John Barrasso ( R - Wyo. ) "I would prefer we get it done through the legislative process rather than a presidential emergency because I just think that's not the path we want to do down, and the president or every president can decide if they want to use that or not. Presidents have used it in the past on things where there was complete bipartisan agreement. This is, at this point, disagreement on how to proceed so I think it would be the best for the President if he could get what we can get through this agreement, and then repurpose other money to accomplish every goal that he has lined out in terms of border security."

Roy Blunt ( R - Mo. ) "While I'm in favor of what this president wants to do [on the border wall], I think it sets a dangerous precedent and I hope he doesn't do it."

Susan Collins ( R - Maine ) "Declaring a national emergency for this purpose would be a mistake on the part of the President. I don't believe that the National Emergencies Act contemplates a President unilaterally reallocating billions of dollars, already designated for specific purposes, outside of the normal appropriations process. ... Such a declaration would undermine the role of Congress and the appropriations process; it's just not good policy. It also sets a bad precedent for future Presidents — both Democratic and Republican — who might seek to use this same maneuver to circumvent Congress to advance their policy goals. It is also of dubious constitutionality, and it will almost certainly be challenged in the courts."

John Cornyn ( R - Tex. ) "My concerns about an emergency declaration were the precedent that's going to be established. I also thought it would not be a practical solution because there will be a lawsuit filed immediately."

Charles E. Grassley ( R - Iowa ) "As I've said many times, I have concerns about the precedent that could be set with the use of emergency action to re-appropriate funds. Accordingly, I will study the President's declaration closely. The Constitution grants Congress the authority to appropriate federal dollars, so I'm sure such action will be litigated in the courts."

Johnny Isakson ( R - Ga. ) "I have a lot of trouble with any one person having that much power without a check and a balance, even in a crisis. I'm not (universally) opposed (to) it, but I'm also not without reservation for it until I know how much power it's going to grant. And if it's solely one individual, I want to know how they're going to execute it."

Ron Johnson ( R - Wis. ) "It's not an ideal state. This is a pretty dramatic — it would be a pretty dramatic expansion of how this has been used in the past."

James Lankford ( R - Okla. ) ""If you get into a court case in declaring a national emergency, moving from one fund to another is going to get caught up in the courts for a couple of years and it doesn't solve the problem."

Jerry Moran ( R - Kan. ) "Throughout my time in the Congress, particularly in the Senate, I have complained about administrations taking more and more of what is constitutionally the responsibility of the United States Congress. But I also complain that Congress allows it to happen."

Lisa Murkowski ( R - Alaska ) "I don't think this is a matter that should be declared a national emergency. We as legislators are trying to address the president's priority. What we're voting on now is perhaps an imperfect solution, but it's one we could get consensus on."

Rob Portman ( R - Ohio ) "I agree with the president that we have a crisis on our southern border and that we need additional barriers and fencing. As I have said before, I would prefer we work together to find a legislative solution instead of declaring a national emergency that will likely be tied up in the courts."

Mitt Romney ( R - Utah ) "I will reserve judgment on any potential executive action by the president until I am able to fully evaluate it, but as I've said, I do not believe declaring a national emergency is the right approach."

Mike Rounds ( R - S.D. ) "If you get another President who believes that climate change is the crisis of the day, that means they could then funnel money out of ongoing programs into climate change..."

Marco Rubio ( R - Fla. ) "We have a crisis at our southern border, but no crisis justifies violating the Constitution. Today's national emergency is border security. But a future president may use this exact same tactic to impose the Green New Deal. I will wait to see what statutory or constitutional power the President relies on to justify such a declaration before making any definitive statement. But I am skeptical it will be something I can support."

Ben Sasse ( R - Neb. ) "We absolutely have a crisis at the border, but as a Constitutional conservative I don't want a future Democratic President unilaterally rewriting gun laws or climate policy."

Patrick J. Toomey ( R - Pa. ) Toomey stated the president shouldn't declare a national emergency. After the announcement Toomey said "my staff and I are reviewing the president's declaration and its implications very closely."