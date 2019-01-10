The partial government shutdown continued to send ripple effects across government in January, shuttering agencies and programs that were operating on leftover funds and imperiling others. Hundreds of thousands of federal employees will miss a paycheck at the end of this week, upping the stakes in the continuing stalemate.
Longest funding gaps under current shutdown rules
Note: There were federal funding gaps in the late 1970s, but gaps were taken less seriously before legal opinions saying most government work had to cease until funded by Congress.
The Trump administration has taken steps aimed at alleviating the most wide-ranging and politically problematic effects of the shutdown, calling back unpaid IRS workers to process tax refunds and shoring up food stamps on a temporary basis. But deadlines are still imminent for several programs that could cease operations soon.
Below, we’ve collected a list of the upcoming interruptions to government programs, as well as those already slowed or shuttered.
Know another effect of the shutdown if it drags on? Let us know.
Jan. 11: Employees miss paychecks
Some of the more than 800,000 federal employees affected by the shutdown would miss their first paycheck. A Post analysis found that half of these workers do not have a college education, and 14 percent make less than $50,000 a year. Read more
Jan. 15: Coast Guard members miss paychecks
While the Defense Department is funded, the Coast Guard receives funding from the Department of Homeland Security, which is shuttered. About 41,000 active-duty Coast Guard members will miss their first paycheck on Friday. A tip-sheet published by the Coast Guard Support Program suggested that unpaid employees consider holding a garage sale to get by. Read more
Jan. 18: Federal courts resources depleted
The nation’s courts have used fees and other remaining funds to stay open during the shutdown, but they warned that funding would run out on Jan. 18. All civil cases would be suspended if the shutdown continues past that date. Read more
Jan. 25: Employees miss another paycheck
Some of the more than 800,000 federal employees affected by the shutdown would miss a second paycheck. Read more
Jan. 28: Tax season begins
The IRS begins processing tax returns. The White House directed the IRS, which has previously said it would not handle refunds during a shutdown, to do just that. The decision could prevent an outcry from taxpayers over refunds. Read more
Throughout January: Science grants go unrewarded
January is a critical month for science grants that are going unrewarded during the shutdown. Benjamin Corb, director of public affairs for the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, calculated how much funding National Science Foundation provided through Jan. 8 last year: $42 million in 2018 vs. $0 in 2019. Read more
End of January: More housing contracts expire
At least 1,150 affordable-housing contracts from the Department of Housing and Urban Development expired in December, with another 500 expiring by the end of the month. Read more
Late January or early February: Activities for 2020 Census stop
The Census Bureau has already ended some work but has continued preparation for the 2020 Census by using previously authorized funding. The bureau said that funding is expected to run out in late January or early February, and outside experts warn it might run out earlier than that. Read more
Feb. 1: Rural rent subsidies run out
Rent subsidies from the Agriculture Department run out for nearly 270,000 rural low-income families. Read more
February: More housing contracts expire
Another 550 affordable-housing contracts from the Department of Housing and Urban Development expire in February.
March: Food stamps possibly run out, country’s credit rating could be reconsidered, housing vouchers program runs out
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the modern version of food stamps, initially faced a lack of funds to cover its February payments. But after the upcoming shortfall was reported by The Washington Post, Agriculture Department officials announced they had found a way to procure funding for the program through the end of February. They cautioned, however, that they still lacked a way to fund the program in March if the shutdown is still in effect. Read more
The shutdown could put the country’s AAA credit rating at risk if itn extends to March and pushes a debt ceiling fight back, Fitch Ratings warned. Read more
HUD’s Section 8 rent vouchers for 2.2 million households run out, and funds for state and local public-housing agencies to manage more than 1 million public housing units also run out.
Mixed dates: Cash welfare expired
Funding has lapsed for the federal welfare program TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) that provides cash assistance to 3.4 million Americans, but states have cobbled together previously unspent federal funds and state dollars to cover it. Deadlines vary by state for when that funding would expire. Read more
Some of what’s already affected
The government functions listed below have already ceased or slowed because of the shutdown. These departments are affected: Homeland Security, Justice, State, Agriculture, Treasury, Interior, Transportation, Commerce, Housing and Urban Development and the Environmental Protection Agency.
-
Federal office buildings for affected agencies
-
National parks closed or unstaffed Read more
-
Federal museums and zoo closed Read more
-
Government contracts have stopped Read more
-
Advanced federal law enforcement training
-
Do-not-call registry
-
E-Verify offline
-
Many federal research operations stalled
-
New beer approvals Read more
-
Immigration courts significantly reduced
-
Reduced food inspections Read more
-
Vehicle safety testing and enforcement
-
Vehicle defect investigations
-
Vehicle crash avoidance research
-
Air-traffic controller training
-
Consumer complaint hotlines
-
Farm-service centers Read more
-
Small business loans approvals stopped Read more
-
Most data on crime, sentencing and prisons
-
Agricultural statistics for farmers off-line
Tracy Jan, Dan Lamothe, Lori Aratani and Tara Bahrampour contributed to this report.
More stories
Everything you need to know about a government shutdown
A shutdown complicates the lives of federal workers and the millions of Americans who rely on them.
Analysis | This shutdown is already one of the longest ever. Here’s how others ended.
The funding gap — the third this year — shuttered parts of several key Cabinet departments.
Federal workers in Washington aren’t the only ones going without pay
The shutdown’s potential effects stretch across the country.