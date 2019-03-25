Politics
Analysis

Analysis Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events.

How well do you know what the Mueller investigation revealed?

By Kevin Uhrmacher
Kevin Uhrmacher
Graphics editor focusing on U.S. elections and the federal government
 and Kevin Schaul
Kevin Schaul
Senior graphics editor covering politics

Depending on whom you’ve been listening to, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation was either a “witch hunt” that ultimately exonerated President Trump, a worthy investigation undercut at the end by political bias, or something in between.

But Attorney General William P. Barr’s four-page summary of the Mueller report and details previously made public have clarified major facts related to the Trump campaign’s dealings with Russia.

Can you identify what the investigation uncovered?

Related

How cable news covered the Mueller report this morning

Related stories
What we are still waiting to learn from the Mueller report Your questions about the Mueller report, answered ‘Can He Do That?’ podcast: Where do we go from here? Analysis: How cable news covered the Mueller report Monday morning Republicans cheer, Democrats challenge Mueller’s findings on Trump and Russia

Kevin Schaul

Kevin Schaul is a senior graphics editor for The Washington Post. He covers national politics and public policy using data and visuals.

Kevin Uhrmacher

Kevin Uhrmacher is a graphics editor for politics at The Washington Post. His work includes mapping trends in election results, analyzing data about President Trump’s political appointees and explaining the impact of congressional policies. He joined The Post in 2014 as a news designer.

Share