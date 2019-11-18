The House of Representatives is engaged in a formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump. It is focused on his efforts to secure specific investigations in Ukraine that carried political benefits for him — including aides allegedly tying those investigations to official U.S. government concessions.
Below is a timeline of relevant events.
The timeline is sortable. "Trump" refers to events in which Trump himself was involved. "Quid pro quo" is events that involve government concessions being tied to investigations. "Ukraine" tracks what Ukrainian officials were doing, while "Giuliani" does the same for Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, and "Biden" tracks every event in which Joe or Hunter Biden were invoked.
Unrest in Ukraine
2014-2016
February 22, 2014
Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych is ousted from power during a popular uprising in the country. He flees to Russia. After his ouster, Ukrainian officials begin a wide-ranging investigation into corruption in the country.
March 7, 2014
Lev Parnas, eventually an associate of former New York City mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, has his first known interaction with Donald Trump at a golf tournament in Florida.
May 13, 2014
Hunter Biden, a son of then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, joins the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings. It is owned by oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky, one of several subjects of the Ukrainian corruption probe.
May 25, 2014
Petro Poroshenko is elected president of Ukraine.
Early 2015
Top State Department aide George Kent raises concerns about Hunter Biden’s work for Burisma, as he later testifies. Biden’s office turns him away and explains that the vice president does not have the "bandwidth" to deal with the issue at a time when his other son, Beau Biden, is dealing with cancer, according to Kent’s testimony.
September 24, 2015
Then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt blasts Shokin in a speech in Odessa, Ukraine. He points to a "glaring problem" that threatens the good work regional leaders are doing: "the failure of the institution of the prosecutor general of Ukraine to successfully fight internal corruption." He adds: "The United States stands behind those who challenge these bad actors."
October 8, 2015
Assistant U.S. Secretary of State Victoria Nuland testifies to the Senate that Shokin’s "office has to be reinvented as an institution that serves the citizens of Ukraine, rather than ripping them off."
December 8, 2015
In Kyiv, Biden tells Ukrainian leaders to fire Shokin or lose more than $1 billion in loan guarantees. Biden joins many Western leaders in urging Shokin’s ouster.
February 10, 2016
The International Monetary Fund threatens to halt a bailout program for Ukraine unless the country addresses its corruption issues.
February 11, 2016
Biden speaks with Poroshenko by phone and emphasizes the urgency of rooting out corruption.
March 28, 2016
Paul Manafort is hired as Donald Trump’s presidential campaign chairman, where he is chiefly in charge of securing delegates at the Republican National Convention. Manafort formerly worked for Yanukovych's Party of Regions in Ukraine.
May 12, 2016
Yuri Lutsenko becomes Ukraine’s new prosecutor general, replacing Shokin.
May 13, 2016
The White House says it "welcomes" Lutsenko's appointment and the addition of an independent counsel in Lutsenko's office, and declares it will guarantee the $1 billion in loans.
June 20, 2016
Manafort becomes the head of Trump's campaign after campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is fired.
August 14, 2016
Ukrainian officials reveal the existence of a handwritten "black ledger" suggesting Manafort had received millions in off-the-books payments from Yanukovych's party. These payments will ultimately be part of criminal charges filed against Manafort in the United States.
August 19, 2016
Manafort is forced out of Trump's campaign.
November 8, 2016
Trump is elected president, defeating Hillary Clinton.
Seeds of a conspiracy theory
2017-April 2019
January 11, 2017
Politico reports Ukrainian officials "helped Clinton's allies research damaging information on Trump and his advisers" during the campaign. It said they were also trying to make amends after questioning Trump's fitness for office and disseminating the Manafort documents.
January 12, 2017
2017: Ukraine's probes of Burisma are finalized and closed, according to the company, though Lutsenko later tells Bloomberg that one sale of an oil storage terminal will still be investigated.
April 21, 2017
Trump for the first time floats a conspiracy theory that Ukraine might have played a role in falsely fingering Russia for its 2016 election interference. "[The Democrats] get hacked, and the FBI goes to see them, and they won't let the FBI see their server," Trump tells AP, adding, "They brought in another company that I hear is Ukrainian-based. That's what I heard. I heard it's owned by a very rich Ukrainian."
April 28, 2017
Trump again brings up the conspiracy theory in an interview with the Washington Examiner.
June 8, 2017
Giuliani, who would later become Trump's personal lawyer, meets with Poroshenko and Lutsenko, according to a later-released House investigation.
July 25, 2017
Trump tweets about "Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign" and asks: "So where is the investigation A.G." — referring to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
January 23, 2018
At an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations, Biden describes his pressure campaign in Ukraine. "I said, you’re not getting the billion. I'm going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: 'I'm leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money,' " Biden says. "Well, son of a b----. He got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time."
April 19, 2018
The Washington Post reports Trump has hired Giuliani as his personal lawyer, initially focused on seeing out the Russia investigation.
April 2018
Two Soviet-born business associates of Giuliani, Parnas and Igor Fruman, attend an event for a pro-Trump super PAC at Trump’s Washington hotel. While speaking with Trump, they badmouth U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, and Trump immediately suggests she be fired, according to Parnas.
May 1, 2018
Parnas and Fruman meet Trump at the White House, according to later-deleted Facebook photos.
May 2, 2018
The New York Times reports Ukrainian officials have decided to stop assisting special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's Russia investigation out of concern that doing so would harm their relationship with Trump's administration.
May 4, 2018
Three Democratic senators — Robert Menendez (N.J.), Richard J. Durbin (Ill.) and Patrick J. Leahy (Vt.) — write to Lutsenko, urging him to continue working with Mueller.
May 9, 2018
Parnas posts a photo of him and his business partner David Correia meeting with Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Tex.) in Sessions's Capitol Hill office. The two men commit to raise $20,000 for Sessions, according to their later indictments.
May 9, 2018
That same day, Sessions writes to the State Department seeking the dismissal of Yovanovitch. Sessions says he has "received notice of concrete evidence" that she had "spoken privately and repeatedly about her disdain for the current Administration."
May 17, 2018
Parnas and Fruman contribute $325,000 to the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action through a newly formed business named Global Energy Producers, which is supposedly a liquefied natural gas company. In their later indictments, prosecutors will say the funds actually came from a $1.26 million private lending transaction that occurred two days earlier.
May 21, 2018
Parnas posts a picture on Facebook showing him and Fruman at breakfast with Donald Trump Jr. in Beverly Hills, Calif.
December 5, 2018
Giuliani meets with former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, according to a lobbying database. They talk about "security issues, including the escalation of Russia's war against Ukraine and the US assistance to our country," according to a Ukrainian report.
Late 2018
Giuliani speaks with Shokin, according to a later-revealed complaint from an anonymous whistleblower.
Mid-February
Giuliani again meets with Lutsenko, this time in Warsaw, according to the whistleblower.
February 1, 2019
Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov tells Yovanovitch that the country is worried about being wrapped up in U.S. political campaigns, according to Yovanovitch's testimony. He cites the Manafort situation and both the Bidens and Trump's conspiracy theory involving Ukraine's role in 2016 election interference.
March 6, 2019
Yovanovitch gives a speech in Ukraine in which she targets Lutsenko. "To ensure the integrity of anticorruption institutions, the Special Anticorruption Prosecutor must be replaced," she says. "Nobody who has been recorded coaching suspects on how to avoid corruption charges can be trusted to prosecute those very same cases."
March 20, 2019
In an interview with pro-Trump journalist John Solomon, Lutsenko alleges that Yovanovitch gave him "a list of people whom we should not prosecute." The State Department calls the claim an "outright fabrication," but Trump promotes the story in a tweet. It is later revealed that Parnas facilitated the interview. The whistleblower later notes that Lutsenko was working for the incumbent, Poroshenko, who had been trailing challenger Volodymyr Zelensky in the upcoming March 31 election. Zelensky had pledged to replace Lutsenko. Yovanovitch later speculates, in congressional testimony, that Lutsenko was hoping Trump would endorse Poroshenko.
March 24, 2019
Trump Jr. attacks Yovanovitch on Twitter, saying: "We need more [Germany Ambassador] @RichardGrenell's and less of these jokers as ambassadors."
March 31, 2019
The first round of Ukraine's presidential election is held. Poroshenko and Zelensky head to a runoff.
April 1, 2019
After speaking with Lutsenko, Solomon reports that a probe into Joe Biden's push to fire Lutsenko's predecessor is underway. Lutsenko tells Solomon that he wants to present his evidence to Attorney General William P. Barr.
Mid-April
Hunter Biden's term as a Burisma board member ends.
April 18, 2019
Lutsenko retracts his claim that Yovanovitch gave him a list of people not to prosecute.
April 18, 2019
Separately, Mueller releases his report on the Russia investigation. Mueller finds no illegal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia but says he decided not to reach a firm conclusion on potential obstruction of justice by Trump. Barr later opts not to accuse Trump of obstruction, despite extensive evidence laid out in the Mueller report.
April 21, 2019
Zelensky, a former TV comedian, is elected president of Ukraine with 73 percent of the vote. Trump calls him to offer his congratulations. According to National Security Council (NSC) aide Alexander Vindman's later testimony, "The call was positive, and President Trump expressed his desire to work with President Zelenskyy and extended an invitation to visit the White House." ("Zelenskyy" is the preferred spelling in Ukraine.)
April 23, 2019
Giuliani tweets about a Ukrainian investigation into alleged foreign collusion by the Democrats. "Now Ukraine is investigating Hillary campaign and DNC conspiracy with foreign operatives including Ukrainian and others to affect 2016 election," he says. "And there's no [former FBI director James B.] Comey to fix the result."
April 24, 2019
Foreign Service Director General Carol Perez speaks with Yovanovitch at 1 a.m. and urges her to come back to Washington immediately, according to Yovanovitch's testimony. "I was like, what? What happened?" Yovanovitch would later testify. "And she said, ‘I don't know, but this is about your security. You need to come home immediately. You need to come home on the next plane.’ " Once home, she says she meets with Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, who informs her that her time as ambassador is being curtailed. "He added that there had been a concerted campaign against me, and that the department had been under pressure from the president to remove me since the Summer of 2018,″ Yovanovitch says in her testimony. "He also said that I had done nothing wrong and that this was not like other situations where he had recalled ambassadors for cause."
April 25, 2019
In an interview with Fox News, Trump addresses the suggestion that Ukraine interfered in 2016. "I would imagine [Barr] would want to see this," he says. "People have been saying this whole — the concept of Ukraine, they have been talking about it actually for a long time."
The anti-Biden effort becomes public
May-June 2019
May 1, 2019
The New York Times publishes a story tying Joe Biden's pressure campaign in Ukraine to Shokin having investigated Burisma, portraying it as a potential liability in his 2020 campaign.
May 7, 2019
It is reported that Yovanovitch has been recalled by the State Department, two months before her scheduled departure date. Democrats allege a "political hit job" aimed at creating a pretext to remove her.
May 7, 2019
Zelensky holds a meeting with top advisers that is supposed to be about energy policy. According to AP, though, most of the three-hour meeting winds up being devoted to how to navigate Giuliani's efforts and avoid being wrapped up in U.S. politics.
May 9, 2019
Giuliani tells the New York Times that he will travel to Ukraine to push for investigations related to the Bidens and the 2016 election "because that information will be very, very helpful to my client, and may turn out to be helpful to my government."
May 10, 2019
Amid an uproar, Giuliani at first defends himself.
May 11, 2019
Separately, Lutsenko and Zelensky meet for two hours, according to the whistleblower, with Lutsenko requesting to stay in his position.
Early May
Former Ukrainian prosecutor Kostiantyn H. Kulyk tells the Times that Yovanovitch had thwarted his efforts to deliver damaging information about the Bidens to the FBI by denying his visa request.
Mid-May
The whistleblower is told that officials, including Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker and Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, had spoken with Giuliani to "contain the damage" he was doing, according to their complaint.
Mid-May
Parnas and Fruman, the Giuliani associates, travel to Ukraine and meet with Sergey Shefir, who later became an aide to Zelensky, and Ivan Bakanov, who is now the head of Ukraine's secret police. Parnas's lawyer later claims Parnas told Ukrainian officials that they had to announce the investigations of the Bidens or else Vice President Pence would skip Zelensky's inauguration and the United States would freeze aid to Ukraine.
Mid-May
Trump tells Pence not to attend Zelensky's inauguration, according to the whistleblower. Instead, Energy Secretary Rick Perry attends. The whistleblower says it was "made clear" to them that "the President did not want to meet with Mr. Zelenskyy until he saw how Zelenskyy 'chose to act' in office."
May 14, 2019
Giuliani tells a Ukrainian journalist that Yovanovitch was "removed . . . because she was part of the efforts against the president."
May 19, 2019
In an interview with Fox News, Trump explicitly references Biden's efforts in Ukraine. "Biden, he calls them and says, 'Don't you dare persecute, if you don't fire this prosecutor' — The prosecutor was after his son," Trump says. "Then he said, 'If you fire the prosecutor, you'll be okay. And if you don't fire the prosecutor, 'We're not giving you $2 billion in loan guarantees,' or whatever he was supposed to give. Can you imagine if I did that?" Trump makes the allegation even though there was no evidence the investigation focused on any actions by the Bidens.
May 20, 2019
Zelensky is inaugurated as president of Ukraine. Shortly after his inauguration, Giuliani meets with Lutsenko allies who made the allegations included in Solomon's reporting.
May 23, 2019
The administration notifies Congress that it intends to release hundreds of millions of dollars worth of aid to Ukraine.
May 23, 2019
Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney holds a meeting with Perry, Sondland and Volker — who will label themselves the "three amigos" — in which he puts them in charge of a back-channel diplomacy effort in Ukraine, according to the later testimony of Kent.
May 28, 2019
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine William B. Taylor Jr. meets with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who encourages him to become the top diplomat to Ukraine — also known as a chargé d’affaires. Despite reservations, which he later recounts in his testimony, including about Giuliani, Taylor takes the job, effectively replacing Yovanovitch.
May 29, 2019
Trump sends Zelensky a congratulatory letter inviting him to a White House meeting.
Some time in May
Giuliani meets with a top Ukrainian anti-corruption prosecutor, Nazar Kholodnytsky, in Paris, according to Kholodnytsky. Kholodnytsky, who had clashed with Yovanovitch, has declined to comment on what he and Giuliani discussed, but he said the Burisma investigation should be reopened.
June 13, 2019
In an interview with ABC News, Trump says he might accept electoral assistance from a foreign government, if offered. "I think you might want to listen, there isn't anything wrong with listening," Trump says. "If somebody called from a country, Norway — 'We have information on your opponent' — oh, I think I'd want to hear it." The chairwoman of the Federal Election Commission subsequently points out on Twitter that this would be illegal.
June 21, 2019
Giuliani tweets that Zelensky is "still silent on investigation of Ukrainian interference in 2016 election and alleged Biden bribery of Pres Poroshenko."
June 27, 2019
Sondland tells Taylor that Zelensky needs to make clear to Trump that he is not impeding "investigations," as Taylor will later testify.
June 28, 2019
Sondland, Volker, Taylor and Perry participate in a call ahead of a planned call with Zelensky. According to Taylor, before Zelensky is added to the call, Sondland expresses a desire to keep regular interagency officials off the call. Sondland says he does not want anyone monitoring or transcribing the call, according to Taylor. Also on the call, Volker tells the participants that he intends to be explicit with Zelensky during an upcoming meeting in Toronto about what Zelensky needs to do to secure a White House meeting, according to Taylor. But Volker does not say specifically what he will request.
Internal discord and a presidential call
July-August 2019
July 10, 2019
Top Ukrainian defense official Oleksandr Danyliuk meets with Sondland, Volker, Perry and White House national security adviser John Bolton in Washington. (Taylor says top Zelensky aide Andriy Yermak was also present.) According to Vindman's testimony and the testimony of fellow NSC aide Fiona Hill, Bolton cuts the meeting short when Sondland begins requesting specific investigations in exchange for a meeting between Trump and Zelensky. Sondland also states that he coordinated the quid pro quo with Mulvaney, according to Vindman and Hill. According to Vindman, Sondland in a later meeting emphasizes "the importance that Ukraine deliver the investigations into the 2016 election, the Bidens and Burisma," and Vindman and Hill both reprimand him for his "inappropriate" requests. Vindman contacts NSC lawyers, according to his testimony, and Hill contacts NSC lawyer John Eisenberg, according to her testimony. According to Taylor, Vindman and Hill tell him later that Bolton said they should have nothing to do with domestic politics and that Hill should "brief the lawyers." Bolton decries the arrangement as a "drug deal," according to Hill.
July 10, 2019
Taylor meets in Ukraine with Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Bohdan, and foreign policy adviser Vadym Prystaiko. According to Taylor, they tell him Giuliani had told them a phone call between Trump and Zelensky was unlikely to happen. Taylor relays their disappointment to U.S. officials.
July 12, 2019
Axios reports that Trump and Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats are at odds, with Trump telling confidants that he wants to remove Coats from his position.
July 18, 2019
Trump’s decision to withhold nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine is communicated to the State and Defense departments. Members of Congress are told that the hold is part of an "interagency delay." Taylor later says an Office of Management and Budget official did not explain why, but said that the decision was relayed through Mulvaney.
July 19, 2019
Volker texts Sondland about the upcoming Zelensky call with Trump. "Most impt is for Zelensky to say that he will help investigation," Volker says.
July 19, 2019
Volker texts Giuliani to connect him with Yermak. Giuliani would later say on Fox News that the State Department had asked for his help. "I didn’t know Mr. Yermak on July 19," Giuliani said. "You see it right there, 2019 at 4:48 in the afternoon I got a call from Volker. Volker said ‘Would you meet with him? It would be helpful to us. We really want you to do it.' " Giuliani added: "They basically knew everything I was doing."
July 19, 2019
Vindman and Hill inform Taylor that they are not aware of an official change in U.S. policy toward Ukraine, but that Mulvaney is skeptical of the country, according to Taylor’s testimony.
July 20, 2019
Taylor confronts Volker about Hill's claim that Volker met with Giuliani, according to Taylor, and Volker does not respond.
July 20, 2019
Sondland tells Taylor that he encouraged Zelensky to tell Trump that he would "leave no stone unturned" when it comes to "investigations," according to Taylor.
July 20, 2019
Danyliuk tells Taylor that Zelensky does not want to be used as a pawn for a U.S. reelection campaign, also according to Taylor.
July 21, 2019
Taylor relays that concern to Sondland via text. "President Zelenskyy is sensitive about Ukraine being taken seriously," he writes, "not merely as an instrument in Washington domestic, reelection politics."
July 22, 2019
Shokin alleges to The Post that he was removed as prosecutor general over the Biden issue. "I will answer that the activities of Burisma, the involvement of his son, Hunter Biden, and the [prosecutor general's office] investigators on his tail, are the only — I emphasize, the only — motives for organizing my resignation," he says. Other Ukrainian officials have said this is untrue.
July 22, 2019
Yermak and Giuliani schedule a meeting in early August, according to Giuliani.
July 23, 2019
The OMB reiterates that aid to Ukraine is suspended.
July 25, 2019
Before a scheduled call between Trump and Zelensky, Volker texts with Yermak and again expresses the importance of Zelensky saying he will launch investigations. For the first time on-record, he also ties this to a potential White House meeting for Zelensky. "Heard from White House-assuming President Z convinces trump he will investigate / 'get to the bottom of what happened' in 2016, we will nail down date for visit to Washington," Volker says.
July 25, 2019
Trump and Zelensky speak. As we later find out from a rough transcript released by the White House, Trump repeatedly notes how "good" the United States is to Ukraine and then proceeds to ask Zelensky to open two investigations. One investigation involves CrowdStrike, an Internet security company that probed the Democratic National Committee hack in 2016, and the other involves the Bidens and Burisma. "I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it," Trump says before floating the CrowdStrike investigation. He later adds: "The other thing, there's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it. . . . It sounds horrible to me." Trump repeatedly suggests Barr will be involved in working with the Ukrainian government on the investigation. Zelensky tells Trump that his yet-to-be-named new prosecutor general "will look into the situation, specifically to the company that you mentioned in this issue" — apparently referring to Burisma. Trump says Yovanovitch "was bad news, and the people she was dealing with in the Ukraine were bad news so I just want to let you know that." When Zelensky thanks Trump for previously warning him about Yovanovitch, Trump responds: "Well, she's going to go through some things." The Post would later report that at least four national security officials raised concerns about Trump's Ukraine efforts with a White House lawyer both before and immediately after the Zelensky call. Eisenberg moves a transcript of the call to a classified server that is generally reserved for sensitive national security information, according to Vindman.
July 25, 2019
After the call, Yermak texts Volker back, saying: "Phone call went well. President Trump proposed to choose any convenient dates. President Zelenskiy chose 20,21,22 September for the White House Visit."
July 26, 2019
An aide overhears a phone call between Trump and Sondland, in which Trump inquires about "the investigations," according to Taylor’s testimony. The aide asks Sondland what Trump thinks about Ukraine, and Sondland tells the aide "that President Trump cares more about the investigations of [Joe] Biden" than Ukraine as a country, according to Taylor.
Days following July 25
The whistleblower writes: "I learned from multiple U.S. officials that senior White House officials had intervened to 'lock down' all records of the phone call, especially the official word-for-word transcript of the call that was produced — as is customary — by the White House Situation Room. This set of actions underscored to me that White House officials understood the gravity of what had transpired in the call." The whistleblower claims to have been told by White House officials that they were directed by White House lawyers to move the transcript from the normal documentation archive and to "a separate electronic system that is otherwise used to store and handle classified information of an especially sensitive nature" — a move one official called an "act of abuse." In an appendix, the whistleblower adds that officials said "this was 'not the first time' under this Administration that a Presidential transcript was placed into this codeword-level system solely for the purpose of protecting politically sensitive — rather than national security sensitive — information."
July 26, 2019
Volker and Sondland travel to Kyiv and meet with Zelensky and other politicians. There, the whistleblower writes, they "reportedly provided advice to the Ukrainian leadership about how to 'navigate' the demands that the President had made of" Zelensky. Zelensky tells Volker and Taylor that he was happy with the call and asks about the Oval Office meeting Trump offered in the May 29 letter, according to Taylor's later testimony.
July 31, 2019
Trump holds a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The call is first reported by the Russians; the White House does not confirm it until late in the evening. The Russians, in a much more substantial readout than the United States, claim Trump and Putin spoke about restoring full diplomatic relations one day.
August 2, 2019
Giuliani travels to Madrid, where he meets with Yermak. This meeting was a "direct follow-up" to the July 25 call, according to the whistleblower's sources. (According to the New York Times, the meeting involves Giuliani's encouraging Zelensky's government to investigate Hunter Biden.)
August 3, 2019
Zelensky says he plans to travel to the United States in September to meet with Trump in Washington.
August 8, 2019
Trump announces Joseph Maguire will take Coats's job as director of national intelligence, in an acting capacity. In doing so, he bypasses Sue Gordon, who had been Coats's No. 2 at the directorate of national intelligence and who was a career intelligence official with bipartisan support. Gordon would later resign.
August 8, 2019
Giuliani tells Fox News that Durham, the Justice Department official investigating the Russia probe's origins, is "spending a lot of time in Europe" to investigate what happened in Ukraine.
August 9, 2019
Trump says of Zelensky: "I think he's going to make a deal with President Putin, and he will be invited to the White House. And we look forward to seeing him. He's already been invited to the White House, and he wants to come. And I think he will. He's a very reasonable guy. He wants to see peace in Ukraine. And I think he will be coming very soon, actually."
August 9, 2019
Volker and Sondland text with one another about a statement Ukraine might be asked to issue about the investigations. Sondland also indicates that Trump "really wants the deliverable." Volker and Sondland consult Giuliani about what the statement should say.
August 10, 2019
Yermak emphasizes that Ukraine would like to lock down a date for Zelensky's visit before making the statement. "I think it's possible to make this declaration and mention all these things," Yermak says. "Which we discussed yesterday. But it will be logic to do after we receive a confirmation of date. We inform about date of visit and about our expectations and our guarantees for future visit."
August 12, 2019
The whistleblower files a complaint with the inspector general for the intelligence community. Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson will later determine the complaint to be credible and a matter of "urgent concern," which would trigger a legally required disclosure to the House and Senate intelligence committees.
August 13, 2019
Volker and Sondland text about what language should be included in Ukraine's statement.
August 15, 2019
Coats and Gordon officially leave their positions.
August 16, 2019
Volker tells Taylor via text that Yermak asked the U.S. government to submit an official request for the Burisma investigation, according to Taylor's later testimony. Taylor gives Volker a deputy assistant attorney general to contact regarding whether such a request would be proper.
August 17, 2019
Sondland asks Volker if "we still want Ze[lensky] to give us an unequivocal draft with 2016 and Boresma [sic]?" Volker responds, "That's the clear message so far …"
August 21, 2019
Taylor asks top State Department aide Ulrich Brechbuhl whether there is an official change in U.S. policy toward Ukraine, according to Taylor, and Brechbuhl says there is not.
August 22, 2019
NSC aide Tim Morrison tells Taylor it "remains to be seen" whether U.S. policy toward Ukraine has changed, according to Taylor, and says the "president doesn't want to provide any assistance at all."
Questions swirl around withheld aid
Early September 2019
August 27, 2019
Bolton meets with Zelensky in Kyiv. According to Taylor, the withheld military aid is not discussed.
August 28, 2019
Politico posts a story about the Trump administration withholding $250 million in military aid from Ukraine, the first time it has been reported publicly. (Before this point, it was not clear Ukraine even knew the aid was being withheld.)
August 29, 2019
Yermak texts Volker a link to the story and says: "Need to talk with you." Volker responds: "Hi Andrey — absolutely. When is good for you?" Yermak also contacts Taylor to express his deep concern, according to Taylor, and Taylor says he is "embarrassed" that he has no explanation.
August 29, 2019
Taylor writes a cable to Pompeo, at Bolton's urging, decrying the "folly" of withholding the funds at a time when Russia is breathing down Ukraine's neck.
Late August
Lawmakers raise concerns about Ukraine aid being withheld, citing its importance to defend the former Soviet republic from Russia.
Late August
Sondland tells Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) that Trump was withholding the Ukraine military aid to "get to the bottom of what happened in 2016 — if President Trump has that confidence, then he'll release the military spending," according to Johnson's later recollection.
August 31, 2019
Johnson tries to get Trump to release the military aid. He later says Trump explained that part of the reason for the delay was his concern about Ukraine's role in 2016 election interference. "I didn't succeed," Johnson explains later. "But the president was very consistent on why he was considering it. Again, it was corruption, overall, generalized — but yeah, no doubt about it, what happened in 2016 — what happened in 2016, as relates? What was the truth about that?"
September 1, 2019
Sondland tells Yermak at a meeting in Warsaw that the military aid would not arrive until Zelensky promises to pursue the Burisma investigation, as Taylor, Kent, Morrison and Sondland later confirm. Sondland says in clarified testimony that he "presumed" the two issues were connected "in the absence of any [other] credible explanation." But he emphasizes that Trump did not directly convey it to him and later explicitly denied a quid pro quo.
September 1, 2019
Taylor tells Kent that Sondland had told Yermak that "POTUS wanted nothing less than President Zelensky to go to [a] microphone and say ‘investigations,’ ‘Biden,’ and ‘Clinton,’ " according to Kent’s later testimony.
September 1, 2019
Zelensky and Pence also meet in Warsaw for a ceremony commemorating World War II. (Trump had originally been slated to attend the ceremony but remained in the United States to monitor Hurricane Dorian.) Taylor informs Danyliuk before the meeting that if the military aid is not released by the end of the month, the funds would expire because that is the end of the fiscal year, according to Taylor. At the meeting, Pence tells Zelensky he will talk to Trump about the military aid, according to a readout from Morrison that Taylor says he received. Pence also says Trump wants Europe to do more to support Ukraine and that he wants Ukraine to do more to root out corruption, according to Morrison's readout, as relayed by Taylor.
September 1, 2019
Taylor texts Sondland, asking: "Are we now saying that security assistance and WH meeting are conditioned on investigations?" Sondland responds, "Call me." The two speak, according to Taylor, and Sondland explains that Trump wants Zelensky to say publicly that Ukraine will investigate Burisma and the conspiracy theory about Ukraine's alleged role in the 2016 election interference. Sondland tells Taylor that he regrets not telling Ukrainian officials that "everything" relied on their announcement of the investigations — both a meeting and military aid — according to Taylor.
September 2, 2019
Pence says he did not discuss Biden with Zelensky, but that he did suggest that aid was conditioned on rooting out corruption. "As President Trump had me make clear, we have great concerns about issues of corruption," Pence said. "The president wants to be assured that those resources are truly making their way to the kind of investments that will contribute to security and stability in Ukraine."
September 2, 2019
Danyliuk expresses concern to Morrison that U.S. officials are not able to provide answers about the withheld military aid, according to Taylor, and Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk raises similar concerns with Taylor.
September 5, 2019
Johnson and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) meet in Ukraine with Zelensky, with Taylor hosting the meeting. Zelensky's first question is about the military aid, according to Taylor. Murphy later tells NBC's Chuck Todd that Zelensky had expressed concerns about Giuliani's overtures.
September 5, 2019
The Post’s editorial board writes that it had been "reliably told" that Trump was "attempting to force Mr. Zelensky to intervene in the 2020 U.S. presidential election by launching an investigation of the leading Democratic candidate, Joe Biden."
September 7, 2019
Trump tells Sondland that he is not asking for a "quid pro quo," according to another Morrison readout as described by Taylor, but insists Zelensky make the announcement about the two investigations. Morrison informs NSC lawyers about the call, according to Taylor.
September 8, 2019
Sondland tells Taylor that Trump is adamant that Zelensky "clear things up and do it in public," according to Taylor. Sondland also tells Taylor that he told Zelensky and Yermak that it wasn't a quid pro quo, but that if they didn't "clear things up" publicly, there would be a "stalemate," according to Taylor. Sondland also explains to Taylor that Trump is a businessman, and that before a businessman signs a check, he expects someone who owes him something to pay up, according to Taylor. (Taylor said Volker had said something similar.)
September 8, 2019
Taylor texts Volker and Sondland, saying: "The nightmare is they give the interview and don't get the security assistance. The Russians love it. (And I quit.)"
September 9, 2019
Taylor texts Sondland again about the idea that the military aid is being withheld in some kind of quid pro quo. "As I said on the phone, I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign," Taylor says. Sondland speaks with Trump via phone and then responds to Taylor's text: "Bill, I believe you are incorrect about President Trump's intentions. The President has been crystal clear no quid pro quo's of any kind. The President is trying to evaluate whether Ukraine is truly going to adopt the transparency and reforms that President Zelensky promised during his campaign I suggest we stop the back and forth by text If you still have concerns I recommend you give Lisa Kenna or S a call to discuss them directly. Thanks." Sondland will later explain that he was simply relaying Trump's denial, rather than vouching for it.
A whistleblower, a transcript and impeachment
Sept. 9-present
September 9, 2019
Atkinson notifies the House and Senate intelligence committees that a whistleblower has filed a complaint, but he does not reveal its contents or substance.
September 10, 2019
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) writes to Maguire demanding Congress receive the complaint.
September 10, 2019
Trump announces on Twitter that Bolton has resigned. Trump says it came at his request; Bolton quickly counters by saying he offered first.
September 11, 2019
The Trump administration releases the Ukraine aid it had been withholding. Taylor informs Zelensky and Prystaiko.
September 12, 2019
Taylor, who recently learned through Sondland that Zelensky had a planned interview with CNN, worries that Zelensky will announce the investigations in the interview, as he later testifies. He tries to confirm with Danyliuk that Zelensky won't do such an interview, and Danyliuk confirms. Taylor asks the same question of Yermak, whom he later describes as being "uncomfortable" with the question. But Danyliuk again confirms there would be no CNN interview, Taylor later testifies.
September 13, 2019
Schiff subpoenas Maguire to compel him to disclose the whistleblower complaint. According to Schiff, the DNI's office, in a letter from counsel, indicates the whistleblower complaint is being withheld because of confidential and potentially privileged communications by people outside the intelligence community. It is assumed that this refers to Trump.
September 17, 2019
Maguire says he will not testify or hand over the whistleblower complaint. Schiff says Maguire told him he couldn't "because he is being instructed not to, that this involved a higher authority, someone above."
September 18, 2019
The Post reports that the complaint involves Trump's communications with a foreign leader and some kind of "promise" that was made.
September 19, 2019
Atkinson briefs Congress in a closed-door session, telling them the complaint involved multiple events and not a single communication. The Post reports the complaint involves Ukraine.
September 19, 2019
Giuliani appears on CNN and denies any wrongdoing by Trump. But he also suggests it would be okay if Trump withheld aid in exchange for Ukraine investigating the Bidens. "The reality is the president of the United States has every right to say to another leader of a foreign country, 'You got to straighten up before we give you a lot of money,' " Giuliani says. "It is perfectly appropriate for [Trump] to ask a foreign government to investigate this massive crime that was made by a former vice president."
September 23, 2019
Trump suggests aid to Ukraine may have been withheld over "corruption" issues — without citing the Bidens. "If you don't talk about corruption, why would you give money to a country that you think is corrupt?" Trump said. ". . . So it's very important that, on occasion, you speak to somebody about corruption."
September 24, 2019
Trump confirms he withheld the funding but suggests it was because other European countries should pay for Ukraine's military aid. Trump later says he will release a transcript of his phone call with Zelensky.
September 24, 2019
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announces her support for a formal impeachment inquiry for the first time, setting that process in motion.
September 25, 2019
The White House releases a rough transcript of Trump's July 25 call with Zelensky, including the details described above.
September 25, 2019
Trump meets with Zelensky at the United Nations. Zelensky maintains he didn't feel "pressure" to pursue investigations and that he didn't interfere in his country's law enforcement process. "We have an independent country and independent [prosecutor general]," he says. "I can't push anyone. That is the answer. I didn't call somebody or the new [prosecutor general]. I didn't ask him. I didn't push him."
September 26, 2019
The White House declassifies the whistleblower complaint, and Schiff releases it. The complaint focuses on Trump's call with Zelensky but also alleges an effort to cover it up and alludes to substantial concern within the administration about Trump's actions.
September 26, 2019
Maguire testifies to the House Intelligence Committee that the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel downgraded the inspector general's determination that the whistleblower complaint was of "urgent concern," which eliminated the requirement that it be shared with Congress. Democrats allege a conflict of interest, noting that the complaint names Barr — the head of the Justice Department — as being potentially involved.
September 27, 2019
More than 300 former U.S. national security and foreign policy officials sign a statement supporting House Democrats' impeachment inquiry.
September 28, 2019
A top Pompeo aide, Michael McKinley, rallies support for a State Department statement strongly defending Yovanovitch, according to his testimony, but department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus informs McKinley that Pompeo decides against releasing such a statement — in part to "not draw undue attention to her."
October 1, 2019
Pompeo sends House Democrats a letter declaring that five State Department employees who had been summoned for depositions would not appear. Pompeo calls the inquiry "an attempt to intimidate, bully, and treat improperly, the distinguished professionals of the Department of State."
October 2, 2019
The New York Times reports — and The Post confirms — that the whistleblower had approached a staffer for Schiff's committee early in the process, contradicting some of Schiff's claims.
October 2, 2019
State Department Inspector General Steve Linick shares with Congress documents that had been sent to the State Department that include conspiracy theories about the Bidens. Giuliani indicates he was responsible for some of the materials, which were apparently sent to State from the White House.
October 3, 2019
Volker submits to a deposition, sharing text messages (as described above) with Taylor, Sondland, Giuliani and Yermak. He says he never had a quid pro quo communicated to him.
October 3, 2019
Trump tells reporters that he also thinks China should launch an investigation involving the Bidens. "And by the way, likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine," he says.
October 3, 2019
Kent confronts State officials about the claims in Pompeo's letter, calling them inaccurate, according to his later testimony. He tells one official whose name is redacted: "I said, well, you say that the career foreign services are being intimidated. . . . And I asked him, about whom are you speaking? And he said, you're asking me to reveal confidential information. And I said, no, I'm not. There are only two career Foreign Service officers who subject to this process. I'm one of them. I'm the only one working at the Department of State, and the other one is Ambassador Yovanovitch, who is teaching at Georgetown."
October 3, 2019
The State Department informs Congress that it has approved the sale of 150 Javelin antitank missiles to Ukraine — a type of weaponry Zelensky mentioned on the July 25 call with Trump — at a cost of $39.2 million.
October 6, 2019
Lawyers for the whistleblower indicate they are representing a second whistleblower — this one with firsthand knowledge of some of the key events. They say the second whistleblower has spoken with Atkinson.
October 8, 2019
After blocking Sondland's testimony, White House counsel Pat Cipollone informs Congress that the White House will not cooperate with any facet of its impeachment inquiry, making curious arguments about the lack of "due process."
October 10, 2019
Giuliani's two Soviet-born business associates, Parnas and Fruman, are arrested shortly before they are set to leave the country. They are indicted on campaign finance charges, with the Southern District of New York accusing them of funneling foreign money into U.S. politics to influence U.S.-Ukraine relations.
October 10, 2019
McKinley resigns over Pompeo's alleged failure to support State Department officials ensnared in the Ukraine controversy.
October 11, 2019
Yovanovitch testifies to Congress, alleging a politicized effort to remove her as ambassador to Ukraine.
October 12, 2019
The Post reports Sondland will tell Congress that his Sept. 9 text message stating there was no quid pro quo between Trump and Ukraine was based on assurances from Trump and that he is not certain Trump's denial was accurate. Trump and his allies had hailed Sondland's text as proof there was no quid pro quo.
October 16, 2019
McKinley testifies and explains his resignation. "I was disturbed by the implication that foreign governments were being approached to procure negative information on political opponents," McKinley says. "I was convinced that this would also have a serious impact on Foreign Service morale and the integrity of our work overseas."
October 17, 2019
Sondland testifies, saying any pressure he applied on Ukraine to investigate Burisma came before he knew the case involved the Bidens. (He claims this despite Giuliani's efforts and the Bidens' proximity to them being in the news by early May.) Sondland says he is making that distinction "because I believe I testified that it would be improper" to push for such political investigations. Asked whether it would be illegal, Sondland says: "I'm not a lawyer, but I assume so."
October 17, 2019
Trump announces Perry will resign by the end of the year.
October 17, 2019
Mulvaney in a news conference momentarily confirms a quid pro quo with Ukraine. "[Did Trump] also mention to me, in the past, that the corruption related to the DNC server?" Mulvaney said. "Absolutely, no question about that. But that's it. And that's why we held up the money. . . . The look back to what happened in 2016 certainly was part of the thing that he was worried about in corruption with that nation. And that is absolutely appropriate." Mulvaney later issues a statement trying to reverse course, saying there actually was no connection.
October 23, 2019
State Department aide Laura Cooper testifies, but not before the proceedings are delayed for five hours as House Republicans storm the secure room where the depositions are being held. The Republicans expressed concern about the secrecy of the process.
October 30, 2019
State Department officials Catherine Croft and Christopher Anderson testify separately, describing the dim view of Ukraine taken by Trump and those around him.
October 30, 2019
In his confirmation hearing to become ambassador to Russia, Sullivan says he was aware of a "smear" campaign against Yovanovitch and that he believed Giuliani was a part of it. He also says it was appropriate to remove Yovanovitch, though, because Trump had lost confidence in her.
October 31, 2019
Morrison testifies, corroborating Taylor's testimony that Sondland communicated a quid pro quo to Ukraine. Morrison says he raised concerns about Trump's July 25 call with Zelensky, but that he did not think it contained anything illegal.
October 31, 2019
The House votes to formalize its impeachment inquiry and open up its hearings, amid GOP criticism that the process was too secretive. No House Republicans vote in favor of the inquiry, and two Democrats vote against it.
November 4, 2019
The House releases the first of the closed-door deposition transcripts, from Yovanovitch and McKinley.
November 4, 2019
Sondland clarifies his testimony to acknowledge he communicated the quid pro quo to Ukraine on July 10, but that he was acting on what he presumed to be the case rather than a direct order from Trump.
November 5, 2019
The House releases Sondland's and Volker's depositions, including the clarification.
November 8, 2019
Bolton's lawyer tells Congress in a letter that his client was "part of many relevant meetings and conversations" pertaining to the impeachment inquiry that aren't yet public, but reinforces that Bolton will appear only if ordered to by a judge.
November 10, 2019
Parnas's lawyer discloses the quid pro quo he allegedly communicated to Ukrainian officials in May.