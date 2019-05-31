Analysis Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events.
More than 50 House Democrats want to open an impeachment inquiry into Trump
Calls for the impeachment of President Trump are growing louder. A month after the release of the Mueller report, 53 House Democrats say they support at least opening an impeachment inquiry into whether the president committed “high crimes and misdemeanors.” That includes 12 of the 24 Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee, which is where impeachment proceedings would start.
But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has so far resisted, worried that her party could face political jeopardy if Democratic House members attempt to impeach Trump as the 2020 elections near. She may not be able to hold that line forever.
All impeachment efforts begin in the House of Representatives, which the Democrats control. There’s not really a magic number that pro-impeachers have to get to, but the more who back an impeachment investigation, the more likely it is to happen.
Rep. Justin Amash (Mich.) is the lone GOP House member to also call for impeachment. Did we miss someone? Let us know.
Where Democrats stand
For an impeachment inquiry 53
Continue existing investigations 50
Haven’t said/unclear 131
These lawmakers say now is the time to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump.
These lawmakers don't want to open an impeachment inquiry right now.
These lawmakers haven't commented on impeachment or their comments are unclear.
The time has come for the House of Representatives to open an impeachment inquiry into the conduct of President Trump Read more »
“The House should use all the tools at its disposal to find the truth, because the facts are not going to change,” he said in a statement May 3. Read more »
“The House of Representatives must begin an impeachment inquiry,” she tweeted May 22. Read more »
“It’s time to officially starting Impeachment Hearings,” he tweeted May 29. Read more »
“If an article came to the floor, then I would vote in favor of it," he told Roll Call. Read more »
"The evidence that has been produced so far is sufficient in my opinion to support an impeachment inquiry and impeachment and removal,” he told McClatchy. Read more »
“This is a fight for our democracy,” he tweeted May 21. Read more »
“If Donald McGahn does not testify [Tuesday], it will be time to begin an impeachment inquiry,” the Judiciary committee member tweeted May 20. (McGahn declined to testify.) Read more »
The Judiciary committee member introduced impeachment articles against Trump in November 2017. “I believe there is evidence that he attempted to obstruct an investigation into Russia’s interference with the U.S. presidential election,” he said. Read more »
“I believe it is time and imperative that the United States House of Representatives begin an impeachment inquiry whether the House of Representatives should impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America,” he said in a statement on May 28. Read more »
“The president’s actions are clearly beneath the high personal, ethical and legal standards our founders envisioned in the executive branch, and, as such, constitute a prima facie case to trigger an impeachment investigation,” she said in a statement on April 23. Read more »
"Congress must do its job, which includes overriding the DOJ policy that protects the president under any circumstance, and beginning an impeachment inquiry," he said in a March 29 statement. Read more »
“We must open an impeachment inquiry,” the Judiciary committee chair said on MSNBC’s “Hardball” on May 21.
“While I understand we need to see the full report and all supporting documents, I believe we have enough evidence now,” Demings told The Post in April. Read more »
“I personally feel like we cannot tolerate this level of obstruction, that if we do, then we have lowered the bar to the point where any criminal can be president of the United States and that should be unacceptable to all of us,” the Judiciary committee member tweeted May 21. Read more »
He signed on to articles of impeachment against Trump in November 2017. Read more »
“The heavily redacted #MuellerReport reveals and details repeated disturbing conduct by the president, & it shouldn’t go unnoticed — an impeachment vote would begin the process & allow House Judiciary to have broader investigative availability, which is certainly warranted!” he tweeted in April. Read more »
She signed on to articles of impeachment against Trump in November 2017. Read more »
"After careful consideration and deliberation, I’ve come to the conclusion that the House of Representatives must execute its constitutionally mandated responsibility and begin a formal inquiry,” Garcia told WBEZ on May 28. Read more »
Green is one of the first members of Congress to support impeaching Trump, well before the Mueller report was released. Read more »
"President Trump is not exonerated, and his administration is deliberately misleading the American people about the findings of the Special Counsel," he tweeted May 29. Read more »
“I think it’s important to call out the impeachable offenses that are taking place and to convey to President Trump and the American people that no one is above the law,” he said in February, signing on to articles of impeachment against Trump. Read more »
On May 21, the Judiciary committee member said she plans to introduce a resolution of investigation to determine whether the House should move forward with an impeachment inquiry. Read more »
“We are now at the point where we must begin an impeachment inquiry,” the Judiciary committee member tweeted May 21. Read more »
She co-sponsored Rep. Rashida Tblaib’s (D-Mich.) impeachment resolution on May 23. Read more »
“This inquiry could lead to impeachment, or it could lead to nothing,” the Judiciary committee member told The Washington Post on May 20 of opening an impeachment inquiry. Read more »
"I believe the time has come to consider an impeachment inquiry," he tweeted May 30. Read more »
“I’ve come to think that it is warranted at this point,” Malinowski told NBC News in an article published May 21. Read more »
“It is very clear that President Trump is engaging in a cover-up, obstructing of justice, and betraying his oath of office,” she said in a statement May 29. Read more »
“We’re beyond talking about this in terms of political implications. We have to do what’s right,” he told WGBH radio in Boston on May 29. Read more »
She first called for Trump’s impeachment in August 2017. Read more »
“We should be having this debate,” he said in April. Read more »
“The findings detailed in the Special Counsel’s report, and the Administration’s pattern of wholesale obstruction of Congress since the report’s release, make clear that it is time to open an impeachment inquiry,” the Judiciary committee member tweeted May 21. Read more »
“I cannot see a reason for us to abdicate from our constitutionally mandated responsibility to investigate,” she tweeted April 18. Read more »
“We must begin impeachment proceedings and investigate if the president committed impeachable offenses,” she tweeted in April. Read more »
“... I believe it is in the public interest that Congress continue its own investigations in the face of unprecedented obstruction and move toward an impeachment inquiry," she said in a statement May 29. Read more »
“Stonewalling Congress on witnesses and the unredacted Mueller report only enhances the President’s appearance of guilt, and as a result, he has pushed Congress to a point where we must start an impeachment inquiry,” he tweeted May 21. Read more »
“There’s a lack of moral fortitude and fitness to even be in this office,” she told Boston Public Radio in April. Read more »
"We must open an impeachment inquiry," he tweeted May 30. Read more »
“I do think the logic of an impeachment inquiry is pretty overwhelming at this point,” the Judiciary Committee member told The Post on May 21. Read more »
“Congress has a moral obligation to put our politics aside and take action. We need to start impeachment proceedings,” she tweeted May 21. Read more »
"Congressman Rush believes that President Trump should be impeached,” Rush spokesman Ryan Johnson told WBEZ. Read more »
“Congress has patiently tried to work within traditional means to get to the bottom of this extraordinary situation. But, we have reached an inflection point,” the vice chair of the Judiciary committee said in a May 21 statement. Read more »
“I am introducing Articles of Impeachment to begin a long process to protect our country from abuse of power, obstruction of justice, and impulsive, ignorant incompetence,” he said in a statement July 12, 2017. Read more »
She first called for Trump’s impeachment in August 2017. Read more »
"It is time for the House of Representatives to move to the next stages of holding the President accountable, including the extraordinary step of opening an impeachment inquiry," he said in a statement May 30. Read more »
“I support impeachment,” he said on May 29. “The President has egregiously obstructed justice. The Special Counsel did not give nay indication that the President is innocent.” Read more »
She introduced legislation in March to start an impeachment inquiry. Read more »
“Everyone should be concerned about preventing and obstructing the rule of law,” Torres told The Post in April. Read more »
He called for Trump’s impeachment after the release of the redacted Mueller report in April. Read more »
After the Mueller report was released, he signed on to Tlaib’s impeachment resolution as a co-sponsor. Read more »
She was one of the first members of Congress to call for impeaching Trump. “Mueller kicked the impeachment ball to the Congress. The Constitution gives the responsibility to Congress to impeach an unfit president — ‘high crimes and misdemeanors.’ What more do we need?" she tweeted in April. Read more »
He was among the six House Democrats who introduced articles of impeachment against Trump in November 2017. Read more »
“The President has demonstrated a clear disregard for the rule of law and he must be held accountable. Impeachment is not off the table,” she said in a statement to the News & Observer. Read more »
"It is up to Congress to hold the President accountable. That’s why we need full transparency and hearings on the Mueller report," she tweeted on May 29. Read more »
"I do not think it’s appropriate to rush," she told CQ Roll Call on May 15. Read more »
"I don't think that's where we should go," Bera told KTXL on April 25. Read more »
"Impeachment is a mistake," he told the Wall Street Journal. Read more »
The chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has privately argued that Mueller's report ranks toward the bottom of what voters in focus groups care about. Read more »
“I’m reserving my judgment until we have turned over every stone,” he told the Santa Barbara Independent in April. Read more »
"I don't think we should rule out an impeachment," he told CNN on May 29. Read more »
"Congress must continue performing its constitutional duty of oversight over this administration, and the proper committees have an obligation to follow up on issues raised by the Mueller report,” he told The Morning Call in May. Read more »
He told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on May 29 that it would be "premature" to impeach President Trump. Read more »
"It is imperative we take steps to protect our democracy by passing legislation to strengthen election security and I will continue to work with my colleagues to uphold the Constitution," he tweeted May 29. Read more »
"I listened closely to Special Counsel Robert Mueller. I was struck by his emphasis on the fact that obstruction of justice occurred numerous times over... and the President cannot be exonerated," she tweeted May 29. Read more »
Cleaver has said he'll make a decision after special counsel Robert S. Mueller III testifies to Congress. Read more »
"I think that has a precedent that troubles me, because I don't think we need to go to a court and say, well, we're going to launch an impeachment investigation that justifies this inquiry," he told PBS NewHour on May 22. Read more »
“The 2020 elections are the best way to bring the President to justice. If the American people vote him out of office, then he will no longer be immune from prosecution," Cooper said in a statement on May 29. Read more »
"It is not the time to ask the question of impeachment yet," the co-chair of the moderate group the Blue Dog Coalition said May 9. Read more »
The potentially vulnerable Democrat has not mentioned impeachment in any of his statements. "[I]t is important for Congress to continue the work of investigating, asking the tough questions, and holding the administration accountable," he told McClatchy on May 29. Read more »
The House Oversight chairman has not publicly supported impeachment yet as his committee conducts its own investigations into Trump.
"There is a reason that we are called 'the People’s House'. We have a responsibility to all Americans to perform our duty, and no amount of stonewalling or lies will deter us from that duty," he tweeted on May 29. Read more »
"While we still need to access the underlying documents and evidence, I continue to have full faith in my colleagues on the relevant House committees to conduct necessary oversight and uphold the rule of law," the potentially vulnerable Democrat told McClatchy on May 29. Read more »
In a closed-door meeting with House Democrats on May 20, The Washington Post reported that DeLauro "grew angry and scolded the lawmakers that an impeachment inquiry would further distract from legislating." Read more »
"Congress’s role is not do-over of the Special Counsel’s criminal investigation, but an inquiry into whether the President of the United States violated his oath of office, broke the public trust, and committed high crimes and misdemeanors," the senior member of the Judiciary Committee and Chairman of the Ethics Committee said May 29. He hasn't directly said he supports an impeachment inquiry. Read more »
"So we should try all avenues and exhaust them to try to reach an accommodation. In the end, the court will judge us by that," she told CQ Roll Call on May 15. Read more »
"We have to get to the bottom of what happened and we need more transparency and accountability from Washington, especially from the White House," he told McClatchy on May 29. Read more »
"I actually think part of the hesitation around doing an impeachment inquiry is that we're already doing this work. We're already doing the job of exposing this to the American people," she told reporters the week of May 27. Read more »
“With every slash the president makes of congressional oversight, he probably convinces a few people that impeachment will make sense,” he told the Atlantic. Read more »
"We need to continue our investigation in the House so we can make a sound judgement on how we proceed," she told The Morning Call in May. Read more »
“Based on what we have seen to date, going forward on impeachment is not worthwhile at this point. Very frankly, there is an election in 18 months and the American people will make a judgment," the No. 2 House Democrat told CNN in April. Read more »
"It's clear to anybody who's paying attention, we are in the majority because of two great members like Jason and Elissa and so many others who did not run in on impeachment," the Democratic Caucus chairman said in May at a news conference, of two new members of Congress. Read more »
"But, no, we’re not where we need to be yet in order to commence impeachment proceedings in the House as far as I’m concerned," he told CQ Roll Call on May 9. Read more »
"I'm not there yet. I believe that we need to be methodical, we need to make a case," he told Hill.tv on May 21. Read more »
He told WBEZ he is "not there yet" on impeachment proceedings. Read more »
"I think what we need to do as a party and as a people is pace ourselves. I mean, take our time and not be so quick to move down that road to impeachment," he told Rolling Stone. Read more »
"We need the full report, the underlying evidence, and will need to hear from a number of witnesses. Then we’ll see what, if anything, we are obliged to do next," she told CQ Roll Call in a statement on May 13. Read more »
"As the House continues its constitutional oversight responsibilities, Congressman Luján believes that nothing should be taken off the table," he said in a statement on May 29. Read more »
The vulnerable member of Congress has not mentioned impeachment in any of her statements about the Mueller report. Read more »
"Congress must defend the foundation of our democracy when it is under attack from the Executive Branch," she said in a May 29 statement without mentioning impeachment. Read more »
"It depends what comes out. It depends where the American people are, whether they want to go that way or not. I don’t want to make it sound as if we’re heading for impeachment. Probably we’re not," he told CNBC in an interview posted May 15. Read more »
The Ways and Means committe chairman has not publicly supported impeachment yet as his committee conducts its own investigations into Trump.
"I'm simply not there yet," the newly elected lawmaker said, sharing polls that most Americans don't support impeachment, in an interview on MSNBC on May 23. "I want to be cautious and methodical." Read more »
“If this cover up continues, President Trump may leave us no choice,” he told the News & Observer. Read more »
"The Constitution requires us to get the information. And if it takes impeachment for us to get the information, then so be it," he told CQ Roll Call on May 14. Read more »
"Congress has an obligation to review the un-redacted report and underlying evidence, continue conducting oversight, and hear directly from the Special Counsel in order to determine the appropriate course of action," he told the Press-Enterprise in April. Read more »
"Impeachment is not off the table,” she told WBEZ. Read more »
The Intelligence committee chairman has not publicly supported impeachment yet as his committee conducts its own investigations into Trump.
"We're on the road to impeachment. Not a road we want to be on...but no one is above the law," the 2020 presidential candidate tweeted May 16. Read more »
"Right now, Congress is doing the oversight compelled by Article One of the Constitution. This crucial step can feel frustratingly slow, but it is important that we do it methodically, thoroughly, and within the bounds of the Constitution,” Underwood told WBEZ. Read more »
In a statement May 29, she didn't mention impeachment: "Vigorous oversight of this president is vital. Congress must provide it and take action to hold those responsible for it accountable." Read more »
"I believe that Special Counsel Robert Mueller should testify before Congress to fully explain his thoughts, methods, and conclusions. It is now up to Congress to perform its oversight responsibilities to determine the best path forward," she told The Morning Call in May. Read more »
About this story
Stances on the bill are sourced from lawmaker statements and news reports. District political lean is Cook Political Report’s 2018 Partisan Voting Index (PVI) score.
Did we miss something? Let us know!
Legislator images via Government Printing Office.