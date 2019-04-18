Politics • Analysis

The Mueller report, annotated

By Washington Post Staff Updated April 18, 2019

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III was appointed on May 17, 2017, by Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein to investigate Russia’s interference in the 2016 White House race and whether the Russian government coordinated with individuals associated with President Trump’s campaign. The special counsel also examined whether the president obstructed justice by seeking to block the Russia investigation.

On March 22, 2019, the special counsel submitted a confidential report on his findings to Attorney General William P. Barr. Two days later, Barr relayed to Congress what he said were Mueller’s principal conclusions. He said that the special counsel investigation “did not establish” that members of Trump’s campaign conspired with Russia. Barr said that Mueller declined to make a judgement as to whether Trump obstructed justice. The attorney general said that left the decision to him, and Barr concluded the evidence gathered by the special counsel “is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.”

Download the full PDF here.

Volume I of II

First mention

George Papadopoulos

An energy consultant, George Papadopoulos was named a national security adviser to Donald Trump's campaign in March 2016. Papadopoulos said in his plea that he was told by a London-based professor that month that the Russians held damaging information about Democrat Hillary Clinton in the form of thousands of emails. Papadopoulos then spent months unsuccessfully trying to arrange meetings between Trump or his campaign aides with top Russian officials, according to court documents and campaign emails read to The Washington Post. Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in October 2017 to lying to the FBI about his Russia contacts and served fourteen days in prison.

Mueller’s team looked for tacit or express agreement with Russians — not ‘collusion’

In an executive summary, Mueller’s team clearly stated that it did not believe “collusion”—which Trump has incessantly insisted he did not commit—to be a legal term. For that reason, prosecutors did not assess whether Trump’s campaign “colluded” with Russia.

“In evaluation whether evidence about collective action of multiple individuals constituted a crime, we applied the framework of conspiracy law, not the concept of ‘collusion,’” prosecutors wrote. They noted that the Department of Justice had at times used the word “collusion” prior to Mueller’s appointment. “But collusion is not a specific offense or theory of liability found in the United States Code, nor is it a term of art in federal criminal law.”

They said they instead examined whether anyone associated with the Trump campaign “coordinated” with Russians, as defined by conspiracy law. “We understood coordination to require an agreement—tacit or express—between the Trump Campaign and the Russian government on election interference.”

They noted that an agreement requires two parties taking actions “informed by or responsive to the other’s actions or interests.”

Using that definition, they wrote, the investigation “did not establish” that the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference.

— Rosalind S. Helderman

First mention

Michael Cohen

A lawyer who served as executive vice president of the Trump Organization starting in 2007, Michael Cohen pleaded guilty in December 2018 to lying to Congress about the extent of efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow during the presidential campaign. Cohen also pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud related to his personal finances and said that Donald Trump, identified in court documents as "Individual 1," instructed him to direct illegal payments to silence two women who said they had a airs with Trump.

First mention

Carter Page

An energy consultant with experience working in Moscow, Carter Page was named a national security adviser to Donald Trump's campaign in March 2016. In July, he traveled to Moscow, where he delivered a speech critical of US foreign policy and greeted a top Russian official. The FBI received secret permission to conduct surveillance of Page starting in October 2016, after convincing a federal judge that evidence suggested he might be a foreign agent.

First mention

Michael T. Flynn

A retired army lieutenant general, Michael T. Flynn briefly served as Donald Trump’s first national security adviser before resigning in February 2017 after lying to the public and Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition. He pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about those contacts as well and cooperated extensively with the special counsel's probe.

8

First mention

Rod Rosenstein

The No. 2 official at the Justice Department, Rod J. Rosenstein appointed Robert S. Mueller III to lead the special counsel investigation and supervised him. Rosenstein was a complicated figure. A Trump appointee, he authored a memo laying the ground-work for James B. Comey to be red, but he soon came to be a focus of the president's anger, and liberals came to view him as a protector of Mueller's work.

First mention

Roger Stone

A longtime Republican campaign operative who has been friends with Donald Trump for thirty years, Roger Stone briefly worked for Trump’s campaign in 2015 and then served as an informal adviser in 2016. Known for reveling in provocative political tricks, Stone cheered on WikiLeaks as it published emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. Stone also claimed before the election that he had advance knowledge of WikiLeaks' plans. Later, he insisted he had no contact with WikiLeaks nor exact knowledge of the group’s plans. He was charged in January 2019 with false statements, witness tampering, and obstruction for trying to hide from Congress his efforts to learn about WikiLeaks' releases of hacked Democratic Party emails. He vowed to fight the charges.

First mention

Julian Assange

The founder of the anti-secrecy organization known as WikiLeaks, which published hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign, Julian Assange and his group were of great interest to special counsel investigators. Prosecutors mistakenly revealed in a court ling in late 2018 that Assange had been charged under seal, though it is unclear whether the charges relate to the special counsel investigation or the publication of other classified material. Assange was granted asylum by Ecuador and has been living in that country's embassy in London for years out of fear he will be arrested and extradited to the United States.

Trump campaign interested in WikiLeaks’ releases

In a heavily redacted section of the special counsel’s report from pages 51-60, Mueller writes that, “The Trump Campaign showed interest in Wikileaks’ releases of hacked materials throughout the summer and fall of 2016.”

The subsequent pages mention several key Trump associates, including Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen and Rick Gates. But most the details are redacted under the heading of “Harm to Ongoing Matter.

According to former Trump campaign adviser Gates, then campaign manager Manafort “expressed excitement about the release” of stolen DNC emails by Wikileaks in the summer of 2016. Manafort told the special counsel that, shortly after the July 22 release, Manafort also spoke with Trump. Manafort wanted to be kept apprised of developments,and separately told Gates to keep in touch about future WikiLeaks releases.

The pages also mention the activities of Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange, but again this section features heavy redactions.

Another line in this section says, “Candidate Trump told Gates that more releases of damaging information would be coming.”

First mention

Rick Gates

Deputy campaign manager for Donald Trump, Rick Gates was a longtime associate of Paul Manafort's and worked with Manafort in Ukraine prior to joining the Trump campaign. Gates pleaded guilty in February 2018 to conspiring against the United States, agreeing that he evaded taxes, helped Manafort commit bank fraud, and failed to register as a foreign lobbyist for his Ukraine work.

First mention

Aras Agalarov

An Azerbaijan-born billionaire and real estate developer based in Moscow, Aras Agalarov met Donald Trump in 2013, when Agalarov paid to sponsor the Miss Universe pageant in Moscow. Emails released by Donald Trump Jr. show that Agalarov asked his pop star son to get a meeting with members of the Trump campaign for Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya in June 2016.

76

Page 77 of the Mueller Report

77

90

Page 91 of the Mueller Report

91

First mention

John O. Brennan

The director of the CIA from March 2013 to January 2017, John Brennan's agency made critical assessments on the motive of the Russian election-influence operation, including that one of its goals was to help Donald Trump get elected president. Brennan was among the intelligence-community leaders to brief Trump on the Russian plot in January 2017. Since leaving government, Brennan has become a television commentator and is frequently critical of Trump.

Page Volume II of II of the Mueller Report

Volume II of II

Page i of the Mueller Report

i

Page ii of the Mueller Report

ii

Page iii of the Mueller Report

iii

Page iv of the Mueller Report

iv

Page 170 of the Mueller Report

170

D-5

