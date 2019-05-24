Did Congress read the Mueller report? More than a quarter of these key lawmakers won’t say.

A Washington Post canvass of House and Senate members on the relevant committees — the Judiciary and Intelligence committees in both chambers — found most saying they have read the publicly released report in its entirety, but over 3 in 10 declined to respond to five yes-or-no questions after repeated contact attempts, offered unclear answers or said they have not read the full report.

Three out of the four Republican chairmen or ranking GOP members on the Judiciary and Intelligence committees did not respond when asked how they reviewed the report, while one senior Democratic senator said he has read the executive summaries but not the full report with redactions.

On Tuesday, The Post emailed questions to all 92 members of the committees, which have been among the most active in holding hearings and conducting their own investigations into Russia interference in the 2016 election and possible links to the Trump campaign.

Here’s what they said: