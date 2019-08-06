Analysis Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events.
Few candidates have loyal small-dollar donor bases
Compare how candidates stack up in small-dollar donors — and how many of their donors overlap
Small dollar donors: 26,804
Donations total: $678,823
Small dollar donors: 248,038
Donations total: $8,515,018
Small dollar donors: 95,382
Donations total: $1,937,610
Small dollar donors: 16,131
Donations total: $450,418
Small dollar donors: 377,385
Donations total: $15,223,009
Small dollar donors: 108,691
Donations total: $2,485,089
Small dollar donors: 6,121
Donations total: $100,547
Small dollar donors: 6,152
Donations total: $148,856
Small dollar donors: 87,977
Donations total: $2,208,277
Small dollar donors: 74,609
Donations total: $1,445,086
Small dollar donors: 266,979
Donations total: $10,349,774
Small dollar donors: 11,828
Donations total: $432,423
Small dollar donors: 75,569
Donations total: $2,093,144
Small dollar donors: 75,605
Donations total: $3,162,640
Small dollar donors: 1,287
Donations total: $28,551
Small dollar donors: 13,300
Donations total: $302,252
Small dollar donors: 184,074
Donations total: $7,645,672
Small dollar donors: 10,039
Donations total: $252,648
Small dollar donors: 747,268
Donations total: $30,346,071
Small dollar donors: 410,923
Donations total: $16,915,551
Small dollar donors: 75,153
Donations total: $1,947,074
Small dollar donors: 126,657
Donations total: $2,843,543
22.8%
of donors also donated
to Elizabeth Warren
Small dollar donors: 26,804
Donations total: $678,823
Small dollar donors: 248,038
Donations total: $8,515,018
Small dollar donors: 95,382
Donations total: $1,937,610
Small dollar donors: 16,131
Donations total: $450,418
Small dollar donors: 377,385
Donations total: $15,223,009
Small dollar donors: 108,691
Donations total: $2,485,089
Small dollar donors: 6,121
Donations total: $100,547
Small dollar donors: 6,152
Donations total: $148,856
Small dollar donors: 87,977
Donations total: $2,208,277
Small dollar donors: 74,609
Donations total: $1,445,086
Small dollar donors: 266,979
Donations total: $10,349,774
Small dollar donors: 11,828
Donations total: $432,423
Small dollar donors: 75,569
Donations total: $2,093,144
Small dollar donors: 75,605
Donations total: $3,162,640
Small dollar donors: 1,287
Donations total: $28,551
Small dollar donors: 13,300
Donations total: $302,252
Small dollar donors: 184,074
Donations total: $7,645,672
Small dollar donors: 10,039
Donations total: $252,648
Small dollar donors: 747,268
Donations total: $30,346,071
Small dollar donors: 410,923
Donations total: $16,915,551
Small dollar donors: 75,153
Donations total: $1,947,074
Small dollar donors: 126,657
Donations total: $2,843,543
14.8%
of donors also donated
to Kamala Harris
About one-fifth of Democratic donors have given to multiple candidates, suggesting many haven’t settled on a favorite in a crowded field of presidential contenders.
More than 2.3 million people made “small-dollar” donations – $200 or less – to Democratic presidential candidates in the first half of the year.
Twenty-one donors gave to 20 or more candidates – nearly all of those running in the primaries – a sign of how the new Democratic National Committee debate qualifications for candidates have affected donors’ giving.
This is a significant shift from previous presidential primaries, when candidates would vie for maxed-out checks from wealthy donors to help them survive the lengthy and expensive primary fight. This year, campaigns must dominate the small-dollar game as well. Yet many of the candidates are tapping into similar donor pools whose loyalties may not reliably translate into votes.
Sanders had the most loyal donor base
Proportion of each candidate’s donors that gave exclusively to them
0
20%
40%
60%
80%
Sanders
Yang
Biden
O’Rourke
Buttigieg
Warren
Harris
Klobuchar
Booker
Castro
Candidates shown are those that qualify or
are close to qualifying for the next debate.
The loyalty of donors varied widely across candidates. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) had the most-loyal donors, with over 80 percent giving exclusively to him. Andrew Yang, a former tech entrepreneur, followed close behind.
Former housing and urban development secretary Julian Castro and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) had the least-loyal donors. For each, about 60 percent of their donors also gave to other candidates.
These findings come from a Washington Post analysis of small-dollar giving based on recently released ActBlue data, reported by the Federal Election Commission. ActBlue is an online fundraising platform that processes donations for all major Democratic presidential candidates.
How multi-donors divvied funds
For the five highest-polling candidates,
here is the share of their donors who
also gave to another candidate.
5%
10%
20%
Biden
Buttigieg
Harris
Sanders
Warren
Biden
Booker
Buttigieg
Castro
Gabbard
Gillibrand
Harris
Inslee
Klobuchar
O’Rourke
Sanders
Warren
Yang
23% of Harris donors
also gave to Warren
Note: Additional candidates shown on the left
are the eight candidates with the most
donor overlap with any of the top five candidates.
For the five highest-polling candidates, here is the share
of their donors who also gave to another candidate.
5%
10%
20%
Biden
Buttigieg
Harris
Sanders
Warren
Biden
Booker
Buttigieg
Castro
Gabbard
Gillibrand
Harris
Inslee
Klobuchar
O’Rourke
Sanders
Warren
Yang
23% of Harris donors
also gave to Warren
Note: Additional candidates shown on the left
are the eight candidates with the most donor overlap
with any of the top five candidates.
For five the highest-polling candidates, here is the share of their
donors who also gave to another candidate.
5%
10%
20%
Only 1% of Sanders
donors also
gave to Biden
Biden
Buttigieg
Harris
Sanders
Warren
Biden
Booker
Buttigieg
Castro
Gabbard
Gillibrand
Harris
Inslee
Klobuchar
O’Rourke
Sanders
Warren
Yang
23% of Harris donors
also gave to Warren
Note: Additional candidates shown on the left are the eight candidates
with the most donor overlap with any of the top five candidates.
For the five highest-polling candidates, here is the share of their
donors who also gave to another candidate.
5%
10%
20%
Only 1% of Sanders
donors also gave to Biden
Biden
Buttigieg
Harris
Sanders
Warren
Biden
Booker
Buttigieg
Castro
Gabbard
Gillibrand
Harris
Inslee
Klobuchar
O’Rourke
Sanders
Warren
Yang
23% of Harris donors
also gave to Warren
15% of Warren donors
also gave to Sanders
Note: Additional candidates shown on the left are the eight candidates with the most donor overlap
with any of the top five candidates.
For the five highest-polling candidates, here is the share of their
donors who also gave to another candidate.
5%
10%
20%
Only 1% of Sanders donors
also gave to Biden
Biden
Buttigieg
Harris
Sanders
Warren
Biden
Booker
Buttigieg
Castro
Gabbard
Gillibrand
Harris
Inslee
Klobuchar
15% of Warren
donors also
gave to Harris
O’Rourke
Sanders
Warren
Yang
23% of Harris donors
also gave to Warren
Note: Additional candidates shown on the left are the eight candidates with the most donor overlap
with any of the top five candidates.
Among the five highest-polling candidates candidates, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) had the largest share of donors who also gave to someone else. Nearly a quarter of her donors – 61,000 – also gave to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Of these shared donors, thousands also gave to Sanders, Castro or South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttiegieg as a third donation.
Warren and Sanders shared 60,000 donors, as Warren increasingly gains support from those who backed Sanders in 2016.
Donors to the five highest-polling candidates were most likely to also give to other high-polling candidates. But Sanders donors also gave at high rates to Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii). She was more popular among Sanders donors than any other Democratic candidates besides Warren.
In 2016, Gabbard stepped down as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee to endorse Sanders, something his supporters have not forgotten. In most cases, as seen below, shared donors gave more money to Sanders.
Who won the money game among shared donors
For the biggest donor overlaps, more people generally gave a greater contribution to the higher-polling candidate. But that was not the case for donors who gave to Buttegieg and Harris, where slightly more gave a greater donation to Buttiegieg.
Similarly, more shared donors gave a higher contribution to Harris than former vice president Joe Biden. Her donations from Biden donors spiked after their debate debut, where Harris challenged Biden’s civil rights record.
Anu Narayanswamy and Michelle Ye Hee Lee contributed to this report.
About this story
This analysis is based on data from ActBlue, an online fundraising platform used by all major Democratic presidential candidates that was made available by the Federal Elections Commission last week. The data covers the first six months of 2019 and was limited to donations of $200 or less.
The Washington Post estimated unique donors by looking at donation records that shared a first name, last name, street address and zip code.
Former congressman Joe Sestak (D-Pa.) and billionaire Tom Steyer were excluded from the analysis because they announced their candidacies too late to file an FEC report before June 30.
Photos: AP, Getty Images, EPA-EFE/REX and lawmaker offices.