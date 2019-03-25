Analysis Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events.
How well do you know what the Mueller investigation revealed?
Depending on whom you’ve been listening to, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation was either a “witch hunt” that ultimately exonerated President Trump, a worthy investigation undercut at the end by political bias, or something in between.
But Attorney General William P. Barr’s four-page summary of the Mueller report and details previously made public have clarified major facts related to the Trump campaign’s dealings with Russia.
Can you identify what the investigation uncovered?