The top 10 places where agency workers affected by the shutdown are most concentrated are Alaska, Montana, Wyoming, New Mexico, South Dakota, West Virginia, Idaho, The District, Maryland and Virginia.

While around 75 percent of the government is fully funded, the federal agencies that are shut down employ more than 800,000 people who work in all 50 states, according to a Washington Post analysis of data from the federal Office of Personnel Management. The total of their reported salaries tops $1.4 billion per week, a reflection of their economic impact.

The affected employees include those who are furloughed and not working at all, as well as essential employees who are still on the job. All are expected to receive back pay once the government is funded again.

The most, more than a quarter million, work in five states (three in the D.C. region and in California and Texas). But as a share of all workers, federal employees affected by the shutdown are as common in Montana and Alaska as they are in Maryland.