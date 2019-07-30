Harris ‘gained the most time’ in the first debate. Here’s what it could mean for Round 2.
CNN will host the second two-night Democratic presidential debate this Tuesday and Wednesday. Candidates will be given 60 seconds to answer questions from moderators and 30 seconds for any rebuttals after being mentioned by name by another candidate.
During the first debate, moderators clearly favored candidates who were leading the field. Eight candidates — Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala D. Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — were polling at or above 2 percent in the polls. NBC distributed those candidates between the two nights, and each of them was asked at least eight questions, handing them a large share of the airtime.
[Democratic debate: Harris takes on Biden on race; candidates talk guns, abortion, economy]
But answering questions was not the only way to command the stage. Candidates who did not get many questions, including Kirsten Gillibrand, John Delaney and Bill de Blasio, interjected and interrupted to claim more talk time.
Total minutes spoken, by scenario
Note: When multiple candidates were talking and a candidate won control, we considered that an interjection. When a candidate was talking and another candidate talked over them, we considered than an interruption.
Even top-tier candidates understood that interruptions would be key to gaining more talking time. Harris injected herself into the conversation multiple times, interrupting and challenging Biden on his past work with segregationist senators. At that moment, considered the key highlight of the first debate, Harris talked uninterrupted for a minute and 53 seconds, the longest stint of any candidate on either night.
Getting attacked also let candidates pad their time. The debaters were given 30 seconds to rebut any mention by name. Biden was attacked several times on his debate night, allowing him the most rebuttal time of any candidate.
That same Harris-Biden pairing will take center stage on Night 2 of CNN’s debate. Sanders and Warren, who consider each other friends, will anchor Night 1.
Wayne Messam, Seth Moulton, Joe Sestak and Tom Steyer did not qualify for the second debate.
But does talking a lot during the debate really make a difference? Harris and Julián Castro both had a strong showing at the first debate thanks to critical interjections, which led them to a jump in the polls. Other candidates such as Gillibrand also gained a lot of time from successful interruptions but did not see the same impact.
Marianne Williamson, despite having less than five minutes of total talking time, became a trending topic on Twitter and ended up her night’s most-Googled candidate. She captured the Internet’s attention with her quirky responses, saying that she would tell the prime minister of New Zealand, “Girlfriend, you are so wrong” about the best place in the world to grow up and that she would tell President Trump that she “is going to harness love for political purposes. … And, sir, love will win.”
Shelly Tan contributed to this report.
About this story
The Post tracked approximately how much time each candidate spent talking. When multiple candidates spoke over one another, neither was awarded time. Debate stage order provided by CNN.