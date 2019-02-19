On Friday, President Trump announced a national emergency at the southern border and secured $6.5 billion to build a border wall. The funds are on top of $1.375 billion for fencing in Congress’s latest spending bill, which Trump also signed Friday. While the national emergency joins 31 other active emergencies, it is unlike any other; most relate to sanctions or export restrictions. It already faces lawsuits from over a dozen states.
House Democrats are expected to pass a joint resolution disapproving of President Trump’s emergency declaration. If it passed the Senate and overcame a presidential veto, the national emergency would be overturned. More immediately, the resolution will force a vote from Senate Republicans on the divisive issue. None have released definitive statements on a potential resolution, but many have made statements on the emergency.
Supports
Senators who have explicitly supported the national emergency declaration
Braun
Capito
Cramer
Daines
Graham
Hoeven
Kennedy
McConnell
Scott
Shelby
Expressed concerns
Senators who have expressed concerns about the national emergency declaration but have not taken a firm stance on a resolution
Barrasso
Blunt
Collins
Cornyn
Grassley
Isakson
Johnson
Lankford
Moran
Murkowski
Portman
Romney
Rounds
Rubio
Sasse
Toomey
Wicker
Opposes
Senators who have spoken in opposition to the national emergency declaration
Alexander
Lee
Paul
Tillis
The administration began considering a national emergency after last March’s spending bill delivered only $1.6 billion for border fencing. Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) began publicly advocating it during the recent partial government shutdown, which began Dec. 22 and lasted 34 full days — the longest shutdown ever. But the strategy was not uniformly supported by Republicans.
At least four Republican senators, Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), have expressed opposition to the national emergency since it was declared. All four support more border security but saw the move as executive overreach and potentially unconstitutional.
More than a dozen GOP senators have previously expressed concerns along similar lines and feared how the power may be used once Democrats control the White House. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said in a statement before Trump’s announcement that “a future president may use this exact same tactic to impose the Green New Deal.” Stopping short of clear opposition, Rubio added, “I will wait to see what statutory or constitutional power the President relies on to justify such a declaration before making any definitive statement.”
Republicans are also concerned the national emergency could spawn numerous court battles, which it already has, and a lengthy judicial review. “I would prefer we work together to find a legislative solution instead of declaring a national emergency that will likely be tied up in the courts,” Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said.
At least nine GOP senators, including Graham and Rick Scott (R-Fla.), early proponents of the national emergency, have expressed support for the declaration, which they described as a necessary use of executive power and which some saw as a fulfillment of Trump’s campaign promise to build a wall.
Funding sources were an important factor for senators on both sides of the issue. Scott, of Florida, and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) were satisfied that funding in their states, for disaster relief and flood migration, were not used. The national emergency does use funds from military construction, which concerned Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.). “Military housing and all military installations are facing disrepair and poor conditions. We cannot afford to allow them to be further impacted.” It is unclear how military housing and installations would be affected.
A couple groups of Republicans may be under pressure to pick a side.
Senators up for reelection or retiring in 2020
Capito
Daines
Graham
McConnell
Collins
Cornyn
Rounds
Sasse
Alexander
Tillis
Cassidy
Cotton
Enzi
Ernst
Gardner
Hyde-Smith
Inhofe
McSally
Perdue
Risch
Roberts
Sullivan
Note: Alexander and Roberts have already announced they won’t seek reelection.
More than half of GOP senators up for reelection or who intend to retire in 2020 haven’t taken a definitive stance, higher than the rate of senators overall. Alexander, one of the few GOP senators to publicly oppose the national emergency, is not seeking reelection in 2020.
Several GOP senators face competitive races in 2020 in states that are considered battleground territory in a presidential election year. Neither Sens. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) nor Susan Collins (R-Maine) have taken a stance, though Collins has expressed concern.
Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Graham, as well as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), all hail from conservative states and have come out in support. Others from conservative states may be worried about bucking the president and inviting a primary challenge from their right.
11 GOP senators closest to the political center
Capito
Cramer
Hoeven
Collins
Grassley
Murkowski
Portman
Rounds
Wicker
Alexander
McSally
These are the Senate Republicans with the most moderate voting records, according to the DW-Nominate index, which scores a lawmaker’s voting record between most liberal and most conservative. Scores for some freshmen senators are based on their record in the U.S. House, but insufficient data exists for the others.
Despite the moderate voting records among this group, stances for the national emergency vary widely, with three senators supporting, six expressing concerns and one in opposition.
We’ll be tracking Senate Republicans’ positions on the national emergency below. See something we missed? Let us know!
Where every senator stands
Supports 10
Expressed concerns 17
Opposes 4
No declared stance 22
Senators who have explicitly supported the national emergency declaration
Senators who have expressed concerns about the national emergency declaration but have not taken a firm stance on a resolution
Senators who have spoken in opposition to the national emergency declaration
Senators that have made no statement or have made an ambiguous statement since the declaration
“This legislation did not sufficiently address the humanitarian and security crisis on our southern border and left President Trump with no other option than to declare a national emergency, which I support.” Read more »
“Our agreement makes a significant down payment on the president’s ultimate border security goal, and to help further achieve that goal, I plan to support his national emergency declaration.” Read more »
“As he’s said from Day One, [Trump] will address the crisis at the southern border, whether or not Congress does. Today [Trump] fulfilled that promise and acted — not without precedent — to put national security first.” Read more »
“We need more force. We are understaffed in many places across our state whether it's at the county level, state level, federal level. This needs to be a full-court press, but that was also one of the outcomes of the portion just signed today. It has some additional resources for grants for communities to fight the meth problem. That's good news for Montana.” Read more »
“I stand firmly behind President Trump’s decision to use executive powers to build the wall-barriers we desperately need.” Read more »
“We support the President's efforts to strengthen border security and will continue working with him to secure additional funding needed to construct physical barriers at the southern border.” Read more »
“It’s not my preferred choice, but I’m going to support the president. He will be exercising powers that Congress has given him, so this business about, 'Well it’s unprecedented, and it circumvents Congress,' Congress gave him the power. The National Emergencies Act has been used 60 times by presidents since the mid-1970s.” Read more »
"I had an opportunity to speak with President Trump and he, I would say to all my colleagues, has indicated he's prepared to sign the bill. He also [will] be issuing a national emergency declaration at the same time. I indicated I'm going to support the national emergency declaration." Read more »
“I applaud the President’s decision to put the safety of our country first and use his authority to secure our border. This is a reasoned, measured approach to fulfill his duty as Commander in Chief and keep our country safe, and I appreciate that he kept his word to not repurpose funds designated for disaster relief funding for Florida or Puerto Rico, which I’ve discussed with him at length.” Read more »
“I’m pleased that [Trump] signed legislation today that makes a down payment on the border wall and avoids another shutdown. I also support his exercise of emergency authority to do even more to secure the border.” Read more »
“I would prefer we get it done through the legislative process rather than a presidential emergency because I just think that's not the path we want to do down, and the president or every president can decide if they want to use that or not. Presidents have used it in the past on things where there was complete bipartisan agreement. This is, at this point, disagreement on how to proceed so I think it would be the best for the President if he could get what we can get through this agreement, and then repurpose other money to accomplish every goal that he has lined out in terms of border security.” Read more »
“While I’m in favor of what this president wants to do [on the border wall], I think it sets a dangerous precedent and I hope he doesn’t do it.” Read more »
“Declaring a national emergency for this purpose would be a mistake on the part of the President. I don’t believe that the National Emergencies Act contemplates a President unilaterally reallocating billions of dollars, already designated for specific purposes, outside of the normal appropriations process. ... Such a declaration would undermine the role of Congress and the appropriations process; it’s just not good policy. It also sets a bad precedent for future Presidents — both Democratic and Republican — who might seek to use this same maneuver to circumvent Congress to advance their policy goals. It is also of dubious constitutionality, and it will almost certainly be challenged in the courts.” Read more »
“My concerns about an emergency declaration were the precedent that’s going to be established. I also thought it would not be a practical solution because there will be a lawsuit filed immediately.” Read more »
“As I’ve said many times, I have concerns about the precedent that could be set with the use of emergency action to re-appropriate funds. Accordingly, I will study the President’s declaration closely. The Constitution grants Congress the authority to appropriate federal dollars, so I’m sure such action will be litigated in the courts.” Read more »
“I have a lot of trouble with any one person having that much power without a check and a balance, even in a crisis. I’m not (universally) opposed (to) it, but I’m also not without reservation for it until I know how much power it’s going to grant. And if it’s solely one individual, I want to know how they’re going to execute it.” Read more »
“It’s not an ideal state. This is a pretty dramatic — it would be a pretty dramatic expansion of how this has been used in the past.” Read more »
"“If you get into a court case in declaring a national emergency, moving from one fund to another is going to get caught up in the courts for a couple of years and it doesn’t solve the problem.” Read more »
“Throughout my time in the Congress, particularly in the Senate, I have complained about administrations taking more and more of what is constitutionally the responsibility of the United States Congress. But I also complain that Congress allows it to happen.” Read more »
“I don’t think this is a matter that should be declared a national emergency. We as legislators are trying to address the president’s priority. What we’re voting on now is perhaps an imperfect solution, but it’s one we could get consensus on.” Read more »
“I agree with the president that we have a crisis on our southern border and that we need additional barriers and fencing. As I have said before, I would prefer we work together to find a legislative solution instead of declaring a national emergency that will likely be tied up in the courts.” Read more »
“I will reserve judgment on any potential executive action by the president until I am able to fully evaluate it, but as I’ve said, I do not believe declaring a national emergency is the right approach.” Read more »
“If you get another President who believes that climate change is the crisis of the day, that means they could then funnel money out of ongoing programs into climate change...” Read more »
“We have a crisis at our southern border, but no crisis justifies violating the Constitution. Today’s national emergency is border security. But a future president may use this exact same tactic to impose the Green New Deal. I will wait to see what statutory or constitutional power the President relies on to justify such a declaration before making any definitive statement. But I am skeptical it will be something I can support.” Read more »
“We absolutely have a crisis at the border, but as a Constitutional conservative I don’t want a future Democratic President unilaterally rewriting gun laws or climate policy.” Read more »
Toomey stated the president shouldn't declare a national emergency. After the announcement Toomey said “my staff and I are reviewing the president’s declaration and its implications very closely.” Read more »
“The 99 percent likelihood is that a court would enjoin that emergency declaration and for the rest of the president’s first term the matter of the emergency would be tied up in the court and there would be no wall.” Read more »
“The president has made a strong case for increased border security, but declaring a national emergency is unnecessary, unwise and inconsistent with the U.S. Constitution.” Read more »
“My initial assessment is that what President Trump announced is legal. Whether or not it should be legal is a different matter. Congress has been ceding far too much power to the executive branch for decades. We should use this moment as an opportunity to start taking that power back.” Read more »
“I, too, want stronger border security, including a wall in some areas. But how we do things matters. Over 1,000 pages dropped in the middle of the night and extraconstitutional executive actions are wrong, no matter which party does them.” Read more »
“I don’t believe a national emergency declaration is the solution. It wouldn’t provide enough funding to adequately secure our borders, it would likely get tied up in litigation, and most concerning is that it would create a new precedent that a left-wing President would undoubtedly utilize to implement their radical policy agenda while bypassing the authority of Congress.” Read more »
“The President has also indicated he intends to declare a national emergency to use specific powers to secure our border. We need additional physical barriers securing our border.” Read more »
“Democrats’ intransigence has left the president with no other choice but to take executive action.” Read more »
"I appreciate the president’s commitment to addressing the crisis at our border and I agree that additional measures are necessary. I look forward to reviewing the executive action in greater detail." Read more »
“Congress needs to do its job, fund border security. I think that’s important. That’s where this discussion ought to be, but in terms of the national emergency, the legal authority, I’ve got to research and understand exactly what legal authority is.” Read more »
“The President is pursuing any steps he can to secure the border and build a wall. Democrats put us in this situation because they refused to secure the border and fund the wall.” Read more »
“We need to secure the border and Democrats refuse to acknowledge an ongoing crisis, so I believe the President was left with no choice but to declare a national emergency. I want to make sure this declaration has minimal, if any, impact on our military and reimburse all the necessary accounts affected by the decision. As I heard in a hearing yesterday, military housing and all military installations are facing disrepair and poor conditions. We cannot afford to allow them to be further impacted.” Read more »
"I support the President’s goal, which is to further fund border security. I will continue to study the emergency declaration and additional funding proposal to ensure it increases border security while not adversely impacting our military.” Read more »
"A spokesman for Sen. Dan Sullivan said he wants to review the details of the president’s emergency declaration before offering an opinion." Read more »
“It’s unfortunate that Democrats have done an about-face on policies they used to support — like building a wall on the southern border — largely because they do not like this president. Building additional physical barriers is important for securing our border. I look forward to reviewing the president’s declaration closely and continuing to have conversations with my colleagues on this issue.” Read more »
“I need to learn more about what statutory authority the president will be relying on for that.” Read more »
Supports 10
Expressed concerns 17
Opposes 4
No declared stance 22
Supports 10
Senators who have explicitly supported the national emergency declaration
“This legislation did not sufficiently address the humanitarian and security crisis on our southern border and left President Trump with no other option than to declare a national emergency, which I support.” Read more »
“Our agreement makes a significant down payment on the president’s ultimate border security goal, and to help further achieve that goal, I plan to support his national emergency declaration.” Read more »
“As he’s said from Day One, [Trump] will address the crisis at the southern border, whether or not Congress does. Today [Trump] fulfilled that promise and acted — not without precedent — to put national security first.” Read more »
“We need more force. We are understaffed in many places across our state whether it's at the county level, state level, federal level. This needs to be a full-court press, but that was also one of the outcomes of the portion just signed today. It has some additional resources for grants for communities to fight the meth problem. That's good news for Montana.” Read more »
“I stand firmly behind President Trump’s decision to use executive powers to build the wall-barriers we desperately need.” Read more »
“We support the President's efforts to strengthen border security and will continue working with him to secure additional funding needed to construct physical barriers at the southern border.” Read more »
“It’s not my preferred choice, but I’m going to support the president. He will be exercising powers that Congress has given him, so this business about, 'Well it’s unprecedented, and it circumvents Congress,' Congress gave him the power. The National Emergencies Act has been used 60 times by presidents since the mid-1970s.” Read more »
"I had an opportunity to speak with President Trump and he, I would say to all my colleagues, has indicated he's prepared to sign the bill. He also [will] be issuing a national emergency declaration at the same time. I indicated I'm going to support the national emergency declaration." Read more »
“I applaud the President’s decision to put the safety of our country first and use his authority to secure our border. This is a reasoned, measured approach to fulfill his duty as Commander in Chief and keep our country safe, and I appreciate that he kept his word to not repurpose funds designated for disaster relief funding for Florida or Puerto Rico, which I’ve discussed with him at length.” Read more »
“I’m pleased that [Trump] signed legislation today that makes a down payment on the border wall and avoids another shutdown. I also support his exercise of emergency authority to do even more to secure the border.” Read more »
Expressed concerns 17
Senators who have expressed concerns about the national emergency declaration but have not taken a firm stance on a resolution
“I would prefer we get it done through the legislative process rather than a presidential emergency because I just think that's not the path we want to do down, and the president or every president can decide if they want to use that or not. Presidents have used it in the past on things where there was complete bipartisan agreement. This is, at this point, disagreement on how to proceed so I think it would be the best for the President if he could get what we can get through this agreement, and then repurpose other money to accomplish every goal that he has lined out in terms of border security.” Read more »
“While I’m in favor of what this president wants to do [on the border wall], I think it sets a dangerous precedent and I hope he doesn’t do it.” Read more »
“Declaring a national emergency for this purpose would be a mistake on the part of the President. I don’t believe that the National Emergencies Act contemplates a President unilaterally reallocating billions of dollars, already designated for specific purposes, outside of the normal appropriations process. ... Such a declaration would undermine the role of Congress and the appropriations process; it’s just not good policy. It also sets a bad precedent for future Presidents — both Democratic and Republican — who might seek to use this same maneuver to circumvent Congress to advance their policy goals. It is also of dubious constitutionality, and it will almost certainly be challenged in the courts.” Read more »
“My concerns about an emergency declaration were the precedent that’s going to be established. I also thought it would not be a practical solution because there will be a lawsuit filed immediately.” Read more »
“As I’ve said many times, I have concerns about the precedent that could be set with the use of emergency action to re-appropriate funds. Accordingly, I will study the President’s declaration closely. The Constitution grants Congress the authority to appropriate federal dollars, so I’m sure such action will be litigated in the courts.” Read more »
“I have a lot of trouble with any one person having that much power without a check and a balance, even in a crisis. I’m not (universally) opposed (to) it, but I’m also not without reservation for it until I know how much power it’s going to grant. And if it’s solely one individual, I want to know how they’re going to execute it.” Read more »
“It’s not an ideal state. This is a pretty dramatic — it would be a pretty dramatic expansion of how this has been used in the past.” Read more »
"“If you get into a court case in declaring a national emergency, moving from one fund to another is going to get caught up in the courts for a couple of years and it doesn’t solve the problem.” Read more »
“Throughout my time in the Congress, particularly in the Senate, I have complained about administrations taking more and more of what is constitutionally the responsibility of the United States Congress. But I also complain that Congress allows it to happen.” Read more »
“I don’t think this is a matter that should be declared a national emergency. We as legislators are trying to address the president’s priority. What we’re voting on now is perhaps an imperfect solution, but it’s one we could get consensus on.” Read more »
“I agree with the president that we have a crisis on our southern border and that we need additional barriers and fencing. As I have said before, I would prefer we work together to find a legislative solution instead of declaring a national emergency that will likely be tied up in the courts.” Read more »
“I will reserve judgment on any potential executive action by the president until I am able to fully evaluate it, but as I’ve said, I do not believe declaring a national emergency is the right approach.” Read more »
“If you get another President who believes that climate change is the crisis of the day, that means they could then funnel money out of ongoing programs into climate change...” Read more »
“We have a crisis at our southern border, but no crisis justifies violating the Constitution. Today’s national emergency is border security. But a future president may use this exact same tactic to impose the Green New Deal. I will wait to see what statutory or constitutional power the President relies on to justify such a declaration before making any definitive statement. But I am skeptical it will be something I can support.” Read more »
“We absolutely have a crisis at the border, but as a Constitutional conservative I don’t want a future Democratic President unilaterally rewriting gun laws or climate policy.” Read more »
Toomey stated the president shouldn't declare a national emergency. After the announcement Toomey said “my staff and I are reviewing the president’s declaration and its implications very closely.” Read more »
“The 99 percent likelihood is that a court would enjoin that emergency declaration and for the rest of the president’s first term the matter of the emergency would be tied up in the court and there would be no wall.” Read more »
Opposes 4
Senators who have spoken in opposition to the national emergency declaration
“The president has made a strong case for increased border security, but declaring a national emergency is unnecessary, unwise and inconsistent with the U.S. Constitution.” Read more »
“My initial assessment is that what President Trump announced is legal. Whether or not it should be legal is a different matter. Congress has been ceding far too much power to the executive branch for decades. We should use this moment as an opportunity to start taking that power back.” Read more »
“I, too, want stronger border security, including a wall in some areas. But how we do things matters. Over 1,000 pages dropped in the middle of the night and extraconstitutional executive actions are wrong, no matter which party does them.” Read more »
“I don’t believe a national emergency declaration is the solution. It wouldn’t provide enough funding to adequately secure our borders, it would likely get tied up in litigation, and most concerning is that it would create a new precedent that a left-wing President would undoubtedly utilize to implement their radical policy agenda while bypassing the authority of Congress.” Read more »
No declared stance 22
Senators that have made no statement or have made an ambiguous statement since the declaration
“The President has also indicated he intends to declare a national emergency to use specific powers to secure our border. We need additional physical barriers securing our border.” Read more »
“Democrats’ intransigence has left the president with no other choice but to take executive action.” Read more »
"I appreciate the president’s commitment to addressing the crisis at our border and I agree that additional measures are necessary. I look forward to reviewing the executive action in greater detail." Read more »
“Congress needs to do its job, fund border security. I think that’s important. That’s where this discussion ought to be, but in terms of the national emergency, the legal authority, I’ve got to research and understand exactly what legal authority is.” Read more »
“The President is pursuing any steps he can to secure the border and build a wall. Democrats put us in this situation because they refused to secure the border and fund the wall.” Read more »
“We need to secure the border and Democrats refuse to acknowledge an ongoing crisis, so I believe the President was left with no choice but to declare a national emergency. I want to make sure this declaration has minimal, if any, impact on our military and reimburse all the necessary accounts affected by the decision. As I heard in a hearing yesterday, military housing and all military installations are facing disrepair and poor conditions. We cannot afford to allow them to be further impacted.” Read more »
"I support the President’s goal, which is to further fund border security. I will continue to study the emergency declaration and additional funding proposal to ensure it increases border security while not adversely impacting our military.” Read more »
"A spokesman for Sen. Dan Sullivan said he wants to review the details of the president’s emergency declaration before offering an opinion." Read more »
“It’s unfortunate that Democrats have done an about-face on policies they used to support — like building a wall on the southern border — largely because they do not like this president. Building additional physical barriers is important for securing our border. I look forward to reviewing the president’s declaration closely and continuing to have conversations with my colleagues on this issue.” Read more »
“I need to learn more about what statutory authority the president will be relying on for that.” Read more »
About this story
Stances on the bill are sourced from lawmaker statements and news reports. Did we miss something? Let us know!
Legislator images via Government Printing Office.
More stories
Where the new law permits --and prevents -- border barriers
The 55 miles of new barriers authorized under the new spending law will be built in the easternmost section of the border, the Rio Grande Valley Sector. But there are some caveats.
How Trump’s border wall would fit with previous national emergency declarations
President Trump has decided to declare a national emergency to build a southern border wall. These emergency acts are more common than you might think – the United States is currently under 31 of them.
The types of border security used in addition to the wall
How drugs and people are stopped from illegally entering the country.