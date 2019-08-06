Few candidates have loyal small-dollar donor bases

About one-fifth of Democratic donors have given to multiple candidates, suggesting many haven’t settled on a favorite in a crowded field of presidential contenders.

More than 2.3 million people made “small-dollar” donations – $200 or less – to Democratic presidential candidates in the first half of the year.

Twenty-one donors gave to 20 or more candidates – nearly all of those running in the primaries – a sign of how the new Democratic National Committee debate qualifications for candidates have affected donors’ giving.

This is a significant shift from previous presidential primaries, when candidates would vie for maxed-out checks from wealthy donors to help them survive the lengthy and expensive primary fight. This year, campaigns must dominate the small-dollar game as well. Yet many of the candidates are tapping into similar donor pools whose loyalties may not reliably translate into votes.