John Barrasso ( R - Wyo. ) "It's time for Democrats to stop playing politics with the security and humanitarian crisis at our southern border and find their way back to supporting a physical barrier as part of border security," Barrasso said in a Jan. 8 press release.

Marsha Blackburn ( R - Tenn. ) "Our border patrol agents tell us they need three things to secure the sovereignty of this nation: a wall, technology, and more agents on the ground. We need to give them the tools they need to keep our country safe," Blackburn tweeted on Jan. 13.

Roy Blunt ( R - Mo. ) "Not only does the government need to function, but this is just an issue we need to solve. ... And no president has ever had the credibility that this president will have if he says to the American people, I have met my commitment, the border is secure," Blunt said Jan. 9 on the Senate floor.

John Boozman ( R - Ark. ) "I will continue working with the president and my colleagues from both sides of the aisle to find a solution," Boozman said in a statement on Jan. 14. "Federal employees should never be in the unfortunate position where they worry when they will receive their paycheck."

Mike Braun ( R - Ind. ) "I'm thinking we've got weeks to go, not months" Braun told CBS News in a podcast published on Jan. 11. "Surely we will come together, give minimum border security to the president and to those of us who believe it needs to be done, and we get the government back going and get talking on some of the other issues."

Shelley Moore Capito ( R - W. Va. ) "I think certainly I have expressed more than a few times the frustrations with a government shutdown and how useless it is," Capito said on Jan. 8. "That pressure is going to build."

John Cornyn ( R - Tex. ) "We are not going to fold, we are on the right side of this argument," Cornyn told Fox News.

Tom Cotton ( R - Ark. ) "I wish the government wasn't shut down, I'd like to see it reopen but at the same time I would like to make sure that our border is secure," Cotton told a Little Rock news station.

Kevin Cramer ( R - N.D. ) "A vast majority of North Dakotans want the wall," Cramer told the West Central Tribune.

Mike Crapo ( R - Idaho ) "This is going to require compromise on all sides," Crapo told the Idaho State Journal.

Ted Cruz ( R - Tex. ) "This is now the second Schumer shutdown in a year. He forced one earlier because he wanted to see amnesty. He forced the second one because he wants to see open borders," Cruz told Fox News.

Steve Daines ( R - Mont. ) "I just finished watching @POTUS address the nation and I couldn't agree more," Daines tweeted. "We MUST secure our southern border. I stand with our border patrol agents, which is why I've asked that my pay be withheld until we we reach a deal."

Joni Ernst ( R - Iowa ) "Make no mistake: we have a humanitarian crisis as a result of the 60,000 illegal and inadmissible immigrants a month on the southern border. Democrats in Washington, D.C. are playing games with the safety and security of each and every town in America," Ernst said in a Jan. 8 press release.

Deb Fischer ( R - Neb. ) "Until they come out and start being able to talk and being able to negotiate, this is where we're at," Fischer said.

Josh Hawley ( R - Mo. ) On Jan. 8, Hawley tweeted: ".@chuckschumer & @SpeakerPelosi say wall is immoral. But Dems have supported barriers at border in the past. Why the change now? Sounds like partisan politics to me. When did liberals start caring more about protecting illegals than protecting American workers?"

James M. Inhofe ( R - Okla. ) On Jan. 8, Inhofe tweeted: "I'm proud to stand strong with President @realDonaldTrump to secure our southern border. #SecureOurBorder."

Johnny Isakson ( R - Ga. ) In response to McConnell's refusal to bring up a bill that Trump wouldn't sign, Isakson warned that Republican senators might not be on board indefinitely, according to CNN. "There's a time when [support for McConnell's strategy] may run out. But right now that doesn't run out," Isakson said.

James Lankford ( R - Okla. ) "Let's do border security," Lankford said on the Senate floor on Jan. 10. "Let's not fight over 'Okay, let's open the government up, and then we'll talk about it later.' Everyone knows that really won't happen."

Mike Lee ( R - Utah ) "Let's come together, give the Department of Homeland Security the money they need to address this crisis, and end the shutdown," Lee said in a Jan. 8 tweet.

David Perdue ( R - Ga. ) "I think it's time for the Senate right now to put forward and put pressure on both parties to try to get this concluded," Perdue said in a Jan. 9 interview with Bloomberg.

James E. Risch ( R - Idaho ) "The way that you handle these is you sit down in good faith and negotiate and reach some middle ground that everybody can stand on," Risch told the Times-News. "Each party needs an exit ramp that lets them save face and get something that they want. If people sit down and talk, that is usually doable."

Pat Roberts ( R - Kan. ) Roberts, who presided over a deserted Senate chamber on Dec. 24, said to reporters: "This is my fifth shutdown. I'm beyond frustrated."

Mitt Romney ( R - Utah ) "The right approach is for there to be some kind of deal that can be done where both sides get something that they feel is important," Romney told KSL Newsradio. The senator has also said he does not support a national emergency declaration from Trump.

Mike Rounds ( R - S.D. ) Rounds told NPR that a solution is needed to address both border funding and reopening the government. "You can't do one without the other. There's got to be a compromise that allows both sides to move forward and feel like they came out with somewhat of a victory," he said.

Marco Rubio ( R - Fla. ) Rubio expressed skepticism in a Fox News interview about associating a DACA deal with a bill to end the shutdown. "It is something I would like for us to fix. I'm not sure that we should do something that important — it's an intricate issue — as part of a broader deal just to get government reopened."

Rick Scott ( R - Fla. ) In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Scott said, "I think the right thing to do, is Congress ought to sit down with the president and they ought to come to an agreement."

Richard C. Shelby ( R - Ala. ) Shelby, who chairs the powerful Senate Appropriations committee, told CBS News that negotiations were at "an impasse" in late December. "Nobody wins in a shutdown," he said. "We all lose and we kind of look silly."

Dan Sullivan ( R - Alaska ) "I want to make it very clear: I support the president in his efforts and in his administration's efforts to secure our border," Sullivan said in a speech to Alaskans on Jan. 9.

John Thune ( R - S.D. ) A member of Senate leadership, Thune told a South Dakota television station that "both sides have to give a little bit and from what I have seen, the president has demonstrated his flexibility on this issue. I have not seen any of that from Democrats."

Roger Wicker ( R - Miss. ) In a tweet, Wicker applauded Trump's restraint on declaring a national emergency. "Congress must secure the border. Declaring a national emergency would have let the Democrats off the hook, caused a long court battle and set a bad precedent."