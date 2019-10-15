Who’s talking most during the October Democratic debate
The fourth Democratic debate features 12 candidates on a single stage, the most of any debate this cycle. We’ll be tracking how much time each candidate talks as the night unfolds.
Total minutes spoken
Four of tonight’s debaters are at risk of not making the stage in November: former housing and urban development secretary Julián Castro, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), former congressman Beto O’Rourke (Tex.) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii). Missing the debates would be damaging for these candidates, so look for them to jab at the polling leaders, and amongst one another, hoping for a viral moment.
Tonight’s debate is the fourth of the 2020 election cycle. Former vice president Joe Biden has earned the most cumulative airtime so far.
Total minutes spoken
Gabbard did not qualify for the August debate. Steyer did not qualify for the first three debates.
About this story
The Post tracked approximately how much time each candidate spend talking. When multiple candidate spoke over one another, neither was awarded time.
Candidate illustrations by Ben Kirchner.