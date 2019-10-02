What’s next in the Trump impeachment inquiry, and will Trump cooperate with it?
The House has begun a formal impeachment investigation of President Trump, but amid disagreements about witnesses and subpoenas, there's no clear indication of how long it will take.
House committees conducting the investigation have scheduled hearings and subpoenaed documents relating to the president’s July 25 phone call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Event and administration reaction information comes from House committee and White House documents and news reports.