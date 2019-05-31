The Fix
More than 50 House Democrats want to open an impeachment inquiry into Trump

Calls for the impeachment of President Trump are growing louder. A month after the release of the Mueller report, 53 House Democrats say they support at least opening an impeachment inquiry into whether the president committed “high crimes and misdemeanors.” That includes 12 of the 24 Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee, which is where impeachment proceedings would start.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has so far resisted, worried that her party could face political jeopardy if Democratic House members attempt to impeach Trump as the 2020 elections near. She may not be able to hold that line forever.

All impeachment efforts begin in the House of Representatives, which the Democrats control. There’s not really a magic number that pro-impeachers have to get to, but the more who back an impeachment investigation, the more likely it is to happen.

Rep. Justin Amash (Mich.) is the lone GOP House member to also call for impeachment. Did we miss someone? Let us know.

Where Democrats stand

For an impeachment inquiry 53

Continue existing investigations 50

Haven’t said/unclear 131

These lawmakers say now is the time to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump.

These lawmakers don't want to open an impeachment inquiry right now.

These lawmakers haven't commented on impeachment or their comments are unclear.

Don Beyer D-VAD+21

The time has come for the House of Representatives to open an impeachment inquiry into the conduct of President Trump Read more »

Earl Blumenauer D-ORD+24

“The House should use all the tools at its disposal to find the truth, because the facts are not going to change,” he said in a statement May 3. Read more »

Suzanne Bonamici D-ORD+9

“The House of Representatives must begin an impeachment inquiry,” she tweeted May 22. Read more »

Brendan Boyle D-PAD+25

“It’s time to officially starting Impeachment Hearings,” he tweeted May 29. Read more »

Anthony G. Brown D-MDD+28

“If an article came to the floor, then I would vote in favor of it," he told Roll Call. Read more »

G.K. Butterfield D-NCD+17

"The evidence that has been produced so far is sufficient in my opinion to support an impeachment inquiry and impeachment and removal,” he told McClatchy. Read more »

Joaquin Castro D-TXD+10

“This is a fight for our democracy,” he tweeted May 21. Read more »

David N. Cicilline D-RID+14JUD.

“If Donald McGahn does not testify [Tuesday], it will be time to begin an impeachment inquiry,” the Judiciary committee member tweeted May 20. (McGahn declined to testify.) Read more »

Steve Cohen D-TND+28JUD.

The Judiciary committee member introduced impeachment articles against Trump in November 2017. “I believe there is evidence that he attempted to obstruct an investigation into Russia’s interference with the U.S. presidential election,” he said. Read more »

Danny K. Davis D-ILD+38

“I believe it is time and imperative that the United States House of Representatives begin an impeachment inquiry whether the House of Representatives should impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America,” he said in a statement on May 28. Read more »

Diana DeGette D-COD+21

“The president’s actions are clearly beneath the high personal, ethical and legal standards our founders envisioned in the executive branch, and, as such, constitute a prima facie case to trigger an impeachment investigation,” she said in a statement on April 23. Read more »

Mark DeSaulnier D-CAD+21

"Congress must do its job, which includes overriding the DOJ policy that protects the president under any circumstance, and beginning an impeachment inquiry," he said in a March 29 statement. Read more »

Madeleine Dean D-PAD+7JUD.

“We must open an impeachment inquiry,” the Judiciary committee chair said on MSNBC’s “Hardball” on May 21.

Val Demings D-FLD+11JUD.

“While I understand we need to see the full report and all supporting documents, I believe we have enough evidence now,” Demings told The Post in April. Read more »

Veronica Escobar D-TXD+17JUD.

“I personally feel like we cannot tolerate this level of obstruction, that if we do, then we have lowered the bar to the point where any criminal can be president of the United States and that should be unacceptable to all of us,” the Judiciary committee member tweeted May 21. Read more »

Adriano Espaillat D-NYD+43

He signed on to articles of impeachment against Trump in November 2017. Read more »

Dwight Evans D-PAD+41

“The heavily redacted #MuellerReport reveals and details repeated disturbing conduct by the president, & it shouldn’t go unnoticed — an impeachment vote would begin the process & allow House Judiciary to have broader investigative availability, which is certainly warranted!” he tweeted in April. Read more »

Marcia L. Fudge D-OHD+32

She signed on to articles of impeachment against Trump in November 2017. Read more »

Jesús "Chuy" Garcia D-ILD+33

"After careful consideration and deliberation, I’ve come to the conclusion that the House of Representatives must execute its constitutionally mandated responsibility and begin a formal inquiry,” Garcia told WBEZ on May 28. Read more »

Al Green D-TXD+29

Green is one of the first members of Congress to support impeaching Trump, well before the Mueller report was released. Read more »

Raúl M. Grijalva D-AZD+13CHAIR

"President Trump is not exonerated, and his administration is deliberately misleading the American people about the findings of the Special Counsel," he tweeted May 29. Read more »

Jared Huffman D-CAD+22

“I think it’s important to call out the impeachable offenses that are taking place and to convey to President Trump and the American people that no one is above the law,” he said in February, signing on to articles of impeachment against Trump. Read more »

Sheila Jackson Lee D-TXD+27JUD.

On May 21, the Judiciary committee member said she plans to introduce a resolution of investigation to determine whether the House should move forward with an impeachment inquiry. Read more »

Pramila Jayapal D-WAD+33JUD.

“We are now at the point where we must begin an impeachment inquiry,” the Judiciary committee member tweeted May 21. Read more »

Barbara Lee D-CAD+40

She co-sponsored Rep. Rashida Tblaib’s (D-Mich.) impeachment resolution on May 23. Read more »

Ted Lieu D-CAD+16JUD.

“This inquiry could lead to impeachment, or it could lead to nothing,” the Judiciary committee member told The Washington Post on May 20 of opening an impeachment inquiry. Read more »

Alan Lowenthal D-CAD+13

"I believe the time has come to consider an impeachment inquiry," he tweeted May 30. Read more »

Tom Malinowski D-NJR+3

“I’ve come to think that it is warranted at this point,” Malinowski told NBC News in an article published May 21. Read more »

Betty McCollum D-MND+14

“It is very clear that President Trump is engaging in a cover-up, obstructing of justice, and betraying his oath of office,” she said in a statement May 29. Read more »

Jim McGovern D-MAD+9CHAIR

“We’re beyond talking about this in terms of political implications. We have to do what’s right,” he told WGBH radio in Boston on May 29. Read more »

Gwen Moore D-WID+25

She first called for Trump’s impeachment in August 2017. Read more »

Seth Moulton D-MAD+6

“We should be having this debate,” he said in April. Read more »

Joe Neguse D-COD+9JUD.

“The findings detailed in the Special Counsel’s report, and the Administration’s pattern of wholesale obstruction of Congress since the report’s release, make clear that it is time to open an impeachment inquiry,” the Judiciary committee member tweeted May 21. Read more »

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez D-NYD+29

“I cannot see a reason for us to abdicate from our constitutionally mandated responsibility to investigate,” she tweeted April 18. Read more »

Ilhan Omar D-MND+26

“We must begin impeachment proceedings and investigate if the president committed impeachable offenses,” she tweeted in April. Read more »

Chellie Pingree D-MED+8

“... I believe it is in the public interest that Congress continue its own investigations in the face of unprecedented obstruction and move toward an impeachment inquiry," she said in a statement May 29. Read more »

Mark Pocan D-WID+18

“Stonewalling Congress on witnesses and the unredacted Mueller report only enhances the President’s appearance of guilt, and as a result, he has pushed Congress to a point where we must start an impeachment inquiry,” he tweeted May 21. Read more »

Ayanna Pressley D-MAD+34

“There’s a lack of moral fortitude and fitness to even be in this office,” she told Boston Public Radio in April. Read more »

Mike Quigley D-ILD+20

"We must open an impeachment inquiry," he tweeted May 30. Read more »

Jamie B. Raskin D-MDD+14JUD.

“I do think the logic of an impeachment inquiry is pretty overwhelming at this point,” the Judiciary Committee member told The Post on May 21. Read more »

Kathleen Rice D-NYD+4

“Congress has a moral obligation to put our politics aside and take action. We need to start impeachment proceedings,” she tweeted May 21. Read more »

Bobby L. Rush D-ILD+27

"Congressman Rush believes that President Trump should be impeached,” Rush spokesman Ryan Johnson told WBEZ. Read more »

Mary Gay Scanlon D-PAD+13JUD.

“Congress has patiently tried to work within traditional means to get to the bottom of this extraordinary situation. But, we have reached an inflection point,” the vice chair of the Judiciary committee said in a May 21 statement. Read more »

Brad Sherman D-CAD+18

“I am introducing Articles of Impeachment to begin a long process to protect our country from abuse of power, obstruction of justice, and impulsive, ignorant incompetence,” he said in a statement July 12, 2017. Read more »

Jackie Speier D-CAD+27

She first called for Trump’s impeachment in August 2017. Read more »

Greg Stanton D-AZD+4JUD.

"It is time for the House of Representatives to move to the next stages of holding the President accountable, including the extraordinary step of opening an impeachment inquiry," he said in a statement May 30. Read more »

Bennie Thompson D-MSD+14CHAIR

“I support impeachment,” he said on May 29. “The President has egregiously obstructed justice. The Special Counsel did not give nay indication that the President is innocent.” Read more »

Rashida Tlaib D-MID+32

She introduced legislation in March to start an impeachment inquiry. Read more »

Norma J. Torres D-CAD+19

“Everyone should be concerned about preventing and obstructing the rule of law,” Torres told The Post in April. Read more »

Juan Vargas D-CAD+22

He called for Trump’s impeachment after the release of the redacted Mueller report in April. Read more »

Filemon Vela D-TXD+10

After the Mueller report was released, he signed on to Tlaib’s impeachment resolution as a co-sponsor. Read more »

Maxine Waters D-CAD+29CHAIR

She was one of the first members of Congress to call for impeaching Trump. “Mueller kicked the impeachment ball to the Congress. The Constitution gives the responsibility to Congress to impeach an unfit president — ‘high crimes and misdemeanors.’ What more do we need?" she tweeted in April. Read more »

John Yarmuth D-KYD+6CHAIR

He was among the six House Democrats who introduced articles of impeachment against Trump in November 2017. Read more »

Alma Adams D-NCD+18

“The President has demonstrated a clear disregard for the rule of law and he must be held accountable. Impeachment is not off the table,” she said in a statement to the News & Observer. Read more »

Nanette Barragán D-CAD+35

"It is up to Congress to hold the President accountable. That’s why we need full transparency and hearings on the Mueller report," she tweeted on May 29. Read more »

Karen Bass D-CAD+37JUD.

"I do not think it’s appropriate to rush," she told CQ Roll Call on May 15. Read more »

Ami Bera D-CAD+3

"I don't think that's where we should go," Bera told KTXL on April 25. Read more »

Anthony Brindisi D-NYR+6

"Impeachment is a mistake," he told the Wall Street Journal. Read more »

Cheri Bustos D-ILD+3

The chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has privately argued that Mueller's report ranks toward the bottom of what voters in focus groups care about. Read more »

Salud Carbajal D-CAD+7

“I’m reserving my judgment until we have turned over every stone,” he told the Santa Barbara Independent in April. Read more »

André Carson D-IND+11

"I don't think we should rule out an impeachment," he told CNN on May 29. Read more »

Matthew Cartwright D-PAR+1

"Congress must continue performing its constitutional duty of oversight over this administration, and the proper committees have an obligation to follow up on issues raised by the Mueller report,” he told The Morning Call in May. Read more »

Ed Case D-HID+17

He told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on May 29 that it would be "premature" to impeach President Trump. Read more »

Sean Casten D-ILR+2

"It is imperative we take steps to protect our democracy by passing legislation to strengthen election security and I will continue to work with my colleagues to uphold the Constitution," he tweeted May 29. Read more »

Kathy Castor D-FLD+7CHAIR

"I listened closely to Special Counsel Robert Mueller. I was struck by his emphasis on the fact that obstruction of justice occurred numerous times over... and the President cannot be exonerated," she tweeted May 29. Read more »

Emanuel Cleaver II D-MOD+7

Cleaver has said he'll make a decision after special counsel Robert S. Mueller III testifies to Congress. Read more »

Gerald E. Connolly D-VAD+15

"I think that has a precedent that troubles me, because I don't think we need to go to a court and say, well, we're going to launch an impeachment investigation that justifies this inquiry," he told PBS NewHour on May 22. Read more »

Jim Cooper D-TND+7

“The 2020 elections are the best way to bring the President to justice. If the American people vote him out of office, then he will no longer be immune from prosecution," Cooper said in a statement on May 29. Read more »

J. Luis Correa D-CAD+15JUD.

"It is not the time to ask the question of impeachment yet," the co-chair of the moderate group the Blue Dog Coalition said May 9. Read more »

TJ Cox D-CAD+5

The potentially vulnerable Democrat has not mentioned impeachment in any of his statements. "[I]t is important for Congress to continue the work of investigating, asking the tough questions, and holding the administration accountable," he told McClatchy on May 29. Read more »

Elijah E. Cummings D-MDD+26CHAIR

The House Oversight chairman has not publicly supported impeachment yet as his committee conducts its own investigations into Trump.

Tony Cárdenas D-CAD+29

"There is a reason that we are called 'the People’s House'. We have a responsibility to all Americans to perform our duty, and no amount of stonewalling or lies will deter us from that duty," he tweeted on May 29. Read more »

Sharice Davids D-KSR+4

"While we still need to access the underlying documents and evidence, I continue to have full faith in my colleagues on the relevant House committees to conduct necessary oversight and uphold the rule of law," the potentially vulnerable Democrat told McClatchy on May 29. Read more »

Rosa L. DeLauro D-CTD+9

In a closed-door meeting with House Democrats on May 20, The Washington Post reported that DeLauro "grew angry and scolded the lawmakers that an impeachment inquiry would further distract from legislating." Read more »

Theodore E. Deutch D-FLD+6JUD.CHAIR

"Congress’s role is not do-over of the Special Counsel’s criminal investigation, but an inquiry into whether the President of the United States violated his oath of office, broke the public trust, and committed high crimes and misdemeanors," the senior member of the Judiciary Committee and Chairman of the Ethics Committee said May 29. He hasn't directly said he supports an impeachment inquiry. Read more »

Sylvia Garcia D-TXD+19JUD.

"So we should try all avenues and exhaust them to try to reach an accommodation. In the end, the court will judge us by that," she told CQ Roll Call on May 15. Read more »

Josh Harder D-CAEVEN

"We have to get to the bottom of what happened and we need more transparency and accountability from Washington, especially from the White House," he told McClatchy on May 29. Read more »

Katie Hill D-CAEVEN

"I actually think part of the hesitation around doing an impeachment inquiry is that we're already doing this work. We're already doing the job of exposing this to the American people," she told reporters the week of May 27. Read more »

Jim Himes D-CTD+7

“With every slash the president makes of congressional oversight, he probably convinces a few people that impeachment will make sense,” he told the Atlantic. Read more »

Chrissy Houlahan D-PAD+2

"We need to continue our investigation in the House so we can make a sound judgement on how we proceed," she told The Morning Call in May. Read more »

Steny H. Hoyer D-MDD+16

“Based on what we have seen to date, going forward on impeachment is not worthwhile at this point. Very frankly, there is an election in 18 months and the American people will make a judgment," the No. 2 House Democrat told CNN in April. Read more »

Hakeem Jeffries D-NYD+36JUD.

"It's clear to anybody who's paying attention, we are in the majority because of two great members like Jason and Elissa and so many others who did not run in on impeachment," the Democratic Caucus chairman said in May at a news conference, of two new members of Congress. Read more »

Hank Johnson D-GAD+24JUD.

"But, no, we’re not where we need to be yet in order to commence impeachment proceedings in the House as far as I’m concerned," he told CQ Roll Call on May 9. Read more »

Ro Khanna D-CAD+25

"I'm not there yet. I believe that we need to be methodical, we need to make a case," he told Hill.tv on May 21. Read more »

Raja Krishnamoorthi D-ILD+8

He told WBEZ he is "not there yet" on impeachment proceedings. Read more »

John Lewis D-GAD+34

"I think what we need to do as a party and as a people is pace ourselves. I mean, take our time and not be so quick to move down that road to impeachment," he told Rolling Stone. Read more »

Zoe Lofgren D-CAD+24JUD.CHAIR

"We need the full report, the underlying evidence, and will need to hear from a number of witnesses. Then we’ll see what, if anything, we are obliged to do next," she told CQ Roll Call in a statement on May 13. Read more »

Ben Ray Luján D-NMD+8

"As the House continues its constitutional oversight responsibilities, Congressman Luján believes that nothing should be taken off the table," he said in a statement on May 29. Read more »

Lucy McBath D-GAR+8JUD.

The vulnerable member of Congress has not mentioned impeachment in any of her statements about the Mueller report. Read more »

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell D-FLD+6JUD.

"Congress must defend the foundation of our democracy when it is under attack from the Executive Branch," she said in a May 29 statement without mentioning impeachment. Read more »

Jerrold Nadler D-NYD+26CHAIR OF JUD.

"It depends what comes out. It depends where the American people are, whether they want to go that way or not. I don’t want to make it sound as if we’re heading for impeachment. Probably we’re not," he told CNBC in an interview posted May 15. Read more »

Richard E. Neal D-MAD+12CHAIR

The Ways and Means committe chairman has not publicly supported impeachment yet as his committee conducts its own investigations into Trump.

Nancy Pelosi D-CAD+37
Dean Phillips D-MND+1

"I'm simply not there yet," the newly elected lawmaker said, sharing polls that most Americans don't support impeachment, in an interview on MSNBC on May 23. "I want to be cautious and methodical." Read more »

David E. Price D-NCD+17

“If this cover up continues, President Trump may leave us no choice,” he told the News & Observer. Read more »

Cedric L. Richmond D-LAD+25JUD.

"The Constitution requires us to get the information. And if it takes impeachment for us to get the information, then so be it," he told CQ Roll Call on May 14. Read more »

Raul Ruiz D-CAD+2

"Congress has an obligation to review the un-redacted report and underlying evidence, continue conducting oversight, and hear directly from the Special Counsel in order to determine the appropriate course of action," he told the Press-Enterprise in April. Read more »

Jan Schakowsky D-ILD+18

"Impeachment is not off the table,” she told WBEZ. Read more »

Adam B. Schiff D-CAD+23CHAIR

The Intelligence committee chairman has not publicly supported impeachment yet as his committee conducts its own investigations into Trump.

Eric Swalwell D-CAD+20JUD.

"We're on the road to impeachment. Not a road we want to be on...but no one is above the law," the 2020 presidential candidate tweeted May 16. Read more »

Lauren Underwood D-ILR+5

"Right now, Congress is doing the oversight compelled by Article One of the Constitution. This crucial step can feel frustratingly slow, but it is important that we do it methodically, thoroughly, and within the bounds of the Constitution,” Underwood told WBEZ. Read more »

Debbie Wasserman Schultz D-FLD+11

In a statement May 29, she didn't mention impeachment: "Vigorous oversight of this president is vital. Congress must provide it and take action to hold those responsible for it accountable." Read more »

Susan Wild D-PAD+1

"I believe that Special Counsel Robert Mueller should testify before Congress to fully explain his thoughts, methods, and conclusions. It is now up to Congress to perform its oversight responsibilities to determine the best path forward," she told The Morning Call in May. Read more »

Pete Aguilar D-CAD+8
Colin Allred D-TXR+5
Cindy Axne D-IAR+1
Joyce Beatty D-OHD+19
Sanford D. Bishop Jr. D-GAD+6
Lisa Blunt Rochester D-DED+6
Julia Brownley D-CAD+7
Judy Chu D-CAD+16
Gil Cisneros D-CAEVEN
Katherine M. Clark D-MAD+18
Yvette D. Clarke D-NYD+34
William Lacy Clay D-MOD+29
James E. Clyburn D-SCD+19
Jim Costa D-CAD+9
Joe Courtney D-CTD+3
Angie Craig D-MNR+2
Charlie Crist D-FLD+2
Jason Crow D-COD+2
Henry Cuellar D-TXD+9
Joe Cunningham D-SCR+10
Susan A. Davis D-CAD+14
Peter A. DeFazio D-OREVENCHAIR
Suzan DelBene D-WAD+6
Antonio Delgado D-NYR+2
Debbie Dingell D-MID+14
Lloyd Doggett D-TXD+15
Mike Doyle D-PAD+13
Eliot L. Engel D-NYD+24CHAIR
Anna G. Eshoo D-CAD+23
Abby Finkenauer D-IAD+1
Lizzie Fletcher D-TXR+7
Bill Foster D-ILD+9
Lois Frankel D-FLD+9
Tulsi Gabbard D-HID+19
Ruben Gallego D-AZD+23
John Garamendi D-CAD+5
Jared Golden D-MER+2
Jimmy Gomez D-CAD+35
Vicente Gonzalez D-TXD+7
Josh Gottheimer D-NJR+3
Debra Haaland D-NMD+7
Alcee L. Hastings D-FLD+31
Jahana Hayes D-CTD+2
Denny Heck D-WAD+5
Brian Higgins D-NYD+11
Kendra Horn D-OKR+10
Steven Horsford D-NVD+3
Eddie Bernice Johnson D-TXD+29CHAIR
Marcy Kaptur D-OHD+14
William R. Keating D-MAD+4
Robin L. Kelly D-ILD+29
Joe Kennedy D-MAD+9
Daniel Kildee D-MID+5
Derek Kilmer D-WAD+6CHAIR
Andy Kim D-NJR+2
Ron Kind D-WIEVEN
Ann Kirkpatrick D-AZR+1
Ann Kuster D-NHD+2
Conor Lamb D-PAR+3
Jim Langevin D-RID+6
Rick Larsen D-WAD+10
John B. Larson D-CTD+12
Brenda Lawrence D-MID+30
Al Lawson D-FLD+12
Susie Lee D-NVR+2
Andy Levin D-MID+4
Mike Levin D-CAR+1
Daniel Lipinski D-ILD+6
David Loebsack D-IAD+1
Nita M. Lowey D-NYD+7CHAIR
Elaine Luria D-VAR+3
Stephen F. Lynch D-MAD+10
Carolyn B. Maloney D-NYD+31
Sean Maloney D-NYR+1
Doris Matsui D-CAD+21
A. Donald McEachin D-VAD+10
Jerry McNerney D-CAD+8
Gregory W. Meeks D-NYD+37
Grace Meng D-NYD+16
Joseph Morelle D-NYD+8
Stephanie Murphy D-FLEVEN
Grace F. Napolitano D-CAD+17
Donald W. Norcross D-NJD+13
Tom O'Halleran D-AZR+2
Frank Pallone Jr. D-NJD+9CHAIR
Jimmy Panetta D-CAD+23
Chris Pappas D-NHR+2
Bill Pascrell Jr. D-NJD+16
Donald Payne Jr. D-NJD+36
Ed Perlmutter D-COD+6
Scott Peters D-CAD+6
Collin C. Peterson D-MNR+12CHAIR
Katie Porter D-CAR+3
Max Rose D-NYR+3
Harley Rouda D-CAR+4
Lucille Roybal-Allard D-CAD+33
C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger D-MDD+11
Tim Ryan D-OHD+7
John Sarbanes D-MDD+13
Bradley Schneider D-ILD+10
Kurt Schrader D-OREVEN
Kim Schrier D-WAEVEN
David Scott D-GAD+20
Robert C. “Bobby” Scott D-VAD+16CHAIR
José E. Serrano D-NYD+44
Terri A. Sewell D-ALD+20
Donna Shalala D-FLD+5
Mikie Sherrill D-NJR+3
Albio Sires D-NJD+27
Elissa Slotkin D-MIR+4
Adam Smith D-WAD+21CHAIR
Darren Soto D-FLD+5
Abigail Spanberger D-VAR+6
Haley Stevens D-MIR+4
Thomas Suozzi D-NYD+1
Linda T. Sánchez D-CAD+17
Mark Takano D-CAD+12CHAIR
Mike Thompson D-CAD+21
Dina Titus D-NVD+15
Paul Tonko D-NYD+7
Xochitl Torres Small D-NMR+6
Lori Trahan D-MAD+9
David Trone D-MDD+6
Jeff Van Drew D-NJR+1
Marc Veasey D-TXD+23
Nydia M. Velázquez D-NYD+38CHAIR
Peter J. Visclosky D-IND+8
Bonnie Watson Coleman D-NJD+16
Peter Welch D-VTD+15
Jennifer Wexton D-VAD+1
Frederica S. Wilson D-FLD+34

Kevin Schaul

Kevin Schaul is a senior graphics editor for The Washington Post. He covers national politics and public policy using data and visuals.

Amber Phillips

Amber Phillips writes about politics for The Fix. She was previously the one-woman D.C. bureau for the Las Vegas Sun and has reported from Boston and Taiwan.

JM Rieger

JM Rieger is the video editor for The Fix, covering national politics. He joined The Washington Post in 2018. Previously, Rieger worked as a video producer covering national politics for HuffPost. He began his career as a video editor covering Congress for Roll Call.

About this story

Stances on the bill are sourced from lawmaker statements and news reports. District political lean is Cook Political Report’s 2018 Partisan Voting Index (PVI) score.

Did we miss something? Let us know!

Legislator images via Government Printing Office.

