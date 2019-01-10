The Trump administration has taken steps aimed at alleviating the most wide-ranging and politically problematic effects of the shutdown, calling back unpaid IRS workers to process tax refunds and shoring up food stamps on a temporary basis. But deadlines are still imminent for several programs that could cease operations soon.

Below, we’ve collected a list of the upcoming interruptions to government programs, as well as those already slowed or shuttered.

