX R+18 "No one should be fooled about what is going on in this impeachment move. Impeachment is very serious business and the President should be allowed to defend himself, present his case fairly and publicly and with due process," Granger tweeted on Oct. 10. Read more »

Tom Graves R-GA R+27 "Based on a report they have never seen, about a conversation they never heard, from a person they have never met, the Speaker and her following have decided to drag our country into a mess. The consequences will be severe. Our legislative process will grind to a halt and economic progress will be put at risk. Instead of tackling issues like immigration, infrastructure and trade, our country will be stuck in the grip of leftist hysteria once again. The reckless pursuit of impeachment simply hurts our country and nobody wins," Graves said on Sept. 24. Read more »

Sam Graves R-MO R+16 "Since the failed Mueller investigation, the liberal majority in Congress has dedicated all of their time to taking down President Trump," Graves said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Garret Graves R-LA R+19 "I think this is folks trying to relitigate the election," Graves said during an interview with Talk 107.3 FM on Sept. 25. Read more »

Mark Green R-TN R+20 "They've been in charge for nearly a year and have nothing to show for it. Instead of trying to impeach the President, let’s get to work for the American people," Green said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

H. Morgan Griffith R-VA R+19 "The Democrats have cried incessantly about impeaching President Trump just like the boy who cried wolf, and I am exhausted by their never-ending accusations,” Griffith said on Sept. 24. Read more »

Glenn Grothman R-WI R+8 "I was disappointed to see Speaker Pelosi move forward with impeachment proceedings yesterday. We know that probably every Democrat in the House voted for Secretary Clinton in 2016 and the endless string of investigations in the House are reaction to that election. But, the fact remains that the important business before the House has ground to a halt due to these distractions," Grothman said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »

Michael Guest R-MS R+13 Guest co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »

Brett Guthrie R-KY R+19 "I read through his phone call, all of the phone call, and I didn't see anything in there that seemed impeachable, or anything that was a high crime or a misdemeanor," Guthrie said on Sept. 26. Read more »

Jim Hagedorn R-MN R+5 "I don’t believe that it’s warranted, I think that they’re trying to basically take out a newly elected president of the United States for reasons that are not sufficient,” Hagedorn said on Oct. 2. Read more »

Andy Harris R-MD R+14 "None of the allegations that Speaker Pelosi made yesterday are proven by the transcript of the conversation between President Trump and President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and the White House is also preparing to release to Congress the whistleblower complaint based on this same telephone conversation. The transcript of the call is clear, and everyone should read it for themselves. Once again, no collusion," Harris said in a statement on Sept. 26. Read more »

Vicky Hartzler R-MO R+17 "After reviewing the transcript, it’s clear to me that President Trump did not tie the issuance of U.S. military aid or foreign assistance to political demands of any kind. With the information at our disposal as of yesterday, there is nothing I see in the transcript that is illegal,” Hartzler said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »

Kevin Hern R-OK R+17 "The left has proven that they can and will spin anything into an impeachment frenzy. Their MO is to call for impeachment first and sort through the facts later,” Hern said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Jaime Herrera Beutler R-WA R+4 "There are questions that need to be answered and Congress must continue to perform its oversight role, but none of that needs to happen under the banner of an impeachment inquiry," Herrera Beutler told The Post in a statement on Oct. 4.

Jody Hice R-GA R+15 "In their obsession to nullify the will of the people and overturn the results of the 2016 election, Democrats have become experts at hurling accusations before all the facts come out," Hice said on Sept. 24. Read more »

Clay Higgins R-LA R+20 "Democrats and their socialist elitist allies in the mainstream media are barreling toward impeachment with no facts and zero evidence to support Constitutionally impeachable behavior," Higgins said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

French Hill R-AR R+7 "Speaker Pelosi’s decision to move forward with an impeachment inquiry before all the facts have surfaced proves once again that Congressional Democrats care more about undermining the president than finding the truth," Hill said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

George Holding R-NC R+7 "I just read the transcript. There was no quid pro quo and nothing that justifies impeachment," Holding tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »

Trey Hollingsworth R-IN R+13 "This transcript is another example that they will stop at nothing to seek revenge on the 62 million Americans who voted for President Trump and who are relying on him and Congress to focus on real, day-to-day issues for American families and businesses," Hollingsworth told The Indianapolis Star on Sept. 25. Read more »

Richard Hudson R-NC R+8 "Washington Democrats have tried time and again to launch a partisan impeachment process in search of a crime, and this time is no different. The American people deserve better," Hudson tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »

Bill Huizenga R-MI R+9 Huizenga criticized the House impeachment inquiry process in an interview with WHTC on Oct. 24. Read more »

Duncan D. Hunter R-CA R+11 "This effort is a weak attempt to score political points, nothing more. Democrats have been searching and investigating and pontificating impeachment since the day President Trump was elected, not based on any evidence or facts, but based purely on an ongoing, dogmatic desire to stifle this President and his agenda in any way possible. Democrats know that the Senate will not convict this President, but they continue to pursue impeachment for the simple political purpose of being able to claim he was impeached. Continuing to waste time on this rather than other important issues is embarrassing and the American people already see right through this shallow display," Hunter said in a statement on Sept. 24.

Will Hurd R-TX R+1 "I've not heard evidence proving the president committed bribery or extortion," Hurd said on Nov. 21.

Mike Johnson R-LA R+13 JUD. "Corrupting and weaponizing impeachment to generate a predetermined political outcome is simply not right or fair, and it jeopardizes this entire institution,” Johnson said on Oct. 23. Read more »

Dusty Johnson R-SD R+14 Johnson said he opposes efforts to impeach President Trump. Read more »

Bill Johnson R-OH R+16 "The Left is looking for something, anything, to justify impeachment…and this cynical political move will be a nonstarter with the majority of the American people," Johnson told Spectrum News on Sept. 24. Read more »

Jim Jordan R-OH R+14 JUD. "Democrats have been trying to impeach the President since the beginning of this Congress," Jordan told Spectrum News on Sept. 24. Read more »

John Joyce R-PA R+22 "Time and again, House Democrats have proven that they prioritize endless investigations over meaningful legislation – always to the detriment of the American people. Rather than squander the balance of the 116th Congress on politically-motivated impeachment proceedings, I encourage House Democrats to remember their commitment to serve those whom they represent," Joyce said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

John Katko R-NY D+3 "If you look at the call itself. The call itself is a transcript of what they spoke about. To me, from an evidence standpoint, nowhere near enough to start an impeachment proceeding," Katko said on Sept. 30. Read more »

Fred Keller R-PA R+17 "We now know what we’ve suspected all along: the ‘impeachment inquiry’ being undertaken by Speaker Pelosi, Chairman Schiff, and the socialist House Democrats is nothing short of a rigged political witch hunt that seeks to delegitimize our duly-elected President," Keller said in a statement on Oct. 3. Read more »

Trent Kelly R-MS R+16 "The secretive, partisan impeachment process is an attempt to remove a duly elected president and undo the will of the American people," Kelly tweeted on Oct. 21. Read more »

Mike Kelly R-PA R+8 "Socialist Democrats have never been able to accept that the American people chose President Trump to lead them in November 2016,” Kelly said on Oct. 3. Read more »

Peter T. King R-NY R+3 "Pursuing impeachment is indefensible," King tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »

Steve King R-IA R+11 "It looks to me now like the hard-core leftists, those activists, the Quad Squad, have taken over the agenda of the Democratic caucus in the House of Representatives," King said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Adam Kinzinger R-IL R+8 "Since President Trump was elected, the Democrats have wanted to overturn the election. The articles of impeachment drafted today are the culmination of that anti-Trump fever, leaving us even more divided than before. There will be another Presidential election in 11 months and the voters will have the final say, as was designed by our Founders," Kinzinger said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »

David Kustoff R-TN R+19 "Following two years of failed investigations into President Trump and three already failed impeachment votes, Nancy Pelosi is now making the reckless and irresponsible call for a formal impeachment of the President of the United States over unconfirmed and unsubstantiated accusations," Kustoff said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Darin LaHood R-IL R+15 "We are 10 months away from early voting in Illinois, yet Democrats would rather attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election than let the people decide in November," LaHood said on Dec. 10. Read more »

Doug LaMalfa R-CA R+11 " I’ve read the call transcript and ‘underwhelmed’ is an understatement – it contains nothing that warrants even the slightest thought of impeaching the President," LaMalfa said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »

Doug Lamborn R-CO R+14 "Since day one, Democrats have been trying to wrongly impeach the duly elected President," Lamborn said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Robert E. Latta R-OH R+11 "Democrats have been talking about impeaching President Trump since the day after the election," Latta told Spectrum News on Sept. 24. Read more »

Debbie Lesko R-AZ R+13 JUD. "Pursuing a baseless impeachment inquiry will backfire on Speaker Pelosi and her Democratic Caucus. This path makes it even easier for President Trump to be reelected and for Republicans to win back the House in 2020," Lesko said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Billy Long R-MO R+23 "Speaker Pelosi’s statement changes nothing and House Democrats will continue to do exactly what they have been doing since President Trump entered office," Long said on Sept. 24. Read more »

Barry Loudermilk R-GA R+17 "I have thoroughly read the transcript, and I could not find anything that gives evidence to the Democrats accusations of quid pro quo or that President Trump 'pressured' the Ukrainian President to investigate anyone in return for military aide. What I did see is the President of the United States asking the President of Ukraine to work together to root out corruption in both countries, including potential interference in our elections," Loudermilk said on Sept. 25. Read more »

Frank D. Lucas R-OK R+27 "It is critical that the oversight of our nation’s intelligence community be handled in a secure and bipartisan fashion based on facts," Lucas said in a statement on Sept. 26.

Blaine Luetkemeyer R-MO R+18 "A formal impeachment inquiry must be authorized through a vote on the House floor, which the Speaker has refused to do. Until the House does vote, these partisan antics simply serve to divide the American people at the behest of the far-left dead set on taking down the President, no matter what," Luetkemeyer said in a statement on Sept. 27. Read more »

Roger Marshall R-KS R+24 "Democrats will stop at nothing to impeach our President," Marshall said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »

Thomas Massie R-KY R+18 Massie has been critical of the impeachment inquiry of President Trump. Read more »

Brian Mast R-FL R+5 "Personally, I think this a partisan farce," Mast said on Sept. 24. Read more »

Kevin McCarthy R-CA R+14 McCarthy called the impeachment inquiry a "coup" attempt to overthrow President Trump on Oct. 2. Read more »

Michael McCaul R-TX R+9 "China is our strategic adversary and only cares about spreading its malign agenda around the world. Anything the Chinese Communist Party `investigates' would not be trustworthy and the United States should not go down that road," McCaul told The Dallas Morning News on Oct. 4. Read more »

Tom McClintock R-CA R+10 JUD. "I’ve read the transcript, I think everybody needs to read the transcript and see how unobjectionable the president’s conversation was,” McClintock said on Sept. 26. Read more »

Patrick T. McHenry R-NC R+12 "Since this Congress began in January its been clear that House Democrats’ ultimate goal was to undo the results of the 2016 election and remove @realDonaldTrump from office. Yesterday, Speaker Pelosi made that official," McHenry tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »

David B. McKinley R-WV R+19 "Speaker Pelosi’s call for impeachment is just another partisan attack on President Trump,” McKinley said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Cathy McMorris Rodgers R-WA R+8 "This is yet another example of the hyper-partisan political climate today. Instead of waiting for all the facts, House Democrats are jumping to unfounded conclusions," McMorris Rodgers said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Mark Meadows R-NC R+14 "As my Democrat colleagues project outrage, please remember: they announced an impeachment inquiry *before* having read the call transcript, *without* knowing the details of the complaint," Meadows tweeted on Sept. 26. Read more »

Dan Meuser R-PA R+14 "Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry announcement confirms what we have known all along: since Democrats were unable to defeat President Trump in a lawfully conducted election, they are now focused on trying to unlawfully remove him from office," Meuser said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Carol Miller R-WV R+23 "Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats have once again proven they are willing to stop at nothing to discredit the 2016 election and take down President Trump by any means necessary,” Miller said on Sept. 24. Read more »

Paul Mitchell R-MI R+13 "Our Constitution states that elected officials can be impeached and subsequently removed from office only for high crimes and misdemeanors, and there is not sufficient evidence that President Trump has committed any impeachable offenses. Impeachment is not designed to be a solely partisan act; however, Democrats have been calling for impeachment since day one of President Trump’s presidency, and it appears that they’re on autopilot at this point. Instead of partisan tactics, Congress should work on addressing important issues affecting the American people by fixing prescription drug pricing, ratifying the United States – Mexico – Canada trade agreement, repairing our nation’s infrastructure, and more," Mitchell said in a statement to The Post on Oct. 8.

John Moolenaar R-MI R+10 "The impeachment announcement by Speaker Pelosi shows Democrats are bending to the socialist wing of their party at the expense of getting important work done for the American people," Moolenaar said in a statement on Sept. 27. Read more »

Alex Mooney R-WV R+17 "The liberals in Congress have been clear from day one that their goal was to take down President Trump and remove him from office,” Mooney said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Markwayne Mullin R-OK R+24 "I still ask the question: What has the president done that's impeachable?" Mullin told CNN on Dec. 10.

Gregory Murphy R-NC R+12 "He did nothing wrong. He's the head of state, he's speaking with the head of state. There's no quid pro quo, there's no offers, there's no promises. This is all something beaten up by the media and there's no factual part of that whatsoever," Murphy said on Sept. 25. Read more »

Dan Newhouse R-WA R+13 "House Democrats and Nancy Pelosi have devolved the People’s House into little more than a constant media spectacle. Their continued attacks on our nation’s presidency weaken our democracy and threaten our national security. I read the transcript President Trump released today of his phone call with President Zelensky. It does not contain a ‘quid-pro-quo’ deal with Ukraine. Congress should be legislating on behalf of the American people, not continuing endless investigations and reckless impeachment inquiries fueled by media frenzy," Newhouse said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »

Ralph Norman R-SC R+9 "Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry based on a whistle-blower's secondhand account of a phone call, but couldn't bother to wait for the actual transcript of the call itself," Norman said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Devin Nunes R-CA R+8 "This is not a real impeachment, this is like a faux impeachment,” Nunes said on Oct. 1. Read more »

Pete Olson R-TX R+10 "The Democrats’ impeachment sideshow continues to be enshrouded in secrecy and distracts from issues Americans care about like lower drug prices and the USMCA trade deal," Olson said in a statement on Oct. 21. Read more »

Steven M. Palazzo R-MS R+21 "This is undoubtedly the lowest political attack I've witnessed since coming to Congress," Palazzo said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Gary Palmer R-AL R+26 "This inquiry is not about high crimes and misdemeanors, but about politics," Palmer said on Sept. 26. Read more »

Greg Pence R-IN R+18 "It seems their #ImpeachmentAgenda is more important than the American people," Pence tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »

Scott Perry R-PA R+6 Perry co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »

Bill Posey R-FL R+11 "President Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky raises interesting questions about the activities of the Obama Administration in the Ukraine. I wish we could move past this and get to work on a budget and addressing other important needs like lowering prescription drug prices, securing our border and passing a highway bill. The Mueller investigation found nothing, and there are still many unanswered questions about how that investigation came to be," Posey said in a statement to The Post on Oct. 7.

John Ratcliffe R-TX R+28 JUD. "In their desire to undo the 2016 election and destroy President Trump, Democrats have today unequivocally and irreparably harmed our national security and compromised an important ally. Instead of forming an impeachment line, Democrats should consider forming an apology line," Ratcliffe tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »

Tom Reed R-NY R+6 Reed told CNN on Dec. 11 he would vote against the two articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Guy Reschenthaler R-PA R+14 JUD. Reschenthaler co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »

Tom Rice R-SC R+9 "It’s disappointing but not surprising that the Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry based on an unverified second-hand account, rather than waiting 24 hours for President Trump’s voluntary release of the full transcript of the phone call," Rice tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »

Denver Riggleman R-VA R+6 "Let's consider the source before we engage in political histrionics," Riggleman said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Martha Roby R-AL R+16 JUD. "As the only member of the Alabama delegation currently serving on the House Judiciary Committee, I am already on record voting against Democrats’ pretend impeachment inquiry," Roby said on Sept. 24. Read more »

Phil Roe R-TN R+28 "From the moment Democrats took House majority, they have been foaming at the mouth to begin impeachment proceedings against the president. Democratic leadership wants the public to believe they are reluctant to begin an impeachment inquiry, but the truth is this is 100 percent calculated and political," Roe said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Mike D. Rogers R-AL R+16 "Nancy Pelosi and her socialist horde in the House cannot accept that Donald Trump won the election in 2016 fair and square,” Rogers said on Sept. 24. Read more »

Harold Rogers R-KY R+31 "As a former prosecutor, every case started with a crime. Yet, after two years and tens of millions of dollars, Democrats’ partisan investigations of the President have been fruitless: no collusion, no obstruction, no high crimes or misdemeanors," Rogers said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

John Rose R-TN R+24 "Frankly, I don’t see any evidence to support the extraordinary step of impeachment," Rose said on Oct. 14. Read more »

David Rouzer R-NC R+9 "Launching an impeachment inquiry is simply a partisan maneuver by Speaker Pelosi & the Squad that the country doesn’t need. House Democrats should focus on issues important to all Americans, not filling in the blanks of an impeachment resolution they’ve had drafted for months," Rouzer tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »

Chip Roy R-TX R+10 "Keep in mind there is a lot of politics behind this, there are a lot of people who would love to see the President removed from office and have been targeting him for a long time,” Roy said on Sept. 28. Read more »

John Rutherford R-FL R+17 "The truth is Americans are exhausted with this impeachment sideshow. It’s a divisive, political fight that will now be carried out by folks who have no interest in a careful consideration of the facts. I have no doubt that the upcoming months of partisan warfare will be bad for our country,” Rutherford told Florida Politics on Sept. 25. Read more »

Steve Scalise R-LA R+24 "The Framers did not put the power of impeachment in the Constitution so that you could stop somebody from getting elected who was duly elected in 2016," Scalise told NBc News on Sept. 29. Read more »

David Schweikert R-AZ R+9 Schweikert voted to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), saying he needed to be "accountable for his lies to the American people." Read more »

Austin Scott R-GA R+15 "Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi has succumbed to the belligerent left and their media allies to move forward with an impeachment inquiry against the President. Democrats continue to waste time and taxpayer dollars on endless investigations while refusing to address the many challenges our nation faces," Scott said on Sept. 24. Read more »

F. James Jr. Sensenbrenner R-WI R+13 JUD. Sensenbrenner co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »

John Shimkus R-IL R+21 "My colleagues’ continuing refusal to accept the results of the 2016 election is bad for our country. I’ve read the Mueller report, and I will review the call transcript and whistleblower report, but I’ve yet to see evidence against the president that warrants impeachment," Shimkus said on Sept. 24. Read more »

Mike Simpson R-ID R+17 "Democrats have been threatening to impeach President Trump before he was sworn into office. To date, I have seen nothing that warrants impeachment," Simpson said on Sept. 24. Read more »

Jason T. Smith R-MO R+24 "Democrats in Washington are paralyzed with hatred of President Trump, it is damaging Congress, it is hurting the American people, and it must stop," Smith said in a statement on Sept. 27. Read more »

Christopher H. Smith R-NJ R+8 Smith co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »

Adrian Smith R-NE R+27 "This impeachment distraction is taking away from the issues, which the American people sent us to Congress to address," Smith said on Sept. 26. Read more »

Lloyd Smucker R-PA R+14 "It’s a slap in the face of the people in my district,” Smucker said on Oct. 3. Read more »

Ross Spano R-FL R+6 "The Democrats are playing politics and I am still not supporting their efforts to take down the President," Spano said on Sept. 24. Read more »

Pete Stauber R-MN R+4 "Impeachment is not to be taken lightly and I think it was irresponsible for the Speaker to bring forward an impeachment inquiry without having any shred of evidence that wrongdoing occurred," Stauber said on Sept. 26. Read more »

Elise Stefanik R-NY R+4 "I do not support impeachment of the President," Stefanik said on Sept. 25. Read more »

Bryan Steil R-WI R+5 "Let’s end this circus and get to work," Steil said on Sept. 24. Read more »

Greg Steube R-FL R+13 JUD. "None of the Democrats have articulated to me or the American people what that high crime or misdemeanor would be," Steube told Fox News on Oct. 4. Read more »

Chris Stewart R-UT R+16 "Nancy Pelosi doesn’t know. The 87 Democrats running for president don’t know. And yet, all of them, in one fashion or another, already called for impeachment. And they just have no credibility on this at all," Stewart said on Sept. 23. Read more »

Glenn Thompson R-PA R+20 "It’s clear this stunt began on January 20, 2017. There are some in Congress who simply cannot accept the outcome of the presidential election," Thompson said on Oct. 3. Read more »

Mac Thornberry R-TX R+33 "In some ways what the president said was inappropriate, but I don’t think it was impeachable,” Thornberry said on Oct. 1. Read more »

William Timmons R-SC R+15 "Speaker Pelosi's announcement today was the definition of political theater," Timmons tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »

Scott R. Tipton R-CO R+6 "I plan to vote NO on impeachment," Tipton tweeted on Dec. 10. Read more »

Michael R. Turner R-OH R+4 "I’ve read the complaint and I’ve read the transcript of the conversation with the president and the president of the Ukraine. Concerning that conversation, I want to say to the president, ‘This is not OK. That conversation is not OK’ and I think it’s disappointing to the American public when they read the transcript,” Turner said on Sept. 26. Read more »

Fred Upton R-MI R+4 "The question is, is this worthy of removal from office, versus being inappropriate, and I think most Republicans, if not all, at least thus far have come to the conclusion that it’s not worthy of removal," Upton said on Dec. 10. Read more »

Ann Wagner R-MO R+8 Wagner co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »

Tim Walberg R-MI R+7 "Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats are now all in on impeaching President Trump. Their sole agenda is impeachment theater. These partisan tactics are destructive for the country and won't make people’s lives any better," Walberg tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »

Greg Walden R-OR R+11 "I don’t want to speculate on this that or the other thing, hypotheticals out there. I’m fine getting the facts. That’s what we need. And then see what they bring as a charge if there is any charge," Walden said on Sept. 27. Read more »

Mark Walker R-NC R+9 "House Democrats have been tilting at windmills in search of impeachment for the last three years and they now think they have found their Don Quixote in a leaker who is pushing secondhand rumors," Walker said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Jackie Walorski R-IN R+11 "This impeachment obsession does a disservice to the American people, who deserve a Congress focused on working together and solving problems," Walorski tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »

Michael Waltz R-FL R+7 "It’s clear the Democrats are here to investigate, not legislate – and the American people deserve better," Waltz said on Sept. 24. Read more »

Steve Watkins R-KS R+10 Watkins co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »

Randy Weber R-TX R+12 "Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry announcement is just another attempt by Democrats to delegitimize the President in an attempt to overturn the will of the people as stated in the 2016 election," Weber said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Daniel Webster R-FL R+15 "Democrats found President Trump worthy of impeachment on November 9, 2016. However, they have not been able to produce any facts or evidence. Not even the Mueller Report. I have always let facts and evidence guide my decision making," Webster said on Sept. 24. Read more »

Brad Wenstrup R-OH R+9 "What I saw was two presidents who are trying to clean out corruption within their countries," Wenstrup said on Sept. 26. Read more »

Bruce Westerman R-AR R+17 "House Democrats are a solution in search of a problem, and they’re keeping Congress from the business of legislating," Westerman said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Roger Williams R-TX R+11 "Democrats have made it clear that they consider the president’s every action to be impeachable," Williams said on Sept. 25. Read more »

Joe Wilson R-SC R+12 Wilson co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »

Rob Wittman R-VA R+8 "Without waiting for the call transcripts, House Democrats chose to rely on unconfirmed, secondhand accusations to launch a partisan impeachment inquiry into the president. Putting politics first needs to stop," Wittman tweeted on Sept. 24. Read more »

Steve Womack R-AR R+19 "Instead of governing, House Democrats have been obsessed with impeachment -- it's been their entire agenda," Womack said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Rob Woodall R-GA R+9 "The Administration should absolutely follow the whistleblower process, I call on it to do exactly that, and I know that it will. But when the House Democrat majority moves to start impeachment proceedings based on that complaint before it even holds a hearing to gather the facts, we have the answer to whether this is a serious constitutional effort or a partisan political exercise," Woodall said on Sept. 24. Read more »

Ron Wright R-TX R+9 Wright co-authored an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sept. 25 titled "Impeachment is what Vladimir Putin wants." Read more »

Ted Yoho R-FL R+9 "The Democrat left has been trying to nullify the 2016 Presidential election from day one. The Mueller report came up empty, so they have decided to waste the rest of the calendar year on a political witch hunt to shore-up Speaker Pelosi’s left flank," Yoho said on Sept. 24. Read more »

Don Young R-AK R+9 "From the moment President Trump was elected, Congressional Democrats have acted as sore losers, spending every minute working to undermine him and his administration’s policies," Young said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »