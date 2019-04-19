Timeline: The who, what, where of the sprawling Mueller investigation

This timeline lists highlights of the investigation of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III as revealed in indictments, guilty pleas and the redacted Mueller report.

The timeline divides the highlights into three categories: the question of obstruction of justice, Russian contacts with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and administration, and Russian interference in the election through an “active measures” social media campaign and hacking of Democratic Party computers. The timeline also includes landmark public events for context, such as the Republican and Democratic presidential nominations and the election.

The notes here are brief summaries of the official report and court filings, and only selected events are included. The original documents are linked so the timeline can lead you to the detailed records.