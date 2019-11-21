Of course, getting a lot of airtime isn’t always a good thing. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) talked far more than the other candidates in the last debate, largely because she had to rebut attacks from the other candidates. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg now appears to be the front-runner in Iowa, making him a likely target of similar attacks in tonight’s debate.

Four of tonight’s debaters are at risk of not making the stage in December: Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), billionaire activist Tom Steyer and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang. Missing the debates would be damaging for these candidates, so they may be taking jabs at the polling leaders (and one another) in hopes for a viral moment.