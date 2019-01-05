The continuing government shutdown may hit hard throughout the country, especially in places where federal workers in affected agencies account for a relatively high share of jobs.

Where the shutdown could

have the biggest impact

Number of federal employees in agencies

affected by the shutdown per 100,000 workers

250

500

1,000

1,500

NH

WA

VT

MT

ME

ND

MN

1,500

OR

MA

WI

ID

SD

NY

RI

WY

MI

CT

IA

PA

NE

NV

OH

NJ

IN

IL

UT

DE

CO

WV

VA

KS

CA

MO

KY

MD

NC

1,569

TN

OK

AZ

AR

NM

SC

MS

GA

AL

AK

D.C.

LA

TX

1,699

12,653

FL

HI

Note: As of June 2018. Location data is unavailable for over 240,000 of these employees.

Where the shutdown could have

the biggest impact

Number of federal employees in

agencies affected by the shutdown per 100,000 workers

250

500

1,000

1,500

NH

WA

VT

MT

ME

ND

MN

1,500

OR

MA

WI

ID

SD

NY

RI

WY

MI

CT

IA

PA

NE

NV

NJ

OH

IN

IL

UT

DE

CO

WV

VA

KS

CA

MO

KY

MD:

NC

1,569

TN

OK

AZ

AR

NM

SC

D.C.:

MS

GA

AL

12,653

AK

LA

TX

1,699

FL

HI

Note: As of June 2018. Location data is unavailable

for over 240,000 of these employees.

Where the shutdown could have

the biggest impact

Number of federal employees in agencies

affected by the shutdown per 100,000 workers

250

500

1,000

1,500

NH

WA

VT

MT

ME

ND

MN

1,500

OR

MA

WI

ID

SD

NY

RI

MI

WY

CT

PA

IA

NE

NJ

NV

OH

IN

IL

DE

UT

WV

CO

CA

VA

MD:

KS

MO

KY

1,569

NC

TN

D.C.:

OK

AR

AZ

SC

NM

12,653

GA

AL

MS

AK

LA

TX

1,699

FL

HI

Note: As of June 2018. Location data is unavailable for over 240,000 of these employees.

Where the shutdown could have the biggest impact

Number of federal employees in agencies

affected by the shutdown per 100,000 workers

250

500

1,000

1,500

NH

WA

VT

MT

ME

ND

MN

1,500

OR

MA

WI

ID

SD

NY

RI

MI

WY

CT

PA

IA

NE

NJ

NV

OH

IN

IL

DE

UT

WV

CO

CA

VA

MD

KS

MO

KY

1,569

NC

TN

D.C.

OK

AR

AZ

SC

NM

12,653

GA

AL

MS

AK

LA

TX

1,699

FL

HI

Note: As of June 2018. Location data is unavailable for over 240,000 of these employees.

Related

The shutdown is already one of the longest ever. Here’s how others ended.

The top 10 places where agency workers affected by the shutdown are most concentrated are Alaska, Montana, Wyoming, New Mexico, South Dakota, West Virginia, Idaho, The District, Maryland and Virginia.

While around 75 percent of the government is fully funded, the federal agencies that are shut down employ more than 800,000 people who work in all 50 states, according to a Washington Post analysis of data from the federal Office of Personnel Management. The total of their reported salaries tops $1.4 billion per week, a reflection of their economic impact.

The affected employees include those who are furloughed and not working at all, as well as essential employees who are still on the job. All are expected to receive back pay once the government is funded again.

The most, more than a quarter million, work in five states (three in the D.C. region and in California and Texas). But as a share of all workers, federal employees affected by the shutdown are as common in Montana and Alaska as they are in Maryland.

Top three shutdown agencies in each state

State Agency Number of employees
Alaska Interior 2,600
Transportation 1,100
Agriculture 900
Ala. NASA 2,300
Agriculture 1,000
Justice 500
Ark. Agriculture 1,700
Health and Human Services 400
Justice 400
Ariz. Health and Human Services 4,200
Interior 3,700
Agriculture 2,300
Calif. Agriculture 9,900
Treasury 7,600
Interior 5,800
Colo. Interior 5,400
Agriculture 3,700
Commerce 1,400
Conn. Homeland Security 400
Justice 300
Transportation 200
D.C. Justice 17,400
Homeland Security 14,700
State 8,800
Del. Agriculture 300
Justice 100
Commerce 100
Fla. Homeland Security 2,600
Transportation 2,500
NASA 2,000
Ga. Treasury 3,700
Transportation 2,600
Agriculture 2,400
Hawaii Agriculture 700
Interior 600
Commerce 400
Iowa Agriculture 1,900
Transportation 200
Treasury 200
Idaho Agriculture 3,700
Interior 1,800
Transportation 200
Ill. Transportation 1,900
Agriculture 1,400
Justice 1,200
Ind. Commerce 1,800
Transportation 900
Agriculture 700
Kan. Agriculture 900
Transportation 700
Environmental Protection Agency 500
Ky. Treasury 3,400
Justice 1,000
Agriculture 1,000
La. Agriculture 2,200
Homeland Security 1,000
Interior 900
Mass. Treasury 2,100
Transportation 1,100
Interior 1,100
Md. Health and Human Services 14,300
Commerce 11,800
Treasury 4,400
Maine Interior 400
Agriculture 200
Homeland Security 200
Mich. Agriculture 1,200
Treasury 900
Transportation 700
Minn. Agriculture 1,700
Transportation 900
Interior 700
Mo. Treasury 5,400
Agriculture 3,600
Homeland Security 1,000
Miss. Agriculture 1,600
Justice 500
NASA 400
Mont. Agriculture 3,700
Interior 2,000
Health and Human Services 800
N.C. Agriculture 1,900
Environmental Protection Agency 1,200
Homeland Security 1,100
N.D. Interior 800
Agriculture 700
Health and Human Services 400
Neb. Agriculture 1,300
Interior 400
Homeland Security 300
N.H. Transportation 700
State 500
Agriculture 400
N.J. Transportation 1,700
Homeland Security 1,000
Justice 700
N.M. Interior 3,400
Health and Human Services 3,200
Agriculture 2,800
Nev. Interior 1,500
Agriculture 500
Transportation 300
N.Y. Treasury 4,800
Transportation 2,300
Homeland Security 2,200
Ohio NASA 1,600
Transportation 1,100
Treasury 1,000
Okla. Transportation 3,400
Health and Human Services 1,400
Interior 900
Ore. Agriculture 5,000
Interior 2,800
Commerce 500
Pa. Treasury 4,800
Justice 1,800
Agriculture 1,400
R.I. Commerce 100
Transportation 100
Homeland Security 100
S.C. Agriculture 900
Justice 700
State 600
S.D. Health and Human Services 1,600
Interior 1,400
Agriculture 1,000
Tenn. Treasury 3,200
Agriculture 1,200
Transportation 1,000
Tex. Treasury 8,900
Homeland Security 5,700
Transportation 4,300
Utah Treasury 5,100
Agriculture 2,000
Interior 1,800
Va. Commerce 9,600
Homeland Security 9,100
Interior 3,600
Vt. Homeland Security 900
Agriculture 300
Interior 100
Wash. Agriculture 2,800
Transportation 2,200
Interior 1,900
Wis. Agriculture 1,500
Interior 700
Commerce 300
W.Va. Treasury 3,100
Justice 1,100
Agriculture 700
Wyo. Interior 2,200
Agriculture 1,100
Health and Human Services 100
Related stories
Trump proves an enigmatic negotiator as shutdown continues Graham says if Trump gives in on the shutdown, it’s ‘probably the end of his presidency’ Trump falsely claims Mexico is paying for wall, demands taxpayer money for wall In shutdown, national parks transform into Wild West Couples can’t get marriage licenses in D.C. during federal shutdown

Kevin Uhrmacher, Brittany Renee Mayes and Reuben Fischer-Baum contributed to this report.

About this story

Data from Office of Personnel Management and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Numbers in the table are rounded.

Share

More stories

Analysis | This shutdown is already one of the longest ever. Here’s how others ended.

The funding gap — the third this year — shuttered parts of several key Cabinet departments.

What closes when the government shuts down

The Russia investigation will continue, but farm service centers will close.

Everything you need to know about a government shutdown

A shutdown complicates the lives of federal workers and the millions of Americans who rely on them.

Most Read

Follow Post Graphics