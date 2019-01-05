The continuing government shutdown may hit hard throughout the country, especially in places where federal workers in affected agencies account for a relatively high share of jobs.
Where the shutdown could
have the biggest impact
Number of federal employees in agencies
affected by the shutdown per 100,000 workers
250
500
1,000
1,500
NH
WA
VT
MT
ME
ND
MN
1,500
OR
MA
WI
ID
SD
NY
RI
WY
MI
CT
IA
PA
NE
NV
OH
NJ
IN
IL
UT
DE
CO
WV
VA
KS
CA
MO
KY
MD
NC
1,569
TN
OK
AZ
AR
NM
SC
MS
GA
AL
AK
D.C.
LA
TX
1,699
12,653
FL
HI
Note: As of June 2018. Location data is unavailable for over 240,000 of these employees.
Where the shutdown could have
the biggest impact
Number of federal employees in
agencies affected by the shutdown per 100,000 workers
250
500
1,000
1,500
NH
WA
VT
MT
ME
ND
MN
1,500
OR
MA
WI
ID
SD
NY
RI
WY
MI
CT
IA
PA
NE
NV
NJ
OH
IN
IL
UT
DE
CO
WV
VA
KS
CA
MO
KY
MD:
NC
1,569
TN
OK
AZ
AR
NM
SC
D.C.:
MS
GA
AL
12,653
AK
LA
TX
1,699
FL
HI
Note: As of June 2018. Location data is unavailable
for over 240,000 of these employees.
Where the shutdown could have
the biggest impact
Number of federal employees in agencies
affected by the shutdown per 100,000 workers
250
500
1,000
1,500
NH
WA
VT
MT
ME
ND
MN
1,500
OR
MA
WI
ID
SD
NY
RI
MI
WY
CT
PA
IA
NE
NJ
NV
OH
IN
IL
DE
UT
WV
CO
CA
VA
MD:
KS
MO
KY
1,569
NC
TN
D.C.:
OK
AR
AZ
SC
NM
12,653
GA
AL
MS
AK
LA
TX
1,699
FL
HI
Note: As of June 2018. Location data is unavailable for over 240,000 of these employees.
Where the shutdown could have the biggest impact
Number of federal employees in agencies
affected by the shutdown per 100,000 workers
250
500
1,000
1,500
NH
WA
VT
MT
ME
ND
MN
1,500
OR
MA
WI
ID
SD
NY
RI
MI
WY
CT
PA
IA
NE
NJ
NV
OH
IN
IL
DE
UT
WV
CO
CA
VA
MD
KS
MO
KY
1,569
NC
TN
D.C.
OK
AR
AZ
SC
NM
12,653
GA
AL
MS
AK
LA
TX
1,699
FL
HI
Note: As of June 2018. Location data is unavailable for over 240,000 of these employees.
The top 10 places where agency workers affected by the shutdown are most concentrated are Alaska, Montana, Wyoming, New Mexico, South Dakota, West Virginia, Idaho, The District, Maryland and Virginia.
While around 75 percent of the government is fully funded, the federal agencies that are shut down employ more than 800,000 people who work in all 50 states, according to a Washington Post analysis of data from the federal Office of Personnel Management. The total of their reported salaries tops $1.4 billion per week, a reflection of their economic impact.
The affected employees include those who are furloughed and not working at all, as well as essential employees who are still on the job. All are expected to receive back pay once the government is funded again.
The most, more than a quarter million, work in five states (three in the D.C. region and in California and Texas). But as a share of all workers, federal employees affected by the shutdown are as common in Montana and Alaska as they are in Maryland.
Top three shutdown agencies in each state
|State
|Agency
|Number of employees
|Alaska
|Interior
|2,600
|Transportation
|1,100
|Agriculture
|900
|Ala.
|NASA
|2,300
|Agriculture
|1,000
|Justice
|500
|Ark.
|Agriculture
|1,700
|Health and Human Services
|400
|Justice
|400
|Ariz.
|Health and Human Services
|4,200
|Interior
|3,700
|Agriculture
|2,300
|Calif.
|Agriculture
|9,900
|Treasury
|7,600
|Interior
|5,800
|Colo.
|Interior
|5,400
|Agriculture
|3,700
|Commerce
|1,400
|Conn.
|Homeland Security
|400
|Justice
|300
|Transportation
|200
|D.C.
|Justice
|17,400
|Homeland Security
|14,700
|State
|8,800
|Del.
|Agriculture
|300
|Justice
|100
|Commerce
|100
|Fla.
|Homeland Security
|2,600
|Transportation
|2,500
|NASA
|2,000
|Ga.
|Treasury
|3,700
|Transportation
|2,600
|Agriculture
|2,400
|Hawaii
|Agriculture
|700
|Interior
|600
|Commerce
|400
|Iowa
|Agriculture
|1,900
|Transportation
|200
|Treasury
|200
|Idaho
|Agriculture
|3,700
|Interior
|1,800
|Transportation
|200
|Ill.
|Transportation
|1,900
|Agriculture
|1,400
|Justice
|1,200
|Ind.
|Commerce
|1,800
|Transportation
|900
|Agriculture
|700
|Kan.
|Agriculture
|900
|Transportation
|700
|Environmental Protection Agency
|500
|Ky.
|Treasury
|3,400
|Justice
|1,000
|Agriculture
|1,000
|La.
|Agriculture
|2,200
|Homeland Security
|1,000
|Interior
|900
|Mass.
|Treasury
|2,100
|Transportation
|1,100
|Interior
|1,100
|Md.
|Health and Human Services
|14,300
|Commerce
|11,800
|Treasury
|4,400
|Maine
|Interior
|400
|Agriculture
|200
|Homeland Security
|200
|Mich.
|Agriculture
|1,200
|Treasury
|900
|Transportation
|700
|Minn.
|Agriculture
|1,700
|Transportation
|900
|Interior
|700
|Mo.
|Treasury
|5,400
|Agriculture
|3,600
|Homeland Security
|1,000
|Miss.
|Agriculture
|1,600
|Justice
|500
|NASA
|400
|Mont.
|Agriculture
|3,700
|Interior
|2,000
|Health and Human Services
|800
|N.C.
|Agriculture
|1,900
|Environmental Protection Agency
|1,200
|Homeland Security
|1,100
|N.D.
|Interior
|800
|Agriculture
|700
|Health and Human Services
|400
|Neb.
|Agriculture
|1,300
|Interior
|400
|Homeland Security
|300
|N.H.
|Transportation
|700
|State
|500
|Agriculture
|400
|N.J.
|Transportation
|1,700
|Homeland Security
|1,000
|Justice
|700
|N.M.
|Interior
|3,400
|Health and Human Services
|3,200
|Agriculture
|2,800
|Nev.
|Interior
|1,500
|Agriculture
|500
|Transportation
|300
|N.Y.
|Treasury
|4,800
|Transportation
|2,300
|Homeland Security
|2,200
|Ohio
|NASA
|1,600
|Transportation
|1,100
|Treasury
|1,000
|Okla.
|Transportation
|3,400
|Health and Human Services
|1,400
|Interior
|900
|Ore.
|Agriculture
|5,000
|Interior
|2,800
|Commerce
|500
|Pa.
|Treasury
|4,800
|Justice
|1,800
|Agriculture
|1,400
|R.I.
|Commerce
|100
|Transportation
|100
|Homeland Security
|100
|S.C.
|Agriculture
|900
|Justice
|700
|State
|600
|S.D.
|Health and Human Services
|1,600
|Interior
|1,400
|Agriculture
|1,000
|Tenn.
|Treasury
|3,200
|Agriculture
|1,200
|Transportation
|1,000
|Tex.
|Treasury
|8,900
|Homeland Security
|5,700
|Transportation
|4,300
|Utah
|Treasury
|5,100
|Agriculture
|2,000
|Interior
|1,800
|Va.
|Commerce
|9,600
|Homeland Security
|9,100
|Interior
|3,600
|Vt.
|Homeland Security
|900
|Agriculture
|300
|Interior
|100
|Wash.
|Agriculture
|2,800
|Transportation
|2,200
|Interior
|1,900
|Wis.
|Agriculture
|1,500
|Interior
|700
|Commerce
|300
|W.Va.
|Treasury
|3,100
|Justice
|1,100
|Agriculture
|700
|Wyo.
|Interior
|2,200
|Agriculture
|1,100
|Health and Human Services
|100
Kevin Uhrmacher, Brittany Renee Mayes and Reuben Fischer-Baum contributed to this report.
About this story
Data from Office of Personnel Management and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Numbers in the table are rounded.
More stories
Analysis | This shutdown is already one of the longest ever. Here’s how others ended.
The funding gap — the third this year — shuttered parts of several key Cabinet departments.
What closes when the government shuts down
The Russia investigation will continue, but farm service centers will close.
Everything you need to know about a government shutdown
A shutdown complicates the lives of federal workers and the millions of Americans who rely on them.