Three candidates who were in the last debate will not appear on stage tonight. Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) dropped out of the race in early December. Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) both failed to meet the debate qualification’s polling threshold, which is set by the Democratic National Committee.

All seven candidates who did qualify signed a letter calling on the DNC to loosen those rules, noting that they have prevented nonwhite candidates from making the stage. Six of the seven candidates debating tonight are white.

The DNC has not yet announced how it will decide which candidates make the stage on January 14, which will be the final debate before the Iowa caucus. A spokesperson told The Post last week that the debate threshold “is extremely low and reflects where we are in the race.”