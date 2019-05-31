Alma Adams D - NC D+18 “The President has demonstrated a clear disregard for the rule of law and he must be held accountable. Impeachment is not off the table,” she said in a statement to the News & Observer. Read more »

Nanette Barragán D - CA D+35 "It is up to Congress to hold the President accountable. That’s why we need full transparency and hearings on the Mueller report," she tweeted on May 29. Read more »

Karen Bass D - CA D+37 JUD. "I do not think it’s appropriate to rush," she told CQ Roll Call on May 15. Read more »

Ami Bera D - CA D+3 "I don't think that's where we should go," Bera told KTXL on April 25. Read more »

Anthony Brindisi D - NY R+6 "Impeachment is a mistake," he told the Wall Street Journal. Read more »

Cheri Bustos D - IL D+3 The chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has privately argued that Mueller's report ranks toward the bottom of what voters in focus groups care about. Read more »

Salud Carbajal D - CA D+7 “I’m reserving my judgment until we have turned over every stone,” he told the Santa Barbara Independent in April. Read more »

André Carson D - IN D+11 "I don't think we should rule out an impeachment," he told CNN on May 29. Read more »

Matthew Cartwright D - PA R+1 "Congress must continue performing its constitutional duty of oversight over this administration, and the proper committees have an obligation to follow up on issues raised by the Mueller report,” he told The Morning Call in May. Read more »

Ed Case D - HI D+17 He told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on May 29 that it would be "premature" to impeach President Trump. Read more »

Sean Casten D - IL R+2 "It is imperative we take steps to protect our democracy by passing legislation to strengthen election security and I will continue to work with my colleagues to uphold the Constitution," he tweeted May 29. Read more »

Kathy Castor D - FL D+7 CHAIR "I listened closely to Special Counsel Robert Mueller. I was struck by his emphasis on the fact that obstruction of justice occurred numerous times over... and the President cannot be exonerated," she tweeted May 29. Read more »

Emanuel Cleaver II D - MO D+7 Cleaver has said he'll make a decision after special counsel Robert S. Mueller III testifies to Congress. Read more »

Gerald E. Connolly D - VA D+15 "I think that has a precedent that troubles me, because I don't think we need to go to a court and say, well, we're going to launch an impeachment investigation that justifies this inquiry," he told PBS NewHour on May 22. Read more »

Jim Cooper D - TN D+7 “The 2020 elections are the best way to bring the President to justice. If the American people vote him out of office, then he will no longer be immune from prosecution," Cooper said in a statement on May 29. Read more »

J. Luis Correa D - CA D+15 JUD. "It is not the time to ask the question of impeachment yet," the co-chair of the moderate group the Blue Dog Coalition said May 9. Read more »

TJ Cox D - CA D+5 The potentially vulnerable Democrat has not mentioned impeachment in any of his statements. "[I]t is important for Congress to continue the work of investigating, asking the tough questions, and holding the administration accountable," he told McClatchy on May 29. Read more »

Elijah E. Cummings D - MD D+26 CHAIR The House Oversight chairman has not publicly supported impeachment yet as his committee conducts its own investigations into Trump.

Tony Cárdenas D - CA D+29 "There is a reason that we are called 'the People’s House'. We have a responsibility to all Americans to perform our duty, and no amount of stonewalling or lies will deter us from that duty," he tweeted on May 29. Read more »

Sharice Davids D - KS R+4 "While we still need to access the underlying documents and evidence, I continue to have full faith in my colleagues on the relevant House committees to conduct necessary oversight and uphold the rule of law," the potentially vulnerable Democrat told McClatchy on May 29. Read more »

Rosa L. DeLauro D - CT D+9 In a closed-door meeting with House Democrats on May 20, The Washington Post reported that DeLauro "grew angry and scolded the lawmakers that an impeachment inquiry would further distract from legislating." Read more »

Theodore E. Deutch D - FL D+6 JUD. CHAIR "Congress’s role is not do-over of the Special Counsel’s criminal investigation, but an inquiry into whether the President of the United States violated his oath of office, broke the public trust, and committed high crimes and misdemeanors," the senior member of the Judiciary Committee and Chairman of the Ethics Committee said May 29. He hasn't directly said he supports an impeachment inquiry. Read more »

Sylvia Garcia D - TX D+19 JUD. "So we should try all avenues and exhaust them to try to reach an accommodation. In the end, the court will judge us by that," she told CQ Roll Call on May 15. Read more »

Josh Harder D - CA EVEN "We have to get to the bottom of what happened and we need more transparency and accountability from Washington, especially from the White House," he told McClatchy on May 29. Read more »

Katie Hill D - CA EVEN "I actually think part of the hesitation around doing an impeachment inquiry is that we're already doing this work. We're already doing the job of exposing this to the American people," she told reporters the week of May 27. Read more »

Jim Himes D - CT D+7 “With every slash the president makes of congressional oversight, he probably convinces a few people that impeachment will make sense,” he told the Atlantic. Read more »

Chrissy Houlahan D - PA D+2 "We need to continue our investigation in the House so we can make a sound judgement on how we proceed," she told The Morning Call in May. Read more »

Steny H. Hoyer D - MD D+16 “Based on what we have seen to date, going forward on impeachment is not worthwhile at this point. Very frankly, there is an election in 18 months and the American people will make a judgment," the No. 2 House Democrat told CNN in April. Read more »

Hakeem Jeffries D - NY D+36 JUD. "It's clear to anybody who's paying attention, we are in the majority because of two great members like Jason and Elissa and so many others who did not run in on impeachment," the Democratic Caucus chairman said in May at a news conference, of two new members of Congress. Read more »

Hank Johnson D - GA D+24 JUD. "But, no, we’re not where we need to be yet in order to commence impeachment proceedings in the House as far as I’m concerned," he told CQ Roll Call on May 9. Read more »

Ro Khanna D - CA D+25 "I'm not there yet. I believe that we need to be methodical, we need to make a case," he told Hill.tv on May 21. Read more »

Raja Krishnamoorthi D - IL D+8 He told WBEZ he is "not there yet" on impeachment proceedings. Read more »

John Lewis D - GA D+34 "I think what we need to do as a party and as a people is pace ourselves. I mean, take our time and not be so quick to move down that road to impeachment," he told Rolling Stone. Read more »

Zoe Lofgren D - CA D+24 JUD. CHAIR "We need the full report, the underlying evidence, and will need to hear from a number of witnesses. Then we’ll see what, if anything, we are obliged to do next," she told CQ Roll Call in a statement on May 13. Read more »

Ben Ray Luján D - NM D+8 "As the House continues its constitutional oversight responsibilities, Congressman Luján believes that nothing should be taken off the table," he said in a statement on May 29. Read more »

Lucy McBath D - GA R+8 JUD. The vulnerable member of Congress has not mentioned impeachment in any of her statements about the Mueller report. Read more »

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell D - FL D+6 JUD. "Congress must defend the foundation of our democracy when it is under attack from the Executive Branch," she said in a May 29 statement without mentioning impeachment. Read more »

Jerrold Nadler D - NY D+26 CHAIR OF JUD. "It depends what comes out. It depends where the American people are, whether they want to go that way or not. I don’t want to make it sound as if we’re heading for impeachment. Probably we’re not," he told CNBC in an interview posted May 15. Read more »

Richard E. Neal D - MA D+12 CHAIR The Ways and Means committe chairman has not publicly supported impeachment yet as his committee conducts its own investigations into Trump.

Nancy Pelosi D - CA D+37

Dean Phillips D - MN D+1 "I'm simply not there yet," the newly elected lawmaker said, sharing polls that most Americans don't support impeachment, in an interview on MSNBC on May 23. "I want to be cautious and methodical." Read more »

David E. Price D - NC D+17 “If this cover up continues, President Trump may leave us no choice,” he told the News & Observer. Read more »

Cedric L. Richmond D - LA D+25 JUD. "The Constitution requires us to get the information. And if it takes impeachment for us to get the information, then so be it," he told CQ Roll Call on May 14. Read more »

Raul Ruiz D - CA D+2 "Congress has an obligation to review the un-redacted report and underlying evidence, continue conducting oversight, and hear directly from the Special Counsel in order to determine the appropriate course of action," he told the Press-Enterprise in April. Read more »

Jan Schakowsky D - IL D+18 "Impeachment is not off the table,” she told WBEZ. Read more »

Adam B. Schiff D - CA D+23 CHAIR The Intelligence committee chairman has not publicly supported impeachment yet as his committee conducts its own investigations into Trump.

Eric Swalwell D - CA D+20 JUD. "We're on the road to impeachment. Not a road we want to be on...but no one is above the law," the 2020 presidential candidate tweeted May 16. Read more »

Lauren Underwood D - IL R+5 "Right now, Congress is doing the oversight compelled by Article One of the Constitution. This crucial step can feel frustratingly slow, but it is important that we do it methodically, thoroughly, and within the bounds of the Constitution,” Underwood told WBEZ. Read more »

Debbie Wasserman Schultz D - FL D+11 In a statement May 29, she didn't mention impeachment: "Vigorous oversight of this president is vital. Congress must provide it and take action to hold those responsible for it accountable." Read more »