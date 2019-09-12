Election 2020

Who’s talking most during the third Democratic debate

Total minutes spoken

 

Ten Democratic presidential candidates qualified for tonight’s debate, giving viewers their first opportunity to see former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) share the debate stage.

[Third Democratic debate: Biden-Warren and what else to watch]

Candidates spoke for disparate amounts of time in the first two debates, largely tracking each candidate’s standing in the polls. Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang has spoken for less than a third the amount Biden has, even though his polling average puts him in sixth place, according to RealClearPolitics.

Total minutes spoken

First debateSecond debate
