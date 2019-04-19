The 10 areas where Mueller investigated Trump for obstruction

“... there is is evidence … that the President knew Cohen provided false testimony to Congress about the Trump Tower Moscow project …” Page 153

“Cohen also recalled that, in speaking with the President in advance of testifying, he made it clear that he would stay on message — which Cohen believed they both understood would require false testimony.” Page 153

“[T]here is evidence that could support the inference that the President intended to discourage Cohen from cooperating with the government because Cohen’s information would shed adverse light on the President's campaign-period conduct and statements.” Page 154

“Cohen recalled that in his discussions with the President’s personal counsel on August 27, 2017 — the day before Cohen’s statement was submitted to Congress — Cohen said that there were more communications with Russia and more communications with candidate Trump than the statement reflected. Cohen recalled expressing some concern at that time. According to Cohen, the President’s personal counsel — who did not have first-hand knowledge of the project — responded by saying that there was no need to muddy the water, that it was unnecessary to include those details because the project did not take place, and that Cohen should keep his statement short and tight, not elaborate, stay on message, and not contradict the President.” Page 154

“Before Cohen began to cooperate with the government, the President publicly and privately urged Cohen to stay on message and not ‘flip.’ Cohen recalled the President’s personal counsel telling him that he would be protected so long as he did not go ‘rogue.’ ” Page 154

“Through the President’s personal counsel, the President also had previously told Cohen ‘thanks for what you do’ after Cohen provided information to the media about payments to women that, according to Cohen, both Cohen and the President knew was false.” Page 154

“Cohen also recalled discussing the possibility of a pardon with the President’s personal counsel, who told him to stay on message and everything would be fine. The President indicated in his public statements that a pardon had not been ruled out, and also stated publicly that ‘[m]ost people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble’ but that he ‘d[idn’t] see Michael doing that.’ ” Page 154

“After it was reported that Cohen intended to cooperate with the government, however, the President accused Cohen of ‘mak[ing] up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?)’ … The evidence concerning this sequence of events could support an inference that the President used inducements in the form of positive messages in an effort to get Cohen not to cooperate, and then turned to attacks and intimidation to deter the provision of information or undermine Cohen's credibility once Cohen began cooperating.” Page 154

“Cohen’s false congressional testimony about the Trump Tower Moscow project was designed to minimize connections between the President and Russia and to help limit the congressional and DOJ Russia investigations — a goal that was in the President’s interest, as reflected by the President’s own statements.” Page 155

“The evidence could support an inference that the President was aware of these facts at the time of Cohen's false statements to Congress” and “the inference that he remained aware of his own involvement in the project and the period during the Campaign in which the project was being pursued.” Page 155

“The President’s public remarks following Cohen’s guilty plea also suggest that the President may have been concerned about what Cohen told investigators about the Trump Tower Moscow project. … In his written answers, the President did not provide details about the timing and substance of his discussions with Cohen about the project and gave no indication that he had decided to no longer pursue the project. Yet after Cohen pleaded guilty, the President publicly stated that he had personally made the decision to abandon the project. The President then declined to clarify the seeming discrepancy to our Office or answer additional questions. The content and timing of the President’s provision of information about his knowledge and actions regarding the Trump Tower Moscow project is evidence that the President may have been concerned about the information that Cohen could provide as a witness.” Page 155