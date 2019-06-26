Who’s talking most during the Democratic debate

In the first Republican primary debate of the 2016 race, Donald Trump was a frequent target of attacks from other candidates. Candidates on stage were allowed to respond to criticism, so as a result, Trump had more opportunities to talk — ultimately speaking for almost two minutes longer than any other candidate.

The rules for this debate are different. The ten candidates on stage each night get one-minute responses to questions and a 30-second follow-up. Moderators have discretion to allow a 30-second response from any one cited by an opponent. Follow along here to get a glimpse at who, if anyone, is claiming the spotlight as the field appears together on a national stage for the first time.