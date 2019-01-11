“It’s going to be a great wall”

In 2015, Trump envisioned a concrete wall. Answering an audience question in December 2015, Trump said, “It's going to be made of hardened concrete, and it's gonna be made out of rebar and steel.”

It would be a tall wall. In October 2015, Trump stated that the wall could be up to 50 feet.

The length of the wall was ambiguous. Trump never explicitly rallied for a wall that spanned the entirety of the U.S.-Mexico border, but when the Republican Party made that part of its 2016 National Convention platform, Trump exclaimed on Twitter: “New GOP platform now includes language that supports the border wall. We will build the wall and MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!”

Across 2015, the cost of the wall varied from $4 billion to $7 billion, but the one thing that was consistent was who would pay for the wall: Mexico.