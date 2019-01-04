When Political control Why it happened How it was resolved

Political control R Trump R Senate House (changed control) Why it happened Trump wants funding for the border wall, but Democrats, who took control of the House during the shutdown, want to fund the government temporarily with no strings attached. How it was resolved It’s unclear how this shutdown will end, as neither side appears to be budging.

Less than a day in 2018

Political control R Trump R Senate R House Why it happened Sen. Rand Paul briefly filibustered a two-year bipartisan spending bill over its cost. Democrats wanted a solution for “dreamers,” immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children. How it was resolved After the time for debate expired, Congress voted overnight to increase domestic and military spending caps and to fund the government. No deal was made for “dreamers.” Read more

3 days in 2018

Political control R Trump R Senate R House Why it happened Democrats wanted protections for “dreamers,” but Republicans refused to negotiate on immigration until government funding was passed. How it was resolved Senate Democrats bowed to pressure to reopen the government when Republicans committed to hold a vote resolving the status of “dreamers” by mid-February. Read more

16 days in 2013

Political control D Obama D Senate R House Why it happened Hard-line conservatives pushed GOP leaders to use a shutdown threat to block parts of Obamacare. How it was resolved Republicans relented by overwhelmingly passing a bill to fund the government without any major health-care provisions. Read more

21 days in 1995–1996

Political control D Clinton R Senate R House Why it happened President Bill Clinton and the GOP disagreed on how to balance the budget within seven years, with Clinton using more optimistic Office of Management and Budget projections, and Republicans using Congressional Budget Office estimates. How it was resolved Clinton agreed to submit a budget plan that balanced the budget according to CBO estimates. Read more

5 days in 1995

Political control D Clinton R Senate R House Why it happened Clinton vetoed legislation that would have raised Medicare premiums and required him to submit a seven-year balanced-budget plan, triggering the shutdown. How it was resolved Clinton and Republicans agreed to a temporary measure fund the government and to produce a seven-year balanced budget. Read more

3 days in 1990

Political control R Bush D Senate D House Why it happened President George H.W. Bush refused to sign legislation funding the government unless it included a deficit reduction plan. How it was resolved Congress sent Bush a plan to reduce the deficit.

1 day in 1987

Political control R Reagan D Senate D House Why it happened President Ronald Reagan and Democrats could not agree on how to provide aid to Nicaraguan rebels and whether to enact into law the Fairness Doctrine requiring broadcasters to air different sides of controversial issues. How it was resolved Congress approved providing the Nicaraguan rebels with nonlethal aid but not the Fairness Doctrine. Read more

1 day in 1986

Political control R Reagan R Senate D House Why it happened Reagan and House Democrats disagreed on several issues that weren’t resolved before a shutdown took effect. How it was resolved Democrats got a promise of a vote on welfare expansion but caved on most of their wishes, and Republicans offered a concession on the sale of the public-owned railway. Read more

1 day in 1984

Political control R Reagan R Senate D House Why it happened A deal on several issues wasn’t reached in the time of a three-day funding extension. How it was resolved Congress removed several measures from the bill according to Reagan’s wishes, kept his preferred crime funding and negotiated a settlement on funding the Nicaraguan Contras. Read more

2 days in 1984

Political control R Reagan R Senate D House Why it happened Congress attached several measures to the funding bill, including a crime-fighting package, water projects funding and a civil rights measure. Reagan offered to sign a bill without those, but a deal wasn't reached in time. How it was resolved Congress passed a three-day funding extension to continue negotations.

3 days in 1983

Political control R Reagan R Senate D House Why it happened House Democrats wanted nearly $1 billion in additional education funding and their foreign aid and defense spending did not align with Reagan’s priorities. How it was resolved Democrats reduced the education spending and funded the MX missile that they had cut in the last shutdown fight. They got their foreign aid and defense cuts.

3 days in 1982

Political control R Reagan R Senate D House Why it happened Congressional leaders wanted to spend billions to create jobs, but Reagan opposed it. The Democratic House opposed funds for a nuclear missile program. How it was resolved Congress abandoned plans for the jobs spending, but also funded legal support for poor Americans over the president’s wishes. Reagan signed it anyway.

1 day in 1982

Political control R Reagan R Senate D House Why it happened Congress hadn’t passed a new budget and lawmakers were attending social events the night of the deadline. How it was resolved Lawmakers returned and passed spending bills late, which Reagan signed despite reservations about the cost.

2 days in 1981