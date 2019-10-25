Politics Explore key documents related to the Trump impeachment inquiry Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

The House’s impeachment inquiry of President Trump began with two documents: a formal intelligence agency whistleblower complaint and the transcript of a July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The whistleblower said Trump encouraged the Ukrainian leader to meddle in the 2020 election, an allegation corroborated by a rough transcript of the phone call released Sept. 24 by the White House.

[Follow the latest reporting and analysis on the impeachment investigation]

The White House maintains Trump did nothing wrong and has said Democrats are unfairly targeting the president. Written testimony from many witnesses in House hearings and depositions underscore the accusations of the president’s misconduct.

Below are key documents at the center of this evolving story.

Whistleblower complaint Click to view PDF An anonymous intelligence official filed a complaint alleging that “multiple U.S. Government officials” had told him that Trump “is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.” The whistleblower said that on a call between Trump and Zelensky — a call that by his own admission the whistleblower did not hear — Trump asked the Ukrainian president to “initiate or continue an investigation” into former vice president and political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter and urged him to speak with his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, and Attorney General William P. Barr.

Trump-Zelensky phone call transcript Click to view PDF The White House released an edited transcript of the call between Trump and Zelensky, saying it would prove there was no “quid pro quo.” According to the summary, Zelensky asked Trump for more military aid and Trump said, “I would like you to do us a favor though” and asked for investigations into a conspiracy theory related to a Democratic National Committee server and the unfounded allegation that Biden acted corruptly when he urged Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor.

White House letter declaring it won’t comply with inquiry Click to view PDF The White House sent a letter to congressional investigators Oct. 8 informing them that it would not cooperate with the House’s impeachment inquiry. The letter also claims that the Democrats’ inquiry “is politically motivated and seeks to nullify the results of the 2016 election.”

Text messages between officials Click to view PDF House Democrats released text messages that show some U.S. and Ukrainian officials understood that Trump was withholding aid to Ukraine to encourage the country to investigate Biden. The most damning texts were between the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Bill Taylor, and the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland. “As I said on the phone, I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign,” Taylor wrote.

Bill Taylor testimony Click to view PDF In his opening statement from his Oct. 21 deposition, obtained by The Post, Bill Taylor said he believed the administration made military aid contingent on Ukraine investigating the Bidens.

Examine documents related to the congressional impeachment investigation of President Trump. This page will update as additional documents are released.

Whistleblower complaint President Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky U.S. vs Lev Parnas et al. indictment Letter from White House counsel Pat Cipollone to House leaders Marie Yovanovitch's prepared deposition statement Gordon Sondland’s opening statement before House committees Opening statement of Ambassador William B. Taylor Text message excerpts between U.S. diplomats, Giuliani and a Ukrainian aide Showing 60 of 8 documents.