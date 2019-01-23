Nearly five weeks into the partial government shutdown, Congress is struggling to cut a deal to reopen the federal government, with President Trump refusing to sign off on any proposal that does not include $5.7 billion for his wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Democratic-controlled House, has passed several bills to reopen the government, but none of them contains wall funding. On Thursday, the GOP-controlled Senate is set to take its first votes on competing Republican and Democratic plans to end the shutdown, but neither bill is expected to win the 60 votes needed for passage.

Here’s a guide to the various proposals, alongside a much bigger deal Trump rejected in February 2018 that would have traded wall funding for a path to citizenship for 2 million undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children — a group known as “dreamers.”