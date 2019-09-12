Who’s talking most during the third Democratic debate
Total minutes spoken
Ten Democratic presidential candidates qualified for tonight’s debate, giving viewers their first opportunity to see former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) share the debate stage.
[Third Democratic debate: Biden-Warren and what else to watch]
Candidates spoke for disparate amounts of time in the first two debates, largely tracking each candidate’s standing in the polls. Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang has spoken for less than a third the amount Biden has, even though his polling average puts him in sixth place, according to RealClearPolitics.
Total minutes spoken
About this story
The Post tracked approximately how much time each candidate spend talking. When multiple candidate spoke over one another, neither was awarded time.
