Who’s talking most during the Democratic debate

We’re keeping track of who, if anyone, is dominating the conversation

By Emily Davies
Emily Davies
National Political reporter
, Hailey Fuchs
Hailey Fuchs
National political reporter
, Ted Mellnik
Ted Mellnik
Database editor
 and Kevin Schaul
Kevin Schaul
Senior graphics editor covering politics

Ten Democratic primary candidates are facing off tonight in the first night of the first 2020 presidential debate. The Washington Post is tracking the amount of time each candidate speaks both nights.

In the first Republican primary debate of the 2016 race, Donald Trump was a frequent target of attacks from other candidates. Candidates on stage were allowed to respond to criticism, so as a result, Trump had more opportunities to talk — ultimately speaking for almost two minutes longer than any other candidate.

The rules for this debate are different. The ten candidates on stage each night get one-minute responses to questions and a 30-second follow-up. Moderators have discretion to allow a 30-second response from any one cited by an opponent. Follow along here to get a glimpse at who, if anyone, is claiming the spotlight as the field appears together on a national stage for the first time.

Minutes spoken so far

 

The Post tracked approximately how much time each candidate spend talking. When multiple candidate spoke over one another, neither was awarded time.

