Who’s talking most during the October Democratic debate

Four of tonight’s debaters are at risk of not making the stage in November: former housing and urban development secretary Julián Castro, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), former congressman Beto O’Rourke (Tex.) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii). Missing the debates would be damaging for these candidates, so look for them to jab at the polling leaders, and amongst one another, hoping for a viral moment.

Tonight’s debate is the fourth of the 2020 election cycle. Former vice president Joe Biden has earned the most cumulative airtime so far.