Harris ‘gained the most time’ in the first debate. Here’s what it could mean for Round 2.

CNN will host the second two-night Democratic presidential debate this Tuesday and Wednesday. Candidates will be given 60 seconds to answer questions from moderators and 30 seconds for any rebuttals after being mentioned by name by another candidate.

During the first debate, moderators clearly favored candidates who were leading the field. Eight candidates — Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala D. Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — were polling at or above 2 percent in the polls. NBC distributed those candidates between the two nights, and each of them was asked at least eight questions, handing them a large share of the airtime.

But answering questions was not the only way to command the stage. Candidates who did not get many questions, including Kirsten Gillibrand, John Delaney and Bill de Blasio, interjected and interrupted to claim more talk time.