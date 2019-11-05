The Mueller Report Illustrated

The
Mueller Report Illustrated

A forthcoming book and six-part digital series on the obstruction investigation

Written and designed by The Washington Post and illustrated by artist Jan Feindt, “The Mueller Report Illustrated: The Obstruction Investigation” brings to life the findings of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III in an engaging and illuminating presentation.

When it was released on April 18, Mueller’s report laid out two major conclusions: that Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election had been “sweeping and systematic,” and that the evidence did not establish that Trump or his campaign had conspired with the Kremlin. The special counsel left one significant question unanswered: whether the president broke the law by trying to block the probe.

Along with his findings, Mueller provided the public with an extraordinary historical record: a fly-on-the-wall account of life in the White House, told through the eyes of the men and women who served the president and described what they saw to federal investigators. The book and six-part digital series is drawn directly from episodes detailed in the Mueller report in which prosecutors found evidence of possible obstruction of justice, as well as congressional testimony and Washington Post reporting.

Release Date: December 2019
Scribner and The Washington Post, which teamed together this spring to produce the No. 1 bestselling book edition of the Mueller report, will publish a graphic non-fiction book centered on special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s obstruction of justice inquiry. Titled “The Mueller Report Illustrated: The Obstruction Investigation” (Scribner, $20.00/paperback original), the book will be released Dec. 3 and also be available as an e-book.
The Mueller Report
Read the findings of the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, with accompanying analysis by the Post reporters who have covered the story from the beginning.
Go inside the vivid scenes detailed in Mueller’s report with a six-part digital series by The Washington Post, which features audio, animation and dialogue taken directly from the report. Sign up now and be one of the first to learn when the project is released.

