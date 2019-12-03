The Mueller Report Illustrated

The
Mueller Report Illustrated

A book and six-part digital series on the obstruction investigation

Written and designed by The Washington Post and illustrated by artist Jan Feindt, “The Mueller Report Illustrated: The Obstruction Investigation” brings to life the findings of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III in an engaging and illuminating presentation.

When it was released on April 18, Mueller’s report laid out two major conclusions: that Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election had been “sweeping and systematic,” and that the evidence did not establish that Trump or his campaign had conspired with the Kremlin. The special counsel left one significant question unanswered: whether the president broke the law by trying to block the probe.

Along with his findings, Mueller provided the public with an extraordinary historical record: a fly-on-the-wall account of life in the White House, told through the eyes of the men and women who served the president and described what they saw to federal investigators. The book and six-part digital series is drawn directly from episodes detailed in the Mueller report in which prosecutors found evidence of possible obstruction of justice, as well as congressional testimony and Washington Post reporting.

Behind the scenes

Video by SideXSide Studios
The online series

Chapter 1

‘This Russia thing is far from over’
Shortly after taking office, President Trump senses the danger from the building Russia investigation — and moves to try to contain it.
Listen to analysis
What exactly is obstruction of justice? How do prosecutors prove a person has committed it? And why did President Trump's early handling of the Russia investigation immediately raise alarms for the FBI? With reporters Rosalind S. Helderman and Matt Zapotosky.

Chapter 2

The president fires the FBI director
President Trump ousts James B. Comey. His aides are troubled by his rationale.
Listen to analysis
The Constitution gives the president the power to dismiss the head of the FBI. Can exercising that prerogative also be a crime? Reporters Rosalind S. Helderman and Matt Zapotosky discuss how the special counsel examined the question.

Chapter 3

Mueller’s arrival pushes Trump to the brink
When a special counsel is appointed to take over the Russia investigation, the president lashes out.
Listen to analysis
To prove a person has committed obstruction of justice, prosecutors must show they acted with corrupt intent. How President Trump's reaction to the appointment of a special counsel shed light on his intent as he grappled with the expanding investigation. With reporters Devlin Barrett and Philip Rucker.

Chapter 4

Trump turns to a loyal ally for help
After failing to oust the new special counsel, Trump looks for other ways to curb the investigation.
Listen to analysis
Why the special counsel viewed the president’s request of Corey Lewandowski as one of the clearest examples of potential obstruction of justice. With reporters Ashley Parker and Matt Zapotosky.

Chapter 5

‘Maybe I’ll have to get rid of him’
When Trump’s efforts to push out Mueller are revealed, he tries to contain the fallout.
Listen to analysis
What the president revealed as he pressured his White House counsel to dispute a damaging story. With reporters Carol D. Leonnig and Josh Dawsey.

Chapter 6

The president goes after Mueller’s witnesses
Trump’s public and private comments raise fears he is trying to sway the testimony of his associates.
Listen to analysis
How President Trump’s actions in public emerged as powerful evidence in the special counsel investigation. With reporters Rosalind S. Helderman and Tom Hamburger.

The book

The Mueller Report Illustrated: The Obstruction Investigation
Scribner and The Washington Post, which teamed together this spring to produce the No. 1 bestselling book edition of the Mueller report, published a graphic non-fiction book centered on special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s obstruction of justice inquiry. Titled “The Mueller Report Illustrated: The Obstruction Investigation” (Scribner, $20.00/paperback original), the book is also available as an e-book.
The Mueller Report
Read the findings of the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, with accompanying analysis by the Post reporters who have covered the story from the beginning.

Trailer

subscribe
The story must be told.
Subscribe now to support journalism that matters.
Try 1 month for $1