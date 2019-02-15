SEC. 232. (a) Prior to use of any funds made available by this Act for the construction of physical barriers within the city limits of any city or census designated place described in subsection (c), the Department of Homeland Security and the local elected officials of such a city or census designated place shall confer and seek to reach mutual agreement regarding the design and alignment of physical barriers within that city or the census designated place (as the case may be). Such consultations shall continue until September 30, 2019 (or until agreement is reached, if earlier) and may be extended beyond that date by agreement of the parties, and no funds made available in this Act shall be used for such construction while consultations are continuing.

(b) Not later than July 1, 2019, the Secretary shall issue notices for public comment regarding construction of pedestrian fencing in the places identified in subsection.

(c) The notices shall afford the public not less than 60 days to submit comments on the location of proposed fencing in the affected areas. Not later than 90 days following the end of the comment period identified in this subsection, the Department shall publish in the Federal Register its responses to the comments received along with its plans for construction in the areas identified in the no19 tice to which it is responding.

(c) The cities and census designated place described in this subsection are as follows:

(1) Roma, Texas.

(2) Rio Grande City, Texas.

(3) Escobares, Texas.

(4) La Grulla, Texas.