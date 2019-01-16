2018 was a record-breaking year for women winning political office, especially women of color; in 2019, they will start to make their mark.
In an original documentary, The Washington Post goes behind the scenes with two newly elected women as they take their place in the 116th Congress: Deb Haaland, one of the first two Native American women to serve in Congress, and Ayanna Pressley, the first African American woman to represent Massachusetts. They carry not only the expectations of their constituents, but the hopes of women who see themselves reflected in government for the first time.
Women of color in Congress are challenging perceptions of political leadership
For Ayanna Pressley, the beauty of unexpected wins led to Congress and a historic office
“For generations men have dominated every power, every narrative. We’re standing in our power and we’re claiming our space,” said the first black congresswoman from Massachusetts.
These women are now in power
We tracked all 277 female candidates up for Congress and governor and highlighted notable wins. Women’s victories powered the Democrats retaking the House.
Women of color in Congress are challenging perceptions of political leadership
Women of color now represent 42 percent of the women in the House.