Most of the “investigative technique” redactions occur in the section of the report on an alleged Russian operation to hack the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, which led to the release of stolen documents.

These redactions might refer to U.S. counterintelligence websites, sources or methods of investigating the hacks. There are also redactions in this section that appear to protect the Twitter handles and email addresses of individuals, some of whom were involved in the Trump campaign.

Several harm to ongoing matter redactions at the end of this section relate to the Trump campaign’s “interest in WikiLeaks’s releases of hacked materials” and may involve Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of lying, obstruction and witness tampering. Stone’s indictment describes an effort to coordinate with WikiLeaks during the campaign and aligns with some of the events in this section.