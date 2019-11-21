Who’s talking most during the November Democratic debate
And who’s getting hit with the most attacks
Tonight’s Democratic debate features 10 candidates. We’re tracking how much time each candidate talks as the night unfolds.
Of course, getting a lot of airtime isn’t always a good thing. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) talked far more than the other candidates in the last debate, largely because she had to rebut attacks from the other candidates. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg now appears to be the front-runner in Iowa, making him a likely target of similar attacks in tonight’s debate.
Four of tonight’s debaters are at risk of not making the stage in December: Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), billionaire activist Tom Steyer and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang. Missing the debates would be damaging for these candidates, so they may be taking jabs at the polling leaders (and one another) in hopes for a viral moment.
In partnership with NBC News, we’ll be live-tracking how many times each candidate is attacked during tonight’s debate.
Which candidates are being attacked the most?
Looming over the entire debate are the impeachment hearings for President Trump. Here’s how often the candidates on stage have gone after the president.
By Ted Mellnik, Kate Rabinowitz, Kevin Schaul and Ashlyn Still.
About this story
This graphic was produced in collaboration with NBC News. To see what they're tracking for the fifth Democratic debate, go here. The Post tracked about how much time each candidate spent talking. When multiple candidate spoke over one another, neither was awarded time. Candidate illustrations by Ben Kirchner.