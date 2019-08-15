‘They’re clogging up the system’: How 59 Iowans see the 2020 Democratic field

DES MOINES — Iowans are overwhelmed by the size of the 2020 Democratic presidential field, leaving them with a vital question about the candidates who have been criss-crossing their state for months: Who are you people?

Of the dozens of state fairgoers we spoke to in a radically unscientific survey, all recognized former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.). There were a handful of candidates that almost everyone could identify, but fairgoers struggled to name others, especially those who haven’t participated in debates.

[Quiz: How well do you know the Democratic candidates?]

The Post asked Iowans gathered near two political mainstays at the fair to circle any of the 24 presidential hopefuls they could name. Those locations — the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox, where the fair’s version of candidate speed dating takes place, and the WHO-TV booth, where voters placed corn kernels in jars marked with their preferred candidate — were a magnet for political activists and casual observers alike.