Sen. Roy Blunt ( R - MO ) 28 hours after Trump’s tweet “Just because the so-called squad constantly insults and attacks the president isn’t a reason to adopt their unacceptable tactics,“ Blunt said in a statement. ”There is plenty to say about how destructive House Democrats’ policies would be for our economy, our health care system, and our security. I think that’s where the focus should be.” Read more »

Rep. Susan Brooks ( R - IN ) 39 hours after Trump’s tweet ALL of our elected officials need to raise their level of civility in order to address the serious issues facing our country. My complete statement: As Americans, there is more that unites us than divides us. The President's remarks to my colleagues across the aisle are inappropriate and do not reflect American values. ALL of our elected officials need to raise their level of civility in order to address the serious issues facing our country. Read more »

Sen. Susan Collins ( R - ME ) 28 hours after Trump’s tweet “I disagree strongly with many of the views and comments of some of the far-left members of the House Democratic Caucus – especially when it comes to their views on socialism, their anti-Semitic rhetoric, and their negative comments about law enforcement – but the President’s tweet that some Members of Congress should go back to the ‘places from which they came’ was way over the line, and he should take that down.” Read more »

Rep. Douglas A. Collins ( R - GA ) 33 hours after Trump’s tweet This Congress is off to a rough start. Politicians throw verbal bombs that hurt people and fail to legislate to help people. ICE facilities are being attacked with weapons, and, a few days ago, we saw a foreign fllag raised over an American facility. The president is frustrated that Congress has not acted to solve the crisis at our border, and he expressed his frustrations in a way that didn't promote reconciliation across the aisle and across our country. This country is wide open to everyone who respects our laws and wants to share in our freedoms. It is my hope we can have productive dialogue to replace frustration with understanding and actually do what the people sent us here to do: solve problems like the border crisis. Read more »

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart ( R - FL ) 33 hours after Trump’s tweet "There's a lot of issues out there that I think are important to highlight and you know, I think the more we can focus on issues and less on the personalities, the better,” Diaz-Balart told The Post. “I understand what the president was getting at, which is I think he was expressing his frustration of folks not understanding the greatness of this country. However I think the use of words was unfortunate."

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez ( R - OH ) 29 hours after Trump’s tweet While I disagree passionately with many of my colleagues on substantive policy issues, the comments from @POTUS yesterday were wildly inappropriate. That type of rhetoric only divides us when we need to be coming together to solve the real problems we face as a nation. Read more »

Rep. John Katko ( R - NY ) 28 hours after Trump’s tweet The President’s tweets were wrong. I have vehemently criticized lawmakers on the far-left when I disagree with the direction in which they want to take the country – but criticism should focus on policy. Read more »

Rep. Paul Mitchell ( R - MI ) 26 hours after Trump’s tweet .@RealDonaldTrump, we must be better than comments like these. I share the political frustrations with some members of the other party, but these comments are beneath leaders. Read more »

Sen. Mitt Romney ( R - UT ) 29 hours after Trump’s tweet ”I certainly feel a number of these new members of Congress have views that are not consistent with my experience and not consistent with building a strong America,” Romney told NBC10 Boston. “At the same time, I recognize that the president has a unique and noble calling to unite all Americans regardless of our creeds or race or place of our national origin and I think in that case, the president fell far short.” He later told The Post: “I think it’s unfortunate for the country, I think the comments were destructive and demeaning and in some ways dangerous.” Read more »

Rep. Chip Roy ( R - TX ) 14 hours after Trump’s tweet POTUS was wrong to say any American citizen, whether in Congress or not, has any ‘home’ besides the U.S. But I just as strongly believe non-citizens who abuse our immigration laws should be sent home immediately, & Reps who refuse to defend America should be sent home 11/2020. Read more »

Sen. Tim Scott ( R - SC ) 29 hours after Trump’s tweet Prior to this weekend, we saw the Democratic Party embroiled in racial controversy. From Kamala Harris attacking Joe Biden on segregationists, to four black and brown women chastising Democratic leadership for attacking women of color, it is clear the Democratic Party has serious issues along these lines. Instead of sharing how the Democratic Party's far­left, pro-socialist policies - not to mention the hateful language some of their members have used towards law enforcement and Jews - are wrong for the future of our nation, the President interjected with unacceptable personal attacks and racially offensive language. No matter our political disagreements, aiming for the lowest common denominator will only divide our nation further. Read more »

Rep. Lloyd Smucker ( R - PA ) 30 hours after Trump’s tweet Sometimes I disagree with my colleagues in the House on policy, especially the Democrat majority's veer towards socialism and recent left­wing approach on national security, immigration and healthcare. These debates are an intended function of Congress. However, racially-motivated statements or behavior is totally unacceptable and unbecoming of our great nation. Read more »

Rep. Elise Stefanik ( R - NY ) 28 hours after Trump’s tweet While I strongly disagree with the tactics, policies, and rhetoric of the far-left socialist “Squad,” the President’s tweets were inappropriate, denigrating, and wrong. It is unacceptable to to tell legal U.S. citizens to go back to their home country. Read more »

Sen. Patrick J. Toomey ( R - PA ) President Trump was wrong to suggest that our left-wing congresswomen should go back to where they came from. Three of the four were born in America and the citizenship of all four is as valid as mine. I couldn't disagree more with these congresswomen's views on immigration, socialism, national security, and virtually every policy issue. But they are entitled to their opinions, however misguided they may be. We should defeat ideas on the merits, not on the basis of their ancestry. Read more »