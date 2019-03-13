Sean Doolittle is something of a budding photographer, tinkering ever since his wife gifted him a camera for Christmas a few years ago. So we gave the Washington Nationals’ all-star closer a Polaroid camera to take around West Palm Beach, Fla., where the team heads for spring training before each season. Doolittle, 32, came back with a behind-the-scenes look at one spring training day for a pro ballplayer. His wife, Eireann Dolan, and dogs, Stella and Sophia, are featured, as is a quiet Florida morning and candid moments from Doolittle’s everyday routine. - Jesse Dougherty



Click through to check out his photos.