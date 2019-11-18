July 25, 2019

Trump and Zelensky speak. As we later find out from a rough transcript released by the White House, Trump repeatedly notes how "good" the United States is to Ukraine and then proceeds to ask Zelensky to open two investigations. One investigation involves CrowdStrike, an Internet security company that probed the Democratic National Committee hack in 2016, and the other involves the Bidens and Burisma. "I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it," Trump says before floating the CrowdStrike investigation. He later adds: "The other thing, there's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it. . . . It sounds horrible to me." Trump repeatedly suggests Barr will be involved in working with the Ukrainian government on the investigation. Zelensky tells Trump that his yet-to-be-named new prosecutor general "will look into the situation, specifically to the company that you mentioned in this issue" — apparently referring to Burisma. Trump says Yovanovitch "was bad news, and the people she was dealing with in the Ukraine were bad news so I just want to let you know that." When Zelensky thanks Trump for previously warning him about Yovanovitch, Trump responds: "Well, she's going to go through some things." The Post would later report that at least four national security officials raised concerns about Trump's Ukraine efforts with a White House lawyer both before and immediately after the Zelensky call. Eisenberg moves a transcript of the call to a classified server that is generally reserved for sensitive national security information, according to Vindman.