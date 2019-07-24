Where the Trump administration is thwarting House oversight

Subpoena ignored Democratic lawmakers have accused the Trump administration of stonewalling their efforts to investigate Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s March 2018 decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census. The House voted in July to hold Ross and Attorney General William P. Barr in contempt for not complying with a subpoena, and continues to investigate the decision.

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Cummings has also criticized the administration for blocking Justice Department official John Gore from testifying over the matter.



After a protracted legal and political battle, the Supreme Court ruled against the question in June. The Trump administration announced on July 11 it would drop its efforts to add it to the decennial survey. Opponents of the question had said it would suppress response to the census in immigrant communities, resulting in an undercount in the areas where they live and skewing funding and Congressional apportionment in favor of Republicans and non-Hispanic whites. The government had argued it needed the question to better enforce the Voting Rights Act.



Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd has said that some of what lawmakers wanted was protected by attorney-client privilege or because it involves internal executive branch deliberations, and that Gore was blocked from testifying only because lawmakers would not let him do so with the help of a Justice Department lawyer.