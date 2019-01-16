2018 was a record-breaking year for women winning political office, especially women of color; in 2019, they will start to make their mark.

In an original documentary, The Washington Post goes behind the scenes with two newly elected women as they take their place in the 116th Congress: Deb Haaland, one of the first two Native American women to serve in Congress, and Ayanna Pressley, the first African American woman to represent Massachusetts. They carry not only the expectations of their constituents, but the hopes of women who see themselves reflected in government for the first time.

Watch the documentary

[Perspective | Women of color in Congress are challenging perceptions of political leadership]

Watch the documentary