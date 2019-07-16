Analysis Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events.
The complete list of GOP lawmakers reacting to Trump’s “go back” tweet
The vast majority of Republican members of Congress have yet to say anything publicly in response to President Trump’s Sunday morning tweet that four Democratic House members should “go back” to countries they “came from.”
But two days after he issued the tweet, 34 members from his party have offered a range of responses: Some flat-out rebuked Trump’s remarks, while others took the opportunity to criticize Democrats at the same time they condemned the president’s words. Others responded by embracing Trump and the sentiments in the tweet.
[Trump rejects criticism that his weekend tweet about four minority lawmakers was racist, says they ‘hate our country’]
Read each legislator’s initial statements on Trump’s remarks below.
(Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) recently left the Republican party, so his condemnation does not appear.) Did we miss something? Let us know.
What Republican legislators said
Condemned Trump’s remarks 10
Criticized Democrats and Trump 15
Have not commented/ Unclear/Dodged 216
Supported Trump’s remarks 9
These legislators specifically condemned Trump’s remarks.
These legislators criticized Democrats and Trump in the same statement.
These legislators haven't commented or have given vague statements.
These legislators defended Trump’s remarks or focused criticism on Democratic lawmakers
I am deeply disappointed in the president’s comments directed toward fellow Americans and members of Congress. Use of such language is inappropriate and demeans the office of the presidency. Read more »
[Asked if she found Trump's comments racist:] “yeah I do. They’re American citizens,” Ernst said. “I personally think the GOP has a stronger platform to talk about. That’s what we should be focusing on.”
“I strongly disagree with what the President said in a series of tweets over the weekend. Every duly elected official needs to lead by example, end the personal character assassination attacks, and focus on finding ways to work together to make America the very best it can be.” Read more »
“I think those tweets are racist and xenophobic,” Hurd told CNN. “They are also inaccurate, right. The four women he is referring to are actually citizens of the United States, three of the four were born here. It's also a behavior that's unbecoming of the leader of the free world. He should be talking about things that unite us, not divides us. And also, I think, politically, it doesn't help.” Read more »
There is no excuse for the president’s spiteful comments –they were absolutely unacceptable and this needs to stop. Read more »
The Tweet President Trump posted over the weekend about fellow Members of Congress are not reflective of the values of the 1,000,000+ people in Texas 22. We are proud to be the most diverse Congressional district in America. I urge our President immediately disavow his comments. Read more »
That’s not something I would say, and I think it’s divisive, unnecessary and wrong. Read more »
“The president shouldn’t have written that. I think it damages him. It damages the country, and none of us should be participants in identity politics,” Rubio told reporters. “I think the implication by anyone that you’re not as American as someone else because your parents were born somewhere else is ... directly counter to what makes America unique.” Read more »
I am confident that every Member of Congress is a committed American. @realDonaldTrump’s tweets from this weekend were racist and he should apologize. We must work as a country to rise above hate, not enable it. Read more »
Frankly I’m appalled by the President's tweets. There’s no excuse. Inflammatory rhetoric from both sides of the aisle that is used to divide us just isn’t right. It’s not helpful. We have too many challenges facing us... ...that we ought to be working on together – immigration, the debt ceiling, the border crisis. The President’s tweets were flat out wrong and uncalled for, and I would encourage my colleagues from both parties to stop talking so much and start governing more. Read more »
“Just because the so-called squad constantly insults and attacks the president isn’t a reason to adopt their unacceptable tactics,“ Blunt said in a statement. ”There is plenty to say about how destructive House Democrats’ policies would be for our economy, our health care system, and our security. I think that’s where the focus should be.” Read more »
ALL of our elected officials need to raise their level of civility in order to address the serious issues facing our country. My complete statement: As Americans, there is more that unites us than divides us. The President's remarks to my colleagues across the aisle are inappropriate and do not reflect American values. ALL of our elected officials need to raise their level of civility in order to address the serious issues facing our country. Read more »
“I disagree strongly with many of the views and comments of some of the far-left members of the House Democratic Caucus – especially when it comes to their views on socialism, their anti-Semitic rhetoric, and their negative comments about law enforcement – but the President’s tweet that some Members of Congress should go back to the ‘places from which they came’ was way over the line, and he should take that down.” Read more »
This Congress is off to a rough start. Politicians throw verbal bombs that hurt people and fail to legislate to help people. ICE facilities are being attacked with weapons, and, a few days ago, we saw a foreign fllag raised over an American facility. The president is frustrated that Congress has not acted to solve the crisis at our border, and he expressed his frustrations in a way that didn't promote reconciliation across the aisle and across our country. This country is wide open to everyone who respects our laws and wants to share in our freedoms. It is my hope we can have productive dialogue to replace frustration with understanding and actually do what the people sent us here to do: solve problems like the border crisis. Read more »
"There's a lot of issues out there that I think are important to highlight and you know, I think the more we can focus on issues and less on the personalities, the better,” Diaz-Balart told The Post. “I understand what the president was getting at, which is I think he was expressing his frustration of folks not understanding the greatness of this country. However I think the use of words was unfortunate."
While I disagree passionately with many of my colleagues on substantive policy issues, the comments from @POTUS yesterday were wildly inappropriate. That type of rhetoric only divides us when we need to be coming together to solve the real problems we face as a nation. Read more »
The President’s tweets were wrong. I have vehemently criticized lawmakers on the far-left when I disagree with the direction in which they want to take the country – but criticism should focus on policy. Read more »
.@RealDonaldTrump, we must be better than comments like these. I share the political frustrations with some members of the other party, but these comments are beneath leaders. Read more »
”I certainly feel a number of these new members of Congress have views that are not consistent with my experience and not consistent with building a strong America,” Romney told NBC10 Boston. “At the same time, I recognize that the president has a unique and noble calling to unite all Americans regardless of our creeds or race or place of our national origin and I think in that case, the president fell far short.” He later told The Post: “I think it’s unfortunate for the country, I think the comments were destructive and demeaning and in some ways dangerous.” Read more »
POTUS was wrong to say any American citizen, whether in Congress or not, has any ‘home’ besides the U.S. But I just as strongly believe non-citizens who abuse our immigration laws should be sent home immediately, & Reps who refuse to defend America should be sent home 11/2020. Read more »
Prior to this weekend, we saw the Democratic Party embroiled in racial controversy. From Kamala Harris attacking Joe Biden on segregationists, to four black and brown women chastising Democratic leadership for attacking women of color, it is clear the Democratic Party has serious issues along these lines. Instead of sharing how the Democratic Party's farleft, pro-socialist policies - not to mention the hateful language some of their members have used towards law enforcement and Jews - are wrong for the future of our nation, the President interjected with unacceptable personal attacks and racially offensive language. No matter our political disagreements, aiming for the lowest common denominator will only divide our nation further. Read more »
Sometimes I disagree with my colleagues in the House on policy, especially the Democrat majority's veer towards socialism and recent leftwing approach on national security, immigration and healthcare. These debates are an intended function of Congress. However, racially-motivated statements or behavior is totally unacceptable and unbecoming of our great nation. Read more »
While I strongly disagree with the tactics, policies, and rhetoric of the far-left socialist “Squad,” the President’s tweets were inappropriate, denigrating, and wrong. It is unacceptable to to tell legal U.S. citizens to go back to their home country. Read more »
President Trump was wrong to suggest that our left-wing congresswomen should go back to where they came from. Three of the four were born in America and the citizenship of all four is as valid as mine. I couldn't disagree more with these congresswomen's views on immigration, socialism, national security, and virtually every policy issue. But they are entitled to their opinions, however misguided they may be. We should defeat ideas on the merits, not on the basis of their ancestry. Read more »
[Trump's remarks] "aren't defensible but nor is the rhetoric we've seen so many times coming out of the very people that he is directing his remarks toward,” Womack told The Post. “We need to move beyond the personalities and the social media war that's going on, and bring America's attention back on the critical issues facing our country," he said. "Sometimes inflammatory remarks, off the cuff, have a tendency, I hesitate to use the word backfire, but serve counterintuitively to unite the other side. And look, it doesn't take a lot to unite the other side against our president."
“I think that President Trump and his style is going to be different from many of us, and of course we know that now. … I would moderate that, and I think that even though I think it’s part of your style to say what’s on your mind, I think increasingly as we get to November 2020, if we’re doing more of this, it’s going to hurt his case,” Braun told The Post. “The economy’s never been better and I don’t think we’re getting full credit for that. It was at a level that caught probably more attention than anything (tweets) recently, and again I think it takes away from the whole agenda and the effort of getting re-elected.”
“I have a long-standing policy that I don’t comment on tweets," Cruz told reporters.
“Rule No. 1 in politics is, when your opponent is crewing up you never interrupt them,” Kennedy told The Post. “I think Congresswoman Omar and her colleagues are destroying the Democratic Party. I’d just let them go do it. If I didn’t know better, I’d think they were all Republican plants.”
'We as a nation have to demand better from our elected officials, on both sides of the aisle. What the President tweeted this weekend was wrong, and does nothing but further divide us. We can and should debate the ideas and argue over different policies. But to denigrate those you disagree with, especially like this, is not reflective of the high honor and responsibility that the office of the Presidency carries. 'Seeing countless media folks threaten over the supposed ''silence'' yesterday also contributes to division in our country, with the near constant outcry that puts way too much value and unrealistic expectations on who says what on Twitter. ''To respond to every thing the President says, just to appease the masses, would be a full time job and not particularly beneficial to the people I represent in IL-16. They know where I stand, they know I have said time and again that I strongly disagree with the President on tone and his use of Twitter, and they know where my moral compass points. This is an ugly time for political discourse, and we must ALL work harder to improve it.'' Read more »
“This is their country,” McCarthy said when asked about Trump's tweets.
“I would say we oughta be focused on our policy solutions and the victories for the American people as opposed to people right now,” Young told The Post. “The economy is doing really well we’ve got all these federal judges on the bench that we should be proud of, people back home are really happy and that’s really what we need to focus on.”
There’s no question that the members of Congress that @realDonaldTrump called out have absolutely said anti-American and anti-Semitic things. I’ll pay for their tickets out of this country if they just tell me where they’d rather be. Read more »
“I don't like the rhetoric. I don't like the heated rhetoric. It's as simple as that.,“ Crenshaw told The Post. “I think everything that's come out of those women's mouths is generally very wrong and deeply offensive, but that doesn't mean we should stoop to that level.”
Montanans are sick and tired of listening to anti-American, anti-Semite, radical Democrats trash our country and our ideals. This is America. We’re the greatest country in the world. I stand with @realdonaldtrump. Read more »
The immigrants I know, including my mother-in-law, are the people most disgusted by Rep. Omar’s ingratitude to the nation who rescued her family from an African refugee camp and gave her the equivalent of a lottery ticket to come to the USA. Read more »
“We all know that AOC and this crowd are a bunch of communists. They hate Israel. They hate our own country ... They're anti-Semitic. They're anti-America,“ Graham told Fox News. He also told Trump to “aim higher. They are American citizens. They won an election. Take on their policies.“ Read more »
“Clearly it’s not a racist comment,” Harris told Bryan Nehman on Baltimore talk radio WBAL. “He could have meant go back to the district they came from, to the neighborhood they came from.” Read more »
“He’s never demonstrated a bias. And I just don’t think that he was doing that,” Inhofe told The Post. “That’s his way of communicating, so I don’t judge him on that. I just think that he’s communicating. He’s not doing it the way I would’ve done it. Well, let me tell you, if you’re for proper things for presidents to do, you’re talking about the wrong guy, because he hasn’t done anything that is the normal way of doing business. And that’s what people like about him.”
Jordan told The Post that Trump is sick of the “ridiculous and dangerous statements of the left where they say illegals should get healthcare, where they say detention facilities are concentration camps, where they say walls are immoral, where they say abolish ICE, where they say abolish DHS, and I'm forgetting a bunch more ridiculous things they've said. ... That's the frustration the President has.”
Norman he should “absolutely not” apologize. “The president is not a racist. The comments that people have made, the socialists that want to downgrade this country, let them go back to where they (pause) where they feel more at home. And I believe that,” he said.
Condemned Trump’s remarks 10
Criticized Democrats and Trump 15
Have not commented/ Unclear/Dodged 216
Supported Trump’s remarks 9
Condemned Trump’s remarks 10
These legislators specifically condemned Trump’s remarks.
I am deeply disappointed in the president’s comments directed toward fellow Americans and members of Congress. Use of such language is inappropriate and demeans the office of the presidency. Read more »
[Asked if she found Trump's comments racist:] “yeah I do. They’re American citizens,” Ernst said. “I personally think the GOP has a stronger platform to talk about. That’s what we should be focusing on.”
“I strongly disagree with what the President said in a series of tweets over the weekend. Every duly elected official needs to lead by example, end the personal character assassination attacks, and focus on finding ways to work together to make America the very best it can be.” Read more »
“I think those tweets are racist and xenophobic,” Hurd told CNN. “They are also inaccurate, right. The four women he is referring to are actually citizens of the United States, three of the four were born here. It's also a behavior that's unbecoming of the leader of the free world. He should be talking about things that unite us, not divides us. And also, I think, politically, it doesn't help.” Read more »
There is no excuse for the president’s spiteful comments –they were absolutely unacceptable and this needs to stop. Read more »
The Tweet President Trump posted over the weekend about fellow Members of Congress are not reflective of the values of the 1,000,000+ people in Texas 22. We are proud to be the most diverse Congressional district in America. I urge our President immediately disavow his comments. Read more »
That’s not something I would say, and I think it’s divisive, unnecessary and wrong. Read more »
“The president shouldn’t have written that. I think it damages him. It damages the country, and none of us should be participants in identity politics,” Rubio told reporters. “I think the implication by anyone that you’re not as American as someone else because your parents were born somewhere else is ... directly counter to what makes America unique.” Read more »
I am confident that every Member of Congress is a committed American. @realDonaldTrump’s tweets from this weekend were racist and he should apologize. We must work as a country to rise above hate, not enable it. Read more »
Frankly I’m appalled by the President's tweets. There’s no excuse. Inflammatory rhetoric from both sides of the aisle that is used to divide us just isn’t right. It’s not helpful. We have too many challenges facing us... ...that we ought to be working on together – immigration, the debt ceiling, the border crisis. The President’s tweets were flat out wrong and uncalled for, and I would encourage my colleagues from both parties to stop talking so much and start governing more. Read more »
Criticized Democrats and Trump 15
These legislators criticized Democrats and Trump in the same statement.
“Just because the so-called squad constantly insults and attacks the president isn’t a reason to adopt their unacceptable tactics,“ Blunt said in a statement. ”There is plenty to say about how destructive House Democrats’ policies would be for our economy, our health care system, and our security. I think that’s where the focus should be.” Read more »
ALL of our elected officials need to raise their level of civility in order to address the serious issues facing our country. My complete statement: As Americans, there is more that unites us than divides us. The President's remarks to my colleagues across the aisle are inappropriate and do not reflect American values. ALL of our elected officials need to raise their level of civility in order to address the serious issues facing our country. Read more »
“I disagree strongly with many of the views and comments of some of the far-left members of the House Democratic Caucus – especially when it comes to their views on socialism, their anti-Semitic rhetoric, and their negative comments about law enforcement – but the President’s tweet that some Members of Congress should go back to the ‘places from which they came’ was way over the line, and he should take that down.” Read more »
This Congress is off to a rough start. Politicians throw verbal bombs that hurt people and fail to legislate to help people. ICE facilities are being attacked with weapons, and, a few days ago, we saw a foreign fllag raised over an American facility. The president is frustrated that Congress has not acted to solve the crisis at our border, and he expressed his frustrations in a way that didn't promote reconciliation across the aisle and across our country. This country is wide open to everyone who respects our laws and wants to share in our freedoms. It is my hope we can have productive dialogue to replace frustration with understanding and actually do what the people sent us here to do: solve problems like the border crisis. Read more »
"There's a lot of issues out there that I think are important to highlight and you know, I think the more we can focus on issues and less on the personalities, the better,” Diaz-Balart told The Post. “I understand what the president was getting at, which is I think he was expressing his frustration of folks not understanding the greatness of this country. However I think the use of words was unfortunate."
While I disagree passionately with many of my colleagues on substantive policy issues, the comments from @POTUS yesterday were wildly inappropriate. That type of rhetoric only divides us when we need to be coming together to solve the real problems we face as a nation. Read more »
The President’s tweets were wrong. I have vehemently criticized lawmakers on the far-left when I disagree with the direction in which they want to take the country – but criticism should focus on policy. Read more »
.@RealDonaldTrump, we must be better than comments like these. I share the political frustrations with some members of the other party, but these comments are beneath leaders. Read more »
”I certainly feel a number of these new members of Congress have views that are not consistent with my experience and not consistent with building a strong America,” Romney told NBC10 Boston. “At the same time, I recognize that the president has a unique and noble calling to unite all Americans regardless of our creeds or race or place of our national origin and I think in that case, the president fell far short.” He later told The Post: “I think it’s unfortunate for the country, I think the comments were destructive and demeaning and in some ways dangerous.” Read more »
POTUS was wrong to say any American citizen, whether in Congress or not, has any ‘home’ besides the U.S. But I just as strongly believe non-citizens who abuse our immigration laws should be sent home immediately, & Reps who refuse to defend America should be sent home 11/2020. Read more »
Prior to this weekend, we saw the Democratic Party embroiled in racial controversy. From Kamala Harris attacking Joe Biden on segregationists, to four black and brown women chastising Democratic leadership for attacking women of color, it is clear the Democratic Party has serious issues along these lines. Instead of sharing how the Democratic Party's farleft, pro-socialist policies - not to mention the hateful language some of their members have used towards law enforcement and Jews - are wrong for the future of our nation, the President interjected with unacceptable personal attacks and racially offensive language. No matter our political disagreements, aiming for the lowest common denominator will only divide our nation further. Read more »
Sometimes I disagree with my colleagues in the House on policy, especially the Democrat majority's veer towards socialism and recent leftwing approach on national security, immigration and healthcare. These debates are an intended function of Congress. However, racially-motivated statements or behavior is totally unacceptable and unbecoming of our great nation. Read more »
While I strongly disagree with the tactics, policies, and rhetoric of the far-left socialist “Squad,” the President’s tweets were inappropriate, denigrating, and wrong. It is unacceptable to to tell legal U.S. citizens to go back to their home country. Read more »
President Trump was wrong to suggest that our left-wing congresswomen should go back to where they came from. Three of the four were born in America and the citizenship of all four is as valid as mine. I couldn't disagree more with these congresswomen's views on immigration, socialism, national security, and virtually every policy issue. But they are entitled to their opinions, however misguided they may be. We should defeat ideas on the merits, not on the basis of their ancestry. Read more »
[Trump's remarks] "aren't defensible but nor is the rhetoric we've seen so many times coming out of the very people that he is directing his remarks toward,” Womack told The Post. “We need to move beyond the personalities and the social media war that's going on, and bring America's attention back on the critical issues facing our country," he said. "Sometimes inflammatory remarks, off the cuff, have a tendency, I hesitate to use the word backfire, but serve counterintuitively to unite the other side. And look, it doesn't take a lot to unite the other side against our president."
Have not commented/ Unclear/Dodged 216
These legislators haven't commented or have given vague statements.
“I think that President Trump and his style is going to be different from many of us, and of course we know that now. … I would moderate that, and I think that even though I think it’s part of your style to say what’s on your mind, I think increasingly as we get to November 2020, if we’re doing more of this, it’s going to hurt his case,” Braun told The Post. “The economy’s never been better and I don’t think we’re getting full credit for that. It was at a level that caught probably more attention than anything (tweets) recently, and again I think it takes away from the whole agenda and the effort of getting re-elected.”
“I have a long-standing policy that I don’t comment on tweets," Cruz told reporters.
“Rule No. 1 in politics is, when your opponent is crewing up you never interrupt them,” Kennedy told The Post. “I think Congresswoman Omar and her colleagues are destroying the Democratic Party. I’d just let them go do it. If I didn’t know better, I’d think they were all Republican plants.”
'We as a nation have to demand better from our elected officials, on both sides of the aisle. What the President tweeted this weekend was wrong, and does nothing but further divide us. We can and should debate the ideas and argue over different policies. But to denigrate those you disagree with, especially like this, is not reflective of the high honor and responsibility that the office of the Presidency carries. 'Seeing countless media folks threaten over the supposed ''silence'' yesterday also contributes to division in our country, with the near constant outcry that puts way too much value and unrealistic expectations on who says what on Twitter. ''To respond to every thing the President says, just to appease the masses, would be a full time job and not particularly beneficial to the people I represent in IL-16. They know where I stand, they know I have said time and again that I strongly disagree with the President on tone and his use of Twitter, and they know where my moral compass points. This is an ugly time for political discourse, and we must ALL work harder to improve it.'' Read more »
“This is their country,” McCarthy said when asked about Trump's tweets.
“I would say we oughta be focused on our policy solutions and the victories for the American people as opposed to people right now,” Young told The Post. “The economy is doing really well we’ve got all these federal judges on the bench that we should be proud of, people back home are really happy and that’s really what we need to focus on.”
Supported Trump’s remarks 9
These legislators defended Trump’s remarks or focused criticism on Democratic lawmakers
There’s no question that the members of Congress that @realDonaldTrump called out have absolutely said anti-American and anti-Semitic things. I’ll pay for their tickets out of this country if they just tell me where they’d rather be. Read more »
“I don't like the rhetoric. I don't like the heated rhetoric. It's as simple as that.,“ Crenshaw told The Post. “I think everything that's come out of those women's mouths is generally very wrong and deeply offensive, but that doesn't mean we should stoop to that level.”
Montanans are sick and tired of listening to anti-American, anti-Semite, radical Democrats trash our country and our ideals. This is America. We’re the greatest country in the world. I stand with @realdonaldtrump. Read more »
The immigrants I know, including my mother-in-law, are the people most disgusted by Rep. Omar’s ingratitude to the nation who rescued her family from an African refugee camp and gave her the equivalent of a lottery ticket to come to the USA. Read more »
“We all know that AOC and this crowd are a bunch of communists. They hate Israel. They hate our own country ... They're anti-Semitic. They're anti-America,“ Graham told Fox News. He also told Trump to “aim higher. They are American citizens. They won an election. Take on their policies.“ Read more »
“Clearly it’s not a racist comment,” Harris told Bryan Nehman on Baltimore talk radio WBAL. “He could have meant go back to the district they came from, to the neighborhood they came from.” Read more »
“He’s never demonstrated a bias. And I just don’t think that he was doing that,” Inhofe told The Post. “That’s his way of communicating, so I don’t judge him on that. I just think that he’s communicating. He’s not doing it the way I would’ve done it. Well, let me tell you, if you’re for proper things for presidents to do, you’re talking about the wrong guy, because he hasn’t done anything that is the normal way of doing business. And that’s what people like about him.”
Jordan told The Post that Trump is sick of the “ridiculous and dangerous statements of the left where they say illegals should get healthcare, where they say detention facilities are concentration camps, where they say walls are immoral, where they say abolish ICE, where they say abolish DHS, and I'm forgetting a bunch more ridiculous things they've said. ... That's the frustration the President has.”
Norman he should “absolutely not” apologize. “The president is not a racist. The comments that people have made, the socialists that want to downgrade this country, let them go back to where they (pause) where they feel more at home. And I believe that,” he said.
Mike DeBonis, Paul Kane and Erica Werner contributed to this report.
About this story
Based on lawmaker statements and news reports. For statements where the time spoken was unclear, the number of hours since Trump’s tweet was calculated based on the approximate time the statement was reported.
Did we miss something? Let us know!
Originally published July 15, 2019.