On Friday, President Trump signed a bipartisan government spending bill that averts a shutdown and appropriates $1.375 billion for roughly 55 miles of new bollard fencing in Texas along the Mexico border. Earlier in the day, he announced a national emergency to secure an additional $6.5 billion to build a border wall. The national emergency is expected to be challenged in courts.
Of the nearly 2,000 miles of border from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico, only about 700 have any sort of man-made physical barrier. That mix of fencing, vehicle barriers and levees is mostly in California, Arizona and New Mexico, where the government controls large swaths of the adjoining land. Much of the rest of the border is dotted with foreboding natural features — rough mountains, expansive deserts and the Rio Grande, which divides the United States and Mexico in Texas. The 55 miles of new barriers authorized under the act signed Friday will be built in the easternmost section of the border, the Rio Grande Valley Sector.
SEC. 230.(a) Of the total amount made available under "U.S. Customs and Border Protection-Procurement, Construction, and Improvements", $2,370,222,000 shall be available only as follows:(1) $1,375,000,000 is for the construction of primary pedestrian fencing, including levee pedestrian fencing, in the Rio Grande Valley Sector; (2) $725,000,000 is for the acquisition and deployment of border security technologies and trade and travel assets and infrastructure, to include 570,000,000 for non-intrusive inspection equipment at ports of entry; and (3) $270,222,000 is for construction and facil1ity improvements, to include $222,000,000 for humanitarian needs, $14,775,000 for Office of Field Operations facilities, and $33,447,000 for Border Patrol station facility improvements.
Existing fence
Federal, state and local
protected areas
NORTH
San
Diego
Tijuana
Pacific
Ocean
U.S.
CALIF.
Mexicali
Sonoyta
ARIZONA
Tucson
Nogales
NEW
MEXICO
200 MILES
Ciudad
Juarez
El Paso
MEXICO
U.S.
Presidio
Big
Bend
Piedras
Negras
TEXAS
Eagle
Pass
Laredo
Reynosa
Rio Grande
sector
Brownsville
Matamoros
Houston
Gulf of Mexico
Existing fence
Los Angeles
NORTH
Federal, state and local
protected areas
San Diego
Tijuana
CALIFORNIA
Pacific
Ocean
U.S.
Mexicali
ARIZONA
Sonoyta
Tucson
Nogales
NEW
MEXICO
MEXICO
Ciudad
Juarez
—El Paso
U.S.
Presidio
Big
Bend
TEXAS
200 MILES
Piedras
Negras
Eagle Pass
Laredo
Reynosa
McAllen
Rio Grande
sector
Matamoros
Brownsville
Houston
Gulf of Mexico
Existing fence
Federal, state and local protected areas
N.M.
ARIZ.
CALIF.
TEXAS
El Paso
Houston
U.S.
Ciudad
Juarez
Tijuana
Rio Grande
sector
Big
Bend
Nogales
MEXICO
McAllen
Reynosa
200 MILES
Federal, state and local protected areas
Existing fence
NEW
MEXICO
CALIF.
ARIZONA
Houston
TEXAS
El Paso
Tucson
Ciudad
Juarez
U.S.
Rio Grande
sector
Tijuana
Sonoyta
Eagle
Pass
Big
Bend
Nogales
Piedras
Negras
Laredo
MEXICO
McAllen
Reynosa
200 MILES
Existing fence
Federal, state and local protected areas
CALIFORNIA
ARIZONA
NEW MEXICO
TEXAS
U.S.
El Paso
Tucson
San Diego
Ciudad
Juarez
Mexicali
Tijuana
Sonoyta
Rio Grande
sector
Eagle
Pass
Nogales
Big
Bend
Pacific
Ocean
Piedras
Negras
MEXICO
Laredo
Gulf of
Mexico
McAllen
Matamoros
Reynosa
200 MILES
The latest authorized barriers, called “primary pedestrian fencing,” are in addition to 33 miles of barriers approved in March. The act specifically exempts certain landmarks and properties that had been threatened with construction, although Trump could attempt to override the protections using funds secured through the national emergency.
Safe for now are the Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park and the adjacent National Butterfly Center, a nonprofit dedicated to the study and conservation of wild butterflies in their natural habitats. It straddles a levee upon which a new barrier was slated to be built, and a photograph the center posted last week showed an excavator parked next to its property.
SEC. 231. None of the funds made available by this Act or prior Acts are available for the construction of pedestrian fencing ––(1) within the Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge; (2) within the Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park (3) within La Lomita Historical park; (4) within the National Butterfly Center; or (5) within or east of the Vista del Mar Ranch tract of the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wild life Refuge.
The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville also fought the new construction in court. It claimed that the plan to build on top of the levee adjacent to La Lomita mission — a small white chapel on the banks of the Rio Grande — infringed on the rights of Catholic parishioners to practice their faith by obstructing them from attending services.
A judge ruled that the government can begin surveying for the barrier last week, and the diocese vowed to fight the ruling. But the new compromise bill explicitly states that no new barrier can be built on the land near the mission.
The exemptions were added by Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Tex.), the only member on the House Appropriations subcommittee on homeland security who is from a border district. He also carved out protections for the Vista del Mar Ranch tract, future home of a SpaceX commercial spaceport.
Existing
fence
Fence earmarked
to be constructed
McAllen
STARR
CO.
HIDALGO
CO.
CAMERON
CO.
U.S.
McAllen
Brownsville
MEXICO
Reynosa
Matamoros
Detail
20 MILES
Vista del
Mar Ranch
Existing
fence
Fence earmarked to be constructed from March 2018 continuing resolution
STARR
CO.
HIDALGO
CO.
20 MILES
U.S.
Detail
McAllen
Brownsville
Reynosa
Matamoros
McAllen
Vista del
Mar Ranch
MEXICO
Existing fence
New barriers funded in 2018, yet to be constructed
Areas off limits
STARR
CO.
HIDALGO
CO.
McAllen
Harlingen
U.S.
Roma
McAllen
MEXICO
Reynosa
Matamoros
Detail below
Vista del
Mar Ranch
10 MILES
Existing fence
New barriers funded in 2018, yet to be constructed
Areas off limits
STARR
CO.
HIDALGO
CO.
CAMERON
CO.
McAllen
U.S.
Harlingen
Roma
Miguel
Aleman
McAllen
Brownsville
MEXICO
Reynosa
Vista del
Mar Ranch
Matamoros
Detail below
10 MILES
Existing fence
New barriers funded in 2018, yet to be constructed
Areas off limits
STARR
CO.
CAMERON
CO.
HIDALGO
CO.
U.S.
McAllen
Harlingen
Rio Grande
Roma
Miguel
Aleman
McAllen
Brownsville
MEXICO
Vista del
Mar Ranch
tract of
of Lower
Rio Grande
Valley NWR
Reynosa
Detail below
Matamoros
10 MILES
NORTH
Rio
Grande
Penitas
U.S.
MEXICO
2 MILES
Madero
Anzalduas
Port of Entry
Reynosa
HIDALGO
COUNTY
Hidalgo
McAllen
Pharr
The 2019 border compromise spending bill prohibits any fence building within the Bentsen Rio Grande Valley State Park, National Butterfly Center and Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge.
Weslaco
U.S.
MEXICO
Progreso
Nuevo
Progreso
Mercedes
Rio
Grande
NORTH
Rio
Grande
Penitas
MEXICO
U.S.
2 MILES
Anzalduas
Port of Entry
Madero
HIDALGO
COUNTY
Reynosa
Hidalgo
Port of
Entry
Hidalgo
McAllen
Pharr
Pharr Port
of Entry
The 2019 border compromise spending bill prohibits any fence building within the Bentsen Rio Grande Valley State Park, National Butterfly Center and Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge.
Donna Rio Bravo
International Bridge
U.S.
Weslaco
MEX.
HIDALGO
COUNTY
Progreso
Nuevo
Progreso
Progreso/Donna
Port of Entry
Mercedes
Rio
Grande
NORTH
Rio
Grande
Penitas
MEXICO
U.S.
2 MILES
Madero
Anzalduas
Port of Entry
HIDALGO
COUNTY
Reynosa
Hidalgo
Port of Entry
Hidalgo
McAllen
Pharr Port
of Entry
Pharr
The 2019 border compromise spending bill prohibits any fence building within the Bentsen Rio Grande Valley State Park, National Butterfly Center and Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge.
Rio
Grande
Donna Rio Bravo
International Bridge
U.S.
Weslaco
MEXICO
Progresso
Nuevo
Progreso
Progreso/Donna
Port of Entry
Mercedes
Rio
Grande
NORTH
2 MILES
Rio
Grande
Penitas
MEXICO
U.S.
The 2019 border compromise spending bill prohibits any fence building within the Bentsen Rio Grande Valley State Park, National Butterfly Center and Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge.
Anzalduas
Port of Entry
Madero
Reynosa
McAllen
Hidalgo Port of Entry
Hidalgo
Pharr Port
of Entry
Pharr
HIDALGO
COUNTY
Rio
Grande
U.S.
Rio
Bravo
Donna Rio Bravo
International Bridge
Weslaco
MEXICO
Progreso
Nuevo
Progreso
Progreso/Donna
Port of Entry
Mercedes
Rio
Grande
McAllen
Penitas
Pharr
Weslaco
Mercedes
HIDALGO
COUNTY
Madero
U.S.
Progreso
Progreso/Donna
Port of Entry
Donna Rio Bravo
International Bridge
The 2019 border compromise spending bill prohibits any fence building within the Bentsen Rio Grande Valley State Park, National Butterfly Center and Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge.
Anzalduas
Port of Entry
Hidalgo
Nuevo
Progreso
Hidalgo Port of Entry
Reynosa
Pharr Port
of Entry
MEXICO
Rio Bravo
2 MILES
McAllen
Mission
Pharr
Penitas
Weslaco
Mercedes
HIDALGO
COUNTY
Madero
U.S.
Progreso
Progreso/Donna
Port of Entry
The 2019 border compromise spending bill prohibits any fence building within the Bentsen Rio Grande Valley State Park, National Butterfly Center and Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge.
Donna Rio Bravo
International Bridge
Anzalduas
Port of Entry
Hidalgo
Nuevo
Progreso
Hidalgo Port of Entry
Reynosa
Pharr Port
of Entry
MEXICO
Rio Bravo
2 MILES
The spending bill also specifies cities and places where Department of Homeland Security officials must meet with local elected officials and collect public comment regarding the design, alignment and placement of physical barriers.
SEC. 232. (a) Prior to use of any funds made available by this Act for the construction of physical barriers within the city limits of any city or census designated place described in subsection (c), the Department of Homeland Security and the local elected officials of such a city or census designated place shall confer and seek to reach mutual agreement regarding the design and alignment of physical barriers within that city or the census designated place (as the case may be). Such consultations shall continue until September 30, 2019 (or until agreement is reached, if earlier) and may be extended beyond that date by agreement of the parties, and no funds made available in this Act shall be used for such construction while consultations are continuing.
(b) Not later than July 1, 2019, the Secretary shall issue notices for public comment regarding construction of pedestrian fencing in the places identified in subsection.
(c) The notices shall afford the public not less than 60 days to submit comments on the location of proposed fencing in the affected areas. Not later than 90 days following the end of the comment period identified in this subsection, the Department shall publish in the Federal Register its responses to the comments received along with its plans for construction in the areas identified in the no19 tice to which it is responding.(c) The cities and census designated place described in this subsection are as follows: (1) Roma, Texas. (2) Rio Grande City, Texas. (3) Escobares, Texas. (4) La Grulla, Texas. (5) The census designated place of Salineno, Texas.
Existing
fence
Fence earmarked
to be constructed
U.S.
McAllen
Brownsville
Reynosa
Matamoros
MEXICO
20 MILES
Fence earmarked to be constructed from March 2018 continuing resolution
U.S.
McAllen
Brownsville
Reynosa
Matamoros
MEXICO
20 MILES
U.S.
McAllen
Reynosa
Matamoros
MEXICO
10 MILES
STARR
CO.
HIDALGO
CO.
CAMERON
CO.
Harlingen
U.S.
Miguel
Aleman
McAllen
Brownsville
MEXICO
Reynosa
Matamoros
10 MILES
STARR
CO.
CAMERON
CO.
HIDALGO
CO.
U.S.
Harlingen
Miguel
Aleman
McAllen
Brownsville
MEXICO
Reynosa
10 MILES
Matamoros
About this story
Fence delineations for Hidalgo County via Dr. Kenneth D. Madsen of Ohio State University. Starr County barrier locations are from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers documents obtained by Texas Observer. Penitas aerial imagery via Pictometry International and Google Earth for Madero. Protected lands data via USGS. Maps4News
More stories
Beyond the wall: Dogs, blimps and other things used to secure the border
How drugs and people are stopped from illegally entering the country.
Trump’s changing vision of the wall
Trump’s consistently rallied for a wall, but his wall has taken on different heights, lengths, costs and materials over time.
Analysis | The history of U.S. border apprehensions
Following Trump’s nationally televised plea to build a border wall, we look at the modern history of the arrest of migrants attempting to enter the U.S. without authorization.
5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall
These logistical issues will be crucial to any border wall construction, no matter who pays for it.
Navigating the border: The barriers that define the U.S.-Mexico borderline
What is along the nearly 2,000 miles of border that divides the U.S. from Mexico?